Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: “She’s A Sicko”

Demi Moore may have had a spectacular night this Sunday evening at the 2025 Golden Globes, but a resurfaced video has fans questioning whether her win should be rescinded.

An old clip from X making the rounds on social media showed the then 19-year-old actress passionately kissing a 15-year-old boy in 1982, even though she was married to her first husband, Freddy Moore, at the time.

Many fans labeleled Moore's actions in the video as inappropriate and 'criminal'.

But some defended the actress, saying there was nothing wrong with her behavior and that the 15-year-old boy enjoyed the moment

Image credits: Sonja Flemming/Getty Images

The 40+ year video was first aired by Entertainment Tonight when Moore had attended the birthday party of her General Hospital co-star Philip Tanzini.

It was later posted on YouTube back in 2012.

“I love him dearly,” Moore said into the camera. “He’s one of my most favorite people… He’s truly terrific and I really love him.”

The blurry video didn’t stray from the actress — who seemed a “little worse for wear” as Daily Mail put it, when she continued, “I love Philip and he’s the only one I love.”

Image credits: demimoore

“We’re going to get married by the way,” the birthday boy replied, laughing. “Don’t let her husband find out.”

Moore added on to the joke, saying, “I can’t wait. He really is truly terrific. He is, and I love him because he keeps me happy.”

The Hollywood icon has not made a public comment regarding the clip, but her fans have had enough to say on her behalf.

The actress had been married to her first husband at the time

Image credits: MUBI

People quickly lashed out at the actress, labeling her behavior “disgusting.”

“If this was a famous man, he’d be in jail right now,” stated one user.

Another emphasized the above words, writing, “Imagine if that was a man kissing on a girl that age? Why do women get to get away with this crap? Its inappropriate. PERIOD.”

“Everyone just forgetting about Demi Moore full on French kissing a kid now she’s made a half decent TV show and movie?” one questioned.

A fourth questioned whether the actress should keep her Golden Globes win, writing, “Oh hell nah take her award back IMMEDIATELY.”

Image credits: JordanVideosTV

“She’s a sicko,” wrote an additional user. “That was completely inappropriate, if not criminal.”

But among the various chants, calling Moore “creepy,” “sickening,” and a “pedophile,” a few fans came to her defense.

“To be honest. If I was that 15 year old boy and a 19 year old hot chick would be kissing me I would be in heaven,” confessed someone. “I remember how was life was when I was 15.”

Another agreed, “Demi Moore likely just helped make the best day of his life! People need to stop making big deals over nothing.”

It was a “criminal” act to some people — but others flocked to disagree

Image credits: JordanVideosTV

But one X account had a message for anyone thinking the video was harmless.

“To those who think this is ok, if it were reversed and an older male celebrity kissed YOUR minor daughter that way, would you agree with that? I think I know the answer,” it read. “A peck on the cheek would have sufficed.”

What a complete 180 from this weekend.

The Ghost actress was on a high three nights ago when she won her first-ever Golden Globe award in the category of “Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy prize” for her role in The Substance.

Image credits: demimoore

What do you think about Demi Moore kissing this young boy? This is not a peck on the cheek. Wonder what else off camera? pic.twitter.com/1JmvnfyCNS — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) January 1, 2023

Her speech quickly made headlines as the 62-year-old was flooded with emotion.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor and I’m just so humbled and so grateful,” she said before recalling her long and difficult journey to get to where she is now, admitting that she thought she’d “done what [she] was supposed to do” for a period of time.

“[Then] I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you’re not done.”

Image credits: clevefan1979

Image credits: KimMac2002

Image credits: cissy_neva

Image credits: imtungsten2

Image credits: GildedLillie

Image credits: CL4WS_OUT

Image credits: M_P_C_1

Image credits: ginabella

Image credits: JebraFaushay

Image credits: burberryclover

Image credits: daRizzler420

Image credits: IAmRobertHolik

Image credits: shivmcavoy

Image credits: youngblesstmoni

Image credits: Casey88953044