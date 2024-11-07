ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing like the relief of being home alone. The peace, the quiet, and the freedom to just let loose and do whatever you please—it’s the best feeling.

These Redditors know exactly what I’m talking about. In a recent thread, they opened up about all the weird little things they do in private. And who could blame them? From having imaginary arguments to setting up hammocks indoors just because, here are some of their most memorable posts.

#1

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone Learn dance routines and then show them to my dog and 2 cats. They don’t seem to appreciate all the hard work I put in.

tcarmel , Marián Šicko/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#2

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I have devoted 3 full rooms to cat stuff and built a catio off the back of my house. I am determined to give my own cats and my fosters the absolute best. It's all enrichment in the tiger enclosure now.

Dr_Spiders , Lisa Zins/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As you should! I’m assembling items for my own catio currently, because my cat Steve has discovered if I let him on the patio with me and then turn my back for 2 seconds, he can get himself on the roof 😓 no more patio time for Steve without a catio

#3

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I sleep on a full size mattress in a camping tent in my bedroom. It took me five years of living alone to finally decide I'm gonna do whatever I want to do, and that's sleep in a tent every night. I love it.

LivingAlone , Mike Burns/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#4

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I like to blast music and clean my house/do chores in chunky platform boots. Sometimes I pretend I'm being followed by a camera in a music video. Just makes me feel silly and confident, momentary dopamine hit all to myself.

sadpantaloons , sweet_redbird/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a pair of 6” black shiny patent leather stiletto heels. I have exactly 0 places to wear them (and I’m 6’4” with them on lmao) so I occasionally wear them when I’m lounging around the house, just because 😂

#5

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I eat a WHOLE CAKE (not all in one go though) by sticking the fork right in the middle. I ain’t sharing. Why do I need to slice it up?

yours_truly_1976 , billac/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

soniborah avatar
Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me realising that I can order a birthday cake on a random day and eat all of it by myself was one of the best moments of my life

#6

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I dress in ball gown I found at goodwill and drink tall boys while doing puzzles and listening to murder podcasts. Every girl deserves to go to a ball.

Sticky_Cheetos , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#7

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I generally eat my meals on a little folding table in my living room floor in front of the TV. During the pandemic, I ordered a white cloth and black napkins and fancy silverware and a little candleholder for it. And now I set it like a restaurant when I cook myself dinner. Because it cheers me up and I like it.

BlackEagle0013 , Alan Levine/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw my last roommate and I used to do this. We shared a grocery budget and took turns cooking so we’d always set a nice table with candles and sometimes hand picked flowers (even if they were dandelions) just because life is too short not to enjoy moments as much as you can.

#8

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I sing to the dog pretty much all day.

SoLongEmpress , हर्षल /Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#9

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I have theme rooms.
My master bedroom has the color scheme that I wanted to have when I was a kid. I have a picture of the sunset the day I moved in. I want to paint that on the wall too. My basement is being turned into my own gym. I am excited about that. Though omg the money spends so quick.

Dragonscatsandbooks:

Same! My completed bathroom is "evil sea witch". My 1/2 completed bedroom is "galaxy night" with Galaxy wallpaper on the ceiling. And my kitchen/living room is gothic cottage core. My master bedroom and bathroom are just going to be full on red and black Gothic, I'm letting my inner teenager run rampant (I bought a black toilet I'll install when I renovate)
NO ONE CAN STOP ME, MWAHAHA.

No-Palpitation-5499 , David/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My last roommate came up with the term “clutterbítch” to describe my home aesthetic 😂

#10

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone Im naked 24 hours a day unless i have to go out to a store or my nephew is visiting.

LongjumpingScore5930 , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clothes suck. I’m usually naked at home 6 months out of the year, when the trees outside my window block me from my neighbours. Now that all the leaves are falling off, no more nakies in the kitchen until spring :(

#11

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I have a buddy that sleeps in a hammock that he hung in his bedroom. Note: he is almost 50 and single. 🤷‍♂️.

BisforBeard , Mace Ojala/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#12

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone Sometimes when I'm bored, I'll narrate my activities David Attenborough style.

anteru , BBC Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While I’m giving my warm fuzzy kitties their widdle tummy rubs: “THE MOSHT DANGEROUSH ANIMAL ON THISH PLANET”

#13

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I paint my house to suit ME! Bright orange laundry room - yes! Sunny yellow kitchen - please! Purple dressing room etc etc. after literal years of being mindful of “resale value” I bought a really old home and just paint colors that make me happy 100%. Life is just too short for “resale value” in my opinion. Also? Looking into adult dog bed - omg can I fill it with my Squishmallow friends??

