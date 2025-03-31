A job is more than its direct responsibilities; it also includes the relationships we build, the skills we develop, and the impact we have on the organization and the outside world.

#1 When we tell you the hotel is sold out it’s sold out, we are not holding secret rooms in reserve. Why does everyone think that.

RELATED:

#2 Programmers (generally) can’t fix computers. Or software they did not write. Sometimes not even the software they wrote.

#3 Getting a good photo doesn't mean you're necessarily able to be a professional photographer. Most people who enter the profession swiftly exit it again because of this. And those who stick around likely still learned it the hard way.

#4 I'm a Music teacher.



I hear from many parents and adults in general that have this notion that some kids are talented or gifted in some way, and some just aren't. This is the farthest thing from the truth.



Literally everyone in the whole world is musical in many different ways, especially kids. There are predispositions to certain skills, but everyone has the potential to get much better. If you just encourage musical behavior and participation at home and school, kids are developing rhythmic and tonal understanding of music. If you're in an environment that encourages mistakes, experimentation, and practice people will naturally become more musical performers.



This is also coming from a guy who's mom told him he was tone deaf in 4th grade and quit chorus. Who's tone deaf now mom?!

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Not everyone in the Air Force is a pilot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 A shocking amount of people seem to think that because I work in a library, I sit around and read all day. I do not. I wish that was what I was getting paid to do but nah.



Got a lot of " So what do you do then", so I'm copying a reply I made earlier, with a few more things I thought of along the way:



It's a smaller library so I do a little of everything. I put materials away, I check materials in and out, I pursue our overdue fines, I help our patrons with things they may need or I make copies for them, I run our Facebook, I update our website, I write a monthly newsletter and an article for the weekly paper, and there is a lot of clerical work, billing, deposits, filing, supply ordering, etc. I create advertisments for our programs. I process and catalog new materials and weed old ones. I shush 12 year olds who confuse the place for a computer arcade. It's possible to have a slow day where I probably could pull out a book and read but it's not very professional looking so I don't. Oh and I take the occasional reddit break. ;)



I do also want to say that I work in a library but I am not an accredited librarian. I am actually "library support staff" so my list is probably short in comparison to the director of library services in my building, who does have her library science degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Just because you had some side effects from a medication does not mean you are allergic to it.



Also, please don’t f*****g eat or drink before surgery. I will cancel your surgery. It’s for your own safety, so don’t lie about it.

#8 I can't "Enhance" your tiny f*****g low res jpeg into a beautiful 8x10 print.



Retoucher.

#9 Lawyer.



No you can't just lie to the court. No I won't lie for you.



Also, while I practice on the civil side...



No you can't just "press charges". The District Attorney's office gets to decide if someone gets brought up on criminal charges, not you. Whether you like it or not. This works both ways - a lot of people aren't very happy when their husband gets brought up on a*****t for beating the s**t out of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Welding

People often think you need to protect only the eyes. And then get 2nd degree burns on their arms/neck when they realize the light from arc welding is like standing in front of a tanning bed on steroids.

#11 Woo, buddy, here's my chance to vent. I am a climate scientist.



1) Uncertainty does not mean we don't know what we're talking about, or that we're guessing. Any scientific estimate of any kind has an uncertainty. You're just usually not told about it. We're pretty transparent about our math, so you get to see the range of estimates. That doesn't mean we don't know the mechanism behind it, it just means that there are variables involved that can't be predicted precisely.



2) We KNOW the sun goes through cycles. I promise that we've already considered whatever showstopping thing you found on the internet.



3) When we say "climate change" in this current context, we mean the human-caused part. You aren't providing new information by saying that "the climate always changes." We know that.



4) We know that it's the carbon causing the temperature rise (and not the other way around) because we know exactly where the carbon came from. It's not a coincidence that the CO2 concentration started rising at the same time we figured out combustion.



5) Some data sucks. That fact does not invalidate science.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 No, I’m not bullying your child.

He just needs to learn that they are rules in a society and that the world doesn’t revolve around his a**e, which you seem to have omitted.



Edit: I was a teaching assistant, my partner was a teacher.

#13 Child predators very rare look like criminals, and they rarely look like folks from the s*x offender registry. Those are mugshots taken on what is often the worst day in someone's life.



They look like your youth pastor, your best friend from college, maybe even your brother.



