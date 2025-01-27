ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Douglas Thompson has a knack for turning everyday moments into clever single-panel comics. His humor feels effortless, yet every drawing is packed with sharp wit and charm. If you’ve ever flipped through The New Yorker, chances are you’ve chuckled at one of his creations. His comics don’t just make you laugh—they often make you pause and think, all in the span of a single frame.

But Thompson’s talent doesn’t stop at the pages of magazines. His art has also been celebrated in galleries, showing off his ability to mix humor with a unique artistic style. Whether it’s a cheeky punchline or a subtle jab at modern life, Thompson’s work has a way of connecting with everyone who sees it. Scroll down for some of his latest comics and enjoy a dose of his sharp, relatable humor!

More info: Instagram | adamdouglasthompson.com | x.com