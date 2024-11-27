ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and for those who celebrate, it’s the perfect time to give your home a festive makeover. Think pumpkins, cozy blankets, elegant table settings, turkey figurines, and all the little touches that make this season special.

But if you’re still deciding how to impress your family this year, don’t worry—the Bored Panda team has you covered. We’ve put together a collection of stunning decorations to inspire you and help you get ready for the upcoming holiday. Enjoy!

#1

Adorable Woodlan Animals Tablescape

Adorable Woodlan Animals Tablescape

violet_tabledecor Report

sbj
sbj
sbj
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the little plates especially the ones with the fox wearing specs

#2

Thanksgiving Table Decor

Thanksgiving Table Decor

aychbee94 Report

#3

I Can’t Believe Thanksgiving Is In One Week!

I Can’t Believe Thanksgiving Is In One Week!

rootedinthyme Report

sbj
sbj
sbj
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet there's going to be a mad rush to sit down at this table to ensure that you get one of the comfy chairs

#4

With Thanksgiving Just Around The Corner, It Must Be Time Again For The Big Gay Turkey

With Thanksgiving Just Around The Corner, It Must Be Time Again For The Big Gay Turkey

kublaiconstance Report

#5

Thanksgiving Table

Thanksgiving Table

ellen_louise_smith Report

#6

Let The Details Do The Talking! We Are Your One-Stop-Shop For An Unforgettable Thanksgiving Feast!

Let The Details Do The Talking! We Are Your One-Stop-Shop For An Unforgettable Thanksgiving Feast!

shopquintessentials Report

#7

Time Is Sure Flying! Switched Out The Cute Jack O’lanterns To The Thanksgiving Gurley Turkeys

Time Is Sure Flying! Switched Out The Cute Jack O’lanterns To The Thanksgiving Gurley Turkeys

queeniev8 Report

sbj
sbj
sbj
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really like all the tableware on these shelves

#8

Feathering Up The Nest Today

Feathering Up The Nest Today

earlynewengland Report

#9

Bring Your Thanksgiving Table To Life With Stunning Decor And Floral Arrangements From Lucy’s Market!

Bring Your Thanksgiving Table To Life With Stunning Decor And Floral Arrangements From Lucy’s Market!

lucys_market Report

#10

It’s Time To Think Turkey!

It’s Time To Think Turkey!

seahousedesign Report

#11

Happy Thanksgiving Eve From Our Table To Yours!

Happy Thanksgiving Eve From Our Table To Yours!

suzanne.chenoweth.antiques Report

#12

My Thanksgiving Decoration

My Thanksgiving Decoration

mud_sha_sha_shark Report

#13

Thanksgiving. My Favorite Holiday. A Celebration Of Gratitude. Gratitude For The Harvest, Of Family, Friends And All The Simple Things That Bring Us Joy All Through The Year

Thanksgiving. My Favorite Holiday. A Celebration Of Gratitude. Gratitude For The Harvest, Of Family, Friends And All The Simple Things That Bring Us Joy All Through The Year

bhomewithbernadette Report

#14

I Used A Variety Of Different Shaped And Textured Pumpkins And Arranged Them Down The Length Of The Table. Then I Mixed In Fresh Fall Flowers To Fill In Gaps Between The Pumpkins. I Also Added Mercury Glass Votive Candles Throughout. Happy Decorating

I Used A Variety Of Different Shaped And Textured Pumpkins And Arranged Them Down The Length Of The Table. Then I Mixed In Fresh Fall Flowers To Fill In Gaps Between The Pumpkins. I Also Added Mercury Glass Votive Candles Throughout. Happy Decorating

nissalynninteriors Report

#15

The Half Pumpkins Are Brilliant

The Half Pumpkins Are Brilliant

Valerie Parr Hill Report

#16

The Porch Goose Is Ready For Thanksgiving

The Porch Goose Is Ready For Thanksgiving

RainingRabbits Report

#17

These Are So Cute!

These Are So Cute!

farm_charm_treasure Report

#18

Hahaha Just Needed To Start The Day With A Laugh

Hahaha Just Needed To Start The Day With A Laugh

hesima123 Report

#19

5 More Days Until I Can Decorate For My Favorite Holiday!

5 More Days Until I Can Decorate For My Favorite Holiday!

teachplantreadplay Report

#20

Thanksgiving Is Right Around The Corner, So You Know What That Means… Our Pumpkin Floral Arrangements And Thanksgiving Gift Boxes Are Back

Thanksgiving Is Right Around The Corner, So You Know What That Means… Our Pumpkin Floral Arrangements And Thanksgiving Gift Boxes Are Back

coldframefarm Report

#21

Tired Of The Same Old Thanksgiving Decor?

