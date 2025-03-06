Scientist Shares Dirty Psychological Tricks Supermarkets Use To Make More Mon

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve likely been in a situation where a supposedly quick trip to the grocery store left you with a significant dent in your wallet. You’re left wondering how it all happened as you stare at your lengthy receipt of items you didn’t need.

Apparently, supermarkets use “psychological tricks” to keep people spending more. In a recent post on Threads, data scientist Dr. Hussein Naji shared nine of these methods and tips on avoiding the trap of unnecessary purchases.

If your ballooning grocery bill has been a headache, Dr. Naji’s insights may provide some answers.

For many people, overspending at the grocery store has been a cause for financial burden

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

Recently, data scientist Dr. Hussein Naji shared nine “psychological tricks” supermarkets use to keep consumers spending

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

Dr. Naji also shared some tips to avoid making unnecessary purchases

Image credits: husseinnaji_

There are statistics to back up Dr. Naji’s claims

To put Dr. Naji’s insights into perspective, here are some statistics from the University of Southern California, which examine the psychology of consumer behavior in a grocery store.

30% of shoppers are willing to pay more for organic products or products with an “organic” label. Three out of four consumers make some of their buying decisions in-store, which may contribute to more spending.

Likewise, consumers may leave an average of $11 for unplanned purchases on their “mental budgets.”

Dr. Naji mentioned that supermarkets “weaken your willpower,” but didn’t specify the methods. Maryville University associate professor Dustin York says grocery chains do this through digital coupons.

“The grocers can then utilize the most powerful resource in the world to target you for personalized marketing, which is your data,” York told Business Insider.

Dr. Naji’s tips may be helpful. Avoiding grocery shopping while hungry lessens the chances of picking up a few extra bags of potato chips to address the enticement. Limiting the time spent in the supermarket may also urge you to approach your shopping with a sense of urgency.

But another way to decrease your grocery bill is to pick items that are beyond eye level. Author Tiffany Doerr Guerzon has been researching methods to cut the supermarket budget.

As she tells HuffPost, stores place more expensive products at eye level because it is human nature to pick them out by convenience.

“Next time you are in the store, take note of where items are placed. You may have to reach up or down for better deals,” she said.

Other users shared their grocery shopping observations and experiences in the comments