Fluffy_Flufflebug , Andrew Malone/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After a period of time that I figured was sufficiently long enough not to ruffle any family members' feathers, I completely redid the living room, bedroom, and kitchen according to the mantra "It's my fn(house) now."

#14

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I host solo karaoke nights, where I prepare snacks, drinks and then pretend I’m at a karaoke bar.

BlackCatsWithOddHats , Aleksandr Neplokhov/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#15

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I eat everything out of Rubbermaid and Tupperware containers, no dishes.

Parrot132 , Wellness Wildflower/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do this when I haven’t done the dishes lol. I’ve even been known to occasionally eat straight out of the pot or off my cutting board 😂 I’m lazy sometimes don’t judge me

#16

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone Have fake arguments with people, have fake conversations with celebrities I’m meeting for the first time.

rocksnsalt , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#17

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone 15 king-size pillows on a full mattress. I sleep like a dog.

AmbitiousAd9320 , Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I currently work in a hotel store. Today my boss told me I looked sleepy, handed me a room key, and told me to go take a nap for a couple hours 😂 it’s such a chill place to work. I’d never stayed in the rooms because I’m a local, but we have king-sized pillows - OH my GOD. They’re INCREDIBLE. I slept like a baby for 2 hours of my 8 hour shift 😂

#18

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I have photos of Dominic Monaghan put up in my room.

I'm 50.

GeniusOfLove74 , GeniusOfLove74 Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Merry the hobbit from Lord of the Rings, fyi. Honestly he’s kind of a cutie.

#19

Eat breakfast whenever I want.

Comfortable_Long_574 Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't eat breakfast, lunch or dinner when I'm home alone; just whatever I feel like whenever I'm feeling hungry.

#20

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I leave a post it note on the fridge with the date, time and location of where I'm going if I'm going somewhere other than work. In the event I disappear mysteriously or get into a wreck that is not reported, to save my family some grief. 🙂.

PSVita_Tech_Support , Wendy Harman/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in a remote rural area so I always do this when I go on trips, usually to my mum. “Hey mum, heading to ____, will be there in about 4 hours, I’ll text you when I get there unless I get murdered or die in a fiery wreck.” She’s always like “K” 😂😂

#21

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone Have conversations with myself.

QuirkyForever , Kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is beyond normal. Right? Yeah it is, obviously. Do a lot of people do this? Yeah I think so. Oh okay. That makes me feel better, thanks Tiger. Glad I could help, Tiger. Have a good day Tiger. You too, Tiger.

#22

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I have pirate themed bathroom decor because I can.

etchedchampion:

My shower curtain is a cat with a trident riding a T-Rex.

MissPinkieDee:

My bathroom is themed clown!! no one can tell me no! lol

zombiesheartwaffles , Jim Reynolds/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My shower curtain is a velociraptor in a top hat with a monocle riding an old-timey bicycle with the word “BÏTCHES” underneath 😂 anyone else have a cool shower curtain?

#23

White noise blasting so loud it’s like I sleep under Niagara Falls.

Whenever I start dating someone, they typically disapprove. Good thing they don’t live there.

DeanKn0w Report

#24

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone Never set up dining room. Instead that room is used for my toy collect (Transformers), massage table, and dance pole. I'm a straight guy, so don't dm me lol

Set a wooden chair next to the dresser to get dressed without having to get up for every clothing item.

Second bedroom is the home gym.

Flashy-Discussion-57 , Lorenzo Tlacaelel/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dining room is filled with Lego lmao. Currently working on the mars rover 😊

#25

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I can’t remember the last time I closed the door while taking a number 2.

superjoe8293 , hermaion/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have cats, I can’t close the door while going #1 or #2 😂 when you have a cat, you never poop alone.

#26

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I regularly sleep in my hammock suspended two stories up off my balcony.

ThrowawayMod1989 , Camille Chenchei/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At the last basement suite I rented, I had a covered backyard outdoor space under their patio. I surrounded it with fairy lights and pretty fabric, and moved a couch, coffee table and a ton of houseplants out there. I slept out there regularly, it was amazing.

#27

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I drink my milk and juices straight from the container.

Jaguar5150 , Alan Stanton/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live alone, I am the only one drinking from my jug of milk, I have absolutely guzzled straight from the container in a 3am half-asleep low-blood-sugar dream state.

#28

I set up my hammock right in the middle of the living room.

