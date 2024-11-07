These Redditors know exactly what I’m talking about. In a recent thread, they opened up about all the weird little things they do in private. And who could blame them? From having imaginary arguments to setting up hammocks indoors just because, here are some of their most memorable posts.

There’s nothing like the relief of being home alone. The peace, the quiet, and the freedom to just let loose and do whatever you please—it’s the best feeling.

#1 Learn dance routines and then show them to my dog and 2 cats. They don’t seem to appreciate all the hard work I put in.

#2 I have devoted 3 full rooms to cat stuff and built a catio off the back of my house. I am determined to give my own cats and my fosters the absolute best. It's all enrichment in the tiger enclosure now.

#3 I sleep on a full size mattress in a camping tent in my bedroom. It took me five years of living alone to finally decide I'm gonna do whatever I want to do, and that's sleep in a tent every night. I love it.

#4 I like to blast music and clean my house/do chores in chunky platform boots. Sometimes I pretend I'm being followed by a camera in a music video. Just makes me feel silly and confident, momentary dopamine hit all to myself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I eat a WHOLE CAKE (not all in one go though) by sticking the fork right in the middle. I ain’t sharing. Why do I need to slice it up?

#6 I dress in ball gown I found at goodwill and drink tall boys while doing puzzles and listening to murder podcasts. Every girl deserves to go to a ball.

#7 I generally eat my meals on a little folding table in my living room floor in front of the TV. During the pandemic, I ordered a white cloth and black napkins and fancy silverware and a little candleholder for it. And now I set it like a restaurant when I cook myself dinner. Because it cheers me up and I like it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I sing to the dog pretty much all day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I have theme rooms.

My master bedroom has the color scheme that I wanted to have when I was a kid. I have a picture of the sunset the day I moved in. I want to paint that on the wall too. My basement is being turned into my own gym. I am excited about that. Though omg the money spends so quick.



Dragonscatsandbooks:



Same! My completed bathroom is "evil sea witch". My 1/2 completed bedroom is "galaxy night" with Galaxy wallpaper on the ceiling. And my kitchen/living room is gothic cottage core. My master bedroom and bathroom are just going to be full on red and black Gothic, I'm letting my inner teenager run rampant (I bought a black toilet I'll install when I renovate)

NO ONE CAN STOP ME, MWAHAHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Im naked 24 hours a day unless i have to go out to a store or my nephew is visiting.

#11 I have a buddy that sleeps in a hammock that he hung in his bedroom. Note: he is almost 50 and single. 🤷‍♂️.

#12 Sometimes when I'm bored, I'll narrate my activities David Attenborough style.

#13 I paint my house to suit ME! Bright orange laundry room - yes! Sunny yellow kitchen - please! Purple dressing room etc etc. after literal years of being mindful of “resale value” I bought a really old home and just paint colors that make me happy 100%. Life is just too short for “resale value” in my opinion. Also? Looking into adult dog bed - omg can I fill it with my Squishmallow friends??

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I host solo karaoke nights, where I prepare snacks, drinks and then pretend I’m at a karaoke bar.

#15 I eat everything out of Rubbermaid and Tupperware containers, no dishes.

#16 Have fake arguments with people, have fake conversations with celebrities I’m meeting for the first time.

#17 15 king-size pillows on a full mattress. I sleep like a dog.

#18 I have photos of Dominic Monaghan put up in my room.



I'm 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Eat breakfast whenever I want.

#20 I leave a post it note on the fridge with the date, time and location of where I'm going if I'm going somewhere other than work. In the event I disappear mysteriously or get into a wreck that is not reported, to save my family some grief. 🙂.

#21 Have conversations with myself.

#22 I have pirate themed bathroom decor because I can.



etchedchampion:



My shower curtain is a cat with a trident riding a T-Rex.



MissPinkieDee:



My bathroom is themed clown!! no one can tell me no! lol

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 White noise blasting so loud it’s like I sleep under Niagara Falls.



Whenever I start dating someone, they typically disapprove. Good thing they don’t live there.

#24 Never set up dining room. Instead that room is used for my toy collect (Transformers), massage table, and dance pole. I'm a straight guy, so don't dm me lol



Set a wooden chair next to the dresser to get dressed without having to get up for every clothing item.



Second bedroom is the home gym.

#25 I can’t remember the last time I closed the door while taking a number 2.

