As youngsters, many of us scoffed at the idea of going to bed at a reasonable hour and being up by daybreak the following day. Such behavior is typically dismissed as something that “old-timers do.” 

But as we grew older, we began seeing the logic behind such habits and how practicing them can actually add efficiency to our lives. Many shared this realization in a recent Reddit thread about “old person habits” that make the most sense. 

Whether it’s doing grocery shopping before noon to beat the throngs of people or sewing as a meditative activity, you may relate with at least one of these.

#1

Woman with smartphone and groceries in shopping cart, appreciating "old people" habits while shopping. All weekend errands are done before noon to beat the crowds. If I can’t get there before then, I’ll wait.

Oldachrome1107:

The proper old person errand hack is doing them on a Wednesday at like 1:30 pm.

StumblinThroughLife , pvproductions / freepik Report

    #2

    Woman enjoying popcorn under a blanket while watching a tablet, embracing old people habits. Closed captioning on anything I watch.

    Darth_Krios:


    I can't hear without my subtitles!

    taylorado , freepik Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even with good hearing there’s a lot of scripted stuff that is easily missed, mumbled, spoken at the same time that someone else is talking, etc.

    #3

    Person placing pills into a white bag outdoors, showcasing an "old people" habit. Carrying ibuprofen in my pursue always. You never know when one might need.

    BaseballSwimming5274 , smeilov / freepik Report

    #4

    Group enjoying a meal together around a dining table, sharing laughter and conversation in a cozy setting. Wanting to stay home. Have them come to me.

    Cultural_Wash5414 , freepik Report

    #5

    Person knitting with yarn, embracing "old people" habits, in a cozy setting with sunlight streaming in. Sewing / crocheting it’s literally meditation 🧘‍♀️.

    Few-Housing-8452 , freepik Report

    #6

    Man stretching in bed, smiling, appreciating old people habits in a bright room. Early bed time/Early rising.

    FortuneTellingB**bs:

    This! I think I just am old, because one day I went to bed at 9pm and it just stuck. It's the greatest.

    the_owl_syndicate:

    It dawned on me the other day, I LIKE to sleep, so why am I fighting going to bed? Went to bed early, slept through the night, felt so relaxed and calm the next day.

    Lilith_Learned , freepik Report

    #7

    Person holding gardening tools, surrounded by potted plants, embracing "old people" habits. Gardening….
    And as my grandfather said, learn to age gracefully and accept the changes as they come.

    LizardPossum:

    It's wild how gardening just snuck up on me. I got a couple of herbs, then a Venus flytrap - just a couple. And it exploded from there. Now I have a whole "tea garden" full of herbs I make tea with plus a bunch of veggies and cool, weird plants that just look cool.

    Soggy_Beautiful8076 , senivpetro / freepik Report

    #8

    Crowd enjoying a live concert, people raising hands, capturing the moment with phones. Earplugs at concerts and movie theaters, thank me in a few decades.

    reecord2 , Drazen Zigic / freepik Report

    #9

    Woman lounging on a chair with sunglasses and a laptop, embracing relaxed habits with a coffee cup nearby. Sitting in the shade and enjoying the breeze when I am by the water. You are hidden in plain sight and you see and hear a lot.

    Large-Comfort5757 , alexeyzhilkin / freepik Report

    #10

    Pill organizer with colorful compartments, reflecting an appreciated "old people" habit. Pill organiser. SO convenient.

    alexi_lupin , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #11

    Shopping cart with colorful polka dot design, representing practical "old people" habit on a sunny day. Granny trolly. Life saver.

    batteryforlife:

    Seconded. Looks stupid, friggin lifesafer for the big weekly shop with no car.

    FigTechnical8043 , on-it-like-sonic / reddit Report

    #12

    Smiling woman on a bridge with windy hair, illustrating appreciation for embracing "old people" habits. Not caring about my looks/body image! I still struggle with that, especially the culture we live in, but since I hit 50 I just care so much less! I'm definitely not going to judge my worth by what someone else thinks. Especially when they're trying to sell something!

    Motor_Relation_5459 , ansiia / freepik Report

    #13

    Woman in white pants and sneakers walking outdoors near a city water feature, embodying a relaxed lifestyle. Getting a pair of those ugly a*s white new balances. They’re SO comfy.

