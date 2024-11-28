ADVERTISEMENT

Every year during the holidays, creatives have to twist their brains trying to come up with the perfect way to advertise their product. And while the process might be pretty much the same every year, the results tend to differ, which is most evident when you look back at old ads.

Today, we’re walking down memory lane and looking back at vintage Thanksgiving ads to see how different—or maybe similar?—they were compared to ads now. Scroll down to find the vintage images on the list below, but I suggest you don’t browse them on an empty stomach – some ads can make you seriously hungry.

#1

Vintage Thanksgiving

Vintage Thanksgiving

nipnopflipflops Report

#2

World War II Thanksgiving Whiskey Ad, Eighty-One Years Ago

World War II Thanksgiving Whiskey Ad, Eighty-One Years Ago

BeschlossDC Report

#3

"Thanksgiving Without Walnuts?" - Diamond Walnuts (1929)

"Thanksgiving Without Walnuts?" - Diamond Walnuts (1929)

html5gamerguy Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there any other nut, that tastes similar, but is not that "bitter"? (Or what's the right word for that taste?)

#4

Borden’s, 1925 Ad

Borden’s, 1925 Ad

reddit.com Report

#5

Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising

Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising

CincoDeMayoFan Report

#6

Remember When We Could Actually Eat Butter Without Worrying About It?

Remember When We Could Actually Eat Butter Without Worrying About It?

Jamie Report

#7

Vintage Thanksgiving

Vintage Thanksgiving

nipnopflipflops Report

#8

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

techfun Report

#9

Vintage Thanksgiving

Vintage Thanksgiving

nipnopflipflops Report

#10

"Garfield’s Thanksgiving Special" First Aired 31 Years Ago, November 22, 1989, On Cbs

"Garfield’s Thanksgiving Special" First Aired 31 Years Ago, November 22, 1989, On Cbs

RetroNewsNow Report

#11

Just In Time For The Holidays!

Just In Time For The Holidays!

A Triumph From The Crisco Kitchen - For Cakes And Pies And Tasty Fries. Use Crisco - It’s Digestible! #ad #vintage #1950s #crisco #pie #baking Includes Recipe For #pumpkinpecanpie #thanksgiving

nostalgiapix25 Report

#12

In 1943 - Even In The Midst Of World War II - Americans Were Reminded They Had Many Reasons To Be Thankful. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!!!

In 1943 - Even In The Midst Of World War II - Americans Were Reminded They Had Many Reasons To Be Thankful. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!!!

The "Rosies" of Mare Island Naval Shipyard - WWII Report

#13

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

techfun Report

#14

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

techfun Report

#15

It’s Ocean Spray Cranberry Time

It’s Ocean Spray Cranberry Time

Beyond Spots & Dots Report

#16

"When You Care Enough To Send The Very Best", Thanksgiving Card, Hallmark Cards, 1959

"When You Care Enough To Send The Very Best", Thanksgiving Card, Hallmark Cards, 1959

reddit.com Report

#17

1950 Ad For Kraft Sliced Cheese

1950 Ad For Kraft Sliced Cheese

morganmonroe81 Report

#18

Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising

Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising

CincoDeMayoFan Report

#19

Vintage Thanksgiving

Vintage Thanksgiving

nipnopflipflops Report

#20

Vintage Thanksgiving

Vintage Thanksgiving

nipnopflipflops Report

#21

Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving!

The Sex Act - Short Film Report

#22

Vintage Thanksgiving

Vintage Thanksgiving

nipnopflipflops Report

#23

1955 Mccormick Spices Thanksgiving Advertisement

1955 Mccormick Spices Thanksgiving Advertisement

reddit.com Report

#24

Shoney's Thanksgiving Dinner - November 1976

Shoney's Thanksgiving Dinner - November 1976

AxlCobainVedder Report

#25

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

techfun Report

#26

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

techfun Report

#27

Cbs Primetime, November 15, 1979: - "The Bugs Bunny Thanksgiving Diet"

Cbs Primetime, November 15, 1979: - "The Bugs Bunny Thanksgiving Diet"

