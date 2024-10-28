ADVERTISEMENT

I’m sure that you know your car's interior like the back of your hand. Chances are, you have already memorized what handle to turn to put on the heating or which button to push to change the radio station without taking our eyes off the road. However, some automotive cabins possess far many features, pushing the boundaries of technology, comfort, and design. Some of them start resembling spaceships, which most of us have probably only seen in the most realistic sci-fi movies. 

But for some professionals, operating such vehicles is as usual as scrambling eggs in the morning. Fortunately for us, they gladly share their unique workplaces with others, allowing us to take a curious peek inside. Today, Bored Panda is presenting you with a whole list of the most interesting cabins inside vehicles that you wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity seeing. Each photo really makes you wonder, ”Do they really know what every button does?”

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Here Is My Cab En Route To A Glacier Landing (MD520)

Here Is My Cab En Route To A Glacier Landing (MD520)

e2k Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

So How About The Engine Room Of An Actual Steamship?

So How About The Engine Room Of An Actual Steamship?

bigterry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

It May Be A Bit Complicated To Get To My Workstation, But The Commute Is Worth Every Ounce Of Effort

It May Be A Bit Complicated To Get To My Workstation, But The Commute Is Worth Every Ounce Of Effort

ColChrisHadfield , Steve Jurvetson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Here's The Inside Of A Narrow Gauge Steam Train For Those Who Are Interested

Here's The Inside Of A Narrow Gauge Steam Train For Those Who Are Interested

Spunkdaddy09 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Inside The Cab Of An Ice 3 High-Speed Train

Inside The Cab Of An Ice 3 High-Speed Train

Sebastian Terfloth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's in Germany, y'all. Unfortunately it often enough doesn't deliver in terms of punctuality or reliance.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Here Is A Chick's View From An Anchored Tug And Barge In NY Harbor

Here Is A Chick's View From An Anchored Tug And Barge In NY Harbor

maritimebecky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Here's The Shot Of My Cab, The C-5M Super Galaxy While Aerial Refueling With A KC-135

Here's The Shot Of My Cab, The C-5M Super Galaxy While Aerial Refueling With A KC-135

JeffVadr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

The Cab Of A 1920 Streetcar

The Cab Of A 1920 Streetcar

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Here's One From An Old And Small Bulk Carrier

Here's One From An Old And Small Bulk Carrier

1337pinky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

He's A Picture Of My Cab. Just Sailing Along

He's A Picture Of My Cab. Just Sailing Along

MerchantJeff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Here's Mine

Here's Mine

Annabon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Not Quite The Cab, But The Inside Of Our Fixed-Wing Medevac Plane During A Routine Repatriation Flight Of A Neonate. A Beechcraft King Air 200

Not Quite The Cab, But The Inside Of Our Fixed-Wing Medevac Plane During A Routine Repatriation Flight Of A Neonate. A Beechcraft King Air 200

SealClubbinTime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

The View From My Cab. Not A Vehicle But An Airport Control Tower Cab

The View From My Cab. Not A Vehicle But An Airport Control Tower Cab

coatc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Shuttle Endeavour's Cockpit Before All Systems Are Shut Down An It Becomes A Museum Piece

Shuttle Endeavour's Cockpit Before All Systems Are Shut Down An It Becomes A Museum Piece

cosmicdatabase Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Any Museum That Has Cabins You Can Sit In Gets An Automatic 10/10. I Was Super Surprised By Just How Laid Back The F-16 Was. My Knees Were On My Chest

Any Museum That Has Cabins You Can Sit In Gets An Automatic 10/10. I Was Super Surprised By Just How Laid Back The F-16 Was. My Knees Were On My Chest

Hydroelectric45 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

The Inside Of The TV Truck I'm Working In Tonight

The Inside Of The TV Truck I'm Working In Tonight

ptboathome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Saw The Garbage Truck And Fire Truck. Maybe Your Inner Kid Wanted To Be A Sailor. Here's A Picture Inside A Coast Guard Ship Engine Room

