On the list below you will find some examples, from rubber ducks to masks, from toy cars to scissors, and beyond, that show that it’s not only paintings and expensive wines that collectors are interested in. So if you want to see some unique assortments, scroll down to find a bunch of them below and make sure to upvote your favorites. By the way, if you have a collection of your own, feel free to share in the comments what it is that you’re usually on the hunt for!

When it comes to hobbies and interests, the possibilities are limitless – people devote their time to all sorts of activities, from the most mellow to the most bizarre. Somewhere arguably in the middle lies the hobby of collecting items , but that, too, can range anywhere from humdrum to mind-boggling, depending on what the collector is on the lookout for.

#1 It’s Not Perfect. But Here’s My Hotwheels Collection Display For My Office Share icon

#2 Thought This Fits Here. My Airline Sugar Packet Collection Share icon

#3 Mom Worked At Mcdonalds For 4 Decades And Collected These Pins. She Was The Drive Through Lady! Share icon

#4 My Mad Magazine Collection, Only 16 Issues Away From All 1700* Share icon

#5 My Element Collection! I've Been Collecting Pure Samples Of Each Element For 5 Years Now, And I Currently Have 44 Pure Elements. I Built This Table A Few Years Back To Display Them Share icon

#6 Added Another To The Collection But Don’t Have Any Room Share icon

#7 These Bank Notes I've Collected From Visiting Various Countries Over The Years Share icon

#8 My Grandpa Gifted Me His Collection Of Elvis Records For My Birthday Share icon

#9 Proud Of His Growing Stick Collection Share icon

#10 Here’s A Collection You’ve Probably Never Seen Before. This Is My Elevator Button Collection! Share icon

#11 A Box Of My 4-Leaf Clover Collection. In The Summer I Probably Find 10-20 A Day. It’s Like I Can’t Not See Them Share icon

#12 My Nintendo Collection Share icon

#13 Tools Of My Trade Became A Small Collection Share icon

#14 I Collect Pill Boxes And Small Containers Share icon

#15 I Was Told This Belongs Here....what Do You Think?? Share icon

#16 My Dinosaur And Prehistoric Animal Collection Share icon

#17 My Lava Lamp Collection At Work (45 Total) Share icon

#18 I Was Told This Sub Might Appreciate This Collection Of Mine Share icon

#19 I Finally Figured Out A Way To Store My Flags Without Them Getting Creased. Now I Can See Them All At Once And Easily Pick Which One I Want To Fly Each Day Share icon

#20 Victorinox Swiss Army Knives. Different Models, Vintage, Colors Share icon

#21 The First Season Of Spongebob Squarepants Was Hand-Drawn. This Is My Small Collection Of Pre-Production Drawings And Actual Cels Share icon

#22 Finished The Collection. I’ll Get Around To Making A Detailed Video On All Of My Crts In The Next Month Or So Share icon

#23 My Jason Masks Signed By Eaxh Actor Time Have Played The Character Share icon

#24 I’ve Been Collecting Porcelain Wall Masks For 18 Years Share icon

#25 Found These Beautiful Boys Over The Span Of A Few Weeks. I Guess I Collect Ceramic Pies Now Share icon

#26 This Board Game Collection I Discovered At My Friends House Share icon

#27 My Favorites Share icon

#28 This Guys Tattoo Collection. Each Artist Filled In A Hexagon With Whatever They Want Share icon

#29 My Rock Sphere Collection! Share icon

#30 My Joycon Collection Share icon

#31 I’ve Been Collecting Swung Glass Vases For Years And I Finally Got A Light Strip For My Collection 🌈 Share icon

#32 Some Of My Vintage Glittery Pocketknives Share icon

#33 My Twisty Puzzle Collection! Share icon

#34 My Collection Of Art Deco Cameras. Mostly Late 1920s To Late 1940s. These Range From “Common” To “Few Known To Exist” Share icon

#35 My Souvenir Thimble Collection Share icon

#36 My Cool Collection Of Freshly Washed Dogs . Yes They Are All My Dogs Share icon

