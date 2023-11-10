ADVERTISEMENT

The shiny, attractive appearance of a car is one of its best-selling features. However, not every vehicle’s destiny is to remain like this. Automobile lovers around the world are finding many new ways to add a special touch to them. Sure, customizing your ride can be harmless fun… until it no longer resembles a vehicle. Tacky stickers, unorthodox colors, and questionable modifications can transform your car into a vehicle of fears rather than dreams.

A Facebook group called “PoSC” is a place where people gather to post their sightings of the most bizarre-looking vehicles on the streets. Enjoy steering through this list of some of the funniest ones that will make you question your knowledge about cars.

#1

"Im Tired Boss"

Bill Cronin Report

The origins of car modifications can be traced back to the 1920s–1930s in California, when “Hot Rodding” became a thing. It’s a transformation of a vehicle to be lighter and faster for racing. In the beginning, those were old cars that had been stripped of all nonessential parts like bumpers, windshields, and hoods and had modified or new engines to be more powerful.

Eventually, it became a legitimate sport. Car clubs began to form, and race tracks were built so that people could show off their customized builds. Interestingly, the “Hot Rod” races were done in a straight line, as previously they were done illegally on city streets or straight roads. The racers would start at the same point and time after a given signal. The first car to cross the finish line became the winner. This gave way to the colorful culture of automotive modifications that we know today.
#2

Obuto Botuto Report

#3

Mike Ross Report

#4

Leahcim Remlap Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where I live, you wouldn't dare to take a car in this condition on the road.

Not all mods are bad or tasteless, they can be renewed and brought back to life by someone who's willing to put in some work. Here are some popular and unharmful ways a vehicle can be modified:

  • Repainting your car can make the biggest difference, but if you don’t enjoy making such long-term commitments, there is an alternative. Wrapping your car in vinyl film offers you the freedom to choose any color you’d like, provides protection, and can be removed whenever.
  • A set of sports seats looks cool and can be more comfortable and supportive.
  • Raising or lowering your vehicle’s height is also a great way to change the look of your car, and it might make your ride more comfortable.
  • Changing out your rear and tail lights can also add detail and interest to your vehicle.

Before customizing your ride, it’s a good idea to check your country's guidelines for vehicles to avoid fines and safety issues.
#5

I Don't Even Know What To Say Here. Please Help

Lori J. Silveira-Smith Report

#6

Eddie Mossberg Report

#7

Uhhhhhhhhhh Yes Plz

Dylan Lockman Report

#8

Leahcim Remlap Report

Why exactly do people like to pimp up their cars? The main reason is to improve performance and make it go faster. Also, it helps to stand out in the crowd of ordinary-looking cars. By improving its fuel efficiency, it can save you money. Additionally, it’s a great hobby to express your personality and bond with other enthusiasts. Lastly, show-quality vehicles can enter competitions and win cash prizes, or they can be sold for a profit.
#9

When You Can’t Decide What Style You’re Going For

Luis Alvarado Report

artturf avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can see the tools in the back, so he's going t'werk.

#10

I Have No Idea

Marcello E Cavallo Jr Report

#11

Some One Looking For Aliens

Jonathan Carlos Sarduy Report

According to a survey done in the US, the most prioritized features when purchasing a vehicle are fuel efficiency and safety. Interestingly, only 32% seem to assign greater importance to the appearance of their new car. Prioritizing quality and comfort also ranks higher than design.
#12

Here's Whatever The Hell This Is

Bill Cronin Report

#13

Andrew Lewis Report

#14

There Were Many Points Where Someone Could Have Said "You Know, Do We Need To Continue?"

Richard Furleigh Report

#15

You Should Call Them

Leahcim Remlap Report

If not done correctly, mods can not only ruin the look of your car, but also cause safety issues. Tinting your headlights and windows creates a more uniform and aggressive look, but it can affect visibility for the driver and others, causing unpleasant accidents. Covering seats may also pose a danger, as some of them now have airbags inside. In case of an accident, they may prevent them from deploying correctly. Moreover, inadequate wiring and faulty installations of aftermarket parts can lead to malfunctions. Modifications can greatly interfere with or disrupt a delicate vehicle system, so it’s best to be knowledgeable in this area before committing to customizing.
#16

Big Wangs And Doritos

Bill Cronin Report

#17

*cringe*

Scotch Hinojos Report

#18

Planet Express Space Ship

Ed Covert Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that a dalek in the roof, or a dome with a toilet plunger?