    TheBrinkOfHorny , azerbaijan_stockers / freepik Report

    #14

    Person holding a resealable plastic bag, illustrating an appreciation for "old people" habits. Washing and reusing zip lock bags.

    New_Schedule8886 , Demkat Report

    #15

    Grunting when I stand up. Actually, I didn't adopt it, it adopted me!

    the_masked_crab Report

    #16

    Two people in a cozy cafe enjoying a meal, embracing simple, old-fashioned habits. Going to eat at a nice place at reasonable non busy hour of 4:30.

    Accurate-Law-555 , drobotdean Report

    #17

    Two brown recliner chairs with ottomans in a room, showcasing cozy "old people" habits. So this may just have been my personal perception, but I always associated recliner chairs with the aged.

    When I was couch shopping with my husband we tested one in a jokey “let’s see our future” kind of thing and OMG I’ve never known comfort like it. We’ve been recliner people ever since. We have an electric twin seater with drink holders and a compartment storage for remotes etc. I love it!

    Lizzy_Tinker , EyeEm Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What i love about getting old, is that i just dont give a s*** anymore. I dont do things i dont want to and i dont care about what people who im not close with thinks about me. I can recomend getting a massage chair. Its a gamechanger.

    #18

    Keeping a running grocery and to do list. "Writing it down later" is a young man's thing.

    RedneckMtnHermit Report

    #19

    I get to the airport plenty early for flights and don’t care about waiting around if the lines are short. I’m 27. I’ve had enough close calls for one life.

    Mocha23 Report

    #20

    Paper printouts on my vacation itinerary. As someone with a common name it helps if I have the confirmation number handy. Having a piece of paper with the information for my flight/hotel/rental car means I don't need my phone.

    FoxtrotSierraTango Report

    barbara-skolly avatar
    Curbz81
    Curbz81
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t have a printer anymore. But i save all the confirmations in a offline file on my phone so i don’t have to sort through emails. If i’m really motivated i’ll save them in the order i will beed them in.

    #21

    Smiling woman in a car, adjusting the rearview mirror, appreciating simple habits. Driving exactly (or 5mph under) the speed limit and generally being a very safe and cautious driver.

    I adopted this habit when I was driving for a living almost twenty years ago since my income at the time depended on a clean driving record, and it stuck. Almost everyone who rides with me complains that I'm a grandma driver. Jokes on them, I have k****r low insurance rates, never get tickets and haven't had an accident (knock on wood) in decades.

    Y'know how much you have to speed and how far you have to be going for it to actually save you significant time? People are just out there risking their own lives and everyone's around them for all of 3 minutes. So dumb!

    CG_1313 Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always driven like this, but I didn't get my licence until I was 27.

    #22

    Going out with my husband for lunch instead of dinner. No overly stuffed belly before bed, can get in your pjs and relax at night and talk about the lovely lunch, and you can enjoy the views or gardens at the pub or restaurant.

    trulycantbearsed Report

    #23

    Colorful plastic bags on a white surface, showcasing old people's habits of reusing common items. Carrying a plastic bag full of other plastic bags. You never know when you’ll need one, and somehow, it just feels like the responsible thing to do.

    Intrepid-Zebra-7311 , EyeEm / freepik Report

    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reusable cloth bags that screw up to the size of a ping pong ball are a better alternative.

    #24

    Tablet displaying a sale banner, surrounded by shopping bags and credit cards, illustrating old people habits. We do not buy it if we do not have a coupon. Also, we have McDonald's at home.

    Superb-Ag-1114 , rawpixel.com Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone with a bio trashcan have McDonalds at home, its all about the seasoning.

    #25

    Woman relaxing in a plaid shirt on a gray armchair, embodying appreciation for "old people" habits. Resting my eyes!
    My grandma used to just sit there with her eyes closed and I’d always ask if she was asleep. But I get it now, sometimes they just need a little break.

    Different_Net_7608 , freepik Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to be really paranoid about closing my eyes in public, but last weekend I was at a music festival, the sun was right in my eyes and I was feeling really overstimulated so I just sat with my eyes closed for a while. It was actually exactly what I needed.