#26 I regularly sleep in my hammock suspended two stories up off my balcony.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 I drink my milk and juices straight from the container.

#28 I set up my hammock right in the middle of the living room.

#29 I'd say my weirdest is not putting laundry away. I live out of a laundry basket- who cares ?! 🙃😆

#30 Accommodate every single one of my cat’s needs and preferences. The litterbox is in my bedroom. So is her food and water. I don’t know why she wants it this way but she’s made it clear she does



We have a queen sized bed. I have my side. The cat has her side. The top has a fluffy cat bed. The bottom has a pet heating pad and she goes back and forth



A tv tray is pushed up to her side of the bed with her food on it so she can have breakfast in bed. And lunch. And dinner. Imagine me trying to have a partner in this living situation lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I sleep on my matress, DIAGONALLY 😂



I also write very personal notes on my fridge, it would embarass me if someone read them. I bought some magnetic whiteboard sheet and my fridge is like a whiteboard tower. I recently made a pro/con list about a relationship that didn't work out, and I needed to have everything in sight, and add stuff on the go.



I really love it, and the upper area has a calendar I made, with all the upcoming appointments and errands. It makes me feel like I have a direction.

#32 Bed in the living room. Yep.

#33 I eat things right out of the fridge or over the sink so I don’t generate any dishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Eating rotisserie chicken with my bare hands.

#35 I sleep in a 6ft beanbag filled with memory foam chunks. It's the best investment I've ever made.

#36 Once I ate cake in bed with my hands. no fork.

#37 I make bacon just to have the place smell like bacon.



I use a cardboard theater standee of Han solo to vent frustrations to.

#38 Having to “convince “ myself that I’m not lazy. But I am. I don’t want to do s**t. No house work, no walking on my treadmill. No cooking. No getting gas for my car. I don’t mind going to work. I get “entertained” by them (coworkers and patients). I love hearing the planes fly over my house. I’ve chilled for hours in my living room doing absolutely nothing. No TV, music or reading. Just me and my quiet self time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Maybe not the weirdest thing but I like to go about my business at home topless. It's not a sexual thing, sometimes I just don't put on a bra or top because I just don't feel like it. Or the minute I get home from work the top and bra will come off and get thrown on the floor and I'll just cook dinner, read emails, watch TV and get ready for bed in my lounge pants but the girls are free and unencumbered.

#40 My sonos speaker is programmed to blast NPR starting at 7am (it’s my alarm). But I never turn it off. It’s just my constant background noise. Right now it’s Wait Wait Dont Tell Me.



When I’ve had people stay over, I forget and it’s quite the rude awakening for my guests 😬.

#41 I have excess. I have a full pantry, full freezer, extra sheets, towels, toiletries, toilet paper, cleaners. My bf is like how many people live here?! But I went without for a long time and it definitely traumatized me to where I will never be without again. I also have the correct thing, if that makes sense. I dont “make do” with mismatched sheets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I dance around my kitchen to the radio when I am cooking or cleaning.

#43 I hate making my bed, but I hate the look of a messy bed, so I made my bed perfectly 4 months ago and have slept on my couch since. I remove the cat hair from the bed, smooth it out, and febreze it weekly.

#44 ALL the black screen background sound sleep videos, audiobooks and podcasts all the time, lots of guided meditation, daily videos of affirmations and Wim Hof breathing, journaling and chanting (Nam Myoho Renge Kyo!) to my hearts content, elliptical/yoga/elastic gear in the living room (instead of a coffee table), vibration plate in the bedroom, hang stuff I don't want wrinkly in the shower indefinitely. My ex wife was amazing, but hints of any of this made her skin crawl, and it made mine crawl repressing it all.



Oh, and my little old dog has 3 beds, a chair, and her own mini couch. Because that s**t is adorable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I eat like a king all of the time. Last night was a grilled pork chop, fried diced potato with onion, garlic, butter, & sour cream.

I dot have a sleep schedule. When I'm tired I sleep whether that's 2 pm or 2 am. When I wake up I get up. I also sleep wherever I sleep. On the couch, in the chair, in my bed, anywhere.

When I clean my house I blast Johnny Cash, usually, & get at it.

I talk to myself or the dogs.

I always keep my place picked up & clean. I put things back when I'm done.

