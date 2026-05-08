Somehow, even when it’s not happening to us, the cringe still hits with full force. And as painful as these moments can be, they also make for some of the funniest stories people never forget. Today, we’ve gathered the most painfully cringe, hilariously uncomfortable responses for you to read and probably physically recoil from right below.

There’s nothing quite like witnessing someone else embarrass themselves so badly that you physically feel the need to leave the room . Second-hand embarrassment is a universal experience, whether it’s an overconfident speech gone horribly wrong, a painfully awkward date, or someone doubling down on a mistake when they really should’ve stopped talking five minutes earlier.

#1 I went to my local arena to see a Motley Crue concert in like 2006. Before the show, as the stadium was filling up, all the lights were on and people were filing onto the floor section while everyone else was finding their seats. Tons of people were already seated and there was nothing going on, except someone in the upper levels pulled out a beach ball and it started getting bumped around through the crowd, slowly descending from the second level to the first level.

It seemed like everyone was watching this beach ball, and then it made its way down to the empty rear portion of the floor section.



A guy was walking onto the floor carrying 2 full stadium beers in his hands. He saw the beach ball and took a running start to boot the ball up in the air… he slipped backwards like Charlie Brown trying to kick the football and landed on his back while both full beers spilled directly on his face.



The entire arena erupted in laughter since all the lights were on and everyone seemingly had their eye on the beach ball!



I’ve never forgotten that, and I bet he hasn’t either.

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#2 My boss sneeze-diarrhea’d his pants during a meeting. He sneezed and then he got really antsy and scurried out of the meeting with brown stains in the back of his khakis.

#3 Lady on the train told off a young girl for talking too loudly. The mom explained that she's mostly deaf and can't hear herself well.

According to Mental Floss, the reason second-hand embarrassment hits so strongly is tied to how our brains process other people’s awkward moments almost as if they were our own. When we witness someone break a social norm or stumble through an uncomfortable situation, we don’t just observe it objectively, we emotionally simulate it. ADVERTISEMENT This phenomenon, often described as "vicarious embarrassment', is driven by empathy and the brain’s social threat system, which treats these moments as if they carry a kind of shared risk. That’s why even watching a stranger’s awkward mistake can produce a real physical sense of discomfort.

#4 In high school I was hanging out with friends and one of them excitedly revealed to us that he was in a relationship with another one. She was sitting right there and corrected him that they went on one date and it was more of a 'hangout' than anything romantic. He started blushing from embarrassment and then tried to argue with her that that counts as a relationship and the argument went on for like 30 minutes while we just helplessly watched.

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#5 In a VERRRRYYYY conservative office, the director of sales walked in in a kitty cat body suit costume on Halloween. It would have been a cute, appropriate costume if ANYONE else had dressed up.



She must have forgotten that she was supposed to lead a company wide training on a new software.



Which was filmed to distribute to sites in case anyone missed the training.



A room packed with absolutely d**d silent people watched this woman walk through the training. In a kitty cat bodysuit costume.



The training was over an hour long.



It was straight out of a parks and rec episode. Just excruciating.



I. I had my disagreements with this woman but... d**n. D**n.

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#6 Was in college taking a final chemistry exam in a classroom full of about 100 people. A girl was apparently using AI to cheat and forgot her phone was at full volume, it was completely silent and then you just hear “Sure! I can help you with that” from her phone as she tries to turn the volume down.

Building on that idea, Big Think explains that what separates "cringe" from something simply funny is this overlap between amusement and discomfort. A moment becomes cringe when it feels socially misaligned like when someone appears overly confident, unaware of how they’re being perceived, or out of sync with the situation. Unlike straightforward humor, where everyone is in on the joke, cringe places the observer in an uneasy middle ground: you can still laugh, but it comes with that involuntary feeling of second-hand embarrassment, as if you’re witnessing a social misstep unfold in real time. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Orange Theory instructor was demonstrating the weight lifting moves to the class. Stops mid sentence (with the entire classes attention on her) points at the girl next to me, and says "I'll be over to give you modifications" and winks. Comes over after demonstrating to the class and says "ok so since you're pregnant...." the girl had to awkwardly say she wasn't pregnant.

