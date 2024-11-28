56 Vintage Thanksgiving Ads And Commercials That May Intrigue And Fascinate
Every year during the holidays, creatives have to twist their brains trying to come up with the perfect way to advertise their product. And while the process might be pretty much the same every year, the results tend to differ, which is most evident when you look back at old ads.
Today, we’re walking down memory lane and looking back at vintage Thanksgiving ads to see how different—or maybe similar?—they were compared to ads now. Scroll down to find the vintage images on the list below, but I suggest you don’t browse them on an empty stomach – some ads can make you seriously hungry.
This post may include affiliate links.
World War II Thanksgiving Whiskey Ad, Eighty-One Years Ago
"Thanksgiving Without Walnuts?" - Diamond Walnuts (1929)
Is there any other nut, that tastes similar, but is not that "bitter"? (Or what's the right word for that taste?)
Borden’s, 1925 Ad
Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising
Remember When We Could Actually Eat Butter Without Worrying About It?
Vintage Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine
Vintage Thanksgiving
"Garfield’s Thanksgiving Special" First Aired 31 Years Ago, November 22, 1989, On Cbs
Just In Time For The Holidays!
A Triumph From The Crisco Kitchen - For Cakes And Pies And Tasty Fries. Use Crisco - It’s Digestible! #ad #vintage #1950s #crisco #pie #baking Includes Recipe For #pumpkinpecanpie #thanksgiving
In 1943 - Even In The Midst Of World War II - Americans Were Reminded They Had Many Reasons To Be Thankful. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!!!
Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine
Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine
It’s Ocean Spray Cranberry Time
"When You Care Enough To Send The Very Best", Thanksgiving Card, Hallmark Cards, 1959
1950 Ad For Kraft Sliced Cheese
Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising
Vintage Thanksgiving
Vintage Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving!
Vintage Thanksgiving
1955 Mccormick Spices Thanksgiving Advertisement
Shoney's Thanksgiving Dinner - November 1976
Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine
Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine
Cbs Primetime, November 15, 1979: - "The Bugs Bunny Thanksgiving Diet"
1956 Schlitz Thanksgiving Advertising
Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising
Be A Sauce Boss
Tomato Soup Thanksgiving Ad
Vintage Thanksgiving
Vintage Thanksgiving
Gold Medal Flour Thanksgiving Ad, Saturday Evening Post, 1911
This 1962 Retro Ad Features A Thanksgiving Staple, Tupperware! What Are Your Favorite Thanksgiving Leftovers?
Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine
Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine
Happy Thanksgiving From Beyond Spots & Dots! We Hope Your Day Is Full Of Family, Delicious Food, And The Most Flavorful Spices. We're Loving This Vintage Advertisement From Mccormick & Company. What's Your Favorite Holiday Spice?
Just In Time For Thanksgiving
Antique Cream Of Wheat Thanksgiving Ad
Newspaper Ad For A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1980s)
People's Market In Oakland California Advertising A 24 Case Of Coca-Cola Bottles On Sale For Less That A Dollar With Coupon! (1968)
Van Camp's Pork & Beans And Spam With Thanksgiving Bonus From Bh&g, 1949
Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine
Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising
Thanksgiving! Let Us Do The Cooking (And The Cleaning) This Sunday For Brunch Or Dinner
Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising
Vintage Jell-O Ad
Vintage Thanksgiving
Vintage Thanksgiving
If you can't do something clever with cocktail sticks and fruit, you're nobody!