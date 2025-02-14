ADVERTISEMENT

I'm not the biggest fan of grocery shopping. I have to admit. Finding parking, missioning in malls and supermarkets, standing in queues and carting shopping bags from the car is not my favorite pasttime. That's why I love the post-Covid rise in available online grocery stores. Most deliver within an hour, and I find I don't waste money putting uneccessary stuff in my virtual cart.

But I can't argue that often, hand-picking my own produce is much better. I can choose exactly what avo I want, or inspect the fridge for the freshest dairy products. So even though it doesn't bring me massive joy, I can be found physically shopping for groceries now and then.

I'll probably doing less online shopping and more supermarket visits since now that I've read some of the genius hacks that people have been sharing on the internet. The team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best so that you too can save yourself time, money and stress.

#1

I Created A Facebook Group ‘Reducedfoodlondon’ Basically Showing Reduced Food In London. It Went Viral, Got Covered By The Londonist

Baked goods on sale for 1p at a grocery checkout area, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks in action.

Now we have 3750 members (20 days) posting their cheap food finds. Insane, but it helps everyone save money in London 😁 in talks to work with supermarkets too.

Biggy-Travels Report

    #2

    Tip: Buy Clothespins 36/$1 At The Dollar Store Instead Of Pricey Bag Clips

    Grocery-shopping-hacks: Wine bottles, fresh fruits, and sealed snacks organized neatly on a wooden kitchen counter.

    EyreISawElba Report

    #3

    I’ve Had No Idea This Was A Thing For 45 Years Of Grocery Shopping. Hang Your Crunchables On The Back Of The Cart

    Shopping cart filled with bags in a parking lot, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks for efficient packing.

    davedavedavedavedave Report

    sneacy123 avatar
    ILoveMySon
    ILoveMySon
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #4

    Keep Your Toddler Safely In The Grocery Cart Seat (And Prevent Abductions) With A Carabiner

    Person using a carabiner for carrying grocery bags, showcasing a practical grocery-shopping-hack.

    5_Frog_Margin Report

    #5

    I Look For Markdown Prices At My Local Market. Got A Bunch Of Meat For $12 Because The Sell By Date Is Tomorrow. Freeze It And It Will Last Me Over A Month

    Discounted meat packs on a table showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks for budget-friendly meals.

    Nyneave27 Report

    #6

    Use Boxes Inside Your Reusable Shopping Bags To Make Them More Rigid

    Reusable grocery bags with cardboard inserts for stability, showcasing a practical grocery-shopping-hack.

    BionicUtilityDroid Report

    brier avatar
    Brier Random
    Brier Random
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Great but: 1. Then you can’t fold them up for storage 2. How to find boxes exactly the size of your bag’s bottom.

    #7

    If You Have A Bakery Outlet Store Near You, You Can Pick Up The Same, Fresh Bread And Cakes That You Get At Your Local Store For Less Than Half The Price

    Assorted bread varieties on a kitchen counter showcasing grocery shopping hacks for buying in bulk.

    I picked up all of this yesterday for less than $13 with more than a week of shelf life on everything.

    gianthooverpig Report

    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    If that’s a weeks worth of bread products that’s likely to go stale within 10 days, how many people is this feeding? That’s a hell of a lot of bread for 2-3 to eat in one week.

    #8

    It Was Cheaper To Buy An Actual Basil Plant Rather Than The "Fresh Picked" Sprigs In A Package

    Basil plant growing in a pot on a windowsill, part of grocery-shopping-hacks for fresh herbs.

    guacislife12 Report

    sneacy123 avatar
    ILoveMySon
    ILoveMySon
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Yes! Also, submerge green onions in water in a jar and they will continue to sprout.

    #9

    Spread The Word About Restaurant Supply Stores

    Bags of Riceland long grain brown rice with a price label, showcasing a grocery-shopping-hacks deal at a store.

    Every one I’ve been to has some of the best deals, bulk buying is required.

    Less than $1/lb for rice! Less than $1/lb beans!

    Some of the most expensive seafood scallops for $5.6/lb!

    And even nuts always expensive are cheaper here.

    Fun_Intention9846 Report

    #10

    How To Bag Groceries

    Brown paper bag illustrating grocery-shopping-hacks for packing efficiently.

