Trends are everywhere. They influence people’s fashion choices, their decisions regarding home decor or hairstyles, and can even determine what video games or TikTok dances, among other things, are popular at a given time.

In addition to being seemingly omnipresent, they are also everchanging. As times change, so do trends; and it’s no secret that once you reach a certain age, it can be difficult to keep up with the current ones. Some of them might even seem bizarre or strange.

Seeking to learn what trends people consider to be the strangest ones of the past decade, redditor ‘PaceSubstantial1107’ turned to the ‘Ask Reddit’ community and started a discussion on the topic. Quite a few netizens shared their opinions, covering all sorts of odd or even disappointing trends, so if you’re curious about what they had to say, scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

#1

Youtube families—- I mean it's weird how you put your 11 year old crying over homework on youtube.

Naw2665

I think we will all eventually agree that it was a very bad idea to put children on the Internet.

#2

Pathologizing every conceivable human behavior so that no one has to ever be responsible for anything they do.

sakkadesu

#3

People making money from filming themselves 'reacting' to things.

Skapti

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A mostly ridiculous trend on youtube. I like some of them like the special FX guys commenting on movie clips and how the effects or stunts were done. But it's bollocks when some up and coming artist like Ren puts out a thoughtful music video on YT and then other people film themselves watching him sing his song.

#4

A complete Disregard for science and discovery.

jay105000

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never in my worst of nightmares believed that it would be possible for people to go backward on this. When I was growing up my father was a chemical engineer and the entire family basked in the growing knowledge that was out there, increasing all the time. My soul is in anguish seeing what people appear to believe these days, and how callously they toss away all the good that has come with science due to childish beliefs.

#5

People filming themselves giving food or money to those in need .If you are going to help someone just do it don't broadcast your good deed.

Sea_Pangolin3840

#6

Anti-intellectualism. Being undereducated is a matter of pride in a lot of areas.

Mieczyslaw_Stilinski

monscul avatar
Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Doing your own research" has become code for getting sucked into a conspiracy theory echo chamber

#7

Tipping for everything and anything.

mike_essAZ

Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This HAS to stop! I've seen it mentioned before that sometimes tradespeople (plumbers, electricians, etc.) ask for, or even expect, a tip.

#8

Bigotry and racism making a come back. Didn't think we'd be going backwards.

Ok-Name8703

archie_on_the_net avatar
Vincent Philippart
Vincent Philippart
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bigotry coming from both side of the aisle now, leaving many of us politically homeless.

#9

Not being able to talk to humans on the f*****g phone.

I have to call doctor offices for my job and I always have to press like 5 buttons, only to have to leave a message.

MaraTheBard

#10

People filming themselves in public doing strange dances.

anon

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haven't seen much of this one but it doesn't bother me as long as they are not blocking / harming other people. I hate it when people try to prank or otherwise make strangers the butt of their jokes, but seeing a couple/few people do some silly dance as I walked by would probably just make me smile.

#11

Concert Tickets starting OVER $100 each.

mike_essAZ

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cliff Richard is touring Australia next year so just for lols I checked the tickets. $173. I didn't pay that much for *Bowie* I'm certainly not spaffing it on Cliff.

#12

Producers, directors and studios blaming audiences for not wanting to go see their remake/reboot/prequel/sequel.

also studios spending so much money on movies that it's virtually impossible for them to break even.

MikrokosmicUnicorn

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As Joe Public I feel Hollywood / Disney etc milk their IPs and franchises until the cow dries up which often means some of the sequels and remakes are trash. But my somewhat hypocritical acknowledgement on that is that if I was a movie executive and Movie 1 made me $500 million in profits and Movie 2 only made me $300 million, I'd probably still c**p out Movies 3 and 4 to mop up that last $100-200 million. But I'm sure every producer green lighting a movie is hoping for an Avatar, not a Waterworld.

#13

F***ing lip fillers and whatever plastic put to the body. Poor people. They don't have to be pressured by non-essential physical standards.

zunashi

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel sorry for people who feel they need a lot of surgery and implants to be happy with their body.

#14

People "unboxing" stuff online and women tapping things with their nails in videos.

Miserable-Brit-1533

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like unboxing videos if it is a product I am interested in. You see exactly what you get, what they found they needed to go with it, and any problems they had setting it up. Mainly I'm talking about computer / electronics stuff there.

#15

Not believing in science. It blows my mind the people who I used to think had their s**t together who now believe all of these conspiracy theories and "do their own research". It's crazy.

hoptownky

#16

The broccoli haircut on every teenage boy.

