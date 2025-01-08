Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: “She’s A Sicko”
Celebrities, News

Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: “She’s A Sicko”

Demi Moore may have had a spectacular night this Sunday evening at the 2025 Golden Globes, but a resurfaced video has fans questioning whether her win should be rescinded.

An old clip from X making the rounds on social media showed the then 19-year-old actress passionately kissing a 15-year-old boy in 1982, even though she was married to her first husband, Freddy Moore, at the time.

Highlights
  • An old clip of Demi Moore kissing a 15-year-old resurfaced on social media, and it's caused quite the outrage.
  • Many fans labeleled Moore's actions in the video as inappropriate and 'criminal'.
  • But some defended the actress, saying there was nothing wrong with her behavior and that the 15-year-old boy enjoyed the moment
RELATED:

    A past video, previously aired on Entertainment Tonight, of Demi Moore making out with a teenage boy is making the rounds on social media

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: Sonja Flemming/Getty Images

    The 40+ year video was first aired by Entertainment Tonight when Moore had attended the birthday party of her General Hospital co-star Philip Tanzini. 

    It was later posted on YouTube back in 2012.

    “I love him dearly,” Moore said into the camera. “He’s one of my most favorite people… He’s truly terrific and I really love him.”

    The blurry video didn’t stray from the actress — who seemed a “little worse for wear” as Daily Mail put it, when she continued, “I love Philip and he’s the only one I love.”

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: demimoore

    “We’re going to get married by the way,” the birthday boy replied, laughing. “Don’t let her husband find out.”

    Moore added on to the joke, saying, “I can’t wait. He really is truly terrific. He is, and I love him because he keeps me happy.”

    The Hollywood icon has not made a public comment regarding the clip, but her fans have had enough to say on her behalf.

    The actress had been married to her first husband at the time

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: MUBI

    People quickly lashed out at the actress, labeling her behavior “disgusting.”

    “If this was a famous man, he’d be in jail right now,” stated one user.

    Another emphasized the above words, writing, “Imagine if that was a man kissing on a girl that age? Why do women get to get away with this crap? Its inappropriate. PERIOD.”

    “Everyone just forgetting about Demi Moore full on French kissing a kid now she’s made a half decent TV show and movie?” one questioned. 

    A fourth questioned whether the actress should keep her Golden Globes win, writing, “Oh hell nah take her award back IMMEDIATELY.”

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: JordanVideosTV

    “She’s a sicko,” wrote an additional user. “That was completely inappropriate, if not criminal.”

    But among the various chants, calling Moore “creepy,” “sickening,” and a “pedophile,” a few fans came to her defense. 

    “To be honest. If I was that 15 year old boy and a 19 year old hot chick would be kissing me I would be in heaven,” confessed someone. “I remember how was life was when I was 15.”

    Another agreed, “Demi Moore likely just helped make the best day of his life! People need to stop making big deals over nothing.”

    It was a “criminal” act to some people — but others flocked to disagree

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: JordanVideosTV

    But one X account had a message for anyone thinking the video was harmless. 

    “To those who think this is ok, if it were reversed and an older male celebrity kissed YOUR minor daughter that way, would you agree with that? I think I know the answer,” it read. “A peck on the cheek would have sufficed.” 

    What a complete 180 from this weekend.

    The Ghost actress was on a high three nights ago when she won her first-ever Golden Globe award in the category of “Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy prize” for her role in The Substance.

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: demimoore

    Her speech quickly made headlines as the 62-year-old was flooded with emotion. 

    “I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor and I’m just so humbled and so grateful,” she said before recalling her long and difficult journey to get to where she is now, admitting that she thought she’d “done what [she] was supposed to do” for a period of time.

    “[Then] I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you’re not done.”

    Comments reacted in disgust to the “inappropriate” behavior

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: clevefan1979

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: KimMac2002

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: cissy_neva

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: imtungsten2

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: GildedLillie

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: CL4WS_OUT

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: M_P_C_1

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: ginabella

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: JebraFaushay

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: burberryclover

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: daRizzler420

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: IAmRobertHolik

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: shivmcavoy

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: youngblesstmoni

    Demi Moore Kissing 15YO Boy In Resurfaced Clip Sparks Outrage: "She's A Sicko"

    Image credits: Casey88953044

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to point out that David Bowie, Jimmy Page, Ted Nugent, Steven Tyler, Jerry Lee Lewis, Marvin Gaye, Bill Wyman, Elvis Presley, Iggy Pop, and Mick Jagger have ALL had sex with minors and suffered 0 repercussions outside tabloid newspaper stories.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kdrew7878 avatar
    RedMarbles
    RedMarbles
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Starting to think BP gets paid by those PR firms that claim they "can bury anyone."

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    carrieb avatar
    Carrie B
    Carrie B
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was 19. Kinda ick but not illegal.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you say the same if this was about, say , Tom Cruise or any other high profile male star? No, you'd be calling him a pervert and a pedo. Double standards suck.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