The reason there is so much f*****g paperwork and huge wait to work with children is that it helps us identify those people.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Stop motion animation actually doesn't take that long. Building the puppets and setting up the scene takes a while, but you can animate a lot in a very short amount of time compared to 2D animation, and even 3D if you take rendering into account.



It's also the cheapest between 2D and 3D, even though most people think it's the most expensive. All of Laika's films have been $60 million so far, on par with Illumination's films which are considered low budget for 3D.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 If you stop paying your mortgage, you're no longer entitled to keeping your house.



I know it sounds callous but...Jesus, the amount of times I've seen people not pay for 3+ years and still raise unholy hell when they are denied for a modification. Bad things happen to good people, absolutely, and we would rather work with you than just take the house, but if you're not paying, not eligible for any sort of workout, and refuse to gracefully exit...we're coming for the house.

EDIT: I should have been more clear. We start foreclosure after 4 months of missed payments, but the foreclosure process can take years depending on the state and a number of factors.

#16 Cake decorator.



1) Yes, tiered cakes can be expensive. But you aren't just paying for my materials. You're paying for my time. Your three tier fondant covered fifty million details on each tier cake will take me the time that I could crank out at least 15 simple sheet cakes. You gotta pay for that maam/sir. Also, if it was "just cake and icing", you could do it on your own. Don't come in with a Buddy or Ace of Cakes cake and expect to pay less than $400. Ace of Cakes MINIMUM is like $500 so...Yeah.



2) Birthdays are not Easter. The day does not move. So your emergency because you forgot to order isn't an emergency for me and you are not more important than the people who properly ordered. What you consider "quick and simple" usually isn't. You can't just magically bake and decorate a cake in 15 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I'm an interpreter.



It's pretty obvious that you don't translate word for word and that you CANT be replaced by Google Translate, lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Mechanical Engineers aren't mechanics.



Everyone seems to think that I'm the guy to come to when their car is having problems. Like, yeah, I could figure out how to fix this and know what's going on... But really, you should probably ask the guy who does this s**t *everyday*, he is the expert here. Also, you don't want to pay an engineer to fix your car.

#19 Geologist/Geophysicist. Here's some. 1) Hot, red lava is pretty safe. You know where it's coming from, and where it's going. It's the cool, explosive eruptions that are more dangerous. A 100 mph cloud of 800 -1000C hot, poisonous gas will take out far more people than movie-friendly lava will. Also, there's no good prediction mechanism for volcanic eruptions. In the movies, they always use microquakes as an indicator, but the earth shakes around volcanoes for years before and after eruptions. Or sometimes it just shakes.



2) What we know about the interior of the earth is either from pieces that have been brought up to the surface, or from guessing based on proxy data and lab observations. There's no way to see underground. We mark the bottom of the crust by a weird change in seismic velocity called the Mohorovicic Discontinuity. We do have some rocks called ophiolites that probably come from the crust-mantle transition, and that match the theorized changes in physics at that depth. Things get wacky under those levels of heat and pressure. Stuff changes chemically almost instantly when a certain heat/pressure is met, and it never leaves solid state.



3) Gravity is not constant from point to point on the Earth's surface. In fact, you can use the inconsistency of gravity as one of many geophysical imaging tools. Ditto on the Earth's magnetic field. The most common imaging technique (that fills your car's tank) is seismic imaging, which is basically like shouting really loudly at the earth and looking at the echoes that come back from inside of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I test video games. Most people just equate it to "Grandma's Boy" and think we smoke weed and goof off and eat junk food and have fun all day. In reality, it's incredibly tedious, you spend a LOT of time waiting around for new builds of the game to be delivered, and are technically doing the same things over and over. Not a bad way to make a living, sure, but it can be pretty g*****n mind-numbing at times.

#21 That retail worker has next to no training and doesnt care a whole lot about your problems.







no, you can't return all of your plastic bags in bulk or even singles either. at least where I am we consider them non returnable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 You don't use quotation marks to add emphasis.



(I'm an English teacher.).

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 That antibiotics will not help with whatever you have, unless it is a bacterial infection. I've had patients asking for antibiotics for back pain, vertigo, the common cold, head ache, joint pain, herpes, various kinds of skin rashes, asthma and even hypertension. Thankfully, enlightenment about this seems to be gradually reaching the masses, as this has become less and less common.

