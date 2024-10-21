Seeking to learn what trends people consider to be the strangest ones of the past decade, redditor ‘PaceSubstantial1107’ turned to the ‘Ask Reddit’ community and started a discussion on the topic. Quite a few netizens shared their opinions, covering all sorts of odd or even disappointing trends, so if you’re curious about what they had to say, scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

In addition to being seemingly omnipresent, they are also everchanging. As times change, so do trends ; and it’s no secret that once you reach a certain age, it can be difficult to keep up with the current ones. Some of them might even seem bizarre or strange.

Trends are everywhere. They influence people’s fashion choices, their decisions regarding home decor or hairstyles, and can even determine what video games or TikTok dances, among other things, are popular at a given time.

#1 Youtube families—- I mean it’s weird how you put your 11 year old crying over homework on youtube.

#2 Pathologizing every conceivable human behavior so that no one has to ever be responsible for anything they do.

#3 People making money from filming themselves 'reacting' to things.

#4 A complete Disregard for science and discovery.

#5 People filming themselves giving food or money to those in need .If you are going to help someone just do it don't broadcast your good deed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Anti-intellectualism. Being undereducated is a matter of pride in a lot of areas.

#7 Tipping for everything and anything.

#8 Bigotry and racism making a come back. Didn't think we'd be going backwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Not being able to talk to humans on the f*****g phone.



I have to call doctor offices for my job and I always have to press like 5 buttons, only to have to leave a message.

#10 People filming themselves in public doing strange dances.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Concert Tickets starting OVER $100 each.

#12 Producers, directors and studios blaming audiences for not wanting to go see their remake/reboot/prequel/sequel.



also studios spending so much money on movies that it's virtually impossible for them to break even.

#13 F***ing lip fillers and whatever plastic put to the body. Poor people. They don’t have to be pressured by non-essential physical standards.

#14 People “unboxing” stuff online and women tapping things with their nails in videos.

#15 Not believing in science. It blows my mind the people who I used to think had their s**t together who now believe all of these conspiracy theories and “do their own research”. It’s crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 The broccoli haircut on every teenage boy.

#17 Gen Z thinking that putting your life on social media is normal. It's not. It's never been normal.

#18 Massive numbers of people believing completely made up s**t.

#19 Glamorizing mental health issues.

#20 Kids filming themselves in a grocery store, opening and licking ice cream, then putting it back in the freezer to be purchased.

#21 Young men driving around with "I EAT A*S" in huge letters on the back of their trucks. I mean, I'm not kink-shaming, but that seems like a really strange flex.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Saying the quiet part out loud.



Maybe I was just blissfully unaware, but it seems like most bigots of all types used to keep their hate internal or anonymous. Or at least, after the late 70s early 80s. But now days, even politicians will take to the "big stage" and spout off their hate as if it was perfectly normal.

#23 Tiktok. Like 95 percent is stupid human tricks.

#24 Houses that are grey all over.

#25 The politicization of science. We've always had biased surveys and studies, but denying the concept of science entirely and the bragging about it like a badge of honor toward idealism is bizarre.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Easily this NPC thing from Tiktok where people pay to see somebody do something like fake lick ice cream and say "mmm how tasty" like an anime character 50 times in a row.

#27 The monetizing of social media. I understand why it happened but honestly, it's just created a bunch of influencers who live (and document) a life most people will never have.



I don't follow any people who use their pets for this (but they show up on my feed). I find it pretty creepy as their animals age that they suddenly get a much younger 'brother or sister'. Can't let that income stream go, so need to have a replacement ready to go.

#28 Gender reveals.

#29 Karens who counter being filmed in public by pulling out their phone to record them like it’s an uno reverse card.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Women (usually) recording themselves just looking at the camera - moving it around, making kissy faces or pursing their lips - usually accompanied by some inspirational sounding quote or "advice".



It is the epitome of narcissism.

#31 “Alpha male” b******t.



Anonymous: My friend suggested if anyone non-ironically says 'alpha male' to you just say you're a 'turbo dude', and tell them its one above alpha male. I mean its made up anyway

#32 Somehow it has become normal to believe the federal government, big capitalistic monopolies, big tech, the media and big pharmaceutical companies actually care about you instead of your money and power.



“Hey look, Apple is flying a rainbow flag and posted a tweet supporting BLM. They must be such a morally good company!”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 People annoying/"pranking" others in public and filming ensuing reactions. Annoying customers/retail & fast food workers and filming whole thing for likes and content. Leave people alone.

#34 Blaming vaccines on everything from autism to, car accidents, to atheism, to drowning, to falling on ice, etc. Those people with fake tremors on social media just look like idiots.

#35 Constantly using "disinformation" and "misinformation". Call it what it is: a lie.

#36 Being a s****y person to whoever you're "dating" or "seeing" or whatever word you prefer to use for being in a romantic relationship but are too scared to say that.



This isn't even bitterness although it kind of reads that way. If you haven't tried dating much in the past decade or so, this is actually a thing. You can't be too interested, too respectful, too nice, too generous, too anything positive or else you get labeled as desperate, weird, clingy, soft, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Asking random people on social media for advice.

