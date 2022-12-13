If you’re starting to notice that you’re doing more and more cliché old people things, don’t panic — you’re not alone! According to an AskReddit post, many younger folks are getting into the elderly game, whether they like it or not. The signs of aging are creeping up on us all, so the next time you catch yourself doing something that your grandparents would do, don’t be embarrassed — embrace it! After all, old people’s habits could be the new cool, and there’s nothing wrong with being a trendsetter. Ready to find out if you have already joined the ranks of the cool old folks? These are signs you’re getting old, and you better not be ashamed of them!

It may be our sedentary life or the emotional baggage of living through a pandemic, climate change, and a widespread economic collapse — but it feels like we’re getting older and tired much faster than we used to. More and more younger people are involuntarily getting their grandparents’ small habits and struggles. You know… like comparing generations, being lethargic, groaning every time you get up from the couch, or hurting random parts of your body while doing random things that are not supposed to hurt. It’s all part of the fun (or not so fun) of getting old!

Brace yourselves, young ones — it turns out that old people things aren’t just for older people anymore! We’re not only referring to knitting, gardening, and drinking hot tea with a wool blanket on your shoulders, though.

#1 "My dad types with two fingers. He genuinely thinks he is pretty good at typing."

#2 "Sometimes, when I'm home alone, I realize I could do anything I want and nobody would know... So I take a hot bath and steep some chamomile tea. If I'm feeling frisky and want to spice it up, I put two pairs of socks on and curl up under a blanket."

#3 "I type on my phone with my fingers instead of my thumbs, which all my friends say is what old people do. Plus I threw out my back while taking out the trash not too long ago."

#4 "I love to tell and retell long-winded, boring stories that go nowhere or takes me forever to get to the point."

#5 "Whenever I hear loud cars or noises outside I pull open the blinds and stare angrily. I'm 33."

#6 "Going to the airport at least 6 hours early."

#7 "The other day referred to someone's music as just noise. It immediately aged me by another 30 years."

#8 "Forget that I told someone something and immediately try to tell them it again only like two days later. Then they tell me I told them already and I go, 'Oh dear, I’m sorry!' And then I repeat in an endless cycle."

#9 "Comparing different generations and saying mine is better."

#10 "Groan every time I get up from sitting."

#11 Wife: Hey, lift the end of the couch so I can vacuum under it?

Me: Sure.

Congratulations you are now crippled.

#12 "Yes. I'll strain my neck from turning my head too fast to check my blind spot."

#13 "I once injured my ankle while I was lying on the couch. I was 32. Kids, don’t laugh, it’ll happen to you eventually."

#14 "I've started standing at my front window with a cup of coffee and scowling at the squirrels digging up my flower beds. My transformation into my father is complete."

#15 "I'm only 30, and I'm way too suspicious of teenagers. A few groups of kids cut through the parking lot of my apartment complex in the mornings to get to school, and I'll just peek through my blinds with squinted angry eyes and sip my coffee while muttering to myself, assuming that these kids are up to no good. There's no reason for me to do this but it's basically a part of my morning routine, now. Oh, and I frequently sneezefart."

#16 "Wake up before 7 am every day. I have no reason to be up early on weekends, but still find myself having my morning coffee alone. At 6:30."

#17 "Meeting’s at 10, should only be a 15-minute drive for you."



"I’ll leave at 8:45."

#18 "Constantly turn off lights in rooms that are not in use, and turn on heat only when it gets too cold. Electricity doesn't pay for itself."

#19 "Go to bed early on a Saturday."

#20 "Get excited when weekend plans fall through and I get to stay home and watch movies instead."

#21 "I have a downstairs neighbor that likes to throw ragers on the weekends. If they go on too late, I go down in my jammies and tell them to pipe down because I typically wake up at 5:30 am, even on the weekends. He’s in his late 50s. I’m 33."

#22 "My partner and I lay on opposite ends of the couch like the grandparents from 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.'"

#23 "Go to bed at 8 pm and get up at 4 am. Eat dinner early."

#24 "I use a shoe horn to put on my boots. It's great! I got a small one for home and a nice long one for work. Takes no effort to get outside."

#25 "Wear earplugs to concerts. I'm not self-conscious about it before people come to my defense saying 'that's actually good to protect your hearing.' True but at 27 I still feel like a geezer at festivals looking like everything's too loud and not as good as back in my day."

#26 "Notices a car parked in front of my house."

#27 "I say 'back in my day' and it's not always ironic. Also, my right knee creaks every time I climb stairs.

#28 "Get a paper ticket at the airport. Had a phone that died randomly and now won't go thru without a paper ticket."

#29 "Moan, moan, moan. About everything. But especially kids today. I’m 30."

#30 "I think about my lawn a lot. Like, a lot."

#31 "I like to stare judgingly at people that walk by my house through my kitchen blinds."

#32 "I like to call rather than text."

#33 "I walk a bit wonky after sitting for a while. Every time I get up from my desk at work to go somewhere, it takes me several steps to be able to walk correctly as my muscles warm up."

#34 "I go to sleep feeling great and wake up with some body part in pain."

#35 "Hold my phone in left hand and scroll with the right index finger."

#36 "I yelled at children for being too loud outside of my house. I'm one step away from telling them to get off my lawn."

#37 "I polish my shoes."

#38 "I've been to a shopping mall before all the stores were open, so I just walked laps around the mall until they opened."

#39 "I pretty recently threw out my back while putting on socks."