Misty-Anne Report

#29

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I'd say my weirdest is not putting laundry away. I live out of a laundry basket- who cares ?! 🙃😆

anon , lisaclarke/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did this in my 20s - but now that I’m in my 30s, I’ve started folding/hanging up and putting away my laundry again. I get it now. It really does help me get dressed in the morning 😂

#30

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone Accommodate every single one of my cat’s needs and preferences. The litterbox is in my bedroom. So is her food and water. I don’t know why she wants it this way but she’s made it clear she does

We have a queen sized bed. I have my side. The cat has her side. The top has a fluffy cat bed. The bottom has a pet heating pad and she goes back and forth

A tv tray is pushed up to her side of the bed with her food on it so she can have breakfast in bed. And lunch. And dinner. Imagine me trying to have a partner in this living situation lol.

smarmy-marmoset , Tom Thai/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a queen bed. My cats get about 1/3 of it against the wall, set up as a big nest with extra warm blankies. Cats deserve to be pampered (/worshipped? 😂)

#31

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I sleep on my matress, DIAGONALLY 😂

I also write very personal notes on my fridge, it would embarass me if someone read them. I bought some magnetic whiteboard sheet and my fridge is like a whiteboard tower. I recently made a pro/con list about a relationship that didn't work out, and I needed to have everything in sight, and add stuff on the go.

I really love it, and the upper area has a calendar I made, with all the upcoming appointments and errands. It makes me feel like I have a direction.

Kale7574 , Chris Short/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes when I can’t sleep, I take my pillows and swap them around from the head of my bed to the foot of my bed. Sleeping in a reverse position like that somehow always puts me to sleep. I have no idea why.

#32

Bed in the living room. Yep.

countrychook Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I occasionally drag my mattress out to the living room to watch movies on the big tv. It’s also how I like to do my acid trips 😂

#33

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I eat things right out of the fridge or over the sink so I don’t generate any dishes.

WakingOwl1 , Lily Ballard/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 3am half-asleep fridge raid, eating cheese straight from the package or scooping leftover takeout into your mouth with your fingers lmao 😂

#34

Eating rotisserie chicken with my bare hands.

Additional_Bag_9972 Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s the best way to enjoy rotisserie chicken, bare handed shovelling it into your mouth on the counter in the kitchen like a ravenous animal

#35

I sleep in a 6ft beanbag filled with memory foam chunks. It's the best investment I've ever made.

Room4Shroom Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are massive adult-sized bean bag chairs you can buy on the internet. Like big enough for multiple adults to lounge on. I’ve wanted one for YEARS.

#36

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone Once I ate cake in bed with my hands. no fork.

carstanza , Quinn Dombrowski/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#37

I make bacon just to have the place smell like bacon.

I use a cardboard theater standee of Han solo to vent frustrations to.

uselessopinionman Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My friend has a cardboard cutout of Sidney Crosby from a grocery store Dempsters Bread promotion he did in 2010 in her living room, she likes to vent to him too 😂

#38

Having to “convince “ myself that I’m not lazy. But I am. I don’t want to do s**t. No house work, no walking on my treadmill. No cooking. No getting gas for my car. I don’t mind going to work. I get “entertained” by them (coworkers and patients). I love hearing the planes fly over my house. I’ve chilled for hours in my living room doing absolutely nothing. No TV, music or reading. Just me and my quiet self time.

letsride70 Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The human brain is wired for efficiency. Efficiency = accomplishing goals with as little energy expenditure as possible. If that makes you happy, it just means you’re human 😊

#39

Maybe not the weirdest thing but I like to go about my business at home topless. It's not a sexual thing, sometimes I just don't put on a bra or top because I just don't feel like it. Or the minute I get home from work the top and bra will come off and get thrown on the floor and I'll just cook dinner, read emails, watch TV and get ready for bed in my lounge pants but the girls are free and unencumbered.

Disastrous_Window_41 Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh amen, I’m the same. Wearing a bra feels like what I imagine wearing a bridle with a bit for horses is like.

#40

My sonos speaker is programmed to blast NPR starting at 7am (it’s my alarm). But I never turn it off. It’s just my constant background noise. Right now it’s Wait Wait Dont Tell Me.

When I’ve had people stay over, I forget and it’s quite the rude awakening for my guests 😬.

Vegetable_Sky48 Report

#41

I have excess. I have a full pantry, full freezer, extra sheets, towels, toiletries, toilet paper, cleaners. My bf is like how many people live here?! But I went without for a long time and it definitely traumatized me to where I will never be without again. I also have the correct thing, if that makes sense. I dont “make do” with mismatched sheets.

