But if you’re still deciding how to impress your family this year, don’t worry—the Bored Panda team has you covered. We’ve put together a collection of stunning decorations to inspire you and help you get ready for the upcoming holiday. Enjoy!

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and for those who celebrate, it’s the perfect time to give your home a festive makeover. Think pumpkins, cozy blankets, elegant table settings, turkey figurines, and all the little touches that make this season special.

#1 Adorable Woodlan Animals Tablescape Share icon

#2 Thanksgiving Table Decor Share icon

#3 I Can’t Believe Thanksgiving Is In One Week! Share icon

#4 With Thanksgiving Just Around The Corner, It Must Be Time Again For The Big Gay Turkey Share icon

#5 Thanksgiving Table Share icon

#6 Let The Details Do The Talking! We Are Your One-Stop-Shop For An Unforgettable Thanksgiving Feast! Share icon

#7 Time Is Sure Flying! Switched Out The Cute Jack O’lanterns To The Thanksgiving Gurley Turkeys Share icon

#8 Feathering Up The Nest Today Share icon

#9 Bring Your Thanksgiving Table To Life With Stunning Decor And Floral Arrangements From Lucy’s Market! Share icon

#10 It’s Time To Think Turkey! Share icon

#11 Happy Thanksgiving Eve From Our Table To Yours! Share icon

#12 My Thanksgiving Decoration Share icon

#13 Thanksgiving. My Favorite Holiday. A Celebration Of Gratitude. Gratitude For The Harvest, Of Family, Friends And All The Simple Things That Bring Us Joy All Through The Year Share icon

#14 I Used A Variety Of Different Shaped And Textured Pumpkins And Arranged Them Down The Length Of The Table. Then I Mixed In Fresh Fall Flowers To Fill In Gaps Between The Pumpkins. I Also Added Mercury Glass Votive Candles Throughout. Happy Decorating Share icon

#15 The Half Pumpkins Are Brilliant Share icon

#16 The Porch Goose Is Ready For Thanksgiving Share icon

#17 These Are So Cute! Share icon

#18 Hahaha Just Needed To Start The Day With A Laugh Share icon

#19 5 More Days Until I Can Decorate For My Favorite Holiday! Share icon

#20 Thanksgiving Is Right Around The Corner, So You Know What That Means… Our Pumpkin Floral Arrangements And Thanksgiving Gift Boxes Are Back Share icon

#21 Tired Of The Same Old Thanksgiving Decor? Share icon

#22 Book Turkey Share icon

#23 Rustic Harvest Elegance Share icon

#24 Your Tableware Is Spectacular Share icon

#25 It's Dug, Our Lawn Dinosaur. Dressed As A Turkey. For Thanksgiving. Totally Normal Share icon

#26 Thanksgiving Is Around The Corner! To Celebrate The Warmth Of This Season, A Specially Designed Autumn Bouquet—featuring Deep Reds, Oranges, Yellows, And Creams To Bring That Perfect Harvest Vibe Into Your Home Share icon

#27 I’m Feeling So Fall Ish!! Love This Collection! Share icon

#28 A Break In All Things Merry & Bright ✨🎄shares Because This Handsome Golden Turkey 🦃 Is Such A Beautiful Thanksgiving Table Centerpiece Share icon

#29 Happy Pre Thanksgiving Celebrations. I’m Excited For A Shortened Work Week And Enjoying Amazing Food With Extended Family Share icon

#30 All Prepared For Thanksgiving Share icon

#31 Pumpkin Turkey. Do You Still Have Some Pumpkins On Your Front Door. We Do. We Removed The Halloween Deco And Made A Turkey With Cardboard ! Share icon

#32 Changing Out Spooks For Turkeys Share icon

#33 Did A Little Retail Therapy And Now I’ve Got Christmas, Thanksgiving, And Fall All Up At Once! 🎄🍂🦃 Happy Thanks-Fall-Mas, Friends! Share icon