Tired Of The Same Old Thanksgiving Decor?

jen_carroll_martin Report

#22

Book Turkey

Book Turkey

needssaying Report

#23

Rustic Harvest Elegance

Rustic Harvest Elegance

noellehighheeledhostess Report

#24

Your Tableware Is Spectacular

Your Tableware Is Spectacular

to_mimishousewego Report

#25

It's Dug, Our Lawn Dinosaur. Dressed As A Turkey. For Thanksgiving. Totally Normal

It's Dug, Our Lawn Dinosaur. Dressed As A Turkey. For Thanksgiving. Totally Normal

sarcasticonomist Report

#26

Thanksgiving Is Around The Corner! To Celebrate The Warmth Of This Season, A Specially Designed Autumn Bouquet—featuring Deep Reds, Oranges, Yellows, And Creams To Bring That Perfect Harvest Vibe Into Your Home

Thanksgiving Is Around The Corner! To Celebrate The Warmth Of This Season, A Specially Designed Autumn Bouquet—featuring Deep Reds, Oranges, Yellows, And Creams To Bring That Perfect Harvest Vibe Into Your Home

lilyrosycrafts Report

#27

I’m Feeling So Fall Ish!! Love This Collection!

I’m Feeling So Fall Ish!! Love This Collection!

sharedbelongings Report

#28

A Break In All Things Merry & Bright ✨🎄shares Because This Handsome Golden Turkey 🦃 Is Such A Beautiful Thanksgiving Table Centerpiece

A Break In All Things Merry & Bright ✨🎄shares Because This Handsome Golden Turkey 🦃 Is Such A Beautiful Thanksgiving Table Centerpiece

frenchcountrycottage Report

#29

Happy Pre Thanksgiving Celebrations. I’m Excited For A Shortened Work Week And Enjoying Amazing Food With Extended Family

Happy Pre Thanksgiving Celebrations. I’m Excited For A Shortened Work Week And Enjoying Amazing Food With Extended Family

kenwardk Report

#30

All Prepared For Thanksgiving

All Prepared For Thanksgiving

kabrina_dawn Report

#31

Pumpkin Turkey. Do You Still Have Some Pumpkins On Your Front Door. We Do. We Removed The Halloween Deco And Made A Turkey With Cardboard !

Pumpkin Turkey. Do You Still Have Some Pumpkins On Your Front Door. We Do. We Removed The Halloween Deco And Made A Turkey With Cardboard !

mysmartchildren Report

#32

Changing Out Spooks For Turkeys

Changing Out Spooks For Turkeys

grace_filled_gibsons Report

#33

Did A Little Retail Therapy And Now I’ve Got Christmas, Thanksgiving, And Fall All Up At Once! 🎄🍂🦃 Happy Thanks-Fall-Mas, Friends!

Did A Little Retail Therapy And Now I’ve Got Christmas, Thanksgiving, And Fall All Up At Once! 🎄🍂🦃 Happy Thanks-Fall-Mas, Friends!

being_injeanuity Report

#34

Turkeys Not For Sale

Turkeys Not For Sale

decoranddesignbymariah Report

#35

It's Time To Move The Needle From Just Fall Decor To Thanksgiving Decorating

It's Time To Move The Needle From Just Fall Decor To Thanksgiving Decorating

blueskyathome Report

#36

Each Of These Thankful Pumpkins Represent An Element In A Thanksgiving Dinner. Brown = Turkey And Gravy Cranberry = Cranberry Sauce Orange = Pumpkin Pie

Each Of These Thankful Pumpkins Represent An Element In A Thanksgiving Dinner. Brown = Turkey And Gravy Cranberry = Cranberry Sauce Orange = Pumpkin Pie

knotperfectdesignsco Report

#37

I Started With Their Cocoa Kelli Tablecloth In A Classic Dot Block Print, Layering In Fern-Colored Placemats And Napkins From The Whitley Collection, Complete With Dark Brown Embroidery. A Gold Velvet Bow Ties Each Napkin Together, Adding A Hint Of Elegance To The Cozy, Nature-Inspired Theme

