Collecting things is one of the most common hobbies. People of different ages and walks of life engage in this activity. Many of them proudly present their collections on display; however, there are others who prefer to keep their collections private. 

Even though the overall idea of this hobby is the same, the things people collect vary greatly depending on their interests and preferences. They range anywhere from coins to books to magnets and beyond. Some collectible items are well known even among those who don’t belong to the collector world. But you would be surprised to find out how many unconventional objects become an inspiration for incredible collections. 

Almost everyone has at one point in their life tried to collect things, be it stamps or baseball cards. Not many of us kept pursuing this hobby for longer than a couple of years at most though, and now things collected in our childhood are just a fond memory of those years. It takes a very special mindset to become a real collector. People who collect things as a lifetime hobby are very patient and determined (as it often takes them years to get one item they need for the collection) and are ready to dedicate a lot of their time to this activity.

For this article, we collected (see what I did there?) some cool things to collect. If you are considering taking up a new hobby, you may be inspired by one of them. If you were into collecting when you were younger or are an enthusiastic collector today, what things do you collect? 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic Book Collection

Finally completed a full run of Iron Man #1 to 100.

SteveSensible

13points
POST
#2

Car Miniature Collection

108 cars from 16 different companies.

hug_tc

12points
POST
#3

Vinyl Collection

Here’s my full Weeknd vinyl collection on my wall.

ximitch14

11points
POST
#4

Antique Playing Card Collection

SirDufford

11points
POST
#5

Vintage Camera Collection

MrRabinowitz

11points
POST
#6

Polaroid Photo Cameras And Film Collection

FizzyGizmo

11points
POST
#7

Skateboard Collection

reddit.com

11points
POST
#8

Bandaid Collection

Expensive_Today4083

11points
POST
#9

Candle Collection

thecolorcoder

11points
POST
#10

Sauce Packet Collection

AmericaRUserious

11points
POST
#11

Stamp Collection

My flower stamp collection so far!

BerylAurumAlkanes

10points
POST
#12

Movie Poster Collection

My star wars advance and teaser poster collection.

arhombus

10points
POST
#13

Game Boy Collection

tresanus

10points
POST
#14

National Park Pin Collection

SSScooter

10points
POST
#15

Pin Collection

jevus2006

10points
POST
#16

Nintendo Game Collection

GameOver80s

10points
POST
#17

Hot Sauce Collection

ClaySteres

10points
POST
#18

Typewriter Collection

TheMapesHotel

10points
POST
#19

Mask Collection

cizhiresb

10points
POST
#20

Train Model Collection

BusinessBench

10points
POST
#21

Coin Collection

Some completed Japanese type sets. Coins go back to year 1023.

thittle

9points
POST
#22

Action Figure Collection

2 years and still glowing, I’m a female collector and these are 50% of my figures.

chw0089

9points
POST
#23

Fridge Magnet Collection

Everywhere I travel I buy a magnet for my mom’s fridge. Got a few so far!

JoeLesina

9points
POST
#24

Guitar Pick Collection

Tech_Guy_Matt

9points
POST
#25

Converse Collection

MaesterOfPanic

9points
POST
#26

Boombox Collection

My boombox collection after a few years of hunting them. In addition to fixing them up, I’ve added Bluetooth, “Alexa”, a SNES Classic and other weird stuff to some of them.

whynotmakeprojects

9points
POST
#27

Books With Cartonnage Bindings Collection

It took me a little while to get this many cartonnage bindings, but I truly do love these 19th century books.

Meepers100

9points
POST
#28

Transferware Shard Collection

My collection of 19th c. transferware shards found on the beach..

shablyabogdan

9points
POST
#29

Desk Lamp Collection

Schlermin

9points
POST
#30

VHS Collection

divinepinkflamingo

9points
POST
#31

Harry Potter LEGO Collection

TerpinOne

9points
POST
#32

Autograph Collection

These guys signed my laptop...

Desperate-Ad-6463

8points
POST
#33

Hand-Painted Food Rock Collection

thejuniper

8points
POST
#34

LEGO Minifigure Collection

reddit.com

8points
POST
#35

Swiss Army Knife Collection

StGoran

8points
POST
#36

Race Medal Collection

TriathlonNerd

8points
POST
#37

Novelty Tea Infuser Collection

I collect Novelty Infusers to host Tea Parties.

RedMirricat

8points
POST
#38

Salt And Pepper Shaker Collection

ckptchickie

8points
POST
#39

Miniature Pitcher Collection

rozyhammer

8points
POST
#40

Hat Collection

Updated photo of my Taco Bell hat collection I posted almost one year ago!

