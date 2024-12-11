ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to hobbies and interests, the possibilities are limitless – people devote their time to all sorts of activities, from the most mellow to the most bizarre. Somewhere arguably in the middle lies the hobby of collecting items, but that, too, can range anywhere from humdrum to mind-boggling, depending on what the collector is on the lookout for.

On the list below you will find some examples, from rubber ducks to masks, from toy cars to scissors, and beyond, that show that it’s not only paintings and expensive wines that collectors are interested in. So if you want to see some unique assortments, scroll down to find a bunch of them below and make sure to upvote your favorites. By the way, if you have a collection of your own, feel free to share in the comments what it is that you’re usually on the hunt for!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It’s Not Perfect. But Here’s My Hotwheels Collection Display For My Office

It’s Not Perfect. But Here’s My Hotwheels Collection Display For My Office

tipnitty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Thought This Fits Here. My Airline Sugar Packet Collection

Thought This Fits Here. My Airline Sugar Packet Collection

Individual-Dog1894 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Mom Worked At Mcdonalds For 4 Decades And Collected These Pins. She Was The Drive Through Lady!

Mom Worked At Mcdonalds For 4 Decades And Collected These Pins. She Was The Drive Through Lady!

1sixxpac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

My Mad Magazine Collection, Only 16 Issues Away From All 1700*

My Mad Magazine Collection, Only 16 Issues Away From All 1700*

Alfreds_MAD_World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

My Element Collection! I've Been Collecting Pure Samples Of Each Element For 5 Years Now, And I Currently Have 44 Pure Elements. I Built This Table A Few Years Back To Display Them

My Element Collection! I've Been Collecting Pure Samples Of Each Element For 5 Years Now, And I Currently Have 44 Pure Elements. I Built This Table A Few Years Back To Display Them

totally_normal_dude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Added Another To The Collection But Don’t Have Any Room

Added Another To The Collection But Don’t Have Any Room

Perceyhere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

These Bank Notes I've Collected From Visiting Various Countries Over The Years

These Bank Notes I've Collected From Visiting Various Countries Over The Years

blazes1337 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My Grandpa Gifted Me His Collection Of Elvis Records For My Birthday

My Grandpa Gifted Me His Collection Of Elvis Records For My Birthday

majahelenelarsen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Proud Of His Growing Stick Collection

Proud Of His Growing Stick Collection

myghostfellout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Here’s A Collection You’ve Probably Never Seen Before. This Is My Elevator Button Collection!

Here’s A Collection You’ve Probably Never Seen Before. This Is My Elevator Button Collection!

Jowevator3219 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

A Box Of My 4-Leaf Clover Collection. In The Summer I Probably Find 10-20 A Day. It’s Like I Can’t Not See Them

A Box Of My 4-Leaf Clover Collection. In The Summer I Probably Find 10-20 A Day. It’s Like I Can’t Not See Them

Affectionate-Bid7208 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
oliveharper_1 avatar
The Mediterranean Fruit
The Mediterranean Fruit
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry but some of these look like okalis. A plant that is commonly mistaken for clover

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

My Nintendo Collection

My Nintendo Collection

Nylokken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Tools Of My Trade Became A Small Collection

Tools Of My Trade Became A Small Collection

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I Collect Pill Boxes And Small Containers

I Collect Pill Boxes And Small Containers

Obvious-Piperpuffer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Was Told This Belongs Here....what Do You Think??

I Was Told This Belongs Here....what Do You Think??

VintiqueBug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
b_nut137 avatar
Pheebs
Pheebs
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooooh! I have a small collection like this! My favorite is my little Barrington Hall Soluble Coffee tin.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

My Dinosaur And Prehistoric Animal Collection

My Dinosaur And Prehistoric Animal Collection

Pinbacker87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

My Lava Lamp Collection At Work (45 Total)

My Lava Lamp Collection At Work (45 Total)

thebeefbarron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I Was Told This Sub Might Appreciate This Collection Of Mine

I Was Told This Sub Might Appreciate This Collection Of Mine

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

I Finally Figured Out A Way To Store My Flags Without Them Getting Creased. Now I Can See Them All At Once And Easily Pick Which One I Want To Fly Each Day

I Finally Figured Out A Way To Store My Flags Without Them Getting Creased. Now I Can See Them All At Once And Easily Pick Which One I Want To Fly Each Day

jcstan05 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Victorinox Swiss Army Knives. Different Models, Vintage, Colors

Victorinox Swiss Army Knives. Different Models, Vintage, Colors

StGoran Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

The First Season Of Spongebob Squarepants Was Hand-Drawn. This Is My Small Collection Of Pre-Production Drawings And Actual Cels

The First Season Of Spongebob Squarepants Was Hand-Drawn. This Is My Small Collection Of Pre-Production Drawings And Actual Cels

SSScooter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Finished The Collection. I’ll Get Around To Making A Detailed Video On All Of My Crts In The Next Month Or So

