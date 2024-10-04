ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2024 Epson International Pano Awards have been announced, celebrating breathtaking panoramic photography from around the world. This year’s top honor went to Kelvin Yuen from Hong Kong, who was named the Open Photographer of the Year for his captivating entries "Power of Nature", "Wilderness", and "Mountain of Divinity".

The Epson International Pano Awards, founded in 2009, is the largest global competition for panoramic photographers. With over 4,500 entries from 95 countries, it continues to showcase the incredible talent of both professional and amateur photographers.

#1

"Power Of Nature" By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong

"Power Of Nature" By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong

Image location: China

2024 Open Photographer of the Year
Aerial Winner
First Place in the Open Nature/Landscape category

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

Kelvin Yuen is a landscape photographer from Hong Kong who works internationally. He started taking landscape photos when he went on a spontaneous hike near his home at 18 years old. For the past ten years, he has aimed to capture beautiful and unusual landscapes, ranging from the stunning sights of Hong Kong to the wilds of the world.
#2

"The Wave" By Elliot Mcgucken, USA

"The Wave" By Elliot Mcgucken, USA

Image location: Kauai, Hawaii

Highest Scoring IAPP Member

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#3

"Uprooted" By Nickolas Warner, USA

"Uprooted" By Nickolas Warner, USA

Image location: Moab, Utah

2024 Raw Planet Award

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

Describing "Power of Nature", Yuen said, “The primary goal of this trip was to capture the iconic mountains of Guilin, renowned for their karst formations. On the day I took this photo, I woke up at 3 a.m. and was supposed to hike up for the sunrise. However, a heavy thunderstorm struck out of nowhere, so I decided to shoot the thunderstorm instead.

I flew my drone to wait for the lightning due to safety concerns. The drone surprised me by still being functional after 30 minutes of downpour. I took 700 photos with the same composition, of which more than 40 captured lightning. This photo is my favorite, as the lightning flashing in the middle illuminates the layers of the mountains.”

#4

“At The Edge Of Despair” By Michael Stringer

"At The Edge Of Despair" By Michael Stringer

Image location: Bermagui, NSW

2024 Nikon Australia Award

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#5

"Wilderness” By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong

"Wilderness" By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong

Image location: Fitz Roy

2024 Open Photographer of the Year
Third Place in the Open Nature/Landscape category

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

According to the organizers, this year’s competition saw a big rise in entries, especially from Southeast Asia, with 70% more submissions from countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. To celebrate this, the Pano Awards added a new Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year award. The winner of this new award is Fikri Muharom for his photograph "The Volcanoes Theatre".

Competition Curator, David Evans, said, “Momentum continues to build from entrants in Southeast Asia, and also Asia more broadly. We are thrilled to have Epson Southeast Asia on board as a joint major sponsor with Epson Australia, and given the increasing interest year on year from this dynamic region, the timing could not be better. The quality of entries is astounding, and I am endlessly fascinated by the spectacular windows to the world presented by highly talented photographers far and wide.”
#6

"The Green Dance" By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain

"The Green Dance" By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain

Image location: Senja, Norway

First place in the Amateur Landscape/Nature category
Amateur Photographer of the Year

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

Makenzie McNeal
Makenzie McNeal
Makenzie McNeal
Community Member
If I could die anywhere at anytime, I'd love to die right here lying in the snow watching the sky dance.