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#8 Oh lawd, okay, so I’m driving my kids and wife back from Atlanta and it’s about 3am. I have to take a wiz so we stop at a pretty small rest area. I walk in and there are three other dudes and a security guard who’s blocking the men’s room because the night crew is cleaning. He sees me walk up to stand with these other guys and says “oh no worries I’ll let y’all in the ladies room as soon as it’s empty. Cool. Like ten min go by and there’s still a lady in the women’s room legit fighting for her life. Sounds like food poisoning or something. So the security guard yells into the women’s room “hey are you okay, we’ve got some folks that need to use the restroom.” And it gets real quiet. We hear the toilet flush (again) and then the sink starts running. Next we hear the sound of heels as this lady runs back into the toilet to fight again.



I felt so f****n bad for that lady knowing she had an audience for gnarly GI stuff. And what the actual f**k was the security guy thinking?



It was at this point god did her a solid as the night crew dude pokes his head out and went “oh no problem just come on in and mind the wet floor” so we all trooped in and did our business in a damp men’s room. And I assume/hope that lady took that moment to leave. .

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#9 At university we had to do presentations for our engineering projects. I was ok, nobody was great, but one guy just couldn’t get the words out. He was there for 10 minutes, completely failing to speak through his short breathing. We heard about 2 full sentences the entire time



The professor just did nothing, perhaps allowing the guy to continue because not continuing would be a fail. By the end most students were looking down at the floor. It was a very hard watch. I still think about it now and then.

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This effect becomes even stronger in public settings, as American Scientist notes, because visibility amplifies everything about the experience. The larger the audience, the greater the perceived judgment and social risk attached to the moment. Embarrassment functions as a form of social pain, signaling a violation of shared norms, and that signal intensifies when more people are watching. For observers, this also heightens second-hand embarrassment, since the “social stakes” of the situation feel much higher when a mistake is exposed to a crowd rather than occurring in private. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 In the middle of a crowded corporate office, I watched a coworkers drawstring pants fall to her ankles as she carried a cup of hot coffee in each hand from the break room back to her desk, and then panic looking for a spot to quickly set the coffee down so she could pull up her pants.

This all happened in a few seconds, too fast for me to react & help her. I felt sooo bad for her omg. If that ever happened to me I honestly think I’d quit on the spot.

#11 I witnessed a woman having a conversation with another woman at a party about linguistics, specifically Japanese language. The second woman's boyfriend jumped in for reasons I will never understand to add "Haha, asian dudes have small d***s".



The first woman looked at him for a few seconds and said "... My husband is Japanese".



Bro said "F**k" and walked away.

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#12 In my high school there was a basketball game between 2 teams which was very hype and more than half the school was present during this game.

During the half time show, one of the players came to the middle of the court and proposed to a girl out loud in the stands that if he made a half court shot, then she would be his prom date.

She accepted it and the whole crowd erupted, everyone started cheering and even his own teammates were quite shocked by what just happened. We did a countdown from 10 and then he shot. Forget missing the hoop, He overshot it so bad that it hit the referee.

His team also lost the game as well btw. I don’t know what else you could call this if it isn’t second hand embarrassment.

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Finally, Genesis Therapy highlights why these moments tend to stick with us long after they happen. Second-hand embarrassment engages emotional memory systems in the brain, particularly those that tag events as socially important. The amygdala flags these situations as significant, making them easier to store and recall later. ADVERTISEMENT At the same time, empathy causes us to mentally place ourselves in the other person’s position, turning the experience into something personally relevant. Each time we mentally replay the moment, the memory becomes even stronger, explaining why these cringe-worthy scenes often resurface long after they’ve happened.

#13 Someone in a college class had toilet paper hanging out of the to top of their pants. It was at least a foot long. We didn’t realize until they were giving a presentation and everyone saw (otherwise would have told them before.).

#14 I was never great with women, but I did still have a girlfriend in high school, which in a group of nerds made me king or something I guess (honestly my friend group was very much like Big Bang Theory where I was the Leonard).



Anyways, one of my friends had this massive crush on a girl in one of his classes and he kept asking me for advice, which I was s**t at, but I tried anyways. I told him to literally find a reason to talk to her, get to know her better, and tell her how he feels.