Killcams

8points
POST
#41

Fortune-Cookie Fortune Collection

pubecentral

8points
POST
#42

Rubber Duck Collection

wordski_101

8points
POST
#43

Metal Precision Spinning Top Collection

SpinningTopTom

8points
POST
#44

Landsnail Collection

oliveman62

8points
POST
#45

Historical Weaponry Collection

Antique_Steel

8points
POST
#46

Exit Sign Collection

Trizocbs

8points
POST
#47

Horror Movie Collection

stillcore

8points
POST
#48

Can Collection

magpie_bread

8points
POST
#49

Sticker Collection

CabbageHead71

8points
POST
#50

Pez Collection

TheHungriestHobo

8points
POST
#51

Tech Deck Collection

deplorableglorb

8points
POST
#52

Lighter Collection

NetworkingGodx

8points
POST
#53

Pharmacy Bottle Collection

reddit.com

8points
POST
#54

Whisky Jug Collection

oliveman62

8points
POST
#55

Banana Sticker Collection

jenifear

8points
POST
#56

Coca-Cola Bottle Collection

SgtRootBeer

8points
POST
#57

Video Game Collection

TheRealTragedy777

8points
POST
#58

Baseball Card Collection

Took me just under 7 years, but my 1965 Topps graded set is finally complete. All cards are grade 7 or better. I plan to pass it on to my son someday.

PerkyPants21

7points
POST
#59

Vintage Postcard Collection

ggutierr05

7points
POST
#60

Perfume Bottle Collection

kiminley

7points
POST
#61

Matchbox Collection

fukyoChickenStripes

7points
POST
#62

Ashtray Collection

oliveman62 , oliveman62

7points
POST
#63

Pre-Production Drawing Collection

The first season of Spongebob Squarepants was hand-drawn. This is my small collection of pre-production drawings and actual cels.

SSScooter

7points
POST
#64

Vintage Wrestling Foam Finger Collection

JustinSchwimmer

7points
POST
#65

Plush Doll Collection

My girlfriend’s collection of Arthur plush dolls.

TheDebauchedSloth

7points
POST
#66

Movie Ticket Collection

Hopefully this counts but I’ve saved almost every movie ticket I’ve had since 2000. Definitely not in good condition, just nostalgic.

K-ghuleh

7points
POST
#67

Lava Lamp Collection

AreOceansGodsTears

7points
POST
#68

Keychain Collection

3askaryyy

7points
POST
#69

Cassette Collection

iliveinyoureyelid

7points
POST
#70

Banknote Collection

I have banknotes from every country in the world.

mrbojanglez69

7points
POST
#71

Sea Glass Collection

I collect sea glass and sea pottery! This photo was from a very successful day. Rarely do I find red or yellow.

sproutsandnapkins

7points
POST
#72

Playstation Collection

ambrosko2

7points
POST
#73

Challenge Coin Collection

I’m in the US Navy and have an unhealthy obsession with collecting challenge coins. I like to look back at them to remember the memories tied to them.

Sean-TFU

7points
POST
#74

Slippers Collection

brittany9098

7points
POST
#75

Phone Collection

LlamaFlame-

7points
POST
#76

Garfield Collection

nermalenthusiast

7points
POST
#77

Miniature Whisky Bottle Collection

JapaneseWhiskyGuy

7points
POST
#78

Beer Glasses Collection

timmahreddit

7points
POST
#79

Vintage Cast Iron Collection

Buck_Thorn

7points
POST
K W
K W
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm just imagining how heavy that must be.

0
0points
reply
#80

CD Collection

Started collecting around '95. Here's (most of) the collection so far. Tend to gravitate towards the willfully obscure.

ShinagawaSchools

7points
POST
#81

Lamps With Marbles Collection

shadyshadyshade

7points
POST
#82

Displate Collection

YOINKsn

6points
POST
#83

Doll Collection

hayes2606

6points
POST
#84

Oil Can Collection

safahna

6points
POST
#85

Snow Globe Collection

Nheea

6points
POST
#86

Collection Of Collections

I used to work in a rubbish dump for 15 years and over the years I’ve collected other people’s Collections that have been thrown away, anything people collected will be in these boxes, including the boxes and drawers, 99% saved from the landfill.

Daverose68

6points
POST
#87

Press-A-Penny Collection

SSScooter

6points
POST
#88

Pyrex Dish Collection