Every-Bug2667 Report

#42

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I dance around my kitchen to the radio when I am cooking or cleaning.

vinedin , Brian Lawson/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#43

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone I hate making my bed, but I hate the look of a messy bed, so I made my bed perfectly 4 months ago and have slept on my couch since. I remove the cat hair from the bed, smooth it out, and febreze it weekly.

MN_Hotdish , Ryan Finnie/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I struggle with depression and occasionally have a hard time keeping up with chores when I’m extra blue. Which makes me feel very guilty. My counsellor told me “on days you don’t feel like you can do anything, challenge yourself to just make your bed. It takes 1 minute and it actually makes your room look surprisingly cleaner and more put together, which makes you feel better.” Folks, he’s not wrong. It feels good to hang out in a room with a made bed, it weirdly gives me hope when I’m feeling at my lowest. It’s like the weirdest life hack.

#44

ALL the black screen background sound sleep videos, audiobooks and podcasts all the time, lots of guided meditation, daily videos of affirmations and Wim Hof breathing, journaling and chanting (Nam Myoho Renge Kyo!) to my hearts content, elliptical/yoga/elastic gear in the living room (instead of a coffee table), vibration plate in the bedroom, hang stuff I don't want wrinkly in the shower indefinitely. My ex wife was amazing, but hints of any of this made her skin crawl, and it made mine crawl repressing it all.

Oh, and my little old dog has 3 beds, a chair, and her own mini couch. Because that s**t is adorable.

Some-Ordinary-1438 Report

#45

I eat like a king all of the time. Last night was a grilled pork chop, fried diced potato with onion, garlic, butter, & sour cream.
I dot have a sleep schedule. When I'm tired I sleep whether that's 2 pm or 2 am. When I wake up I get up. I also sleep wherever I sleep. On the couch, in the chair, in my bed, anywhere.
When I clean my house I blast Johnny Cash, usually, & get at it.
I talk to myself or the dogs.
I always keep my place picked up & clean. I put things back when I'm done.

mydogisalab Report

#46

I like to sleep in a macgyver’ed sensory deprivation chamber. I make the room cold because I sleep best in the cold, pile on tons of blankets, turn on a box fan for that wonderful grey noise, lights completely out in the entire apartment, unplug every single electronic in the room so there are no running lights or buzzing noises, draw the blackout curtains so no moonlights gets in, and then pass out in absolute peace.

I’m aware it is insane, but I’m single and I live alone so I do whatever the hell I want.

TaterTotLady Report

#47

Sometimes I just sit in random corners cuz I pay for them lol.

intermentionz Report

#48

I have full on conversations with my cats. Idgaf I will argue with those f****n’ weirdos that live with me rent free.

astrophysicsgrrl Report

#49

I don't live alone anymore, but anytime I sneezed I'd say "bless you!" to myself out loud.

Objective-Stress-369 Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My cats meow every time I sneeze, hilariously 😂 I take it as a kitty “bless you.”

#50

I don't have a dining room table. I have two lounging areas instead of a dining room. And I put a writing desk in my breakfast nook.

thenletskeepdancing Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dining room table is two leather footstools with the wooden top of another table (legs removed) balanced on top of it 😂 if it works it works!

#51

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone Sometimes I randomly lay down on the corridor at 3am just because I want to.

xanax101010 , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes I lay down in random spots around my home because the whole room looks different from the floor. It gives me different perspectives of my own apartment that I’ve lived in for years. I’m like “oooh, this is what my cats see”. 😂 (yes I usually smoke a fatty before doing this)

#52

I wander around my house wrapped in blankets and sometimes sleep in my office or living room floor instead of my bedroom lol.

thatsnuckinfutz Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having your own home where you can sleep and do whatever you want wherever you want is such a nice feeling.

#53

I have a hospital bed. I have the world's best mattress on it and lots of pillows. My bedroom looks huge with just a twin bed in it. I have a work desk in there and the room still looks huge. I live in a one bedroom stamp size apartment.

No-You5550 Report

#54

What can be eaten with a spoon, will be eaten with a spoon. Spoons are a very underrated utensil and it escapes me why they aren’t more socially acceptable.

Kajeke Report

#55

I don't purchase the typical furniture. My living room is a home gym, I have no kitchen/dinning room table.

I don't want to say I'm a minimalist but I guess I am when it comes to furniture.

anon Report

#56

I read a lot and find myself reading out loud. Kinda nice not to have anyone around to judge that.