    EMF911 Report

    #11

    If You Are Shopping For Wedding Stuff, Try To Avoid The Label "Wedding" It's Typically Marked Up

    Two boxes of plastic flutes for weddings and parties, showcasing a price difference, related to grocery-shopping-hacks.

    GitRightStik Report

    #12

    When You’ve Got Too Many Groceries For Your Reg Cab Pickup

    Bags secured in a truck bed with a bungee cord, showing a clever grocery-shopping hack.

    CholasCholas91 Report

    #13

    Small Cream Is Very Expensive Per Ml. So I Buy The Full Litre And Freeze What I Don’t Need

    Frozen whipping cream cubes in ice tray and plastic bag as grocery-shopping-hacks.

    justhereforsomekicks Report

    #14

    Put Your 6-Pack Drinks On The Sides Of Your Cart To Add Room

    Shopping cart filled with groceries and bottles, employing grocery-shopping hacks for efficient packing.

    Highlife2tall Report

    #15

    If You Need A Coin To Grab A Shopping Cart But Don't Have One At Hand, Just Use A Key. (Don't Forget To Get It Back After)

    Coin inserted in a grocery cart lock, demonstrating a shopping hack for unlocking carts without using a coin.

    Tomnomnomas Report

    #16

    How To Carry All The Bags From The Grocery Store In One Trip

    Carabiner used to carry multiple grocery bags, showcasing a helpful grocery-shopping hack for easier handling.

    randomusefulbits Report

    #17

    Costco Tip; Face All The Barcodes Up So They Can Scan You Through Quicker

    Shopping cart filled with groceries including bottled water, snacks, and frozen meals, illustrating grocery-shopping-hacks.

    shurik1 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    I do this at every grocery store/pet store/retail store/etc., just so I can make the cashiers' lives a little easier - turn the product barcodes towards them or place the items on the belt/counter with the barcodes towards the cashier. That way they can scan them faster and not have to turn every single item looking for the barcode themselves. I've worked retail and sometimes the little things can really help!

    #18

    I Finally Understand Why People Buy Large Cuts Of Meat When It Goes On Sale. Quit Job For School, Trying To Be More Frugal, And We Got 2 Large Top Roasts For Buy-One-Get-One-Free And Processed It/Cut It Up At Home Ourselves. Now We Have Meals For Days

    Raw beef pieces and steaks on a cutting board, with portions packed in labeled freezer bags. Grocery-shopping-hacks displayed.

    firelitdrgn Report

    #19

    Thoroughly Enjoyed Loading Produce Into This Crochet Drawstring Bag Instead Of The Plastics Or Letting Them Roll Around. Hope These Become More Popular As Reusable Shopping Bags Do

    Hand holding a colorful reusable net bag with apples in a grocery store, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks.

    supurrrnova Report

    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    They were very popular in Moscow during the Communist Interregnum. If you saw a line coming around the block get in it. When you get to the shop, buy it, whatever it is, trade with your neighbors. Daily life.

    #20

    Grocery Store Life Hack: Bring Bins With Handles For Your Cart. Place Them In Your Car Then Carry Them Inside Your House. Keep In Your Trunk For Next Use

    Two baskets in a shopping cart filled with groceries, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks for efficient organization.

    Eurekaa89 Report

    #21

    Costco Pesto Hack To Last Beyond Expiration

    Jar of basil pesto with filled ice cube tray for grocery shopping hacks.

    Our family loves Costco pesto, but we can’t always finish the container in the 3 to 4 weeks that it’s usually valid from an expiration perspective.
    Today we took a whole container and distributed into two brand new ice trays. Now we have pesto whenever we want and don’t have to throw away half used containers. Ice trays were $8 for two.

    mpmsfca Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    I've started doing this with other things like pasta sauces and curry sauces as well! I had to get some larger freezer trays (that hold up to a half-cup each) so there was an initial outlay cost, but it helps a lot in the long run, especially since I'm only cooking for myself!

    #22

    If You Worry About Your Purse Getting Taken At The Store Then Try Clipping It To Your Cart

    Blue shopping cart with groceries and a brown purse, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks.

    murdo1tj Report

    #23

    Keep Your Shopping Bags From Falling Over In The Car

    Plastic grocery bag secured with a seatbelt on a car seat, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks.

