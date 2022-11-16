Collecting things is one of the most common hobbies. People of different ages and walks of life engage in this activity. Many of them proudly present their collections on display; however, there are others who prefer to keep their collections private.

Even though the overall idea of this hobby is the same, the things people collect vary greatly depending on their interests and preferences. They range anywhere from coins to books to magnets and beyond. Some collectible items are well known even among those who don’t belong to the collector world. But you would be surprised to find out how many unconventional objects become an inspiration for incredible collections.

Almost everyone has at one point in their life tried to collect things, be it stamps or baseball cards. Not many of us kept pursuing this hobby for longer than a couple of years at most though, and now things collected in our childhood are just a fond memory of those years. It takes a very special mindset to become a real collector. People who collect things as a lifetime hobby are very patient and determined (as it often takes them years to get one item they need for the collection) and are ready to dedicate a lot of their time to this activity.

For this article, we collected (see what I did there?) some cool things to collect. If you are considering taking up a new hobby, you may be inspired by one of them. If you were into collecting when you were younger or are an enthusiastic collector today, what things do you collect?