#24 Electricity will k**l you.



A bad connection can burn down your house.



The YouTube video showing how easy it is to hook up your new hot tub does not understand your overloaded circuits.

#25 I used to work in insurance and the number of people who think that the value of their car is the only factor which should be taken into account in calculating their premium is too d**n high.



If you cause a big accident on a highway then unless you're driving a vintage Bugatti the price of the car is a mere bagatelle compared with medical bills, lost earnings, paying for repairs to bridges etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 WIFI DOES NOT MEAN INTERNET HOLY F**K.

#27 I work in the political sphere.



1) There are Federal AND State governments. They are not the same and one legislator does not serve in both.



2) Basic civics education: How a bill gets passed, three branches of government, etc



3) That legislators, regardless of party, usually get along pretty well. They may have ideological differences, but a lot of them are friends. It's a select few, who are usually the most vocal, that make the public think there is major animosity.



4) No, I can't/won't "tell Trump sumthin." I also can't get the phone company to get you a discount on your bill because you think it's too high. Nor can I get the college to change it's start date so you can go on vacation. (These are all calls I have gotten this past summer.)



5) I don't make six figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Printing industry here.



People see that InkJet printers are cheaper, but they don't realize the consumables are more expensive and do not last long at all compared to alternative technology. Maybe a few hundred pages per color, and if one color is empty/missing, the d**n thing won't print.



I recommend Laser Printers, the brand Brother in particular is very reliable. Higher upfront cost, but the toner cartridge lasts much, much longer (thousands of pages) and is the tech is foolproof. If you get bad prints, just change the cartridge. Not always so simple with an InkJet printer. Black&White Laser machines are very affordable, and some Color Laser machines are becoming affordable nowadays.



I wish more people knew this so InkJets would disappear from the market.

#29 IT/sysadmin.



We f*****g love people who know nothing about computers, because they have a healthy respect for them, and ask if they don't understand, and don't assume. They are a joy to work with. I mean, f**k it, never have seen an IT tech who



The people that have the half knowledge... dangerous. You're not calling because you know how to fix this yourself buddy, you are calling because you don't, and you don't want to be responsible if it breaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Tattoo artists are not photocopiers. We can get d**n close if you want something specific, but results are always best if you trust your artist to be an artist. We sometimes have to make changes to your piece to make it hold up better over time, or fit the shape of your body better, or include all the little details you want. I promise you, a reputable artist is making changes to benefit the tattoo, not to spite you.



The WORST clients are the ones who are so picky that no matter what we do they’ll end up disliking it. Fortunately it’s easy to see them coming (they demand multiple, minute revisions in the paper drawing phase and get snippier and snippier each time they have to have us ‘fix’ the drawing) and I’ve begun denying them as clients. I’d rather someone be mad at me for not tattooing them than have them mad at me for tattooing something on them that they hate. (And that hatred is not due to lack of skill or effort on the artists part)



Fortunately, clients like this are exceedingly rare. I only find one or two a year, and I wish them the best and refund their deposit.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 As a social worker many people think that if the child is removed from the house that the child will never return when in reality we're taught that reunification is the number one thing we can do and will do everything possible before putting the child in the system.

#32 Calls are traced all the time to diagnose problems and are rarely done in real time. Spy movies made it seem like something only done to find a criminal, and they always have to be on the phone with you. How else would you find out how and why a call failed?

#33 More my hobby than a profession but, no, I can't crochet you a full sized throw for £10. Yes, I realize you can buy them for that price in a store.

I don't understand the difference in pricing myself.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 100% safety.



I work in the nuclear industry and we take safety so seriously that if you are walking up the stairwells and can't maintain 3 points of contact (say holding a box with 2 hands) people will STOP you, tell you to turn around, push the elevator button for you, and make sure you get on. This may seem extraneous to most people, but that's how seriously we take safety.



We have to always consider that no matter how benign an accident, if someone gets hurt, it may get reported to the media as "worker scalded in nuclear accident", when someone spilled hot coffee on them in a finance/budget meeting. That will show up on the front page, then 2 days later the redaction statement is in the bottom corner of page 67 after the classifieds.