Saw The Garbage Truck And Fire Truck. Maybe Your Inner Kid Wanted To Be A Sailor. Here's A Picture Inside A Coast Guard Ship Engine Room

Chass1s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Fast Attack Submarine Cab

Fast Attack Submarine Cab

kupovi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

The Inside Of A Different Kind Of Emergency Response Vehicle

The Inside Of A Different Kind Of Emergency Response Vehicle

Initial_Success Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

The Forward Console On The Vessel I Work On

The Forward Console On The Vessel I Work On

Philobus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

The Cab Of My Tractor

The Cab Of My Tractor

okeefefarms Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

This Is The Cab Of My Modern Locomotive

This Is The Cab Of My Modern Locomotive

marko601 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

So I Thought I Would Post My UK Bus Cab

So I Thought I Would Post My UK Bus Cab

AR53102 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

So How About This Metro Cab?

So How About This Metro Cab?

aeldi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Inside Of The Back Of A TV Satellite Truck. I Drove And Operated This Truck For A Few Years. My Favorite Job Was At The TV Station

Inside Of The Back Of A TV Satellite Truck. I Drove And Operated This Truck For A Few Years. My Favorite Job Was At The TV Station

kingomtdew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Saw The Other Cool Peeks Inside Childhood Dream Jobs And Wanted To Add The Wheelhouse Of My Tug Boat To The Collection

Saw The Other Cool Peeks Inside Childhood Dream Jobs And Wanted To Add The Wheelhouse Of My Tug Boat To The Collection

Madeitforthetugpic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

For Those Interested - Generation V'Locity Cab. Or In My Case "The Office"

For Those Interested - Generation V'Locity Cab. Or In My Case "The Office"

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Inside Operator Cab. 1945 Dravo Barge-Mounted Crane

Inside Operator Cab. 1945 Dravo Barge-Mounted Crane

Potatochipvisionary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Cab Of A Modern Trash Truck

Cab Of A Modern Trash Truck

Phreedom1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Got To Go Inside A Concorde Today

Got To Go Inside A Concorde Today

__Demosthenes__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

I Asked To Take A Photo Of The Flight Deck Of The 787-9. The Captain Said, "No, I Have A Better Idea". The Excitement Of Sitting In The Captain's Seat Never Fades

I Asked To Take A Photo Of The Flight Deck Of The 787-9. The Captain Said, "No, I Have A Better Idea". The Excitement Of Sitting In The Captain's Seat Never Fades

L1011TriStar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

A Nice View

A Nice View

hcrossers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

The Cab Of 350 372. Taken While I Was On It From Crewe To Rugby, Where I Grabbed This Photo While Peaking Through The Window Into The Cab (As It Was Coupled Up To 350 233)

The Cab Of 350 372. Taken While I Was On It From Crewe To Rugby, Where I Grabbed This Photo While Peaking Through The Window Into The Cab (As It Was Coupled Up To 350 233)

trainnutter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Peek Inside A Supermarket Flower Delivery Truck

Peek Inside A Supermarket Flower Delivery Truck

FIXEDGRIN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Here's An Operator's View From An 18-Yard Articulated Dump Truck On The Job Site

Here's An Operator's View From An 18-Yard Articulated Dump Truck On The Job Site

Willbily Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Workstation Can Get A Little Lonely, But I Wouldn't Trade It For The World (F-16)

My Workstation Can Get A Little Lonely, But I Wouldn't Trade It For The World (F-16)

Viperdriver69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Here's The View From The Engineer's Chair Of A 50-Year-Old Swiss Cog Train That Climbs Up And Down Pike's Peak Every Day. I Miss You, Number 16

Here's The View From The Engineer's Chair Of A 50-Year-Old Swiss Cog Train That Climbs Up And Down Pike's Peak Every Day. I Miss You, Number 16

Michael_APKPLZ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Inside My Flying Workplace - Old An-2 Airplane

Inside My Flying Workplace - Old An-2 Airplane

abruski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Inside View Of My Office

Inside View Of My Office

Gimpy946 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Here's My Crash Rescue Truck