    #26

    Shower chair and grab bar in a bathtub, showcasing embraced "old people" habits for safety and comfort. Shower chair. Should not have been so old people marketed.

    slaytician , Kayden632 / reddit Report

    #27

    Moving carefully. Arthritis struck me before I hit my 40s and I very quickly learned that moving very carefully keeps the pain down a bit.

    RoyalZeal Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also aqua aerobics (or other low impact exercise). When I was trying to get into exercising more regularly to help my fibromyalgia, the first thing I did was join a group of people with arthritis who did exercises in the pool weekly. After building up to it, I now do an aqua aerobics class between one and three times a week.

    #28

    A person appreciating nature, birdwatching with binoculars near a lake, surrounded by greenery. Birdwatching. All the time and wherever I’m at, too.

    HopefulWanderer537 , andreyozhegov / freepik Report

    #29

    Person enjoying breakfast with berries, embracing “old people” habits at home. Moderate breakfast, moderate lunch (avoid food comas) and light dinner for better sleep.

    AlaskaRoc , benzoix / freepik Report

    #30

    A woman appreciating vintage fashion habits, choosing clothes from a rack. I won’t buy any clothing that doesn’t have a little bit of stretch. I accidentally bought a denim jacket without, and had to get rid of it because it made me feel claustrophobic. I wonder how I ever tolerated all the 'cute but uncomfortable' outfits I used to wear.

    Taminella_Grinderfal , freepik Report

    #31

    I got into knitting last year, and now I'm like, ok I get the appeal now. I recently started trying crochet, too.

    StumblinThroughLife Report

    #32

    Taking my shoes off at the door and stepping straight into my slippers.

    Mare_lightbringer87 Report

    #33

    Person relaxing on a cozy couch in comfortable attire, holding a pair of glasses, embracing old habits. Comfy pants. Comfy shoes. Life's too short for uncomfortable pants and shoes.

    PersonalityTough6148 , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #34

    Woman enjoying cozy old people habits, sitting on a sofa with a blanket, using a tablet in a warmly decorated living room. Lap blankets. I got a heated blanket last year for Christmas (for myself), and it's amazing. I don't have to switch out the blankets by which one is warmer, I can just set the blanket to whatever heat level is right and I'll be toasty.

    the_scar_when_you_go , freepik Report

    #35

    Person enjoying a phone call on a sofa, embracing "old people" habits with a laptop and coffee nearby. Spending time in a peaceful and quiet home instead of partying.

    Ashamed-Reporter3171 , freepik Report

    #36

    Woman in a purple top walks through an urban area, embracing “old people” habits with a cheerful expression. Not everything needs to be rushed. I’ll get there when I get there.

    Also, be yourself and don’t worry so much about what others think.

    big_heart_912 , freepik Report

    #37

    Ignore the clock, eat when you're hungry, sleep when you're tired.

    Heavy_Direction1547 Report

    #38

    Drive slower than usual in parking lots - it can save a life or prevent a serious injury.

    rayrayrayray Report

    #39

    Not spending money.

    thether Report

    #40

    Packing tea bags when I go on holidays!

    snps2er Report

    dimi8x avatar
    DimiM
    DimiM
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And a tea mug! Eff those paper cups or tiny excuses for a ceramic cup.

    #41

    A place for everything and everything in its place. If I bring in something new, something older goes. Makes you think before buying and clutter way down.

    Tasty-Run8895 Report

    #42

    Pay attention when walking down stairs.

    Amy_Reddit01 Report

    #43

    Keep my insurance and registration in a wallet in the glove box of the car. I feel so grown up.

    skitin Report

    #44

    Showing up to vote.

    the_loyal_opposition Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone should be doing this anyway. At least then when it doesn't go your way, you did your part. Maybe it's because it's compulsory where I live but I can't believe people don't make the effort to think about the world/country they want to live in.

    #45

    Taking naps. Never felt better. No wonder my grandparents have lived so long.

    yomummawet Report

    #46

    You know those "grabber" things that they market to "old people" so they can reach stuff up on h**h shelves? Those are really handy at any age, I've got a couple around the house. They're really useful when the dog rolls his favorite ball under the bed and sits there whining at you to get it for him.

    J662b486h Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My family are all short, we've always had a grabber in the house, sometimes more. You realise just how important the first time you almost fall off the kitchen bench!

    #47

    Person mowing a lawn with a red lawnmower, showcasing an old people habit of appreciating lawn care. Yelling at kids to get off my lawn after manicuring my grass.