It kind of tends to permeate your whole life. It makes me cringe when I watch people changing christmas lights without wearing fall arrest, just walking around their rooftops exposed to a 10+ foot fall. Or people mowing their lawn in sandles. Or people using a chainsaw without a hardhat or safety glasses. Just simple things.



People in the "real world" are insanely unsafe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Spay and neuter your f*****g pets





Also, cats shouldn’t drink milk.

#36 I’m not making up the fact that your child hasn’t done the work and behaves badly in class. I don’t just have it in for your child for no reason. And no, I won’t change his grade because you’re harassing me.

#37 People seem to think that once their car is aligned it will go perfectly straight. They never take into consideration that roads are sloped and not always maintained (pot holes, bumps, uneven paving). They also don't consider that if they still have their old tires on that the tires have wear from being overinflated, underinflated, not rotated enough, or from previous bad alignment and will pull bc of this tire wear. Please stop wasting your time and our time by bringing it back in bc it pulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Insurance is a social device. Everyone pays into one big pot and if someone has a claim, then the money from that pot pays for the claim. If there is a mass claims event or the cost of materials to replace your property goes up, then everyone's premium goes up, even if you haven't had a claim.



This is also why insurance costs more for people who put frequent claims in or have a few large claims. They have to pay more for their share since they've taken more from the pot.



This is also why they give discounts to safe drivers, since they're being more proactive with taking money from the pot, helping everyone keep their rates lower.



It sucks seeing your bill go up, but, if you're the one with the massive claim, it suddenly doesn't feel as bad. And, trust me, I would rather pay a little more into the pot than go through having to replace everything, rebuild, etc. You don't know how much you have to lose until you lose it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Viral infections do not need antibiotics and vaccines do not cause autism.



Guess what profession



Edit: nobody expects the Spanish I*********n. Aha!

#40 No we can't replace your wall for 100 bucks. We need to get sheetrock, get joint compound, get paint, have the tools, and pay the people who do it. No I don't care what your cousin can do it for. Yes it does cost more now that your cousin's fix broke down to pieces. We have to demolish the bad work, clean everything up, ensure that nothing got broke in the process, and then do the original work.



Seriously people, unless you're comfortable with s****y work, get a professional to do the remodel of your house. It's far simpler than having a wall just fall off because you didn't put enough screws in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Criminal lawyer here.



Private individuals do not "press charges." I blame Hollywood for this gross misconception.



The state decides whether or not to file charges based on the evidence presented. Typically, this means the police hand over evidence to the local prosecutor (the exact name, e.g., District Attorney, depends on the locality), who reviews the evidence and decides whether or not to move forward by filing charges.





To expand a bit on this, I think the confusion comes from the fact that private persons can choose to cooperate with and provide evidence to the government. If the person cooperating with the government is the victim, then that person can be said to be pressing charges in a colloquial sense, I suppose. With respect to the actual legal process, however, that person does not make the call as to whether the case moves forward. The prosecution can file charges and prosecute a case with or without the cooperation of the victim.



Edit: to clarify, private prosecutions are sort of allowed in a minority of jurisdictions, but even in those places a judge or government official is in charge of whether the case moves forward (see e.g. North Carolina). In a majority of US states, and at the federal level, they are disfavored (see, e.g., California, Colorado, Massachusetts).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Teachers aren’t babysitters. We’re here to educate your children.

#43 Blood is expensive in the US because of the steps it takes and all the hands it passes between. You have the guys taking your blood. You have the shipping of it to testing facilities, the people there have to test it for quite a few things. The testing reagents are ungodly expensive because they have incredibly strict regulations on them. Then the hospital has to have staff do the transfusion. In fact the blood banking industry is actually not a profitable one. We sell below cost to most clients and without government aid and kickbacks, the company wouldn't be able to stay open.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Just because you have access to the Internet 24/7 doesn't mean that e-commerce is processing 24/7. If you make an order at 10pm, consider that order non existent until we come in at 9am.



Just because it would take only 10 minutes to fill and process your order doesn't mean that your order will be ready 10 minutes after you place it. You're not the only order that needs to be filled.

#45 Plumber here. If it isn't turds, p**s, or toilet paper then it probably shouldn't be flushed down the toilet. Specifically, tampons, baby wipes and paper towels.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 This isn't as important as some of these other ones, but if you stand in line at an incredibly busy bar, please have some idea of what you want when you finally make it up. Now is not the time to look through the huge menu that you can see 20 feet back.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Public thinks attorneys are liars, but most honestly aren't told the entire story by the client and it starts a snowball effect when information is witheld.