Brahskee

ksmbuddy10 avatar
DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Teenage broccoli boi here: let me just say, it's easy to manage, and beats the whole 'baseball cap' do by leaps and bounds as far as not looking stupid goes. 😅

#17

Gen Z thinking that putting your life on social media is normal. It's not. It's never been normal.

TranslucentSurfer

swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My boomer grandmother posts more of her life on social media than any of my friends do, so dunno bout this one :/

#18

Massive numbers of people believing completely made up s**t.

Hank_Western

#19

Glamorizing mental health issues.

VENoelle

#20

Kids filming themselves in a grocery store, opening and licking ice cream, then putting it back in the freezer to be purchased.

TrackAwayFromMe

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does no one try to find out who they are and prosecute their parents?

#21

Young men driving around with "I EAT A*S" in huge letters on the back of their trucks. I mean, I'm not kink-shaming, but that seems like a really strange flex.

JJCDAD

juniorcj82 avatar
JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nobody needs/wants to know in public what you like in the bedroom. Are we gonna see "I settle for missionary." stickers next?

#22

Saying the quiet part out loud.

Maybe I was just blissfully unaware, but it seems like most bigots of all types used to keep their hate internal or anonymous. Or at least, after the late 70s early 80s. But now days, even politicians will take to the "big stage" and spout off their hate as if it was perfectly normal.

MOS95B

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't hate this one so much. I don't want to hear people preach hate, but I do appreciate when they at least tell us out loud they are a racist / homophobe / misogynist / whatever. It makes it easier to know who to avoid.

#23

Tiktok. Like 95 percent is stupid human tricks.

B2utyyo

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So... don't use it?? I've never used tik tok. I've seen some tik tok videos because someone else posted a link. But I've never felt the need to install the app or make an account. Same for Twitter/X

#24

Houses that are grey all over.

Western-Mall5505

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay. But I don't think there are that many of them so it shouldn't stress out your day too much.

#25

The politicization of science. We've always had biased surveys and studies, but denying the concept of science entirely and the bragging about it like a badge of honor toward idealism is bizarre.

shoeeebox

#26

Easily this NPC thing from Tiktok where people pay to see somebody do something like fake lick ice cream and say "mmm how tasty" like an anime character 50 times in a row.

8won6

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no! I am so very sorry I have never seen one of these! Oh dear me!

#27

The monetizing of social media. I understand why it happened but honestly, it's just created a bunch of influencers who live (and document) a life most people will never have.

I don't follow any people who use their pets for this (but they show up on my feed). I find it pretty creepy as their animals age that they suddenly get a much younger 'brother or sister'. Can't let that income stream go, so need to have a replacement ready to go.

CantHelpMyself1234

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But..... variety means people can watch what they like.??? I don't like influencers and don't watch them. So if they depended on people like me they wouldn't exist and they certainly wouldn't "influence". But they get the monetizing from viewers who want to watch that. Even before internet... I personally hate soap operas. But they have existed for many decades because some people love them so advertisers buy ads. TDLR: You might not like youtube or

#28

Gender reveals.

WEEDINMYBUTTHOLE Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm old enough to remember when a gender reveal was just an old man in a trench coat. /J

#29

Karens who counter being filmed in public by pulling out their phone to record them like it’s an uno reverse card.

Eastern-Razzmatazz-8 Report

#30

Women (usually) recording themselves just looking at the camera - moving it around, making kissy faces or pursing their lips - usually accompanied by some inspirational sounding quote or "advice".

It is the epitome of narcissism.

SoulsticeWolf Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not just women, there are plenty of videos of men posing, making "flirty" faces etc.

#31

“Alpha male” b******t.

Anonymous: My friend suggested if anyone non-ironically says 'alpha male' to you just say you're a 'turbo dude', and tell them its one above alpha male. I mean its made up anyway

continuousBaBa Report

#32

Somehow it has become normal to believe the federal government, big capitalistic monopolies, big tech, the media and big pharmaceutical companies actually care about you instead of your money and power.

“Hey look, Apple is flying a rainbow flag and posted a tweet supporting BLM. They must be such a morally good company!”.

anon Report

#33

People annoying/"pranking" others in public and filming ensuing reactions. Annoying customers/retail & fast food workers and filming whole thing for likes and content. Leave people alone.

Tricky_Rabbit Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You had me at "People annoying/"pranking" others" -- whether it is filmed or not. Just stop.

