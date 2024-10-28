But for some professionals, operating such vehicles is as usual as scrambling eggs in the morning. Fortunately for us, they gladly share their unique workplaces with others, allowing us to take a curious peek inside. Today, Bored Panda is presenting you with a whole list of the most interesting cabins inside vehicles that you wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity seeing. Each photo really makes you wonder, ”Do they really know what every button does?”

I’m sure that you know your car's interior like the back of your hand. Chances are, you have already memorized what handle to turn to put on the heating or which button to push to change the radio station without taking our eyes off the road. However, some automotive cabins possess far many features, pushing the boundaries of technology, comfort, and design. Some of them start resembling spaceships, which most of us have probably only seen in the most realistic sci-fi movies.

#1 Here Is My Cab En Route To A Glacier Landing (MD520) Share icon

#2 So How About The Engine Room Of An Actual Steamship? Share icon

#3 It May Be A Bit Complicated To Get To My Workstation, But The Commute Is Worth Every Ounce Of Effort Share icon

#4 Here's The Inside Of A Narrow Gauge Steam Train For Those Who Are Interested Share icon

#5 Inside The Cab Of An Ice 3 High-Speed Train Share icon

#6 Here Is A Chick's View From An Anchored Tug And Barge In NY Harbor Share icon

#7 Here's The Shot Of My Cab, The C-5M Super Galaxy While Aerial Refueling With A KC-135 Share icon

#8 The Cab Of A 1920 Streetcar Share icon

#9 Here's One From An Old And Small Bulk Carrier Share icon

#10 He's A Picture Of My Cab. Just Sailing Along Share icon

#11 Here's Mine Share icon

#12 Not Quite The Cab, But The Inside Of Our Fixed-Wing Medevac Plane During A Routine Repatriation Flight Of A Neonate. A Beechcraft King Air 200 Share icon

#13 The View From My Cab. Not A Vehicle But An Airport Control Tower Cab Share icon

#14 Shuttle Endeavour's Cockpit Before All Systems Are Shut Down An It Becomes A Museum Piece Share icon

#15 Any Museum That Has Cabins You Can Sit In Gets An Automatic 10/10. I Was Super Surprised By Just How Laid Back The F-16 Was. My Knees Were On My Chest Share icon

#16 The Inside Of The TV Truck I'm Working In Tonight Share icon

#17 Saw The Garbage Truck And Fire Truck. Maybe Your Inner Kid Wanted To Be A Sailor. Here's A Picture Inside A Coast Guard Ship Engine Room Share icon

#18 Fast Attack Submarine Cab Share icon

#19 The Inside Of A Different Kind Of Emergency Response Vehicle Share icon

#20 The Forward Console On The Vessel I Work On Share icon

#21 The Cab Of My Tractor Share icon

#22 This Is The Cab Of My Modern Locomotive Share icon

#23 So I Thought I Would Post My UK Bus Cab Share icon

#24 So How About This Metro Cab? Share icon

#25 Inside Of The Back Of A TV Satellite Truck. I Drove And Operated This Truck For A Few Years. My Favorite Job Was At The TV Station Share icon

#26 Saw The Other Cool Peeks Inside Childhood Dream Jobs And Wanted To Add The Wheelhouse Of My Tug Boat To The Collection Share icon

#27 For Those Interested - Generation V'Locity Cab. Or In My Case "The Office" Share icon

#28 Inside Operator Cab. 1945 Dravo Barge-Mounted Crane Share icon

#29 Cab Of A Modern Trash Truck Share icon

#30 Got To Go Inside A Concorde Today Share icon

#31 I Asked To Take A Photo Of The Flight Deck Of The 787-9. The Captain Said, "No, I Have A Better Idea". The Excitement Of Sitting In The Captain's Seat Never Fades Share icon

#32 A Nice View Share icon

#33 The Cab Of 350 372. Taken While I Was On It From Crewe To Rugby, Where I Grabbed This Photo While Peaking Through The Window Into The Cab (As It Was Coupled Up To 350 233) Share icon

#34 Peek Inside A Supermarket Flower Delivery Truck Share icon

#35 Here's An Operator's View From An 18-Yard Articulated Dump Truck On The Job Site Share icon

#36 My Workstation Can Get A Little Lonely, But I Wouldn't Trade It For The World (F-16) Share icon

#37 Here's The View From The Engineer's Chair Of A 50-Year-Old Swiss Cog Train That Climbs Up And Down Pike's Peak Every Day. I Miss You, Number 16 Share icon

#38 Inside My Flying Workplace - Old An-2 Airplane Share icon

#39 Inside View Of My Office Share icon

#40 Here's My Crash Rescue Truck Share icon

#41 Office Space, AH-64D Apache Edition Share icon

#42 The Inside Of An Amphicar. Rubber Duckies Essential Share icon

#43 From The Cab Of An Amish Buggy Share icon

#44 The "Cab" Of A TR-1700 Submarine Share icon

#45 Cab View On A Minoo Line Train In Osaka Share icon

#46 Inside Cab, Halter Marine Built Crane. 130 Ton Capacity, Cab Is 82’ Above The Deck Share icon

#47 Inside The Cab Of A Vectron 193 Locomotive Share icon

#48 Inside The Operator Cab Of A 240 Ft Tower Crane Share icon

#49 I Have A Pilot License Share icon

#50 Inside Of A C-17. Peep The Centrally-Mounted Joystick. Only Boeings Have This Sort Of Design Share icon

#51 First GoPro Photo Share icon

#52 Super Grateful For The Opportunity To Visit Share icon

#53 Here's The Inside Of My Garbage Truck, For All Your Inner Kids Who Wanted To See One Share icon

#54 I'm A Truck Driver With A PC And A Dream Share icon

#55 View From My Stryker Cab Share icon

#56 It's No Space Station But Here's The Inside Of A US Mail Truck Share icon

#57 Interior And Controls Of My Garbage Truck Share icon

#58 Inside Hong Kong Taxis Share icon

#59 Here's My Cab, For The Inner Cop In All Of Us Share icon

#60 Thought Your Inner Kids Might Want To See The Inside Of My Fire Truck Share icon

#61 Here Is An Ice Cream Truck Share icon

#62 Here's My Crane Cab Share icon

#63 Here Is The Cab Of My Planting Tractor A John Deere 8335RT Share icon

#64 Inside Of A 2005 Street Sweeper If Anyone Wanted To See It Share icon

#65 The Controls On The Inside Of A Plow Truck Share icon

#66 Cab Shot Of My Kenworth I've Owned For 20 Years, Still Working Hard To This Day Share icon

#67 Great Cab Shot Share icon

#68 Inside Police Car Share icon

#69 This Is The Cab Of My Yard Truck. Sometimes We Call It The Goat, And I Don't Know Why Share icon