#34 Turkeys Not For Sale Share icon

#35 It's Time To Move The Needle From Just Fall Decor To Thanksgiving Decorating Share icon

#36 Each Of These Thankful Pumpkins Represent An Element In A Thanksgiving Dinner. Brown = Turkey And Gravy Cranberry = Cranberry Sauce Orange = Pumpkin Pie Share icon

#37 I Started With Their Cocoa Kelli Tablecloth In A Classic Dot Block Print, Layering In Fern-Colored Placemats And Napkins From The Whitley Collection, Complete With Dark Brown Embroidery. A Gold Velvet Bow Ties Each Napkin Together, Adding A Hint Of Elegance To The Cozy, Nature-Inspired Theme Share icon

#38 Beautiful Decorations Share icon

#39 My Mom Told Me To Decorate The Thanksgiving Table And Then She Just...left Share icon

#40 Ready For Thanksgiving Share icon

#41 Happy November! I’m Not Allowed To Cheat On Thanksgiving So My Fall Decor Will Be Up A Little Longer Share icon

#42 I Just Love The Little-House-On-The-Prairie-Ish Doll I Found Recently. She’s A Pretty Good Addition To My Thanksgiving Decor Share icon

#43 In Turbulent Times We Must Always Remember What We Have To Be Thankful For Share icon

#44 Happy Thanksgiving! Where Has The Year Gone? Share icon

#45 Turkey Platter Time Share icon

#46 Fresh Out Of The Qsnap (Last Night) And Now Officially In The Done Column! So Excited To Have This One, After Many Years, Stitched Up! Now To Find That Frame, I Think Might Work Share icon

#47 An Oldie But Goodie. Made This A Few Years Ago And Haven’t Given Up On It Yet!! Stay Tuned For My Appropriately Late Thanksgiving Drop - Centerpieces, Wreaths And More! There’s Still Time Share icon

#48 Get Ready To Be A The Hostess Share icon

#49 Ready For Thanksgiving Share icon

#50 Thanksgiving Is Just Around The Corner Share icon

#51 Thankgiving Blow Up Share icon

#52 The Cutest Little Handprint From My Cutest Little Blessing Share icon

#53 I Know Many Of You Are Getting Ready To Decorate For Christmas, But Not Me. I'm Enjoying My Thanksgiving Decorations Share icon

#54 Thankful For Elementary Classroom Crafts Share icon

#55 My Thanksgiving Table Is All Set! Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Grow My Beaded Fruit Collection Over This Past Year Share icon

#56 Thanksgiving Dinner Share icon

#57 Create A Beautiful Thanksgiving Table Setting With The Gobble Napkin Ring! Adorned With Natural Feathers In The Shape Of A Turkey, This Fall-Themed Napkin Ring Will Infuse Your Table Setting With Festive Charm Share icon

#58 Hope Everyone Had A Lovely Thanksgiving Share icon

#59 Look, I’m Equally As Excited For Christmas… But Let’s Not Skip Over Thanksgiving Share icon

#60 This Is How We Do Thanksgiving Day Football Share icon

#61 Got My Turkeys And Jadeite All On Display Share icon

#62 Join Me In Welcoming “Thankful” Thanksgiving Swag Lantern To The World Share icon

#63 It's Turkey Season Share icon

#64 It’s Almost Time To Start Filling Out Your Thankful Feathers With Turkey On The Table Share icon

#65 We Hope You Gobbled Till You Wobbled This Weekend! 🦃 Happy Thanksgiving To You And Yours! Share icon

#66 Thanksgiving In My Home Now. I Need A Thanksgiving Pillow (Turkey) On My Sofa Share icon

#67 My First Thanksgiving Dinner As An American Citizen And The Second For Fran Share icon

#68 These Little Turkeys Share icon

#69 It’s Turkey Time! These Vintage Ceramic Turkey Salt And Pepper Shakers Look So Sweet With The Amber Bottles And Turkey Planters! Share icon