    GreenDad420 Report

    #24

    My Lesson For Today: Check Prices Carefully! We Found These In The Regular Meat Section Today And The Price Was Honored

    Cheap chuck steak packs at $0.02 each, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks.

    moonshot214 Report

    #25

    Before Doing Any Grocery Shopping, Thoroughly Clean Your Fridge! You Will Not Only Know What You In Stock, You’ll Have A Clean Fridge

    Open fridge organized with groceries, featuring items like milk, eggs, and produce, demonstrating grocery-shopping-hacks.

    wormnoodles Report

    #26

    Shop The International Aisle For Spices And Save Some Serious Coin

    Bay leaf prices on a grocery app, showing options for in-store, pickup, delivery, and shipping.

    cwvandalfan Report

    #27

    Always Check The Per Unit Pricing. This Is The Most Blatant Example I Have Ever Come Across

    Scrubbing Bubbles bathroom cleaner value packs on a grocery store shelf, highlighting savings and grocery-shopping-hacks.

    thenewyorkgod Report

    #28

    Best Tip Ever

    "Self-checkout scanner in use, illustrating grocery-shopping-hacks for quick and efficient checkout."

    Use the dang scanner at self checkout. Scanned in all while still in cart and it took just a minute or two with no annoying prompts!! Then I took my time bagging it up. Thanks to whoever suggested this a few weeks ago.

    Topdogchicago Report

    #29

    When You Forget Your Reusable Bags At The Grocery Store - You Can Use The Empty Or Nearly Empty Cardboard Boxes On Shelves Used To Hold Stock Instead

    Box of assorted groceries including lettuce, bananas, and taco kit, illustrating grocery-shopping-hacks on a kitchen counter.

    ginsengwarrior Report

    sneacy123 avatar
    ILoveMySon
    ILoveMySon
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    I use the flats for soda, etc. to transport food to social gatherings.

    #30

    I'm An Employee. Let Me Show You Something

    Illustration of grocery-shopping-hacks: incorrect and correct ways to place bottles in a bag.

    Forgive me. I'm not an artist and I just wanted to show you how to lay your wine bottles down. The belt jerks since it moves as we scan items. Lay them vertically so they won't move all around or fall! I tell people about this "hack" every day and they're always so surprised so I thought I'd share with the group.

    BizzyGoblin Report

    #31

    Aldi-Hack: Always Check The Dates On The Meat! 1/2 Price For The Day Before Date And They Tend Not To Mark Them

    Chicken breasts in a grocery cart highlighting antibiotic-free options, useful for grocery-shopping-hacks.

    I always check the dates on the meat. Day before = 50% off and more often than not, they forget/don’t have time to put the red stickers on them. I got 6 pounds of chicken breast and four briskets (15 pounds of beef) for $55.

    BigBonedMiss Report

    #32

    Get These Farmhouse Yoghurts From Aldi (UK) And Use Them As Spice Jars

    Hand holding groceries and organized spice jars on shelves, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks.

    ajfromuk Report

    #33

    Publix Supermarkets - When You See A "2 For $x" Sticker Like This, You Should Know That Price Discount *still* Applies Even If You Only Buy One

    Breyer's ice cream sale with various flavors displayed in a grocery store, showcasing a grocery-shopping-hacks discount.

    roastedbagel Report

    #34

    Always Check The Clearance Aisle In Your Grocery Story. The Giant Bottle On The Left Isn’t Organic, But Had To Buy At $1.70. The Bottle On The Right Is $5.49

    Large and small bottles of cumin side by side, showcasing different grocery-shopping-hacks for buying spices.

    uberchelle_CA Report

    #35

    Our Grocery Stores Gives A Free Balloon To Kids Who Ask For One. They Tie The Balloons To These Clips As A Weight. I Have Two Kids And Will Never Have To Buy Bag Clips Again

    A red clothespin sealing a snack bag as a grocery-shopping-hack.

    AllMineAreTaken Report

    #36

    Bought A Tote Just For Groceries. No Bags And Carried A Weeks Worth Of Groceries Into The House In One Trip

    Shopping cart loaded with groceries, using a bin for efficient organization, demonstrating grocery-shopping-hacks.

    McPostyFace Report

    #37

    Find A Discount Grocery Store Near You. Massive Discounts For Products Nearing Their Best By/Sell By Date. Perfectly Edible Almond Butt For 1.69

    Almond butter jars stacked on grocery store shelves, illustrating grocery-shopping-hacks for bulk buying.