RetroNewsNow Report

#28

1956 Schlitz Thanksgiving Advertising

1956 Schlitz Thanksgiving Advertising

reddit.com Report

#29

Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising

Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising

CincoDeMayoFan Report

#30

Be A Sauce Boss

Be A Sauce Boss

Rewind The Fifties Report

#31

Tomato Soup Thanksgiving Ad

Tomato Soup Thanksgiving Ad

Save The Soup Report

#32

Vintage Thanksgiving

Vintage Thanksgiving

nipnopflipflops Report

#33

Vintage Thanksgiving

Vintage Thanksgiving

nipnopflipflops Report

#34

Gold Medal Flour Thanksgiving Ad, Saturday Evening Post, 1911

Gold Medal Flour Thanksgiving Ad, Saturday Evening Post, 1911

RedKittieKat Report

#35

This 1962 Retro Ad Features A Thanksgiving Staple, Tupperware! What Are Your Favorite Thanksgiving Leftovers?

This 1962 Retro Ad Features A Thanksgiving Staple, Tupperware! What Are Your Favorite Thanksgiving Leftovers?

Memory Road Report

#36

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

techfun Report

#37

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

techfun Report

#38

Happy Thanksgiving From Beyond Spots & Dots! We Hope Your Day Is Full Of Family, Delicious Food, And The Most Flavorful Spices. We're Loving This Vintage Advertisement From Mccormick & Company. What's Your Favorite Holiday Spice?

Happy Thanksgiving From Beyond Spots & Dots! We Hope Your Day Is Full Of Family, Delicious Food, And The Most Flavorful Spices. We're Loving This Vintage Advertisement From Mccormick & Company. What's Your Favorite Holiday Spice?

BeyondSpotsDots Report

#39

Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Hunky Punky Report

#40

Antique Cream Of Wheat Thanksgiving Ad

Antique Cream Of Wheat Thanksgiving Ad

myvisionvivid Report

#41

Newspaper Ad For A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1980s)

Newspaper Ad For A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1980s)

Tony_Tanna78 Report

#42

People's Market In Oakland California Advertising A 24 Case Of Coca-Cola Bottles On Sale For Less That A Dollar With Coupon! (1968)

People's Market In Oakland California Advertising A 24 Case Of Coca-Cola Bottles On Sale For Less That A Dollar With Coupon! (1968)

AxlCobainVedder Report

#43

Van Camp's Pork & Beans And Spam With Thanksgiving Bonus From Bh&g, 1949

Van Camp's Pork & Beans And Spam With Thanksgiving Bonus From Bh&g, 1949

RedKittieKat Report

#44

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

Thanksgiving Ad From Life Magazine

techfun Report

#45

Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising

Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising

CincoDeMayoFan Report

#46

Thanksgiving! Let Us Do The Cooking (And The Cleaning) This Sunday For Brunch Or Dinner

Thanksgiving! Let Us Do The Cooking (And The Cleaning) This Sunday For Brunch Or Dinner

Jamie Report

#47

Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising

Vintage Thanksgiving Themed Advertising

CincoDeMayoFan Report

#48

Vintage Jell-O Ad

Vintage Jell-O Ad

Pretty Ugly Foods Report

#49

Vintage Thanksgiving

Vintage Thanksgiving

nipnopflipflops Report

#50

Vintage Thanksgiving

Vintage Thanksgiving

nipnopflipflops Report

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can't do something clever with cocktail sticks and fruit, you're nobody!

#51

Bells Thanksgiving Ad 1963

Bells Thanksgiving Ad 1963

eriebasinrustics Report

#52

Shoney's Big Boy Thanksgiving Dinner - November 1975

Shoney's Big Boy Thanksgiving Dinner - November 1975

AxlCobainVedder Report

#53

Wendy's Hamburgers - November 1978 - Thanksgiving - Lawrence, Ks

Wendy's Hamburgers - November 1978 - Thanksgiving - Lawrence, Ks

AxlCobainVedder Report

#54

Howard Johnson’s Restaurant, Thanksgiving Menu, Long Island, Early 60s

Howard Johnson’s Restaurant, Thanksgiving Menu, Long Island, Early 60s

AxlCobainVedder Report

#55

Dairy Queen Thanksgiving Special -November 1974 - Leonard & Whitewright Tx

Dairy Queen Thanksgiving Special -November 1974 - Leonard & Whitewright Tx

AxlCobainVedder Report

#56

1951 Newspaper Ad For The Green Ridge Turkey Farm In Nashua, New Hampshire!

1951 Newspaper Ad For The Green Ridge Turkey Farm In Nashua, New Hampshire!

AxlCobainVedder Report