#34

Blaming vaccines on everything from autism to, car accidents, to atheism, to drowning, to falling on ice, etc. Those people with fake tremors on social media just look like idiots.

flecksable_flyer Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dunno man. I got the two shot covid vaccine. then a year or two later I got the booster. Then one of the backlights on my TV started going out. So you tell me. Is the vaccine 'safe' or did the nanobots in the vaccine screw up my TV? /S

#35

Constantly using "disinformation" and "misinformation". Call it what it is: a lie.

iluvripplechips Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Disinformation by definition is a lie with intent. "false information which is intended to mislead, especially propaganda issued by a government organization to a rival power or the media."

#36

Being a s****y person to whoever you're "dating" or "seeing" or whatever word you prefer to use for being in a romantic relationship but are too scared to say that.

This isn't even bitterness although it kind of reads that way. If you haven't tried dating much in the past decade or so, this is actually a thing. You can't be too interested, too respectful, too nice, too generous, too anything positive or else you get labeled as desperate, weird, clingy, soft, etc.

EnnieBenny Report

#37

Asking random people on social media for advice.

Bigdaddywalt2870 Report

#38

People Point Out 65 Trends From The Past Decade That They Just Can’t Get People forgetting how to talk into a mobile phone. Instead of holding it so the mic is by your mouth and the speaker by your ear, now people hold it flat and shout at the bottom while wondering why they can't hear the other person properly. I don't care if this makes me sound old, it just makes zero sense.

orange_lighthouse , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#39

People Point Out 65 Trends From The Past Decade That They Just Can’t Get This is probably going to be buried because I am replying late, but the random clown sightings of 2016 was truly bizarre

Reply_or_Not , Sandro Gonzalez Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was a fad. I was never sure if it had roots in the ICP / "Juggalos" crowd or not. But I'm guessing the folks doing it got tired of it. Sometimes they maybe got a funny reaction from someone but I'm guessing on the whole each outing veered one of two ways. 1. People ignored us, it's cold and dark out here, let's go home and do something fun. or 2. People didn't ignore us and now I'm having to try to convince a cop that I'm not a crazy stalker and don't need to be arrested or taken to ER.

#40

People Point Out 65 Trends From The Past Decade That They Just Can’t Get Paying real money for virtual cosmetics in games.

geoffbowman , Daniel Lincoln Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me, this depends on the game. Sometimes i am really loving the game and want to throw some more money to the devs, so I'll buy random DLC, even if it's just cosmetic.

#41

One of the strangest trends to come out of the past 10 years is the Tide Pod Challenge. This was a viral internet challenge that involved people eating or biting into laundry detergent pods, which are highly toxic and dangerous. The challenge started as a joke, but some people took it seriously and ended up in the hospital or even died.



This unfortunately still goes on with today's dangerous trends.

EightHeaadFlickers2 Report

#42

NFTs have got to be the top.

CharredAndurilDetctr Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine bragging to your friends that you paid six figures for a URL link to a digital picture.

#43

Changing your avatar or status message to support the "current thing" when you literally do not give a s**t about any of it but definitely care about signaling to your group of social media pals that you support the current thing and are cool/righteous for doing so.

It's one of the worst things to happen in the past 10 years and it needs to die a very quick death. No one cares about this, or that, or those, or you, or me, etc. Just stop supporting "the current thing" and STFU. Worry about your own personal life and the things you have control over. Which is a very small and limited set of things, in reality, because almost none of us have the finances, time, and/or power to change anything. You WON'T make a difference. You do NOT matter in the grand scheme of things. Stick to your small social group. Avoid the trends like the plague.



Here is an example: the environment

If you care about the environment, participate in your local city council, write your congressman on issues that come up, plant a garden, etc. Changing your status or avatar will do jack s**t for the environment. In fact, using social media consumes energy which contributes to green house gas emissions and other forms of pollution. So you're just making things worse by pretending to be righteous on social media. Get off social media and actually do something local to make a difference. And if you don't have time for any of that, how about shutting up on social media until you can do something about it, locally, first?

dadudemon Report

#44

People basing their entire personality on who they voted for. 🙄.

Resq_Tech Report

#45

People posting really personal information publicly. I.e. “my dad just died and I’m so sad here’s a 20 second video of me crying”.

unusualspider33 Report

#46

The commoditization of every iota of human experience.

justpackingheat1: Oh, you enjoy piecing together puzzles? Why not sell your completed puzzle on eBay, share your best puzzle tips on an ad-covered blog, create an online seminar for helping others learn more about the joys of puzzles, or shove that puzzle up your a*s and sell the photos on OF?

ceilingscorpion Report

#47

People Point Out 65 Trends From The Past Decade That They Just Can’t Get Those Giant Tarantula Eyelashes!

