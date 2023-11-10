The origins of car modifications can be traced back to the 1920s–1930s in California, when “Hot Rodding” became a thing. It’s a transformation of a vehicle to be lighter and faster for racing. In the beginning, those were old cars that had been stripped of all nonessential parts like bumpers, windshields, and hoods and had modified or new engines to be more powerful.

Eventually, it became a legitimate sport. Car clubs began to form, and race tracks were built so that people could show off their customized builds. Interestingly, the “Hot Rod” races were done in a straight line, as previously they were done illegally on city streets or straight roads. The racers would start at the same point and time after a given signal. The first car to cross the finish line became the winner. This gave way to the colorful culture of automotive modifications that we know today.