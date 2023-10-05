ADVERTISEMENT

Well, this is simply incredible – humankind invented the airplane only over a hundred years ago, large-scale passenger transportation started after WWII, but in terms of the number of scandalous stories, airplanes have long surpassed all types of transport – with the possible exception of cars.

This may be due to the fact that during the flight, as well as in the process of preparing for it, a large number of people are forced to interact in a pretty small area in a limited time, and this, of course, causes stress. And where there is stress, there are conflicts. For example, like the one described in this story that we will tell you today.

The author of the post is a new mom who was recently waiting in an airport luggage check-in queue with her baby

Image credits: Pew Nguyen (not an actual photo)

The baby started stirring so another mom just told our heroine she could skip the queue overall

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Eole

So she did but the other passengers got upset with the mom’s behavior and even criticized her a bit

Image credits: Matt Hardy (not an actual photo)

Image credits: Eole

So the woman just wanted to find out whether she was wrong to do so in this particular situation

In fact, everything was quite simple. One mom with a 3-month-old baby was standing in line for luggage check-in at the airport, and at some point she felt that her baby was about to wake up and cry. It was obvious that waiting in line longer would be fraught with problems, so the woman thought how nice it would be if new moms with babies could skip the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever encountered a situation where you just thought about something, and it was already happening? If so, then something similar happened to our heroine – some other mom approached and told her that she could just jump past the queue, which the Original Poster (OP) did with obvious relief.

However, not all people in line were happy with this development of events. Someone muttered something dissatisfied under their breath, someone accompanied the OP with an angry look, and someone even directly stated that there’s no such thing as ‘baby class’, lamenting the decline of morals in modern society and so on…

As for the heroine of this tale, she now began to be tormented by remorse – did she do the right thing by skipping the queue? And what do people usually do in such cases? Right – they bring the issue that’s tormenting them to the public for discussion.

Image credits: Paul Hanaoka (not an actual photo)

Well, if you analyze the experience of airports, some of them have special family lines, which really allow parents with kids not to wait too long in lines. If there is no such line at the airport, then, for example, the Marcie in Mommyland blog simply recommends asking TSA officers. Who knows, perhaps the family simply did not not orient themselves correctly in the airport building – especially if they were there for the first time in their life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airport employees can also offer a mother with a small child the opportunity to skip the queue if they see this as a serious problem. Otherwise, it makes sense to simply accept the current situation and wait in line – or just start negotiating with other passengers personally.

Most commenters to the original post also wrote that if they were the people in the queue, they would have every right to be outraged. After all, according to folks in the comments, this is not prohibited, but there are, let’s say, some rules of good manners, and the original poster, apparently, violated them.

Commenters do believe that for boarding, indeed, there is an opportunity to skip the queue if you have a baby with you, but as for luggage check-in, the situation is completely different. Moreover, according to some people in the comments, ‘another mom in line’ does not seem to be a completely reliable source of information. “You are not more important if you have a baby,” one of the commenters also wrote.

However, as we have already noted above, conflict situations often occur on airplanes and in airports. Let’s take a look at least at this post of ours telling a story of a passenger getting shut down by a woman who wouldn’t switch seats with him on an 11-hour flight! We are almost sure you will also like this story, but in the meantime we’d like to know your opinion about whether the heroine of this tale did the right thing or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, most people in the comments didn’t side with the mom, claiming she should have just waited with other people – or asked everyone personally

Image credits: Rafael Cosquiere (not an actual photo)