Attorneys do their best, not only to maintain their bar license but also to morally make sure the client is satisified. They don't want it on their conscience if they fail their client or don't let justice be balanced, regardless if side.

#48 Analytical Chemist-- people outside the lab don't understand calibration of instruments or the specificity of how an instrument is set up. The GC/MS isn't some magical box that will spit out information like it does on CSI.

#49 Talking near a video camera means it can hear you.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I work in an animal hospital. Our prices aren’t high because we want you to pay for our mortgages, cars, student loans, etc. Rarely do we actually make a profit and we ourselves don’t make much. We genuinely care about your pets and we take it personal when you question our training. Many of us are licensed DVMs and RVTs. We dedicate our lives to animals for the outcome not the income.

#51 Translation is written, interpretation is spoken.

#52 Engineer.



Just because I fix and maintain machines at work it doesn't mean I can fix anyd all electronics just because I'm an engineer.

I might try to fix them because I like to fix them but it does not mean that I will be successful.

Also, a large part of maintenance is just making sure the machine is clean, by wiping them clean...

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 If the choice is between rushing to take your order at 4 a.m. in the drive thru or making sure our food is being held at temperatures that ensure it's safe to eat so you don't get fatally sick from a cheeseburger that was heated incorrectly, I'm not rushing to take your order.



You can tell the story however you want, but I'm not ignoring you (I actually will be with you as soon as I can, which is when I'm done ensuring food safety), and your story will not end with a trip to the ICU for severe food poisoning... you're welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 If you find a hotel room online for much cheaper than through the hotel directly, it’s probably a shittier room. So many people think they “beat the system”, but chances are, they didn’t. Most of those online prices are prepaid and non refundable. So you’re taking the risk of losing your money if you can’t make the trip. Also, cheap rooms won’t have a good view, might be smoking rooms, and sometimes won’t guarantee you the bed type you want (you book a king sized, and end up in two fulls).

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 I don't shave your dog to be mean. I shave it because you dont brush it. Do better.



I'm not going to hurt your dog by brushing the mats out to make up for your negligence. Do better.



I don't think it's cute when your dog bites and you shouldn't either. Do better.



I love being a dog groomer, but it's amazing how much of my job is dealing with people being terrible pet owners.

#56 It costs many, many millions or billions of dollars to develop most medicines, medical devices, and medical procedures. People love complaining that a pill or a test "costs pennies to produce, but they charge me hundreds of dollars". They are missing the fact that the development and validation of the medicine is the expensive part, not producing it once the method is established.

#57 Electrician here. People are amazed to find out how pissed off we get when someone sneaks up behind us to scare us when we're working in a live electrical panel. It's not funny, it's not cute, and people are a******s for doing that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Coming into a restaurant 10 minutes before closing is rude. Especially when you’re the only people there keeping the restaurant open after hours. We want to go home too.



Insisting you sit at the only dirty table in the restaurant makes extra work for us servers for no reason.

#59 Working in Marketing is not like Mad Men.

Edit: Also just because we understand the need of Ads doesn't mean they don't bug us too.

#60 Weighted averages. You can't take the straight mean of a series of ratio calculations based on differently-sized groups. This is something that comes up often for me.

#61 Taxes.



Also that accountants' time is really, really f*****g limited in March and April, and if you come near us before April 15th asking to do your taxes, pretty good chance we will look at you like you're insane.



April 16th, we drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 This applies to almost any field, but I'm in auto body repair. The preliminary estimate is just that, preliminary.







I think in Michigan, you are required to notify the customer of any increase in repair if it is more than $80(?). I've been writing estimates for more than a decade, and I've learned that writing a higher estimate that will likely decrease later is a great tool for people who pressure you for an "exact" price before agreeing to the repair. This only applies to "customer pay" jobs, not insurance pay. The insurance company will always try to f**k you (the customer and the shop). I'm looking at you Progressive Insurance!

#63 CPA.



Making more money does NOT push your entire income into a higher tax bracket, and it will not result in you making less money due to taxes. The US tax system is progressive, meaning that only the amount of income you make above and beyond each tax bracket is taxed at that higher rate.



