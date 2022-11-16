If You Are Looking For A New Hobby, Here Are Things To Collect
Collecting things is one of the most common hobbies. People of different ages and walks of life engage in this activity. Many of them proudly present their collections on display; however, there are others who prefer to keep their collections private.
Even though the overall idea of this hobby is the same, the things people collect vary greatly depending on their interests and preferences. They range anywhere from coins to books to magnets and beyond. Some collectible items are well known even among those who don’t belong to the collector world. But you would be surprised to find out how many unconventional objects become an inspiration for incredible collections.
Almost everyone has at one point in their life tried to collect things, be it stamps or baseball cards. Not many of us kept pursuing this hobby for longer than a couple of years at most though, and now things collected in our childhood are just a fond memory of those years. It takes a very special mindset to become a real collector. People who collect things as a lifetime hobby are very patient and determined (as it often takes them years to get one item they need for the collection) and are ready to dedicate a lot of their time to this activity.
For this article, we collected (see what I did there?) some cool things to collect. If you are considering taking up a new hobby, you may be inspired by one of them. If you were into collecting when you were younger or are an enthusiastic collector today, what things do you collect?
Comic Book Collection
Finally completed a full run of Iron Man #1 to 100.
Car Miniature Collection
108 cars from 16 different companies.
Vinyl Collection
Here’s my full Weeknd vinyl collection on my wall.
Antique Playing Card Collection
Vintage Camera Collection
Polaroid Photo Cameras And Film Collection
Skateboard Collection
Bandaid Collection
Candle Collection
Sauce Packet Collection
Stamp Collection
My flower stamp collection so far!
Movie Poster Collection
My star wars advance and teaser poster collection.
Game Boy Collection
National Park Pin Collection
Pin Collection
Nintendo Game Collection
Hot Sauce Collection
Typewriter Collection
Mask Collection
Train Model Collection
Coin Collection
Some completed Japanese type sets. Coins go back to year 1023.
Action Figure Collection
2 years and still glowing, I’m a female collector and these are 50% of my figures.
Fridge Magnet Collection
Everywhere I travel I buy a magnet for my mom’s fridge. Got a few so far!
Guitar Pick Collection
Converse Collection
Boombox Collection
My boombox collection after a few years of hunting them. In addition to fixing them up, I’ve added Bluetooth, “Alexa”, a SNES Classic and other weird stuff to some of them.
Books With Cartonnage Bindings Collection
It took me a little while to get this many cartonnage bindings, but I truly do love these 19th century books.
Transferware Shard Collection
My collection of 19th c. transferware shards found on the beach..
Desk Lamp Collection
VHS Collection
Harry Potter LEGO Collection
Autograph Collection
These guys signed my laptop...
Hand-Painted Food Rock Collection
LEGO Minifigure Collection
Swiss Army Knife Collection
Race Medal Collection
Novelty Tea Infuser Collection
I collect Novelty Infusers to host Tea Parties.
Salt And Pepper Shaker Collection
Miniature Pitcher Collection
Hat Collection
Updated photo of my Taco Bell hat collection I posted almost one year ago!
Fortune-Cookie Fortune Collection
Rubber Duck Collection
Metal Precision Spinning Top Collection
Landsnail Collection
Historical Weaponry Collection
Exit Sign Collection
Horror Movie Collection
Can Collection
Sticker Collection
Pez Collection
Tech Deck Collection
Lighter Collection
Pharmacy Bottle Collection
Whisky Jug Collection
Banana Sticker Collection
Coca-Cola Bottle Collection
Video Game Collection
Baseball Card Collection
Took me just under 7 years, but my 1965 Topps graded set is finally complete. All cards are grade 7 or better. I plan to pass it on to my son someday.
Vintage Postcard Collection
Perfume Bottle Collection
Matchbox Collection
Ashtray Collection
Pre-Production Drawing Collection
The first season of Spongebob Squarepants was hand-drawn. This is my small collection of pre-production drawings and actual cels.
Vintage Wrestling Foam Finger Collection
Plush Doll Collection
My girlfriend’s collection of Arthur plush dolls.
Movie Ticket Collection
Hopefully this counts but I’ve saved almost every movie ticket I’ve had since 2000. Definitely not in good condition, just nostalgic.
Lava Lamp Collection
Keychain Collection
Cassette Collection
Banknote Collection
I have banknotes from every country in the world.
Sea Glass Collection
I collect sea glass and sea pottery! This photo was from a very successful day. Rarely do I find red or yellow.
Playstation Collection
Challenge Coin Collection
I’m in the US Navy and have an unhealthy obsession with collecting challenge coins. I like to look back at them to remember the memories tied to them.
Slippers Collection
Phone Collection
Garfield Collection
Miniature Whisky Bottle Collection
Beer Glasses Collection
Vintage Cast Iron Collection
CD Collection
Started collecting around '95. Here's (most of) the collection so far. Tend to gravitate towards the willfully obscure.
Lamps With Marbles Collection
Displate Collection
Doll Collection
Oil Can Collection
Snow Globe Collection
Collection Of Collections
I used to work in a rubbish dump for 15 years and over the years I’ve collected other people’s Collections that have been thrown away, anything people collected will be in these boxes, including the boxes and drawers, 99% saved from the landfill.