This dumb m**********r decided to speedrun the first two steps by saying, "Hi, I really like Minute Maid, you ever tried it with sourdough?" but before I could rescue him he just says, "Because I heard it is really good for keeping you regular," and I am pretty sure I audibly squeaked I was so mortified for him.

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#15 My friend's dad stood up at a school talent show and started doing the macarena to "support" his daughter's ballet performance. she was 16. she didn't speak to him for a week.

Second-hand embarrassment is about how quickly confidence, timing, and social awareness can collide in the worst possible way. It might be a bold attempt at humor that falls flat, or a situation that escalates far beyond what anyone intended, these moments remind us just how fragile smooth social interactions can be. Interestingly, some people recover with grace, others double down and make it worse, and a few manage to turn disaster into something memorable for all the wrong reasons. If anything, these stories are a reminder that embarrassment is temporary, but the memory of it, especially for onlookers, can last forever.

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#16 Lived in Pittsburgh back in college, and after SNL there was a local dating show where they’d go around to bars and ask people questions and you could call in if you wanted to date them. One time they were interviewing this really weird guy in an almost empty dive bar, and they asked him what he likes least about women. He answers “qu**fs” and then you see his face sink, like he realized what a terrible mistake he’d made. It was brutal.

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#17 I was helping very attractive 20ish year old lady at work. A long time customer was waiting behind her. The young lady finished, went to leave, opened the door, paused, and let it close long time customer thought she's left amd said to me "I'd eat the corn out of that girl's s**t. Hur Hur Hur.". Before I could say anything she said '"OH. MY. GOD." and left. Less than a minute later her friend who had been waiting in the car came in, looked at the customer and said "You must be the corn eater." and quickly snapped a photo and ran out the door.



I thought he was gonna cry. He deserves it, nobody to blame but himself, but d**n I felt for the guy.

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#18 I was once standing in a long line for the bathrooms at an art museum where there was a special event going on, so it was extra busy. Someone presses the button on the disabled bathroom next to the ladies room, and the door slowly slides open to reveal a woman on the toilet to the ENTIRE. MASSIVE. LINE. She seemingly wasn't disabled, just wanted to jump the queue, except she forgot to lock the door. That one stayed with me.

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#19 A proposal unfolded at a local diner, yet it ended in silence when she said no. Up she rose, left without speaking. All eyes dropped to tabletops, pretending nothing happened.



My chest tightened watching him sit there wishing the floor would just open up.

#20 I was a cashier. A girl came through my line. One of my friends was calling me Fresh Prince for some reason that week. He walked by and said it. The girl proceeds to sing the entire theme song. I think she thought people would join in or laugh…neither happened. I think she realized she either had to stop singing immediately or just do the whole song. She, unfortunately, chose the whole song. It was SO embarrassing for her.

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#21 This kid at our school talent show… Need I say more?

Well I’m gonna;

He sang a really cheesy, ballad-y pop song that was popular at the time. I cannot remember what song it was but that’s because what came after his mediocre performance was one of *the* most cringe inducing things a human being with the attention of a little over 300 kids packed into a gymnasium could do and I sorta blacked out.



After he finishes, everyone applauds politely.. It goes quiet for a sec… he then yells “REMIIIIX” into the mic and proceeds to attempt to beat box for a solid minute and a half.



It was that like hot wash of second hand embarrassment that makes you bead sweat and wanna crawl out of your skin. I looked over next to me and his sister was just mouthing the words “I’m so sorry” to everyone around her.

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#22 So in high school I had horrendous social anxiety. We did this skit (studying water) of being a waste control company, and I was one of the “engineers.” It got to be my turn to speak and “introduce myself” to the “committee” and “townspeople”and my mind went completely blank, forgetting my fictional name so I had to look down at my name tag.



If that wasn’t bad enough, the teacher video taped the whole thing and made us watch it in class the next day. I was so embarrassed that as my part was coming up I put my head down on my desk in abject shame and couldn’t bear to lift it until my part was over.



Only including it in second hand embarrassment cause I had listen to myself, and I was in a disembodied state and embarrassed for that guy on the tv, me.