Here-We-GOOOOOO Report

#57

I don’t flush after every number one. i don’t pay for water so it’s not a cost effective thing personally, but still think it’s wasteful to flush after each go.

brittan_on_the_coast Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"If it's yellow, let it mellow; if it's brown, flush it down." Was a slogan on a series of TV adverts back in the 1970s when the UK was suffering from water shortages after long periods of drought.

#58

Sleep on my couch most nights even though I have a perfectly comfy queen size bed in my bedroom.

Ok-Syllabub-1864 Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah my couch is extremely comfy, I probably spend 2-3 nights a month out there. 😊

#59

I literally never turn the lights on anywhere in the house. Cook in the dark, pee in the dark, play with my dog in the dark, scroll through reddit in the dark LOL.

turtlewhale42 Report

#60

I sleep on a full size but I sleep on top of my crazy soft comforter with a very large heavy fur like blanket over me. It's like sleeping in a cloud. Making the bed is so easy. I do have to wash blankets more often but worth it.

Bitter-Customer8055 Report

#61

I go to sleep whenever and wherever I feel like it: on the couch at 3 pm, in my bed at 5 am, on this chair I have that reclines, things like that. I don’t have to worry about getting in anyone’s way or waking them up at night, so my sleep schedule is pretty much nonexistent. It’s just what I’m tired and as long as I don’t have work.

AccomplishedDish8707 Report

#62

I jog about 5 miles/day inside the house when I don't want to go outside. I have a perfectly good treadmill, but I prefer jogging around the house. Sometimes I even get little things done while I'm jogging.

Grilled_Cheese10 Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I could do this but I have downstairs neighbours 😂

#63

“Sleep In A Tent Every Night”: People Reveal The Weirdest Things They Do Because They Live Alone Listen to Britney Spears on full blast and order take out every night.

ozzythegrouch , Britney Spears Report

#64

I sit on the floor of the kitchen and lean against the bottom cabinets to eat dinner with the plate perched on my knees sometimes. Have no idea why as I have a dining set and the floor is not comfortable. 🤷🏻‍♀️.

Jolly-Persimmon-7775 Report

#65

I have seedling starts set up in my main hall way eventuallly I'm going to have a better home for them but I'm still getting rid of a lot of my parents stuff and so my house is pretty topsy turvy. I also talk to my doggos and my birdlets.

calicoskys Report

#66

I procrastinate tons of stuff that I need to get done and wallow in the joy of not having anybody around to call me out on it. It's truly awesome.

highheeledhepkitten Report

rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it possible to procrastinate stuff that does not need to be done? Asking for a friend.

#67

It’s almost a contest with myself on how gross I can be — belching, farting, blowing my nose like an old man, leaving my dirty underwear on the couch. I gotta get it all out in case I ever meet someone I do want to cohabitate with!

dogluuuuvrr Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In all honesty my boyfriend and I are going to move in together sometime soon and one of my first thoughts was “aw but I’m going to miss farting like a Clydesdale whenever I want ☹️”

#68

Getting drunk with my cat and pretending he’s my audience. I’m not sure how HE feels about it but we have a blast alone.

Marzisreal4822 Report

#69

I eat a lot of the same thing when I feel like it. I'm getting better at not ordering delivery, but I still do way too much takeout. I have a dietary restriction so I'm a regular anywhere I get food, I don't have as many choices as I used to.

cookiedux Report

#70

I like to lay around naked and pluck out body hairs. Such a soothing little obsession.

anon Report

#71

My bathroom is cat-themed!

millerhighlife Report

rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But not a human litter box like that TikTok girl's joke, right??

#72

When I live alone, which is almost always, I don’t necessarily wash a dish before I use it to cook with again. I’m slightly concerned that if I move in with someone, they may catch me doing this out of habit and bc I forgot I don’t live alone anymore. I do regularly wash my dishes tho, just maybe not *every* time.

SaphiraTheDragon83 Report

#73

My home office is literally an armory. Swords guns auto knives. It’s also decorated with unopened bottles of premium gin from around the country, tons and tons of concept art posters and Christmas lights year round.

Noface0000 Report

#74

My daughter moved out last weekend, and I was looking at a frugal group on here, and I came across this tip to use baby washcloths as toilet paper as a way to save money. So I got a bunch and use them just for number one, and throw them in a hamper. I went from a roll of Tpaper a day and it's been over a week and I haven't had to put a new roll on. I would never do that if I didn't live alone and I'm not even telling my kids I'm doing it. No one needs that judgment face 😂.

Fantastic-Neck-3125 Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t want to judge at all, but I would not feel good doing this 😂 I’ve seen underwear poop stains before, wouldn’t these cloths get poop stained too?