#70 Loving The Moody Blues Inspired By My Dried Garden Hydrangeas For Thanksgiving Share icon

#71 Goodbye Pretty Fall And Thanksgiving Decorations! Share icon

#72 Thankful 🧡 Wishing You A Beautiful Day Filled With The Things You're Thankful For. Happy Thanksgiving! Share icon

#73 I Dabbled In Thanksgiving Centerpieces Share icon

#74 Does Anyone Else Still Decorate For Thanksgiving? Just Me? Share icon

#75 I See A Lot Of Folks Heading Right Into Christmas After Halloween But I’m A Firm Believer In Giving Thanksgiving Its Time In The Limelight. The Turkeys Are Out In Force! Share icon

#76 So Much To Be Thankful For ❤️ Hope Everyone Had A Wonderful Thanksgiving! Share icon

#77 I Have Decorated My Kitchen Hutch With Some Vintage Turkeys, Silver, And My Small Collection Of Friendly Village Dishes Share icon

#78 Looking Forward To Thanksgiving. My Beautiful Daughter Turns 40 That Day! Share icon

#79 Thanksgiving Mantel. Which Is Your Favorite? Share icon

#80 Goofy Gobbler And His Pumpkin Sidekick Share icon

#81 I Decorated My Door For Thanksgiving. Who Wants To Squash Some Beef? Share icon

#82 Thanksgiving Decor Share icon

#83 The Sight Of The Stuffed Turkey And Bountiful Pumpkins Sets The Tone For A Season Of Gratitude And Celebration. What Are You Thankful For This Year? Share icon

#84 Are You Ready For Thanksgiving?! I Know I Am! Stop By My Shop For One Of These Adorable Turkey Door Hangers! Link In Bio. Direct Link In Story. Gobble Gobble Share icon

#85 Do You Need A Cute Pumpkin Decoration For Fall? 🦃 We Have You Covered With Our Little Wooden Turkeys! Share icon

#86 I Love To Decorate My Kitchen So Much That And I Even Made Sure To Include Extra Shelves When We Remodeled. Whether You’re Getting Ready To Celebrate Share icon

#87 We Are Grateful For Larry’s Creative Seasonal Display At 40 Hazelwood Share icon

#88 The Kitchen Shelf Is Ready For Thanksgiving. We’re Not Hosting, But I’m Bringing Several Dishes So I’ll Be Spending Lots More Time In The Kitchen Today Than Usual Share icon

#89 When Aunt Linda Comes For Thanksgiving, You Get Fall Decorations Share icon

#90 Decor Table Friendsgiving Day Share icon

#91 A Little Thankful Before The Holiday Decor Makes A Debut Share icon

#92 Wow November Came Quick! Share icon

#93 Thanksgiving For Grownup And The Little Ones Share icon

#94 A Thankful Little Book Shelfie Coming At Ya Tonight Share icon

#95 Good Morning Sweet People! My Fav Tiny Shelfies Are Decorated For Thanksgiving Share icon

#96 What A Great Pillow! I Also Cannot Skip Autumn And Thanksgiving Decorating. I Have So Much For Which To Be Thankful! Share icon

#97 I Had Fun Making This DIY Thanksgiving Centerpiece Share icon

#98 He Wants To Be A Thanksgiving Decoration Too Share icon

#99 A Perfect Hostess Gift For Thanksgiving – A Turkey Basket For Turkey Day, Filled With Little Christmas Goodies Looking Toward The Next Holiday Share icon

#100 The Turkey On The Far Right Was Found At An Estate Sale When Blowmolds Were Still Super Cheap And The Pilgrims/Turkey Were Found At Goodwill Over Eleven Years Ago When The Blowmold Craze Hadn’t Started Share icon

#101 Thanksgiving Vintage Decor Share icon