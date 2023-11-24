Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most wholesome Thanksgiving moments captured from all over the internet. So warm up your leftovers and get ready for some soul-healing images.

We do our best to make celebrations and family traditions as wholesome as we can. The small details really matter. From going all out with decorations and inviting all your loved ones, to preparing the most delicious dishes. It's what many of us look forward to. Thanksgiving, especially, is the time to be extra grateful and appreciate all the little things and sweet moments in life.

The Thanksgiving season can actually lift our spirits, and the clue is right in its name. Taking a moment to notice and acknowledge the things you’re grateful for can brighten your outlook and boost your mood. Something as simple as a brief chat with a friend, a kind gesture from a stranger, or a warm cup of tea in the cold evening can make you feel thankful and more positive. A brief “thanks”, or “I really appreciate you doing this for me”, shows your friends and family that you care and encourages more pleasant encounters in the future. Practicing gratefulness creates a chain reaction of positivity that improves your friendships and fosters new ones. A study at the University of New South Wales found that when people express appreciation, it invites others to form relationships and connect on a deeper level with them. People who received gratitude at work reported better sleep, fewer headaches, a healthier diet, and felt more satisfied with their jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My Wife’s Family Made Fun Of Me For Wanting Green Bean Casserole At Thanksgiving Because They All Hated It. My Father-In-Law Felt Bad And Secretly Made Some For Me Anyway Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

However, many of us get caught up in the negative things in life, and it becomes difficult to highlight the positives. A continuously pessimistic outlook might disconnect you from your favorite people. A lack of support from family and friends has been found to raise levels of stress and disturb sleep, which in turn harms the body. For some, it’s hard to be naturally grateful, whether due to genetics or personality. Fortunately, practicing appreciation might get easier with a few mindful steps, like writing thank-you notes, keeping a gratitude journal, and focusing on what you already have.

#7 I Found This Stray Cat In The Smokies On Thanksgiving Day Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Pictures after we got him into the car. He's been fully vetted, defeated, dewormed, and microchipped. Do you think he's a Siamese?

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Lost My Mom In April And My 15-Year-Old Daughter Stepped Up And Made Thanksgiving Dinner For Me, My Dad, And Her Brother Today. She Nailed It Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#10 A Neighbor I've Never Even Spoken To Saw That I Was Home Alone All Day On Thanksgiving And Brought Me This Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

Psychologist Joel Wong believes that the benefits of gratitude can be felt only if we incorporate it into our long-term routine. It’s more than enough to do it once a day. For example, Dr. Wong chooses to think about what he’s grateful for in the morning when he first turns on the computer at work. This helps to associate work with appreciation and ingrain a positive habit into a routine.

#12 Our Thanksgiving Tradition. My Son And I Put Together Little Care Packages To Share With Whoever Might Need Them When We Go To The City On Black Friday Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share We talked about being fortunate and having a responsibility to share with others. Doing this was his idea.

#13 Mom Hasn’t Been Able To Eat For A Week And Is Still In The Hospital, Figured I’d Give Her Some Turkey For Thanksgiving. It Made Her Smile More Than She Has In Weeks Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#14 That’s One Way To Make Sure Your Guests Arrive On Time For Thanksgiving Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share It was definitely a bit of a stunt but these guys were really respectful of space - It was a 7 PM Sunday L from union square and was not crowded at all. They said it was an inclusive gesture to emphasize no one should go without food on Thanksgiving. They were loud but not rowdy or a nuisance. They even handed out plates to everyone in the car - I got one and the turkey was a solid 7/10 and collard 8.5/10. I'm glad I got to experience something like this. Makes a great story!



There were even MTA employees amongst us but no one objected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The importance of spending time together with our loved ones is crucial, especially for our social well-being. According to research, American families in 1986 spent 250 minutes of quality time together on weekdays, whereas today it has plummeted to only 37. With this number lowering, it’s essential to come together and bond over traditions that inspire positive feelings and memories.

#17 After Not Being Able To Go Home For Thanksgiving Because Of My Family Having Covid And Then Locking Myself Out Of My Apartment With My Roommates Being With Their Families Hours Away Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share The only locksmith who picked up the phone also brought me a Thanksgiving dinner plate.

#18 My Ex-Wife Took My Son When He Was 3. He's 8 Now. I Drove 1200 Miles To See Him For Thanksgiving And Made This. It's Sparse, But I Feel More Like A Dad Than I Have In Years Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share He said it's not bad for my first time.

Maintaining strong family customs takes time, effort, and patience. With daily stress and responsibilities, they might become neglected. The following tips might help to make your traditions strong and long-lasting: Choose an activity that would be interesting and enjoyable for the whole family.

Block time in your family calendar so no one “forgets” and accidentally skips it.

It’s best to keep these traditions simple and genuine; don’t overcomplicate them.

Even if it’s not perfect, remember that all that matters is that you grew closer to one another and put effort into strengthening your relationship. ADVERTISEMENT



#19 My Sister Reminded Me Of How My Family Is Incapable Of Taking A Normal Picture At Thanksgiving Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#20 Meet Our Thanksgiving Miracle. She Made Us Work For It, But She Is Here And Healthy And We Are So Happy To Have Her In Our Lives Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#21 My Orchestra Teacher Made My Class Personalized Thanksgiving Cards. He Drew The Pictures In His Own Style, Out Of A Bunch Of Different Thanksgiving Foods Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share "Madison, You are so talented and you continue to surprise me with your dedication and drive. Really? A cello made of jello? Swinney. 2020."

You might start to feel that it’s necessary to update or add new family traditions as the years go by. A little creativity and something meaningful is enough to form a new custom. Discuss the activities you’re doing now, brainstorm other things you might like doing together, and start slowly implementing them. Perhaps each member always had a ritual that they’ve seen others do or elders in the family may share ideas from their childhood.

