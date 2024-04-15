ADVERTISEMENT

While aging is something we can’t really stop—no matter what some ads for face creams say—with some people, age does seem to be just a number; take 70-year-olds going crazy on the dance floor when they hear their favorite tunes, for instance, or a person 80-something years of age going on another trip to see the world.

But there are also people on the other side of the scale, for whom age is just a number, too, as despite being just over 20, they might feel three times older. A netizen on X (formerly Twitter) got curious about the “old person things” people of all ages do, so he started a thread on the platform and quite a few netizens shared their thoughts. Scroll down to find their answers below and see if you do any of these “old people things” yourself.