#7

"Storm Dump" By Tom Putt, Australia

"Storm Dump" By Tom Putt, Australia

Image location: Wyndham, Western Australia

2024 Curator's Award

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

The Epson International Pano Awards were founded in 2009 by Australian landscape photographer David Evans. Since its beginning, the competition has grown to become the largest global event for panoramic photography, attracting thousands of entries each year. It was created to celebrate the creativity and skill of photographers who specialize in wide-format imagery, and today, it serves as a major platform for both professionals and amateurs to showcase their work. "It is a labor of love for all involved."
#8

"Blossom" By Ethan Su, Taiwan

"Blossom" By Ethan Su, Taiwan

Image location: Hehuan Mountain Dark Sky Park, Taiwan

Highest Scoring Gigapixel Image

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#9

"The Volcanoes Theatre" By Fikri Muharom, Indonesia

"The Volcanoes Theatre" By Fikri Muharom, Indonesia

Image location: Bromo National Park

2024 Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#10

"Matrix Motion" By Oliver Wehrli, Switzerland

"Matrix Motion" By Oliver Wehrli, Switzerland

Image location: Argovia, Switzerland

Highest Scoring Film Capture

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#11

"Mountain Of Divinity" By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong

"Mountain Of Divinity" By Kelvin Yuen, Hong Kong

Image location: Tibet

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#12

“The Jungle In The City” By Yuan Yakun, China

"The Jungle In The City" By Yuan Yakun, China

Image location: ChengDu, China

Highest Scoring Vertical Image

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#13

"Spiral" By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain

"Spiral" By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain

Location: Senja, Norway

Amateur Photographer of the Year

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#14

“Chrysanthemum Season” By Tuan Nguyen Tan, Vietnam

"Chrysanthemum Season" By Tuan Nguyen Tan, Vietnam

Image location: Dong Thap, Vietnam

First Place in the Open Built Environment category
2024 Epson Digital Art Prize
Open Overall Runner-up

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#15

"The Star" By Markus Van Hauten, Germany

"The Star" By Markus Van Hauten, Germany

Image location: Iceland

Second place in the Amateur Landscape/Nature category

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#16

"Timeless Story" By Matteo Strassera, Italy

"Timeless Story" By Matteo Strassera, Italy

Image location: Rub' al-Khali, UAE

Third place in the Amateur Landscape/Nature category

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#17

"Sunset Of The Hong Kong" By Wutimet Bunyasirisith, Thailand

"Sunset Of The Hong Kong" By Wutimet Bunyasirisith, Thailand

Image location: Hong Kong

Second Place in the Amateur Built Environment/Architecture category

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#18

"Heaven & Hell" By Danny Au, Hong Kong

"Heaven & Hell" By Danny Au, Hong Kong

Image location: Lai Tak Tsuen, Hong Kong

First Place in the Amateur Built Environment/Architecture category
Amateur Overall Runner-up

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#19

"Green Storm" By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain

"Green Storm" By Diego Manrique Diez, Spain

Image location: Senja, Norway

Amateur Photographer of the Year

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#20

“The Commanding Seat Aboard A Soviet Foxtrot-Class Submarine” By Peter Van Den Wyngaert, Belgium

"The Commanding Seat Aboard A Soviet Foxtrot-Class Submarine" By Peter Van Den Wyngaert, Belgium

Image location: Zeebrugge, Belgium

Highest Scoring IVRPA Member

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#21

“Blue Origin” By Shuchuan Liu, China

"Blue Origin" By Shuchuan Liu, China

Image location: Shanghai

Highest Scoring Smartphone Image

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#22

"Climbing" By Alessandro Cantarelli, Italy

"Climbing" By Alessandro Cantarelli, Italy

Image location: 360° pano stitch of 12 shots Patagonia, Fitz Roy area

Second Place in the Open Nature/Landscape category

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#23

"Home " By Huang Wenjing, China

"Home " By Huang Wenjing, China

Image location: ShenZhen, GuangDon, China

Third Place in the Open Built Environment category

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#24

"Slaapstad" By Jay Caboz, South Africa

"Slaapstad" By Jay Caboz, South Africa

Image location: Cape Town, South Africa

Second Place in the Open Built Environment category

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

#25

"Turning Point" By Marie-Line Dentler, Switzerland

"Turning Point" By Marie-Line Dentler, Switzerland

Image location: BNF Richelieu, Paris

Third Place in the Amateur Built Environment/Architecture category

The 15th Epson International Pano Awards Report