#37 My Pigeon Pins! Share icon

#38 My Indiana Glass Hen On Nest Collection Share icon

#39 Been Collecting Off And On Since '97 Share icon

#40 Can Trixxie Share Her Collection Share icon

#41 My Girlfriend’s Collection Of Arthur Plush Dolls Share icon

#42 This Is 1/10 Of My Great Aunts Mcdonalds Toy Collection— She Went Insane With It In The 90s, And Currently Has 10 Huge Tubs Full Of Toys Share icon

#43 My Collection Of Exit Signs (And A Few Fire Safety Signs) Share icon

#44 My Collection Of Miniature Chairs Share icon

#45 Hot Sauce Collection Share icon

#46 During The Holidays I Finally Took Some Pics Of My Collection Of Toy Typewrites Share icon

#47 All These Salt And Pepper Shakers That Were Left Behind From The Previous Owner Share icon

#48 Any Other Grown Ass Adult Collect Mini Brands? Share icon

#49 My Espresso Cup Collection In Its Entirety Share icon

#50 I Need To Buy Another Shelf Soon Share icon

#51 My Growing Collection Of Hand Embroidered Pieces Inspired By Ocean Satellite Imagery Share icon

#52 A Small Part Of My Grandpa's Garage Collection Share icon I try to make my garage remind me of my grandfather's with all the wonderful vintage product packaging. Hopefully you find these as interesting as I do!

#53 Just Look At My Little Crochet Snake Collection Share icon

#54 My Antique Playing Card Collection Share icon

#55 My Goosebumps Collection! Im Looking For The Beanbag Chair & Roller Blades Guys! Share icon

#56 My Collection Of Antique Kodak Cameras Designed By Walter Dorwin Teague. 1920s And 1930s Share icon

#57 My Mostly Uranium Glass 1963 Split Window Corvette Collection Share icon

#58 Almost 3 Years Of Collecting Balls From Fountain Pen Ink Reserves Share icon

#59 My Fiancee’s Beanie Babies Collection Share icon

#60 My Grandpa's Old "Old Spice" Collection Share icon

#61 My Playstation Collection Share icon

#62 I’ve Collected Every Losing Presidential Upper Stickers Since 1960 Share icon

#63 Finally Got Some Shelves For My Garfield Collection! Share icon

#64 Vintage Bakelite And Celluloid Cicada Pins And Brooches Share icon

#65 Phone Collection Share icon

#66 My Small Collection Of Bottle Openers Share icon

#67 Needle-Felted Adventure Time Share icon

#68 Here's Part Of My Collection Of Bricks And Books About Bricks! Share icon

#69 My Corvid Collection Share icon

#70 My Rock Collection Share icon

#71 A Collection Of Small Grotesque Faces Share icon

#72 This Is My Ferrari Hot Wheels Collection Share icon

#73 Vintage Wrestling Foam Fingers Share icon

#74 Hopefully This Counts But I’ve Saved Almost Every Movie Ticket I’ve Had Since 2000. Definitely Not In Good Condition, Just Nostalgic Share icon

#75 I Collect Other People’s Trash That I Find On The Beach. There Are A Couple Very Old Garbage Dumps (1800s & Early 1900s) That Were Built Right On The Water On Kauai So You Never Know What You’ll Stumble Upon Share icon

#76 My Cat Whisker Collection 🐈 Share icon

#77 Anyone Else Collect Whiskers? Share icon

#78 My Collection Of Keys! Share icon

#79 My Icon Collection So Far, Who Should I Do Next? Share icon

#80 Paintings I Made On Seashells I Collected From My Local Beach Share icon

#81 Randy Share icon

#82 Resin Hairclip Collection! Share icon

#83 🌈my Many Miniatures🌈 Share icon

#84 Polly Pocket Collection Share icon

#85 Telechron Kitchen Clocks Share icon

#86 My Collection Of Feathers Share icon

#87 My Entire Handheld Collection So Far :) Share icon

#88 Homer Laughlin Fiestaware Ring Handle Mugs Share icon

#89 My Pink Calculator Collection So Far:) Share icon

#90 My Collection Of Laser Cut Bobbins Share icon

#91 Reddit, Here Is My Collection So Far Share icon

#92 My Eraser Collection Share icon

#93 My Vintage Ghost Collection Just In Time For Halloween! Share icon

#94 Old Toilet Flush Collection. Mostly French, One From Russia. Unwashed Of Course Share icon