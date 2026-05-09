“Easy Target”: UFC Boss Dana White Names The Rudest Celebrity He’s Ever Met And Doesn’t Hold Back

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UFC boss Dana White is not holding back about the worst celebrity interaction he has ever had.

On May 5, during The Katie Miller Podcast, the 56-year-old named Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as the rudest celebrity he’s encountered, recalling a years-old incident.

White claimed the music mogul frightened his young niece at a charity event years before his podcast comments, and the incident still frustrates him.

Highlights UFC CEO Dana White named Sean “Diddy” Combs as the rudest celebrity he has ever encountered.

White recalled a charity event where the music mogul’s large security detail allegedly intimidated and acted rudely toward his young niece.

The comments come as Combs serves a prison sentence following a high-profile federal criminal case involving multiple offenses.

White’s remarks went viral, especially since Diddy is serving time after a federal case.

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UFC boss Dana White revealed the rudest celebrity he had ever met

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He shared the story after Katie Miller asked him who was the rudest celebrity he’d met.

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“Oh, Diddy. 100%. The biggest d—–bag ever,” White immediately responded.

The UFC president explained the incident occurred years before his podcast appearance, at one of Tony Hawk’s celebrity charity events, where famous guests interacted with children and families.

“Tony Hawk used to have these charity events, and when my kids were little, you’d go to these charity events, and lots of celebrities would be there,” White explained.

“So, everybody would do things for each other’s kids.”

According to White, his niece was excited after spotting Diddy at the event because she was a fan of his music.

Image credits: katiemiller

“She comes back, and I’m like, ‘Did you get a picture?’ She’s like, ‘No, they were scary,’” White recalled.

White said Diddy arrived with a large security team that intimidated his niece.

“The guy’s there with f—ing 10 security guards, right? You need security at a f—ing kids’ event?” he said.

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He also claimed the people around Diddy treated the young girl rudely when she tried to approach him for a photo.

Image credits: katiemillerpod

“And that’s how you’re going to treat some girl that’s a fan and wanted a picture with you?” White added.

White also said fighter Conor McGregor reacted negatively to Diddy at a UFC event.

“He wanted to punch him in the face,” White said.

Dana White’s remarks came as Diddy serves prison time after his federal criminal case

Image credits: katiemillerpod

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White’s comments came as Diddy continues serving a prison sentence following his widely publicized federal criminal trial.

The rapper was arrested in September 2024 and became the focus of a major criminal case with allegations of trafficking, ab*se, and pr*stitution offenses.

A key moment was surveillance footage that appeared to show Diddy a**aulting Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.

Image credits: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

After a lengthy trial, a jury convicted Combs on pr*stitution-related transportation charges while acquitting him of racketeering and s*x trafficking counts.

He was later sentenced to 50 months in prison along with a $500,000 fine.

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According to reports, Diddy is expected to remain incarcerated until 2028.

Judge Arun Subramanian criticized Combs at sentencing for ab*sing his power over women.

“You ab*sed them physically, emotionally, and psychologically,” the judge reportedly told him in court.

Following his sentence, Diddy apologized in court and admitted he had “lost” himself

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Katie Miller Podcast (@katiemillerpod)

Before learning his sentence, Combs addressed the courtroom in an emotional speech, apologizing to several people connected to the case.

“I want to personally apologize again to Cassie Ventura for any harm or hurt that I’ve caused to her emotionally or physically,” he said. “I don’t take that lightly.”

Combs admitted to struggling with dr*g use and ego during his fame.

Image credits: Diddy

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“I got lost in the excess. I got lost in my ego,” he told the judge. “I’m not this larger than life person. I’m just a human being.”

He also apologized to his children and mother, asking the judge for another chance.

“I failed as a father,” Combs said during the hearing. “I’m truly sorry for it all.”

Image credits: Jack Gorman/Getty

Despite the apology, prosecutors argued during sentencing that Combs had not fully accepted responsibility for the harm caused to the victims.

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Cassie Ventura also submitted a victim impact statement, reportedly writing that she did not believe Combs had truly changed.

“Diddy is low hanging fruit now,” wrote one netizen

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