#22 My Father-In-Law Added His 2 Dogs To Our 2, Then Our Guests Today Brought Their 2 Dogs. Happy Thanksgiving From 6 Furry Friends Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#23 My Grandma Puts Up This Papier-Mâché Snowman I Made In Like First Grade Up Every Single Year. She Puts The Decorations Up Early Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share So it’s decorated for when we have family over on Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special moments don’t have to be limited to family. Creating traditions with your buddies can also ensure that you have some quality time carved out for them throughout the year. How about starting from Thanksgiving and making a “Friendsgiving” dinner? It’s a whole day dedicated to bonding with your best pals and celebrating this holiday. There's no official date for Friendsgiving, but many people choose to host it right before Thanksgiving. The menu looks a lot like the classic one with everyone bringing something to share (like a recipe that reminds them of home).

#25 Emily Bugg And Her Fiancé Billy Decided To Forgo Their Big Wedding For An Intimate City Hall Ceremony, She Turned A Magical Day For Them Into A Wonderful Surprise For Many Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Using their non-refundable catering deposit, Emily and Billy made Thanksgiving⁠⁠ dreams come true with meals for 200 people.

#27 My Brother Passed Away The Weekend After Thanksgiving Leaving A 4-Year-Old Behind. The People At The Dealership He Worked At Donated All These Gifts To My Nephew Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share They are truly amazing people during these extremely tough times.

Originally, Thanksgiving was a celebratory feast after the Pilgrim’s first successful corn harvest. Since stepping foot on American ground in 1621, they were being abused by brutal winters, lack of vitamins, and contagious diseases. After getting help from the indigenous people, they learned how to grow corn, extract sap from maple trees, catch fish in the rivers, and avoid poisonous plants. The first abundant corn harvest was the start of Thanksgiving that extended to celebrating the end of the drought, breaking of fast, and later other blessings of life.

#28 No One Came Over For Thanksgiving, So I Packed Up Plates And Handed Them Out To The Local Homeless People Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#30 Night Shift Nurses Dressed Up For Thanksgiving Making Our Thanksgiving At The Hospital Much Brighter Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Nowadays, it can be broadly explained as a day to give thanks. People reflect on the positive things in life and express appreciation for family and friends. It’s a time to be mindful and acknowledge our fortunes as we tend to get so caught up, we forget to do so. Of course, gratefulness can be exercised every day, not only on Thanksgiving. Not to mention, it has endless benefits both for individuals and society as a whole.

#32 Two Strangers Offered To Bring Me Plates From Their Thanksgiving Meals Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share I posted in a local group asking which restaurants are open today and explained why I don’t think I can manage cooking right now (my husband is in hospital and my kids are visiting family). Instead, two incredible women, 100% strangers to me, said they’d bring me plates from their Thanksgiving meals.

#39 A Stranger Knocked On My Door And Gave Me A Homemade Thanksgiving Dinner Last Night And Saved Me From Eating Truck Stop Pizza For Dinner. Thank You, It Truly Means A Lot Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#40 This Doberman On A Flight To Tallahassee Today. Wasn’t About To Miss Thanksgiving With Extended Family This Year Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#44 About A Year Ago I Made My First Hole-In-One And I Didn’t Really Make A Big Deal About It. Recently I Moved Off To College And Came Back For Thanksgiving Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share I found my little brother made this for me. It’s the little things in life that really make you appreciate someone.

#45 We Hosted Thanksgiving This Year, And After Dinner, We Had Some Fun In My Lan Cave. Great Times Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#46 My Dad Owns A Family Card Game Business. At The Bottom Of Every Rule Sheet, He Includes His Personal Cell Number So People Can Call If They Have Questions Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share He happily answers every call himself, even when they come in at 10 PM on Thanksgiving. He's my hero.

#47 Ben Is A Chemotherapy Patient Who Does A Cancer Talk Show Dressed As Sandra. He Found Out Two Weeks Ago That None Of His Friends Were Able To Come To His Thanksgiving Treatment Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share So a few local readers stepped in to meet him this morning.

#48 This Legend Is Picking Up Trash On The Side Of A Highway In 45℉ Weather On Thanksgiving Day. What A Guy Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#49 My Local Chinese Restaurant Is Giving Out Free Thanksgiving Meals To Those In Need And Those Who Contribute To Our Community Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share The poster says: "11-24-22, We'll provide free food for ppl (who) made (a) contribute to (our) society and those who need help. You can pick 2 kinds of entree and 1 water (each person - only 1 plate). We (will) survive from covid."

#51 Spending Thanksgiving Alone And Working Every Year Can Be Rough. An Old Friend Just Dropped This Huge Spread At My House After My 12-Hour Shift. Can’t Stop Smiling Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#53 My 80-Year-Old Neighbor Just Delivered This Care Package To My Dog And Me. I Had Told Her Earlier That I Was Laying Low For Thanksgiving Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share And not doing a traditional dinner or visiting any family.

#55 During This Week Of Thanksgiving, A Coworker Surprised Me With A New Pair Of Shoes. One Year Difference Between The Old And New Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#56 Here Are A Few Loaves Of Italian Bread My Dad Baked As Part Of The Massive Thanksgiving Dinner, Pure Joy Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Say hi to my dad, Vince. He's been a music teacher his whole life and an incredible self-taught cook. He's recently enrolled in culinary school part-time and is loving it.

#62 Some Random Kids At The Market Gave My Mom Flowers And Wished Her A Happy Thanksgiving. It Had No Needles Or A Bomb. It Was Just A Nice Gesture. Thanks For Making Her Day, Seattle Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#64 I Cooked Everything On My Own For The First Time For Our First Thanksgiving In Our First Home Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share