    Rare-Company-2668 , senivpetro / freepik Report

    #48

    Walking after meals. Even if it’s a block it still helps with not only digestion but weight loss.

    HTTRescNH Report

    #49

    Hold the railing when walking up or down stairs.

    Edge_of_yesterday Report

    #50

    Man in a maroon sweater pointing to his head, displaying a thoughtful expression, appreciating old people habits. Complaining about young people.

    Paddlinginpoon , koldunova_anna / freepik Report

    #51

    Collecting cats.

    Gezlife Report

    #52

    I have started shutting up lol. I was advised, by an older, wiser supervisor, to talk less. I never paid attention to the fact that some people take advantage of what I just considered friendly openness, but may be considered over-sharing. Not everyone is your friend. Some people have an agenda, and are waiting for you to give them something they can use.

    No-Muffin-874 Report

    #53

    Not buying Starbucks lol. Just make coffee as home.

    max-in-the-house Report

    #54

    An older lady recommended flipping the garbage bags inside out so the seam is on the inside and your garbage bags won’t rip open as often. I still put my garbage in like this years later.

    YouAreNotTheThoughts Report

    #55

    There’s always room for ice cream at least according to all my grandparents.

    MadameFutureWhatEver Report

    #56

    Two meals a day. Breakfast at a civilised time (not 6am) and dinner early. Allows time for light evening snacks and a sensible bedtime to read for an hour or so. 3 full meals is actually too much most of the time.

    Whollie Report

    #57

    I always carry a clean handkerchief in my pocket.

    Remarkable_Ad_8737 Report

    #58

    Staying at the airport hotel before or after a poorly timed flight (if I can afford it). Better sleep is a genius move.

    bunsyjaja Report

    #59

    Slippers and a blanket for watching TV with my partner.

    Why bother heating the entire room when you can both snuggle under a blanket with the dog?

    Djinjja-Ninja Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use a blanket on the couch at least 9 months of the year (this year is shaping up to be warmer for longer but I have still had the blanket out a few times) and need heating as well a lot of the time.

    #60

    Getting out of bed properly lol. Roll onto your side and push yourself up that way. Your back will thank you.

    Small-Weakness9625 Report

    #61

    Wearing socks to bed in winter turns out warm feet, making it way easier to fall asleep.

    tejutej Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never been able to wear socks to bed. Even when my feet are freezing, I end up kicking them off an hour later because they are too hot. I'm more likely to sleep with my feet outside of the blanket. In summer I often have to sleep with a cold pack on my feet because I can't sleep when my feet are hot. In my family, that is very weird.

    #62

    Avoiding social media like facebook, IG, twitter.

    i use reddit, but it feels different here. reddit feels like i'm with my people.

    all the other social media feels like insane people just screaming at each other.

    FrankCostanzaJr Report

    #63

    Lower the volume when I’m parallel parking.

    whatsdafour11 Report

    #64

    Sitting on my porch is rather nice.

    GimpsterMcgee Report

    #65

    Stretch before you get out of bed.

    thePHTucker Report

    #66

    Changing straight into pajamas the second I’m home. You won’t catch me hanging out in the house in my street clothes. I’m either n***d or in my jammies.

    gratefuldaughter2 Report

    #67

    Taking fiber.

    Shell-Fire Report

    #68

    Wearing those straps on your glasses so you can wear your reading glasses around your neck when not using them.

    Shobed Report

    #69

    Using shower caps to keep my hair dry when I’m showering.

    Demonicbunnyslippers Report

    #70

    Before standing up, repeat keywords for things you aim to accomplish. ‘Laundry’, ‘Window’, ‘Computer’. After you close the window, repeat ‘Laundry’ and ‘Computer’. It short-circuits that feeling of arriving in a room inexplicably.

    ThugMagnet Report

    #71

    Drinking mad tea all day long.

    Hopalong_Manboobs Report

    #72

    I’ve been eating dinner earlier. Gotta give food a chance to properly digest before bed.

    StumblinThroughLife Report

    #73

    A box of tissues in every room.

    MaxximumB Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do young people not do this? I must be even older than I thought.

    #74

    Heated seats in the car. Soothing to the sore back, and warming to the chilly a*s.

    hearonx Report