    DearScreen7887 Report

    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    I was immediately sent into a ponder about the excretory habits of almonds.

    #38

    Frugal Tip! Stock Up On Charcoal In The Fall! I Usually Wait For Lowes To Do A 2 For $10 In The Fall. I Hit The Jackpot This Past Weekend

    Clearance sign in a grocery store showing a 50% discount on Kingsford charcoal bags, illustrating grocery-shopping hacks.

    Indy800mike Report

    sneacy123 avatar
    ILoveMySon
    ILoveMySon
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    That is a great buy! I did the same but it wasn't this cheap.

    #39

    Bought A Meat Slicer For $50 And A Block Of Turkey At Costco. 3lbs Of Lunch Meat For $16

    Frozen turkey slices in a resealable bag, an example of grocery-shopping-hacks for meal prep and storage.

    DonaldKey Report

    #40

    My Local Supermarket Sells 'Miss-Shaped' Fruit And Veg For Several Dollars Cheaper Than Regular Produce - Easy Way To Save A Few Bucks, Plus The Packaging Is Super Cute

    Odd-shaped potatoes and carrots in bags on a checkered floor, highlighting grocery-shopping-hacks for reducing waste.

    Kiloura Report

    #41

    I Bought This Bucket Of Bulk Nellie's Laundry Detergent In October 2015, And I've Just Now Made It To The Bottom!

    Costco order of Nellie’s laundry soda with scoops, showcasing Grocery-Shopping-Hacks for bulk buying.

    Jaymesned Report

    #42

    Veggies Don't Come Cheap In Alaska! 15 Bell Peppers For $5. Always Check Out The Discount Bins For Deals On Produce, Meat And Bread. Chopping Them Up To Freeze And Use For Meal Prepping

    Chopped red bell peppers in a baking tray, with fresh peppers on a kitchen counter. Grocery-shopping-hacks for meal prep.

    MuskOxVet Report

    #43

    Using An Old Multi-Wine Bottle Bag To Hold All My Mason Jars For Bulk Food Shopping. Zero Waste Life-Hack

    Hand holding a jar over a cloth grocery bag with jars inside, illustrating grocery-shopping-hacks for zero waste.

    pauley10 Report

    #44

    Shopping Cart Cup Holder Hack

    Cup holder hack in shopping cart for convenient grocery-shopping-hacks.

    I like grabbing my hot dog combo to enjoy while I shop but had nowhere to put my cup. I googled shopping cart cupholders and stumbled on this post from IKEA hacker using the Sunnersta container from IKEA for $1. I tried it out today and it worked like a charm! It hooks on easily to the metal rungs that don’t have the plastic bumpers. My cup was pretty secure and didn’t rattle around very much. The best part is that at $1, I won’t be too heartbroken when I inevitably forget it.

    gpoon Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    I like this idea for a drink, but I can't really imagine touching and eating a hot dog as I'm pushing around a shopping cart and grabbing products that have been touched by dozens of other people XD I'm not even a germaphobe, it just... yeech. XD Drinking a drink while shopping is okay (if the store allows it) and eating Costco samples are fine because you usually don't have to touch them with your fingers to eat them, but holding a hotdog and eating it while shopping? I'll pass XD

    #45

    So We’re Officially At 1 Month Of No Doordash, Instacart, And Boy Do I Have A Hack For You: Have Your Wife Load Up A Doordash Cart And Then Use It As A Shopping List

    Shopping cart filled with groceries including lettuce, bagels, and juice, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks.

    ken_wheeler Report

    #46

    Aldi Hack #104: Use Grocery Bags That Stay Open And The Checkout Person Will Bag Your Groceries

    Shopping cart organized with bins, containing groceries like strawberries and bread, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks.

    setherby Report

    #47

    Costco Hack: Hanging Roasted Chicken From Cart

    Grocery shopping hacks are evident with a rotisserie chicken hanging on a cart in a supermarket checkout line.

    I saw this Costco life hack on a local Costco Facebook group and wanted to share with you all. I’m excited to try this on my next Costco trip. Brilliant idea.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    My Tiny Costco Hack Of The Day

    Shopping cart with DIY cup holder hack for groceries, securing a drink.

    PoetryOfLogicalIdeas Report

    #49

    My New Grocery Store “Hack”

    Two discounted baguettes with yellow price tags, demonstrating grocery-shopping-hacks for savvy savings.

