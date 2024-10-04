ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2024 Epson International Pano Awards have been announced, celebrating breathtaking panoramic photography from around the world. This year’s top honor went to Kelvin Yuen from Hong Kong, who was named the Open Photographer of the Year for his captivating entries "Power of Nature", "Wilderness", and "Mountain of Divinity".



The Epson International Pano Awards, founded in 2009, is the largest global competition for panoramic photographers. With over 4,500 entries from 95 countries, it continues to showcase the incredible talent of both professional and amateur photographers.