#46 I like to sleep in a macgyver’ed sensory deprivation chamber. I make the room cold because I sleep best in the cold, pile on tons of blankets, turn on a box fan for that wonderful grey noise, lights completely out in the entire apartment, unplug every single electronic in the room so there are no running lights or buzzing noises, draw the blackout curtains so no moonlights gets in, and then pass out in absolute peace.



I’m aware it is insane, but I’m single and I live alone so I do whatever the hell I want.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Sometimes I just sit in random corners cuz I pay for them lol.

#48 I have full on conversations with my cats. Idgaf I will argue with those f****n’ weirdos that live with me rent free.

#49 I don't live alone anymore, but anytime I sneezed I'd say "bless you!" to myself out loud.

#50 I don't have a dining room table. I have two lounging areas instead of a dining room. And I put a writing desk in my breakfast nook.

#51 Sometimes I randomly lay down on the corridor at 3am just because I want to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 I wander around my house wrapped in blankets and sometimes sleep in my office or living room floor instead of my bedroom lol.

#53 I have a hospital bed. I have the world's best mattress on it and lots of pillows. My bedroom looks huge with just a twin bed in it. I have a work desk in there and the room still looks huge. I live in a one bedroom stamp size apartment.

#54 What can be eaten with a spoon, will be eaten with a spoon. Spoons are a very underrated utensil and it escapes me why they aren’t more socially acceptable.

#55 I don't purchase the typical furniture. My living room is a home gym, I have no kitchen/dinning room table.



I don't want to say I'm a minimalist but I guess I am when it comes to furniture.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 I read a lot and find myself reading out loud. Kinda nice not to have anyone around to judge that.

#57 I don’t flush after every number one. i don’t pay for water so it’s not a cost effective thing personally, but still think it’s wasteful to flush after each go.

#58 Sleep on my couch most nights even though I have a perfectly comfy queen size bed in my bedroom.

#59 I literally never turn the lights on anywhere in the house. Cook in the dark, pee in the dark, play with my dog in the dark, scroll through reddit in the dark LOL.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 I sleep on a full size but I sleep on top of my crazy soft comforter with a very large heavy fur like blanket over me. It's like sleeping in a cloud. Making the bed is so easy. I do have to wash blankets more often but worth it.

#61 I go to sleep whenever and wherever I feel like it: on the couch at 3 pm, in my bed at 5 am, on this chair I have that reclines, things like that. I don’t have to worry about getting in anyone’s way or waking them up at night, so my sleep schedule is pretty much nonexistent. It’s just what I’m tired and as long as I don’t have work.

#62 I jog about 5 miles/day inside the house when I don't want to go outside. I have a perfectly good treadmill, but I prefer jogging around the house. Sometimes I even get little things done while I'm jogging.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Listen to Britney Spears on full blast and order take out every night.

#64 I sit on the floor of the kitchen and lean against the bottom cabinets to eat dinner with the plate perched on my knees sometimes. Have no idea why as I have a dining set and the floor is not comfortable. 🤷🏻‍♀️.

#65 I have seedling starts set up in my main hall way eventuallly I'm going to have a better home for them but I'm still getting rid of a lot of my parents stuff and so my house is pretty topsy turvy. I also talk to my doggos and my birdlets.

#66 I procrastinate tons of stuff that I need to get done and wallow in the joy of not having anybody around to call me out on it. It's truly awesome.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 It’s almost a contest with myself on how gross I can be — belching, farting, blowing my nose like an old man, leaving my dirty underwear on the couch. I gotta get it all out in case I ever meet someone I do want to cohabitate with!

#68 Getting drunk with my cat and pretending he’s my audience. I’m not sure how HE feels about it but we have a blast alone.

#69 I eat a lot of the same thing when I feel like it. I'm getting better at not ordering delivery, but I still do way too much takeout. I have a dietary restriction so I'm a regular anywhere I get food, I don't have as many choices as I used to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 I like to lay around naked and pluck out body hairs. Such a soothing little obsession.

#71 My bathroom is cat-themed!

#72 When I live alone, which is almost always, I don’t necessarily wash a dish before I use it to cook with again. I’m slightly concerned that if I move in with someone, they may catch me doing this out of habit and bc I forgot I don’t live alone anymore. I do regularly wash my dishes tho, just maybe not *every* time.

#73 My home office is literally an armory. Swords guns auto knives. It’s also decorated with unopened bottles of premium gin from around the country, tons and tons of concept art posters and Christmas lights year round.

ADVERTISEMENT