#19

I'm Hoping This Isn't A Repost Because I Found It Elsewhere Lol

Mary Jayne Report

Poorly executed paint jobs and additional body parts can not only damage your car but also make it less appealing to potential buyers. Customizations that speed up the car can affect insurance payments, adding to the general cost of maintenance and making it a less attractive purchase. A loud exhaust will inevitably decrease your vehicle’s value, as not everyone enjoys driving a car that everyone can hear from a mile away. Unless you’re selling a modified build to a fellow enthusiast, some of these advancements can shorten your list of buyers and decrease your profit.

#20

I Saw One Of These Yesterday!

Stephen Prahl Report

#21

Dodge Ram

Adam Kraabel Report

#22

Wow

Brian Rc Poppe Report

#23

This Gem Made Visiting Some Of My Family A Little Better

Tyler Pl-ay Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Possibly the weirdest thing Isuzu ever did. This one actually looks slightly restrained.

It’s easy to get tied up in the world of cars, especially if you’re just a beginner. Automotive blogs stress the importance of planning your projects in advance. Conducting research about the best cars to alter and how is a smart thing to do before starting. Having the right car and your modifications planned can save you a lot of time, money, and nerves. It’s also important to be realistic; some alterations might not do what you expect them to. It’s best to be sufficiently informed and determined about your first customizations before you end up with a vehicle like this guy's…
#24

Pontiac 6000 Frankenstein Motorhome?

Marc Donato Report

#25

Hey Its One Of Those Audi Decepticon Trucks

Bill Cronin Report

#26

Edward Lee Report

#27

110% S**t

Ed Covert Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All those flat panels make them look like home-made projects.

#28

I'm Going To Go With No Insurance

Darrick Foust Report

#29

Wow

Tyler Pl-ay Report

#30

Oh Boy

Hemi Eisner Report

#31

And Of Course Revving + Crackle Tune Every Move Forward In The Coffee Line

John Lund Report

#32

One Way Camper. This Be A Fine Last Ride

Tom Bunn Report

#33

If There Ever Was A Vehicle That Perfectly Fits This Group

Brandon Brown Report

#34

Judy Coy Report

ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a color that would make my day. Also it's a Demon, it can be whatever color it wants - you're still gonna jump if they're not in eco mode on your street.

#35

Saw This Delorean On 101n In San Francisco Sunday. My 10 Year Old Asked, "Why Is It So Ugly?"

Max Baker Report

#36

Photos Of Slammed Corvettes

Marc Donato Report

#37

Bee Cre8ive

Dave Joralemon Report

#38

Took Me A Solid 20 Seconds To Realize This Was Not A Gta 5 Mod

Darrick Foust Report

#39

Ttthhhiiisss…

Roger Smith Report

#40

Now That's A Statement. Not Necessarily A Bad One Considering The Ribbon

Paul Gehring Report

#41

Just Needs Some Graphics

Hemi Eisner Report

#42

R E D

Chris Clarke Report

#43

Bill Jack Cappo Report

#44

Went To Walmart Twice In One Day, So Of Course I Saw Shit Twice

Tamsin Millard Report

#45

What The Actual F*ck?

Mario Montuori Report

#46

Sure Why Not

Bill Cronin Report

#47

2012 Fulu Motors St600-C 63 Miles Really !!!!

Bill Corndude Report

#48

Well, Sometimes Problems Will Resolve Themselves

Bill Cronin Report

#49

What The F**k

Lance Noltemeyer Report

#50

Not Sure What To Think About This One

Dustin Schoger Report

#51

Douglas Mac Wake Report

ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No questions about whether it's still a police car when it's behind you. I'll take it.

#52

Greetings, From Saskatchewan, Canada! We Love Rust

Cam Beitel Report

#53

Jonathan Tewtsb Goldsmith Report

#54

Ed Covert Report

#55

Yeah, Thats Uh. Something

Dylan Tran Report

