ADVERTISEMENT

Senior year of high school marks an end to a chapter in our lives. We move on from being teenagers and become adults. Naturally, there's a need to commemorate all the events, memories and time we spent with the people there. There's also a need to leave your mark at the place you'll most likely never return to, but have spent the bigger portion of your life at.

What's a better way to do it than to pick an unforgettable quote for your yearbook? Sure, you could carve your initials on that school bench, but the words in a yearbook will be in there forever. However, is that a good thing? Check out these funny pics from the X page 'Insane Yearbook Quotes' and let us know in the comments whether some of them are bound to become a little dated.

Bored Panda wanted to know more about what's the secret behind a truly funny yearbook quote. So we reached out to comedy writer and director Chris Head from London. Chris teaches comedy writing for the BBC Writersroom, the British Library and Bath Spa university. He is also the author of "A Director’s Guide to the Art of Stand-up" and "Creating Comedy Narratives for Stage & Screen."He agreed to tell us more about how students can create original, stand-out humor for their yearbook quotes. Read his expert insights below!

More info: Insane Yearbook Quotes | Chris Head