I Started With Their Cocoa Kelli Tablecloth In A Classic Dot Block Print, Layering In Fern-Colored Placemats And Napkins From The Whitley Collection, Complete With Dark Brown Embroidery. A Gold Velvet Bow Ties Each Napkin Together, Adding A Hint Of Elegance To The Cozy, Nature-Inspired Theme

rachelrsimon Report

#38

Beautiful Decorations

Beautiful Decorations

frenchflairfarmhouse_ Report

#39

My Mom Told Me To Decorate The Thanksgiving Table And Then She Just...left

My Mom Told Me To Decorate The Thanksgiving Table And Then She Just...left

Ellekm730 Report

#40

Ready For Thanksgiving

Ready For Thanksgiving

lostsouthernbelle Report

#41

Happy November! I’m Not Allowed To Cheat On Thanksgiving So My Fall Decor Will Be Up A Little Longer

Happy November! I’m Not Allowed To Cheat On Thanksgiving So My Fall Decor Will Be Up A Little Longer

kimberlysstitching Report

#42

I Just Love The Little-House-On-The-Prairie-Ish Doll I Found Recently. She’s A Pretty Good Addition To My Thanksgiving Decor

I Just Love The Little-House-On-The-Prairie-Ish Doll I Found Recently. She’s A Pretty Good Addition To My Thanksgiving Decor

pattifromnyc Report

#43

In Turbulent Times We Must Always Remember What We Have To Be Thankful For

In Turbulent Times We Must Always Remember What We Have To Be Thankful For

robins_plated_passions Report

#44

Happy Thanksgiving! Where Has The Year Gone?

Happy Thanksgiving! Where Has The Year Gone?

lonefoxhome Report

#45

Turkey Platter Time

Turkey Platter Time

dishhappy1 Report

#46

Fresh Out Of The Qsnap (Last Night) And Now Officially In The Done Column! So Excited To Have This One, After Many Years, Stitched Up! Now To Find That Frame, I Think Might Work

Fresh Out Of The Qsnap (Last Night) And Now Officially In The Done Column! So Excited To Have This One, After Many Years, Stitched Up! Now To Find That Frame, I Think Might Work

pumpkinhollowquilts Report

#47

An Oldie But Goodie. Made This A Few Years Ago And Haven’t Given Up On It Yet!! Stay Tuned For My Appropriately Late Thanksgiving Drop - Centerpieces, Wreaths And More! There’s Still Time

An Oldie But Goodie. Made This A Few Years Ago And Haven’t Given Up On It Yet!! Stay Tuned For My Appropriately Late Thanksgiving Drop - Centerpieces, Wreaths And More! There’s Still Time

shuffleandsparkle Report

#48

Get Ready To Be A The Hostess

Get Ready To Be A The Hostess

violet_tabledecor Report

#49

Ready For Thanksgiving

Ready For Thanksgiving

destiny_jadefit Report

#50

Thanksgiving Is Just Around The Corner

Thanksgiving Is Just Around The Corner

9houseblog Report

#51

Thankgiving Blow Up

Thankgiving Blow Up

liz.servis Report

#52

The Cutest Little Handprint From My Cutest Little Blessing

The Cutest Little Handprint From My Cutest Little Blessing

creative_mrs.coon Report

#53

I Know Many Of You Are Getting Ready To Decorate For Christmas, But Not Me. I'm Enjoying My Thanksgiving Decorations

I Know Many Of You Are Getting Ready To Decorate For Christmas, But Not Me. I'm Enjoying My Thanksgiving Decorations

sweetcards817 Report

#54

Thankful For Elementary Classroom Crafts

Thankful For Elementary Classroom Crafts

thesportyteacher Report

#55

My Thanksgiving Table Is All Set! Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Grow My Beaded Fruit Collection Over This Past Year

My Thanksgiving Table Is All Set! Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Grow My Beaded Fruit Collection Over This Past Year

craftingculture Report

#56

Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving Dinner

rosalia_newyork Report

#57

Create A Beautiful Thanksgiving Table Setting With The Gobble Napkin Ring! Adorned With Natural Feathers In The Shape Of A Turkey, This Fall-Themed Napkin Ring Will Infuse Your Table Setting With Festive Charm

Create A Beautiful Thanksgiving Table Setting With The Gobble Napkin Ring! Adorned With Natural Feathers In The Shape Of A Turkey, This Fall-Themed Napkin Ring Will Infuse Your Table Setting With Festive Charm

amiramour_eu Report

#58

Hope Everyone Had A Lovely Thanksgiving

Hope Everyone Had A Lovely Thanksgiving

glimpseofwildflowers Report

#59

Look, I’m Equally As Excited For Christmas… But Let’s Not Skip Over Thanksgiving

Look, I’m Equally As Excited For Christmas… But Let’s Not Skip Over Thanksgiving

bewitchinballoons Report

#60

This Is How We Do Thanksgiving Day Football

This Is How We Do Thanksgiving Day Football

skbgiants Report

#61

Got My Turkeys And Jadeite All On Display

Got My Turkeys And Jadeite All On Display

campgilmore Report

#62

Join Me In Welcoming “Thankful” Thanksgiving Swag Lantern To The World

Join Me In Welcoming “Thankful” Thanksgiving Swag Lantern To The World

southernaccentwreaths Report

#63

It's Turkey Season

It's Turkey Season

corkiesbysteph Report

#64

It’s Almost Time To Start Filling Out Your Thankful Feathers With Turkey On The Table

