Loryn Brantz sure can be hilarious, as seen through her comics, but recently, the artist has also been dabbling in writing wholesome poems about parenting.

"Poems of Parenting" captures relatable joys and challenges that every parent faces. Besides some truly heartwarming words so perfectly put together, Loryn also manages to add humor here and there, bringing a lighthearted touch to the emotional journey of raising children. The artist herself shared how she manages to show both the good and tough parts of being a parent. "I often think of poems during all these experiences so they end up reflecting the reality of the incredible awe and mild torture parenting vacillates between."

If you find these poems touching your soul, make sure to check out the pre-order section for the book!