Finished The Collection. I’ll Get Around To Making A Detailed Video On All Of My Crts In The Next Month Or So

josh116pep Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

My Jason Masks Signed By Eaxh Actor Time Have Played The Character

My Jason Masks Signed By Eaxh Actor Time Have Played The Character

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

I’ve Been Collecting Porcelain Wall Masks For 18 Years

I’ve Been Collecting Porcelain Wall Masks For 18 Years

boho_carrot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Found These Beautiful Boys Over The Span Of A Few Weeks. I Guess I Collect Ceramic Pies Now

Found These Beautiful Boys Over The Span Of A Few Weeks. I Guess I Collect Ceramic Pies Now

Beardle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

This Board Game Collection I Discovered At My Friends House

This Board Game Collection I Discovered At My Friends House

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Favorites

My Favorites

wordski_101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

This Guys Tattoo Collection. Each Artist Filled In A Hexagon With Whatever They Want

This Guys Tattoo Collection. Each Artist Filled In A Hexagon With Whatever They Want

lordfukwad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My Rock Sphere Collection!

My Rock Sphere Collection!

SilverScythe3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

My Joycon Collection

My Joycon Collection

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

I’ve Been Collecting Swung Glass Vases For Years And I Finally Got A Light Strip For My Collection 🌈

I’ve Been Collecting Swung Glass Vases For Years And I Finally Got A Light Strip For My Collection 🌈

sparkilini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Some Of My Vintage Glittery Pocketknives

Some Of My Vintage Glittery Pocketknives

Affectionate-Bid7208 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#33

My Twisty Puzzle Collection!

My Twisty Puzzle Collection!

Volking10237 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Collection Of Art Deco Cameras. Mostly Late 1920s To Late 1940s. These Range From “Common” To “Few Known To Exist”

My Collection Of Art Deco Cameras. Mostly Late 1920s To Late 1940s. These Range From “Common” To “Few Known To Exist”

MrRabinowitz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
b_nut137 avatar
Pheebs
Pheebs
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a number of these, myself. Some gifted, some inherited.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

My Souvenir Thimble Collection

My Souvenir Thimble Collection

tsinatra64 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Cool Collection Of Freshly Washed Dogs . Yes They Are All My Dogs

My Cool Collection Of Freshly Washed Dogs . Yes They Are All My Dogs

DrRowdybush Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Pigeon Pins!

My Pigeon Pins!

RatLamington Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Indiana Glass Hen On Nest Collection

My Indiana Glass Hen On Nest Collection

IndyHen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Been Collecting Off And On Since '97

Been Collecting Off And On Since '97

dudeidontknowok Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Can Trixxie Share Her Collection

Can Trixxie Share Her Collection

gothbread Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

My Girlfriend’s Collection Of Arthur Plush Dolls

My Girlfriend’s Collection Of Arthur Plush Dolls

TheDebauchedSloth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

This Is 1/10 Of My Great Aunts Mcdonalds Toy Collection— She Went Insane With It In The 90s, And Currently Has 10 Huge Tubs Full Of Toys

This Is 1/10 Of My Great Aunts Mcdonalds Toy Collection— She Went Insane With It In The 90s, And Currently Has 10 Huge Tubs Full Of Toys

Xandoline Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

My Collection Of Exit Signs (And A Few Fire Safety Signs)

My Collection Of Exit Signs (And A Few Fire Safety Signs)

Trizocbs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

My Collection Of Miniature Chairs

My Collection Of Miniature Chairs

damestillmen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Hot Sauce Collection

Hot Sauce Collection

ClaySteres Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

During The Holidays I Finally Took Some Pics Of My Collection Of Toy Typewrites

During The Holidays I Finally Took Some Pics Of My Collection Of Toy Typewrites

rixilef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

All These Salt And Pepper Shakers That Were Left Behind From The Previous Owner

All These Salt And Pepper Shakers That Were Left Behind From The Previous Owner

FullGrownHip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Any Other Grown Ass Adult Collect Mini Brands?

Any Other Grown Ass Adult Collect Mini Brands?

ExternalStress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#49

My Espresso Cup Collection In Its Entirety

My Espresso Cup Collection In Its Entirety

oliveman62 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

I Need To Buy Another Shelf Soon

I Need To Buy Another Shelf Soon

SatanistPenguin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

My Growing Collection Of Hand Embroidered Pieces Inspired By Ocean Satellite Imagery

My Growing Collection Of Hand Embroidered Pieces Inspired By Ocean Satellite Imagery

Satellite_Stitches Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

A Small Part Of My Grandpa's Garage Collection

A Small Part Of My Grandpa's Garage Collection

I try to make my garage remind me of my grandfather's with all the wonderful vintage product packaging. Hopefully you find these as interesting as I do!

krawlspace- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Just Look At My Little Crochet Snake Collection

Just Look At My Little Crochet Snake Collection

ameralds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

My Antique Playing Card Collection

My Antique Playing Card Collection

SirDufford Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Goosebumps Collection! Im Looking For The Beanbag Chair & Roller Blades Guys!

My Goosebumps Collection! Im Looking For The Beanbag Chair & Roller Blades Guys!

