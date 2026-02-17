ADVERTISEMENT

There are probably few people on the Internet who haven't heard the "Sorry guy," Jonatanas, who went viral for apologizing, sing "You gotta go and get – eh, sorry" on his local X Factor show. Ironically, what was a botched talent show performance also became an apology for how abysmal it was, as "Sorry" seemed to be the only lyric he could recall.

But saying "Sorry" isn't the only way someone can apologize. As Jonatanas demonstrated, you can throw in some funky dance moves into your apology as well. Other people, however, go for the good ol' fashioned method: apology notes. Bored Panda has collected the most unhinged and hilarious apology notes we could find online, and presents the funniest to you below!