#38 People forgetting how to talk into a mobile phone. Instead of holding it so the mic is by your mouth and the speaker by your ear, now people hold it flat and shout at the bottom while wondering why they can't hear the other person properly. I don't care if this makes me sound old, it just makes zero sense.

#39 This is probably going to be buried because I am replying late, but the random clown sightings of 2016 was truly bizarre

#40 Paying real money for virtual cosmetics in games.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 One of the strangest trends to come out of the past 10 years is the Tide Pod Challenge. This was a viral internet challenge that involved people eating or biting into laundry detergent pods, which are highly toxic and dangerous. The challenge started as a joke, but some people took it seriously and ended up in the hospital or even died.







This unfortunately still goes on with today's dangerous trends.

#42 NFTs have got to be the top.

#43 Changing your avatar or status message to support the "current thing" when you literally do not give a s**t about any of it but definitely care about signaling to your group of social media pals that you support the current thing and are cool/righteous for doing so.



It's one of the worst things to happen in the past 10 years and it needs to die a very quick death. No one cares about this, or that, or those, or you, or me, etc. Just stop supporting "the current thing" and STFU. Worry about your own personal life and the things you have control over. Which is a very small and limited set of things, in reality, because almost none of us have the finances, time, and/or power to change anything. You WON'T make a difference. You do NOT matter in the grand scheme of things. Stick to your small social group. Avoid the trends like the plague.







Here is an example: the environment



If you care about the environment, participate in your local city council, write your congressman on issues that come up, plant a garden, etc. Changing your status or avatar will do jack s**t for the environment. In fact, using social media consumes energy which contributes to green house gas emissions and other forms of pollution. So you're just making things worse by pretending to be righteous on social media. Get off social media and actually do something local to make a difference. And if you don't have time for any of that, how about shutting up on social media until you can do something about it, locally, first?

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 People basing their entire personality on who they voted for. 🙄.

#45 People posting really personal information publicly. I.e. “my dad just died and I’m so sad here’s a 20 second video of me crying”.

#46 The commoditization of every iota of human experience.



justpackingheat1: Oh, you enjoy piecing together puzzles? Why not sell your completed puzzle on eBay, share your best puzzle tips on an ad-covered blog, create an online seminar for helping others learn more about the joys of puzzles, or shove that puzzle up your a*s and sell the photos on OF?

#47 Those Giant Tarantula Eyelashes!

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Bring proud of being ignorant and uneducated.

#49 Buying butt-ugly sneakers for s**tloads of money.

#50 Our grandparents didn't talk about their problems enough while my generation and younger seem to talk about our problems wayyy too much, even to the point of exaggerating our problems for attention.



I'm paraphrasing Bill Burr's character from Old Dads but I think there's some wisdom to that line.

#51 Gender reveal b******t… sorry but it’s so goddam pretentious given we talk about so many genders but our reveals are just 2. Seriously no one see a problem with putting this sort of c**p on a pedestal like this?

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 The deification of political figures. Reading thru history people always liked and supported their choice of president but the new trend of worshipping every word they say seems so crazy to me.

#53 People being on video calls while at the grocery store or retail in general.

#54 Selling out is the coolest thing, now. monetize every part of yourself, your thoughts, body, opinions, etc.

#55 The daddy kink going mainstream.

#56 Hospital bed selfies.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Them huge dark eyebrows, scary.

#58 The excess of wokness.



It was supposed to be about raising awareness and being conscious about the injustice around us. But like everything else it got hijacked and turned into a culture war that taught a generation to become entitled and over sensitive while stripping away their critical thinking skills.

#59 Rainbow food. Cake I understand. It’s the pizza, bagels and grilled cheese.

#60 For some reason a lot millennials started smoking cigarettes lately. What’s that about?

#61 Young suburban white moms trying too hard to be “cool” and hip on the internet. Doing staged videos of them dancing or rapping along to a rap song, usually with their poor child in it, calling themselves “bad b***h moms”, etc. Honestly just people taking themselves way too serious in general, so many people try so f*****g hard to be “cool” online with their overly dramatic photo shoots and s**t. Everyone’s a celebrity in their own mind and everyone’s also apparently a comedian now, even though they’re just repeating what everyone else is doing.



I guess the word I’m looking for is.. narcissistic behavior. Oh, and the word narcissist is now a trend, usually being said by the people in the above paragraph lmao.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Mukbang, f*****g gross.

#63 Believing that dogs are Nanny Dogs. Especially dangerous Pitbulls and Bully XLs.



Also referring to dogs as sons, or daughters. Bit weird and cringe to be honest.



They're pets.

#64 Boomers used to b***h about how rude young people were using their phones in public. Now they all have cellphones, keep the ringer at the highest volume possible and stare at it for 30 seconds as it’s ringing loud enough to wake the dead before they answer it.

#65 Drag queen story time for kids. Nothing wrong with drag queens, just surprised how popular this has become for both drag queens and kids.