It’s Almost Time To Start Filling Out Your Thankful Feathers With Turkey On The Table

turkeyonthetable Report

#65

We Hope You Gobbled Till You Wobbled This Weekend! 🦃 Happy Thanksgiving To You And Yours!

We Hope You Gobbled Till You Wobbled This Weekend! 🦃 Happy Thanksgiving To You And Yours!

pumped_balloon_boutique Report

#66

Thanksgiving In My Home Now. I Need A Thanksgiving Pillow (Turkey) On My Sofa

Thanksgiving In My Home Now. I Need A Thanksgiving Pillow (Turkey) On My Sofa

booksthatsow Report

#67

My First Thanksgiving Dinner As An American Citizen And The Second For Fran

My First Thanksgiving Dinner As An American Citizen And The Second For Fran

amis30porboston Report

#68

These Little Turkeys

These Little Turkeys

farm_charm_treasure Report

#69

It’s Turkey Time! These Vintage Ceramic Turkey Salt And Pepper Shakers Look So Sweet With The Amber Bottles And Turkey Planters!

It’s Turkey Time! These Vintage Ceramic Turkey Salt And Pepper Shakers Look So Sweet With The Amber Bottles And Turkey Planters!

hometownhouse Report

#70

Loving The Moody Blues Inspired By My Dried Garden Hydrangeas For Thanksgiving

Loving The Moody Blues Inspired By My Dried Garden Hydrangeas For Thanksgiving

www.instagram.com Report

#71

Goodbye Pretty Fall And Thanksgiving Decorations!

Goodbye Pretty Fall And Thanksgiving Decorations!

gw062015 Report

#72

Thankful 🧡 Wishing You A Beautiful Day Filled With The Things You're Thankful For. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thankful 🧡 Wishing You A Beautiful Day Filled With The Things You're Thankful For. Happy Thanksgiving!

always.authentically.amber Report

#73

I Dabbled In Thanksgiving Centerpieces

I Dabbled In Thanksgiving Centerpieces

1896_knobhill Report

#74

Does Anyone Else Still Decorate For Thanksgiving? Just Me?

Does Anyone Else Still Decorate For Thanksgiving? Just Me?

creativelyneutral Report

#75

I See A Lot Of Folks Heading Right Into Christmas After Halloween But I’m A Firm Believer In Giving Thanksgiving Its Time In The Limelight. The Turkeys Are Out In Force!

I See A Lot Of Folks Heading Right Into Christmas After Halloween But I’m A Firm Believer In Giving Thanksgiving Its Time In The Limelight. The Turkeys Are Out In Force!

maminkagirl Report

#76

So Much To Be Thankful For ❤️ Hope Everyone Had A Wonderful Thanksgiving!

So Much To Be Thankful For ❤️ Hope Everyone Had A Wonderful Thanksgiving!

stephaniegalt Report

#77

I Have Decorated My Kitchen Hutch With Some Vintage Turkeys, Silver, And My Small Collection Of Friendly Village Dishes

I Have Decorated My Kitchen Hutch With Some Vintage Turkeys, Silver, And My Small Collection Of Friendly Village Dishes

entertaineveryday Report

#78

Looking Forward To Thanksgiving. My Beautiful Daughter Turns 40 That Day!

Looking Forward To Thanksgiving. My Beautiful Daughter Turns 40 That Day!

vermontoldhouselove Report

#79

Thanksgiving Mantel. Which Is Your Favorite?

Thanksgiving Mantel. Which Is Your Favorite?

the_ct_colonial Report

#80

Goofy Gobbler And His Pumpkin Sidekick

Goofy Gobbler And His Pumpkin Sidekick

farm_charm_treasure Report

#81

I Decorated My Door For Thanksgiving. Who Wants To Squash Some Beef?

I Decorated My Door For Thanksgiving. Who Wants To Squash Some Beef?

FunkyChewbacca Report

#82

Thanksgiving Decor

Thanksgiving Decor

mckennaartistry Report

#83

The Sight Of The Stuffed Turkey And Bountiful Pumpkins Sets The Tone For A Season Of Gratitude And Celebration. What Are You Thankful For This Year?