#40 "I recently jumped up and down once when I got some really good news, and I could hardly walk for several days because it hurt my knee."

#41 "I actually always have a bag of Werther’s hard candy in my car. Also, I’m kinda terrible with computers. I’m 27 but my friends call me an undercooked grandpa."

#42 "It's so nice to have a FULL Saturday though rather than one where you sleep until 10 am and wake up hungover and useless."

#43 "Watch TV with subtitles on."

#44 "I like naps and sweaters."

#45 "The only things I watch on television are people fixing and selling houses and people making tasty food."

#46 "Complain about modern music."

#47 "I eat old people's food, drive like an old lady, prefer iced tea over soda, my taste in music favors older tunes, I sew, I bake from scratch, I bitch about how we got less snow days, I watch documentaries and game shows. Pretty sure the only thing I'm missing is velcro shoes. I'm a 26 year old male."

#48 "Prepare my taxes with pen and paper."

#49 "Granola for me. Gotta eat that fiber so I can keep pooping. You can never take pooping for granted!"

#50 "I'm constantly misplacing my glasses. I love wearing cardigans, especially if they have pockets. The only sports I follow are boxing and horseracing."

#51 "I pulled a packet of stevia out of my purse and my husband said that’s the oldest thing he’s seen me do."

#52 "I buy pants/slacks with elastized fabric. Especially the waist."

#53 "Husband and I just ordered a sleep number bed and we’re in our early 30s..."

#54 "What did I eat for breakfast today? No clue!"

#55 "Drink 'good night' tea at night."

#56 "I just bought another pair of the same exact shoes."

#57 "I cross stitch. Would much rather do that than go out!"

#58 "When I shave, I use a straight razor and classic shaving soap. It gets my shave closer and makes my skin smoother than popular methods."

#59 "I now like soup. I used to think it was boring or something; now it's just right because I don't eat as much (think senior menu portions.)

#60 "I still have a landline phone. Does that count?"

#61 "I never use self-checkout."

#62 "Was at a grime-type party in a Squatter house, and saw a girl sitting on the floor looking sad. I went over there and gave her a Werther’s original from my purse and told her to chin up."

#63 "I sneezed and threw out my back."

#64 "Buy things at thrift stores and give them to friends because I thought they'd like them."

#65 "Call everyone everywhere 'honey' and 'darling.'"

#66 "Take at least four pills a day. Fish oil, glucosamine, D3 and melatonin. Sometimes throw in Ibuprofen."

#67 "I started to whistle a lot."

#68 "More and more as I get older, I need to 'rest my eyes' for a bit. Won’t be long till I just turn that into full-blown naps."

#69 "I'm part of a quiz team of 50-60 years old men called "The Old Gits" that does pub quizzes in a golfing pub. I am a 25 years old woman and probably the youngest in that pub by about 20 years. 90% of the questions are 'before my time' but I help out with all the gaming and youth culture questions that throw all the other teams off. I'm their secret weapon. I get to learn a lot of interesting stuff and there's a great selection of real ales there. I love it."

#70 "Oh, man. In the morning my neck sounds like a popcorn machine and a bowl of rice krispies had a baby, and it just crashed an airplane made of uncooked pasta into a bubble wrap factory."

#71 "We go to the monthly Stonemasons breakfast in my town. My husband and I are the youngest people there without kids by at least 30 years, but it's a solid breakfast buffet and only $10/pp."

#72 "I hang out in bed and talk to my cat from about 5:30 to 7:30 every morning. I try to force myself back to sleep but it never works."

#73 "Save every plastic grocery bag for later use."

#74 "I put up bird feeders and I like to watch them from the window."

#75 "I sprout mung beans on a damp paper towel in my desk drawer. Very nutritious, but they smell like death."

#76 "Crochet."

#77 "I love playing Bingo!"

#78 "Sometimes the first I learn about new memes are when the news organizations start reporting on them."

#79 "Have hot tea after work."

#80 "Eat raisin bran."

#81 "I wash out Ziplock bags (except ones that had meat in them) so that I can reuse them. And I've recently become obsessed with clearance racks and will purchase things 'because it's a good buy!' I am slowly becoming my 86 years old grandmother."

#82 "I crochet hats for everyone I know."

#83 "Yell at the TV while the news is on."

#84 "I wear suspenders, smoke a pipe and yell at young people."

#85 "Yoga. Definitely yoga. I couldn't move properly now if I don't do yoga for a week. Everything. Aches.

#86 "Keep old yogurt containers like a psychopath."

#87 "I complain about things getting automated but to me, they seem to be getting more clunky and over-complicated.

#88 "Nightly routine: comfy pajamas glass of Bourbon. It's like...the best ending to a day, and I look forward to it all day."

#89 "I keep giving dirty looks to teens and often tell them that 1990s rap was better."

#90 "Get excited about good cleaning products, being happy about being in bed by 9 pm, driving more passively, waving at random people, admiring small children. Jesus, the list goes on and I’m 27."

#91 "I’m 30 and feel behind on computer stuff. Recently some friends said that MySpace was their intro to coding. I missed that. How do I catch up? Also, 'Werthers' are addictive. 64 yo coworker agrees."

#92 “Don’t do as I do, do as I say” - I find myself turning into my dad from time to time.

#93 "I can’t wait to watch the news. While I’m watching the news, I constantly say 'shh shh' when one is talking or making any noise. My grandpa used to do the same thing and I used to be so confused. I guess I still am confused."

#94 "Take Ibuprofen like candy, and barely don't eat candy anymore because of my blood sugar."