Said another way, and using fictitious tax brackets for simplicity ($0-10,000 taxed at 5%, $10,001-30,000 taxed at 10%, and $30,001+ taxed at 20%)... this would mean that if you make $50,000 you are taxed as follows:



- first 10,000 x .05 = 500 of tax



- next 20,000 x .10 = 2,000 of tax



- final 20,000 x .20 = 4,000 of tax



So, our $50,000 of taxable income ends up with $6,500 of tax due. This is so frequently misunderstood unfortunately.



EDIT: Bonus -- let's say you get a raise to $55,000. The additional $5,000 of income you're getting would be taxed at 20% in our example here, so you'd make $5,000 more income less $1,000 in additional tax, which means you would still end up $4,000 better off than when you made $50,000 before your raise.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Researchers and scientists are generally NOT rich. Irks me when people say we're corrupted and that we're feeding people false data to somehow get more funding from the government.

#65 I work in biomedical research, so, uh, like 90% of people think they know what they're talking about and just don't. The biggest pet peeve I have, however, is running into someone with enough scientific literacy to seek out and understand a study, but completely fail to judge the journal it's in, the methods used, and whether the conclusion the researcher has come to is *actually* supported by their results. Further, one result proves nothing if repeated or similar research studies have conflicting results, and the conclusions we come to as a general public about "this study showed that eating high fat increased XYZ inflammation" fails to account for the fact that the researchers might just have unintentionally proven an unknown carcinogen in the diet they fed the subjects led to the inflammation. Science just isn't cut and dry, it evolves, and it is *heavily* influenced by the biases of its practitioners (this is why diversity in science is v v v v important).



Yes, you found a study the concludes that eating meat will k**l you, congrats. Except it was a study done in three people, one of whom was completely fine, and the other two had *diagnosed* meat allergies, *and* it wasn't even *published* and *certainly* not peer-reviewed, just uploaded to a *m***********g "science" blog*.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 As an animator I don't just draw a picture and have a computer move the drawing for me. Seriously, I've had people tell me animation is easy because "the computer does the work".

#67 Celebrity/entertainment media:



No, the Kardashians and other celebs don't "pay" websites to constantly write about them. YOU pay the websites to write about the Kardashians, by clicking on the articles. Stop doing that, and the sites will stop writing about them.



Also, the person who writes the article often doesn't give a s**t about the topic. They are usually told exactly what to write about, and even what opinion to express about it, by an editor whose name doesn't appear on the article. That editor also chooses the dramatic/misleading clickbait headline. So directing your hate at a writer is a s****y thing to do on a million levels. To most writers, it's just a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Non-practicing attorney: attorneys really, really don't spend a lot of time in court, as a rule -- even for those who litigate, which is a minority of attorneys.



College instructor: I do have a life outside of teaching, and it will take me a few days to grade your paper, not one day. Trust me, you *want* this. If I do a marathon grading session, I get b****y, and I'm human, and do my damnedest to grade fairly, but... it's much less hassle for everyone if you let me grade a maximum of ten papers a day so my brain doesn't get fried, since it's literature and I have to redline the paper.

#69 Your fearful dog likely wasn’t a***ed, he was just really under-socialized.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 I work in a warehouse for an appliance company and people can pick up their appliances at the warehouse.



The appliances that you think your car/truck will carry probably won't fit. If you drive a station wagon or hatchback, you might not be able to get a freezer in there, especially if you decide to bring your kids. If you drive a truck, be aware that fridges are wider and longer than you think and might not fit in the bed of your truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 I understand that everyone told you that your wedding day is your special day and you can have whatever you want...



But we have a funeral at 10, you’re up at 1, the next couple at 3, and the parish Mass is at 5. Being fashionably late for your big day is actually significantly disrupting a few other people’s big day. No, you can’t stay afterwards for pictures beyond the agreed upon time.

#72 Experienced this both in retail and food service. Just because we ran out of the product you want to buy doesn’t mean we’re trying to ruin your life, and just because someone works there doesn’t mean they place orders or have any control over what product we do or don’t have in stock. The way some customers treat people who are just trying to do their job over things that are beyond their control is unbelievable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Geographers absolutely can still get lost. In fact, I kid around with my friends that it just means you can get lost further off the beaten path.



On rare occasions, when flustered, I have caught myself mixing-up east and west as well.