The Sight Of The Stuffed Turkey And Bountiful Pumpkins Sets The Tone For A Season Of Gratitude And Celebration. What Are You Thankful For This Year?

pallensmith Report

#84

Are You Ready For Thanksgiving?! I Know I Am! Stop By My Shop For One Of These Adorable Turkey Door Hangers! Link In Bio. Direct Link In Story. Gobble Gobble

Are You Ready For Thanksgiving?! I Know I Am! Stop By My Shop For One Of These Adorable Turkey Door Hangers! Link In Bio. Direct Link In Story. Gobble Gobble

smash.crafts Report

#85

Do You Need A Cute Pumpkin Decoration For Fall? 🦃 We Have You Covered With Our Little Wooden Turkeys!

Do You Need A Cute Pumpkin Decoration For Fall? 🦃 We Have You Covered With Our Little Wooden Turkeys!

janesstainedglass Report

#86

I Love To Decorate My Kitchen So Much That And I Even Made Sure To Include Extra Shelves When We Remodeled. Whether You’re Getting Ready To Celebrate

I Love To Decorate My Kitchen So Much That And I Even Made Sure To Include Extra Shelves When We Remodeled. Whether You’re Getting Ready To Celebrate

tferguson2 Report

#87

We Are Grateful For Larry’s Creative Seasonal Display At 40 Hazelwood

We Are Grateful For Larry’s Creative Seasonal Display At 40 Hazelwood

autismsvcsinc Report

#88

The Kitchen Shelf Is Ready For Thanksgiving. We’re Not Hosting, But I’m Bringing Several Dishes So I’ll Be Spending Lots More Time In The Kitchen Today Than Usual

The Kitchen Shelf Is Ready For Thanksgiving. We’re Not Hosting, But I’m Bringing Several Dishes So I’ll Be Spending Lots More Time In The Kitchen Today Than Usual

carolinacajuncreates Report

#89

When Aunt Linda Comes For Thanksgiving, You Get Fall Decorations

When Aunt Linda Comes For Thanksgiving, You Get Fall Decorations

karinbeery Report

#90

Decor Table Friendsgiving Day

Decor Table Friendsgiving Day

kokochickhome Report

#91

A Little Thankful Before The Holiday Decor Makes A Debut

A Little Thankful Before The Holiday Decor Makes A Debut

curated_neat Report

#92

Wow November Came Quick!

Wow November Came Quick!

themodernmermaidtales Report

#93

Thanksgiving For Grownup And The Little Ones

Thanksgiving For Grownup And The Little Ones

laurenreneevents Report

#94

A Thankful Little Book Shelfie Coming At Ya Tonight

A Thankful Little Book Shelfie Coming At Ya Tonight

this.festive.mama Report

#95

Good Morning Sweet People! My Fav Tiny Shelfies Are Decorated For Thanksgiving

Good Morning Sweet People! My Fav Tiny Shelfies Are Decorated For Thanksgiving

pattifromnyc Report

#96

What A Great Pillow! I Also Cannot Skip Autumn And Thanksgiving Decorating. I Have So Much For Which To Be Thankful!

What A Great Pillow! I Also Cannot Skip Autumn And Thanksgiving Decorating. I Have So Much For Which To Be Thankful!

chenilleit Report

#97

I Had Fun Making This DIY Thanksgiving Centerpiece

I Had Fun Making This DIY Thanksgiving Centerpiece

mysavvysister Report

#98

He Wants To Be A Thanksgiving Decoration Too

He Wants To Be A Thanksgiving Decoration Too

hardtocatchxx Report

#99

A Perfect Hostess Gift For Thanksgiving – A Turkey Basket For Turkey Day, Filled With Little Christmas Goodies Looking Toward The Next Holiday

A Perfect Hostess Gift For Thanksgiving – A Turkey Basket For Turkey Day, Filled With Little Christmas Goodies Looking Toward The Next Holiday

buckleberryvintage Report

#100

The Turkey On The Far Right Was Found At An Estate Sale When Blowmolds Were Still Super Cheap And The Pilgrims/Turkey Were Found At Goodwill Over Eleven Years Ago When The Blowmold Craze Hadn’t Started

The Turkey On The Far Right Was Found At An Estate Sale When Blowmolds Were Still Super Cheap And The Pilgrims/Turkey Were Found At Goodwill Over Eleven Years Ago When The Blowmold Craze Hadn’t Started

kenwardk Report

#101

Thanksgiving Vintage Decor

Thanksgiving Vintage Decor

jackieland_vintage Report

#102

More Turker Day Decor

More Turker Day Decor

kcenya1950 Report

