There are probably few people on the Internet who haven't heard the "Sorry guy," Jonatanas, who went viral for apologizing, sing "You gotta go and get – eh, sorry" on his local X Factor show. Ironically, what was a botched talent show performance also became an apology for how abysmal it was, as "Sorry" seemed to be the only lyric he could recall.

But saying "Sorry" isn't the only way someone can apologize. As Jonatanas demonstrated, you can throw in some funky dance moves into your apology as well. Other people, however, go for the good ol' fashioned method: apology notes. Bored Panda has collected the most unhinged and hilarious apology notes we could find online, and presents the funniest to you below!

#1

An Irish Apology

An Irish Apology

Totally proper sign in Ireland...

    #2

    A Letter That I Wrote To My Brother When We Were Little

    #3

    Asked My Daughter To Write An Apology Letter

    #4

    I Am Not Convinced That Is A Real Word

    It's like a mix of 'inconvenience' and 'incontinent'. Maybe they needed the ten minute to go to the loo?

    #5

    10/10 Highly Recommended!

    #6

    My Son Accidentally Pulled The Towel Hook Out Of The Wall And He Made Me This Fabulous Apology Note

    #7

    This Restaurant In Atlanta Expertly Articulates The "No Smoking" Message In The Best Way Possible

    #8

    Rather Ironic

    #9

    Apologies Accepted!

    #10

    My Friend Is A 3rd Grade Teacher. He Made A Student Write An Apology Letter To Another Student. Sounds Like Some Fightin' Words

    #11

    Came Home To This Message From The Lil Lady

    #12

    Read It Before You Print

    #13

    Sorry Kids

    #14

    My 4 Year Old’s “Sorry Letter” To Another Boy In Her Class. Tried Not To Laugh As She Asked Me To Write Those Words

    #15

    So Apparently In Canada We Are Apologizing For Soap Now

    #16

    Apologies For The Late Payment, Virgin

    #17

    I Made A Mad Magazine Text Fold-In For A Friend Who Was Having Issues With Depression. It Was One Of The Few Things That Cheered Him Up

    #18

    Capricorns Unite

    #19

    Had To Write An Apology Note For My Roommate

    #20

    Old Apology Letter Written To My Grandmother By Me

    #21

    Found This In A Hole In My Wall A Few Years Ago

    #22

    Found On The Ground While On A Walk With A Friend

    #23

    Found Stuck To An Electrical Box

    #24

    Found Note

    Found this in a target. I feel like this is a cannon event.

    #25

    We Love Accountability!

    #26

    Found Letter

    Found on a side table while cleaning out a house whose elderly owner had passed (assuming its who the letter is for). I saved this from being tossed.

    #27

    We Apologize For The Inconvinious

    #28

    Abject Apologies

    #29

    This Apology Note From My Husband

    #30

    Well Thanks

    #31

    My Neighbor Is Horrible At Parking, So I Left A Note. This Is Their Response. I Completely Understand

    #32

    A Letter I Wrote To My Middle School Principal After I Farted In The Middle Of His Speech

    #33

    Interior Of An Apology Card I Made For My Dad When At Seven Years Old

    #34

    Ummmm. What Is That Word?

    #35

    Someone Left A Note Saying They're Sorry They Hit My Car But There's No Dents Or Scratch Anywhere At All

    Spent a good 5 minutes looking for any damage. Pretty sure someone was watching me from a distance walking around my car and looking so confused.

    #36

    Apology Note For An Old Boyfriend, Is This Good?

    I would just speak the apology but I nearly peed myself while trying, I'll hand this to him and run! Any edits I need to make or no?

    #37

    My Mom Just Found An Apology Note I Wrote After I Ditched School In Seventh Grade

    #38

    Found An Old Note My Mom Kept From When I Was In Elementary School…

    #39

    My Mom Told My Little Sister To Write An I'm Sorry Note To My Brother

    #40

    Apology Note Found On A School Bus

    #41

    Found Taped To My Surfboard In A Hotel Lobby

    Was visiting Mexico. I didn't have a guest/friend that was visiting, & nobody in the hotel knew who I was or my room.

    #42

    Found In A Pair Of Goodwill Jeans In Oklahoma

    #43

    Sounds Like Alex Knows His Worth

    #44

    So Where Do I Wash My Hands Then?

    #45

    California Being California

    #46

    Neighbors

    #47

    Wife Is Terrified Of Slugs, Woke To This Note

    #48

    My Brother-In-Law Wrapped This Note Around Some Lottery Tickets And Gave It To My 9-Yr-Old For Her Birthday

    #49

    I Found This Apology Note In The Waiting Room Of A New York Car Wash

    #50

    It’s “Nice” To See An Apology Note After Someone Managed To Hit My Car In The Kroger Parking Lot, Before I Resumed My Dash

    #51

    Love It When Kids Learn To Apologize. Found On A Toronto Street

