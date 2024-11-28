ADVERTISEMENT

Every year during the holidays, creatives have to twist their brains trying to come up with the perfect way to advertise their product. And while the process might be pretty much the same every year, the results tend to differ, which is most evident when you look back at old ads.

Today, we’re walking down memory lane and looking back at vintage Thanksgiving ads to see how different—or maybe similar?—they were compared to ads now. Scroll down to find the vintage images on the list below, but I suggest you don’t browse them on an empty stomach – some ads can make you seriously hungry.