ZakBabyTV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

My Collection Of Antique Kodak Cameras Designed By Walter Dorwin Teague. 1920s And 1930s

My Collection Of Antique Kodak Cameras Designed By Walter Dorwin Teague. 1920s And 1930s

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My Mostly Uranium Glass 1963 Split Window Corvette Collection

My Mostly Uranium Glass 1963 Split Window Corvette Collection

SpecialNeedsBurrito Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Almost 3 Years Of Collecting Balls From Fountain Pen Ink Reserves

Almost 3 Years Of Collecting Balls From Fountain Pen Ink Reserves

ROgamerXRO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My Fiancee’s Beanie Babies Collection

My Fiancee’s Beanie Babies Collection

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

My Grandpa's Old "Old Spice" Collection

My Grandpa's Old "Old Spice" Collection

SaiyanVizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

My Playstation Collection

My Playstation Collection

ambrosko2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I’ve Collected Every Losing Presidential Upper Stickers Since 1960

I’ve Collected Every Losing Presidential Upper Stickers Since 1960

heyitsmeforsure Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Finally Got Some Shelves For My Garfield Collection!

Finally Got Some Shelves For My Garfield Collection!

shanpoozi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Vintage Bakelite And Celluloid Cicada Pins And Brooches

Vintage Bakelite And Celluloid Cicada Pins And Brooches

Affectionate-Bid7208 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Phone Collection

Phone Collection

Jujukitty14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
b_nut137 avatar
Pheebs
Pheebs
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol. Had that Mickey phone as kid. I have the Snoopy one now. 😂

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#66

My Small Collection Of Bottle Openers

My Small Collection Of Bottle Openers

EatRocksAndBleed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Needle-Felted Adventure Time

Needle-Felted Adventure Time

ScottyShaBam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Here's Part Of My Collection Of Bricks And Books About Bricks!

Here's Part Of My Collection Of Bricks And Books About Bricks!

ThanHowWhy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

My Corvid Collection

My Corvid Collection

spearmintjoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

My Rock Collection

My Rock Collection

dankdaddyishereyall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

A Collection Of Small Grotesque Faces

A Collection Of Small Grotesque Faces

Daverose68 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

This Is My Ferrari Hot Wheels Collection

This Is My Ferrari Hot Wheels Collection

lighthousekeeper33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Vintage Wrestling Foam Fingers

Vintage Wrestling Foam Fingers

JustinSchwimmer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Hopefully This Counts But I’ve Saved Almost Every Movie Ticket I’ve Had Since 2000. Definitely Not In Good Condition, Just Nostalgic

Hopefully This Counts But I’ve Saved Almost Every Movie Ticket I’ve Had Since 2000. Definitely Not In Good Condition, Just Nostalgic

K-ghuleh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

I Collect Other People’s Trash That I Find On The Beach. There Are A Couple Very Old Garbage Dumps (1800s & Early 1900s) That Were Built Right On The Water On Kauai So You Never Know What You’ll Stumble Upon

I Collect Other People’s Trash That I Find On The Beach. There Are A Couple Very Old Garbage Dumps (1800s & Early 1900s) That Were Built Right On The Water On Kauai So You Never Know What You’ll Stumble Upon

beautifullyhurt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

My Cat Whisker Collection 🐈

My Cat Whisker Collection 🐈

vitaminseamonkey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Anyone Else Collect Whiskers?

Anyone Else Collect Whiskers?

kendalxo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

My Collection Of Keys!

My Collection Of Keys!

Ozzymandus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

My Icon Collection So Far, Who Should I Do Next?

My Icon Collection So Far, Who Should I Do Next?

Glass-Studio-40 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Paintings I Made On Seashells I Collected From My Local Beach

Paintings I Made On Seashells I Collected From My Local Beach

FearlessDirector9113 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Randy

Randy

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Resin Hairclip Collection!

Resin Hairclip Collection!

elira_illustre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

🌈my Many Miniatures🌈

🌈my Many Miniatures🌈

body_by_trefoil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#84

Polly Pocket Collection

Polly Pocket Collection

Consistent-Night-728 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Telechron Kitchen Clocks

Telechron Kitchen Clocks

Minute_Split_736 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

My Collection Of Feathers

My Collection Of Feathers

MrMagier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

My Entire Handheld Collection So Far :)

My Entire Handheld Collection So Far :)

88ZombieGrunts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Homer Laughlin Fiestaware Ring Handle Mugs

Homer Laughlin Fiestaware Ring Handle Mugs

Ok-Bed583 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

My Pink Calculator Collection So Far:)

My Pink Calculator Collection So Far:)

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

My Collection Of Laser Cut Bobbins

My Collection Of Laser Cut Bobbins

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

Reddit, Here Is My Collection So Far

Reddit, Here Is My Collection So Far

texacer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

My Eraser Collection

My Eraser Collection

Jericho_Acedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

My Vintage Ghost Collection Just In Time For Halloween!

My Vintage Ghost Collection Just In Time For Halloween!

trash____taste Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Old Toilet Flush Collection. Mostly French, One From Russia. Unwashed Of Course

Old Toilet Flush Collection. Mostly French, One From Russia. Unwashed Of Course

kaha95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

My Brother Collects Soda Cans. This Is His Bedroom Wall

My Brother Collects Soda Cans. This Is His Bedroom Wall

SableyeFan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!