FlizzyFluff , Dermstore Report

#48

Bring proud of being ignorant and uneducated.

selkiesidhe Report

#49

Buying butt-ugly sneakers for s**tloads of money.

mwinchina Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Buying any sort of sneakers but shitloads of money. My current sneakers (Hokkas) cost over $100 but the reason I wear them is my aging feet/body / minimize back aches. And of course even though that is kind of expensive to me, I know that is cheap compared to some of those overpriced show sneakers.

#50

Our grandparents didn't talk about their problems enough while my generation and younger seem to talk about our problems wayyy too much, even to the point of exaggerating our problems for attention.

I'm paraphrasing Bill Burr's character from Old Dads but I think there's some wisdom to that line.

alligatorcreek Report

#51

Gender reveal b******t… sorry but it’s so goddam pretentious given we talk about so many genders but our reveals are just 2. Seriously no one see a problem with putting this sort of c**p on a pedestal like this?

dipshitten Report

#52

The deification of political figures. Reading thru history people always liked and supported their choice of president but the new trend of worshipping every word they say seems so crazy to me.

Tmotty Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suggest you look a bit more at history. Ancient history and mid-20th century history in particular.

#53

People being on video calls while at the grocery store or retail in general.

xchaos800 Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will do this occasionally when my wife asks me to pick up something and I can't read the labels, but once I have my information, I go back to the standard call.

#54

People Point Out 65 Trends From The Past Decade That They Just Can’t Get Selling out is the coolest thing, now. monetize every part of yourself, your thoughts, body, opinions, etc.

sweetperdition , Marten Bjork Report

#55

People Point Out 65 Trends From The Past Decade That They Just Can’t Get The daddy kink going mainstream.

junkyard-angel , Cody Portraits Report

#56

Hospital bed selfies.

anon Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is nothing wrong with this. They are not for you. Most people who end up in the hospital have people who care they are there and are worried. So when I see a photo in a hospital bed it is usually the person letting their friends know they made it through the operation (or whatever) okay. Plus, hospital stays are boring. I'm guessing most folks sooner or later end up thinking, man I'm bored, well, I could send a picture to my friends.. I might have done except the few times I've been hospitalized were before cell phones existed.

#57

Them huge dark eyebrows, scary.

Hcmp1980 Report

swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Less painful than plucking them all out and painting them in again.

#58

The excess of wokness.

It was supposed to be about raising awareness and being conscious about the injustice around us. But like everything else it got hijacked and turned into a culture war that taught a generation to become entitled and over sensitive while stripping away their critical thinking skills.

batyoung1 Report

#59

Rainbow food. Cake I understand. It’s the pizza, bagels and grilled cheese.

Greedy_History_3614 Report

#60

People Point Out 65 Trends From The Past Decade That They Just Can’t Get For some reason a lot millennials started smoking cigarettes lately. What’s that about?

Ben-Stanley , Irina Iriser Report

kb0569 avatar
Karl
Karl
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Edgier than vaping (& much more expensive) so also a display of wealth

#61

Young suburban white moms trying too hard to be “cool” and hip on the internet. Doing staged videos of them dancing or rapping along to a rap song, usually with their poor child in it, calling themselves “bad b***h moms”, etc. Honestly just people taking themselves way too serious in general, so many people try so f*****g hard to be “cool” online with their overly dramatic photo shoots and s**t. Everyone’s a celebrity in their own mind and everyone’s also apparently a comedian now, even though they’re just repeating what everyone else is doing.

I guess the word I’m looking for is.. narcissistic behavior. Oh, and the word narcissist is now a trend, usually being said by the people in the above paragraph lmao.

anon Report

#62

Mukbang, f*****g gross.

DirtyBurnerAkawnt Report

#63

Believing that dogs are Nanny Dogs. Especially dangerous Pitbulls and Bully XLs.

Also referring to dogs as sons, or daughters. Bit weird and cringe to be honest.

They're pets.

nastybacon Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it OK with you if I still call my cats my babies?

#64

Boomers used to b***h about how rude young people were using their phones in public. Now they all have cellphones, keep the ringer at the highest volume possible and stare at it for 30 seconds as it’s ringing loud enough to wake the dead before they answer it.

khvhgdxbjf Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whinging about "boomers" (or any other generation of your choice) as if these habits you dislike so much were unique to them.

#65

Drag queen story time for kids. Nothing wrong with drag queens, just surprised how popular this has become for both drag queens and kids.

Suspicious-Chair5130 Report