Here's My Crash Rescue Truck

ARM_Alaska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Office Space, AH-64D Apache Edition

Office Space, AH-64D Apache Edition

Rim_Fire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

The Inside Of An Amphicar. Rubber Duckies Essential

The Inside Of An Amphicar. Rubber Duckies Essential

LostInEngland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

From The Cab Of An Amish Buggy

From The Cab Of An Amish Buggy

glennw56401 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The "Cab" Of A TR-1700 Submarine

The "Cab" Of A TR-1700 Submarine

Seba_Mop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Cab View On A Minoo Line Train In Osaka

Cab View On A Minoo Line Train In Osaka

NerdyGamerTH Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Inside Cab, Halter Marine Built Crane. 130 Ton Capacity, Cab Is 82’ Above The Deck

Inside Cab, Halter Marine Built Crane. 130 Ton Capacity, Cab Is 82’ Above The Deck

Potatochipvisionary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Inside The Cab Of A Vectron 193 Locomotive

Inside The Cab Of A Vectron 193 Locomotive

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Inside The Operator Cab Of A 240 Ft Tower Crane

Inside The Operator Cab Of A 240 Ft Tower Crane

Rise_and_Grind_540 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

I Have A Pilot License

I Have A Pilot License

Decadius06 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Inside Of A C-17. Peep The Centrally-Mounted Joystick. Only Boeings Have This Sort Of Design

Inside Of A C-17. Peep The Centrally-Mounted Joystick. Only Boeings Have This Sort Of Design

NoPrune7427 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

First GoPro Photo

First GoPro Photo

bearded_excavation_uk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Super Grateful For The Opportunity To Visit 

Super Grateful For The Opportunity To Visit 

alrrail Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Here's The Inside Of My Garbage Truck, For All Your Inner Kids Who Wanted To See One

Here's The Inside Of My Garbage Truck, For All Your Inner Kids Who Wanted To See One

060789 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

I'm A Truck Driver With A PC And A Dream

I'm A Truck Driver With A PC And A Dream

BudgieBeater Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

View From My Stryker Cab

View From My Stryker Cab

Douche_Kayak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

It's No Space Station But Here's The Inside Of A US Mail Truck

It's No Space Station But Here's The Inside Of A US Mail Truck

fartcloud101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Interior And Controls Of My Garbage Truck

Interior And Controls Of My Garbage Truck

dysfunctionalveteran Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Inside Hong Kong Taxis

Inside Hong Kong Taxis

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Here's My Cab, For The Inner Cop In All Of Us

Here's My Cab, For The Inner Cop In All Of Us

Pluckedchicken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Thought Your Inner Kids Might Want To See The Inside Of My Fire Truck

Thought Your Inner Kids Might Want To See The Inside Of My Fire Truck

IJWTHP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Here Is An Ice Cream Truck

Here Is An Ice Cream Truck

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Here's My Crane Cab

Here's My Crane Cab

FutureTrollDad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Here Is The Cab Of My Planting Tractor A John Deere 8335RT

Here Is The Cab Of My Planting Tractor A John Deere 8335RT

ExorIMADreamer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Inside Of A 2005 Street Sweeper If Anyone Wanted To See It

Inside Of A 2005 Street Sweeper If Anyone Wanted To See It

Manieman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

The Controls On The Inside Of A Plow Truck

The Controls On The Inside Of A Plow Truck

TheUnknownEntitty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Cab Shot Of My Kenworth I've Owned For 20 Years, Still Working Hard To This Day

Cab Shot Of My Kenworth I've Owned For 20 Years, Still Working Hard To This Day

Ozdriver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Great Cab Shot

Great Cab Shot

hitachiconstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Inside Police Car

Inside Police Car

DonutOperator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

This Is The Cab Of My Yard Truck. Sometimes We Call It The Goat, And I Don't Know Why

This Is The Cab Of My Yard Truck. Sometimes We Call It The Goat, And I Don't Know Why

Moonshineninja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Here's The Inside Of A Groomer

Here's The Inside Of A Groomer

NotoriousSUZ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!