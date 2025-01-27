ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Douglas Thompson has a knack for turning everyday moments into clever single-panel comics. His humor feels effortless, yet every drawing is packed with sharp wit and charm. If you’ve ever flipped through The New Yorker, chances are you’ve chuckled at one of his creations. His comics don’t just make you laugh—they often make you pause and think, all in the span of a single frame.

But Thompson’s talent doesn’t stop at the pages of magazines. His art has also been celebrated in galleries, showing off his ability to mix humor with a unique artistic style. Whether it’s a cheeky punchline or a subtle jab at modern life, Thompson’s work has a way of connecting with everyone who sees it. Scroll down for some of his latest comics and enjoy a dose of his sharp, relatable humor!

More info: Instagram | adamdouglasthompson.com | x.com

#1

Airplane passengers in a one-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson, illustrating humor and charm.

adamdthompson

Bored Panda contacted Adam Douglas Thompson again to find out more about his creative process and his journey. Thompson's work offers a funny take on everyday life, but we're curious if there are any topics or themes he purposely avoids in his creations. "I don’t consciously avoid certain topics, although there are certain realms I don’t cover very much I suppose. I have a limited amount of s*x and scatological stuff, for instance. Not much violence either. Maybe I'm a bit squeamish. Or maybe I just like making jokes about sort of boring stuff, like assembling furniture or making toast."
    #2

    Comic by Adam Douglas Thompson shows hands creating a ransom note saying, "Bring me a pen or else," using cutout letters.

    adamdthompson

    #3

    A humor-packed one-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson featuring a multi-headed creature on a game show stage.

    adamdthompson

    We asked Thompson about the role of humor in addressing serious or controversial topics and what he thinks its impact is. "Serious stuff is always a ripe target for humor because the feelings of tension and discomfort that surround serious topics are always beginning for release. When tackling difficult subjects, you of course have to be careful and thoughtful - mainly it’s a matter of following the cardinal rule of punching up toward the powerful, rather than down toward the vulnerable."

    #4

    Humorous comic by Adam Douglas Thompson depicting a cityscape made of bagels, titled "Bagel Everything."

    adamdthompson

    #5

    Humorous one-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson featuring a plate of pasta with a black hole center.

    adamdthompson

    There's something truly fascinating about stepping into someone else's world, even if just for a moment. So, we asked Thompson to give us a glimpse into his daily life as a cartoonist—what does a typical day look like for him? "I do other jobs (including parenting) besides cartooning, so the cartooning is often sort of squeezed in around the edges," the artist shared. "Cartoons usually start as ideas in my notes app (I have a note that is thousands of lines long full of ideas accumulated over the last few years). For me, just finding the right ideas to work on is about half the battle. Once I have the ideas, drawing them is occasionally tricky, but mostly fairly quick and fun."

    #6

    A humorous one-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson featuring a person in a bathtub with dishes being added to soak.

    adamdthompson

    #7

    Comic by Adam Douglas Thompson featuring pigs and a cat with humorous text about AI slop.

    adamdthompson

    For aspiring cartoonists, we asked Thompson to share any advice he would offer to someone hoping to break into the world of single-panel comics. "I sort of stumbled my way into single-panel cartooning after decades of doing other kinds of art, so I wouldn't say my own trajectory is a model for how to do things. Like anything, you learn it by doing it over and over. Finding good strategies for brainstorming effectively is key. Playing word association games helps. I highly recommend sharing what you are doing online, even if you feel like a total beginner. The cartoonist community is really friendly, and if you start posting decent cartoons on Instagram, and start following and interacting with other cartoonists you like, you'll soon feel like part of the community."

    #8

    Slinky toys on stairs with faces, one coiled, one stretching down stairs. Humor and charm captured by Adam Douglas Thompson.

    adamdthompson

    #9

    Voting station sign saying "Vote here and scream into a pillow," with people voting at booths.

    adamdthompson

    #10

    One-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson depicting a chaotic mind as a decorated interior space.

    adamdthompson

    #11

    One-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson of an open-plan office designed as a labyrinth.

    adamdthompson

    #12

    One-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson showing a car and truck with a "Perspective Reversal Ahead" sign.

    adamdthompson

    #13

    One-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson showing visitors in a chaotic, trap-filled room with a funny welcome message.

    adamdthompson

    #14

    Two people jogging past Joe's Fish Shack, with humor and charm in a one-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson.

    adamdthompson

    #15

    Two men observe a bookshelf with a clock labeled "DOOM" in a humorous one-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson.

    adamdthompson

    #16

    A comic by Adam Douglas Thompson shows a person looking at a mirror, stating they dislike how a striped shirt makes them look.

    adamdthompson

    #17

    A humorous one-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson featuring two people discussing a dark corner and a lava lamp.

    adamdthompson

    #18

    Two people observing a house with a hole, saying, "That's where I grew up." Humorous one-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson.

    adamdthompson

    #19

    Two men walking on a city street, one holding a coffee cup, discussing productivity with humor and charm.

    adamdthompson

    #20

    Comic by Adam Douglas Thompson featuring animals taking selfies in a forest.

    adamdthompson

    #21

    Man guessing beans in a jar; comic by Adam Douglas Thompson with humor and charm.

    adamdthompson

    #22

    Minimalist comic by Adam Douglas Thompson, titled "Rapunkzel," humorously illustrating hair-like lines extending outward.

    adamdthompson

    #23

    A humorous one-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson featuring a car labeled "Just Harried."

    adamdthompson

    #24

    Ancient builders with R&R Builders tools in front of a Roman cityscape, humorously depicting historical construction.

    adamdthompson

    #25

    Humorous one-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson depicting a complex traffic design.

    adamdthompson

    #26

    One-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson: rotating restaurant, people inside thrown around humorously.

    adamdthompson

    #27

    One-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson showing a person in a messy room and a robot in a circuitry-like environment.

    adamdthompson

    #28

    Two people observe sunglasses at a door labeled "Perdu," capturing lighthearted humor by Adam Douglas Thompson.

    adamdthompson

    #29

    Cavemen humor: one listens to a record player labeled "Fire," while others watch skeptically in a cave.

    adamdthompson

    #30

    Two women with drinks observe a man in a suit, highlighting humor in Adam Douglas Thompson's comic.

    adamdthompson

    #31

    Two vampires in conversation about a navy coffin, adding humor and charm to Adam Douglas Thompson's comic.

    adamdthompson

    #32

    Comic by Adam Douglas Thompson showing Tesla factory and a pyramid labeled "Elon's Cybertomb."

    adamdthompson

    #33

    Comic by Adam Douglas Thompson showing a person aiming to be a painter, talking about becoming a lawyer instead.

    adamdthompson

    #34

    One-panel comic by Adam Douglas Thompson featuring polished silverware reflecting household items.

    adamdthompson

    #35

    Two people walking through a barren landscape, humorously noting the "stark beauty" around them.

    adamdthompson