    My local grocery store has recently added this big pre-made take and bake refrigerated aisle recently. They have all sorts of entrees and prepared sides in aluminum pans with plastic tops. You just take them and microwave them or heat them in the over. They also have a large selection of sandwiches. There’s hundreds of them, and most of them consist of a protein, a carb, and a veg, but there’s also pasta dishes, lasagnas, etc etc.

    Two days before their expiration date they put discount stickers on them in the morning, and the discounts are pretty big. These large baguette sandwiches were only $3 a piece. Can’t remember the last time I saw a sandwich that big at that price. And the entrees were all $4-6 with the discounts. They are definitely enough for a complete meal for one person. Considering the overall price and the fact that you don’t have to cook, I’d say that’s the best deal I can find for “take out” (it’s not really take out from the grocery store I don’t think). The key is you go early in the morning when they put out all the discount stickers. I’m stoked because I can choose a meal for myself like a pot roast with veggies or shrimp over rice for the nights I go the gym after work and don’t feel like cooking once I get home.

    Murphy_York Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Oh jfc, Sprouts, lol. I worked there for two and a half years during the pandemic. EVERYTHING is overpriced at Sprouts, unless you find some good produce sales (especially if it's locally-grown produce, that tends to be cheaper.)

    #50

    Every Since The Pandemic Started It's Been A Hassle Trying To Open Plastic Bags At The Grocery Stores Without Licking Our Fingers. Next Time When You Grab Your Shopping Cart Also Grab A Disposable Wipe To Moisten Your Fingers With

    Close-up of a hand holding a blue cloth used for grocery shopping hacks.

    SeaDawger Report

    #51

    Keep Your Groceries From Tumbling Around Your Trunk

    Reusable bags in a car trunk filled with groceries, showcasing grocery-shopping-hacks for efficient storage.

    airacer71 Report

    #52

    My Wife Keeps Using My Grocery Cart Coins For Parking So I Had To Print My Own Money

    Hand demonstrating a grocery-shopping-hack by using a token to unlock a shopping cart.

    Designer_Ad_376 Report

    #53

    If You Own A Pickup, Use A Ratchet Strap To Keep Your Groceries From Moving Around And Spilling

    Plastic bags secured with a strap in a truck bed, showcasing grocery shopping hacks.

    reddit.com Report

    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    I have a cover on the bed of my truck, and two containers for groceries. They are held to the rear by a rachet cargo bar,

    #54

    Found My New Favorite Aldi Hack

    Hand using a key to unlock a shopping cart, a clever grocery shopping hack.

    drdisney Report

    #55

    Life Hack: Visit The Costco In The Area You're Visiting To Find Awesome Deals On Local Gift Cards

    Cowabunga Bay Vegas promotions displayed on a grocery shelf, showcasing shopping hacks for family fun deals.

    I live in the Las Vegas, NV area and Cowabunga Bay is a popular kids water park in the area, tickets are normally around $40pp so $70 for 2 tickets, parking, and a full lunch is a steal. My Costco also sells gift cards to lots of local restaurants and activities on a revolving basis so you might find a great deal on something you're looking to do anyway.

    Will be on my was to the San Diego area next week. Anyone have any insight on if it's worth stopping to check out their gift card selection?

    LilNuhget Report

    #56

    Returning On Sale Items To Get Price Difference

    Letter with a $60 Costco shop card, exemplifying grocery-shopping-hacks for saving money on purchases.

    I run into the luck of buying something at regular price and then seeing it on sale the week after.
    The people working at membership told me to just buy the item again at the sale price then go to membership afterwards and ask for a refund on the original price- this way I return a new item and the original item I bought doesn’t get destroyed or marked down to be resold.
    I’ve been doing this for years and recently Costco sent me this.
    I didn’t even see that the item I bought had been on sale.
    I’m curious if anyone has experienced this? Or has Costco identified me as someone who returns sales items to get the price difference.

    BasicBroVancity Report

    #57

    If You Need A Cheap Meat Free Protein Source, Try Getting Soy Chunks From A Bulk Food Store. At My Local Shop It Only Costs 40 Cents Per 100 Grams It's 50 Percent Protein And Doubles In Size When Cooked

    Metal scoop in bulk dry soy protein, illustrating grocery-shopping-hacks for bulk buying.

    PotemkinCityLimits Report