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#23 Knew a kid who auditioned for an reality singing

show. He knew he didn't get through but was excited to show people he was on TV. He didn't realize they basically displayed him as the worst singer of the day and made fun of him after he walk out of the room.

#24 Watching that video of the celebrities during Covid sing “Imagine.”.

#25 Saw my co-worker ask out the men she was into at work. None of them were down for her. >_

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#26 Guy was giving a speech at my college and he called a girl for mocking him.



She was translating it into asl.

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#27 I was at a concert and the kid in front of us was determined to get his female “bestie” to kiss him. He’d pull her in, she’d pat him on the head and tell him he was so cute. Then he went to get her popcorn and he returned to find her kissing the guy in the row in front, who had also been flirting with her all night. He just ate the popcorn and asked if she needed a ride home.

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#28 In high school I recall a boy doing a verbal presentation on a science report. Sadly he spent the entire report mispronouncing micro organisms as micro orga**s. Teacher never corrected him and no else stepped in to save him.

#29 When I was a junior in high school, we were required to take a speech class, which is already embarrassing in and of itself, when you’re 16. However, one of our “speeches” was to choose a song, and then present a portion of the lyrics as a speech. Again, it was awkward for everyone, but this one kid chose the song Pumped Up Kicks, and instead of presenting it like a speech, he very awkwardly like half sang it and half said it and i was so mortified watching it and listening and we were all just kind of looking around at each other like 😳 this. I felt awful, but I genuinely had to cover my mouth with my hand, HARD, because I couldn’t stop laughing, like I almost had to just get up and leave the room. I imagine this is something he probably still thinks about when it’s 3am and he can’t sleep 😩.

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#30 People at work did a presentation in the auditorium from the ridiculous book ‘Who Moved My Cheese’, and some of them had to portray mice. It was truly awful.

#31 I worked in a counselling service that helped people with a*******n. There was a phone we had that was strictly used for contacting staff and people in the Therapy Day Group. So the phone had contact info of the staff and vulnerable people. The phone was strictly just for checking like if someone didn't turn up we had to use that phone to check in and see if they were OK. Our supervisor was in charge of this phone. One day she lost it, got caught lying cause she wouldn't admit to her mistake. Instead of coming clean she doubled down and blamed everyone else, even the clients in the day therapy group. She even blamed me even though it was my day off the day she lost it, I got all the info the next day.





Phone was eventually found behind a big pedal bin, by one of the day group clients who handed it back immediately. Supervisor then tried to blame that client by saying s**t like "Hmm, isn't it convenient that Client magically found the phone?"





She kept the blame game going for two weeks before admitting it was her who "misplaced it". She got real quiet after a really long talk with the boss in the bosses office.





Scarlet for the supervisor. .

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#32 Copied a comment I've previously posted:



I will never forget the time in high school I watched someone next to our lunch table roll and writhe on the ground screaming and yelling for everyone to go away because he was turning into a werewolf.



The entire cafeteria went completely silent while kids and teachers were just staring at him.



After a few minutes of this he went around tables barking and snarling at people and howling as loud as he could.



He eventually stopped when the police officer at our school went up to him, put his hand on his shoulder, said something to him and led him out of the cafeteria.



This was over 15 years ago and I STILL secondhand cringe so hard when I think of this s**t.

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#33 University statistics class. Second day. Everyone there is majoring in some kind of science, so it's not a general education course.



Professor has been explaining some of the calculations that will be used in the first lectures, assignments, and test. One student asked a question. Before the professor could respond, some guy declares, "Who cares? Everyone knows that 62% of statistics are made up on the spot anyway!"



The entire class just glared at him while the professor said something about having respect for the course material. I never saw the guy again, in that class or elsewhere.

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#34 Acquaintance told a story in a group about their grandfather racing someone on a stretch of road, getting pulled over, and then saying something that got the cop to chase the other car instead (I forget what).





Less than a month later, some of the group are in a car with me driving when one of them starts telling *the exact same story* as if it was **him** that was racing/got away with it, in a much more animated and overly excited fashion. We let him finish the story and there was an awkward pause before one of them said "Dude, that was my granddad's story. I just told that story recently."





I was already d***g from cringe, but the guy doubled-down and tried to say that their story must have reminded him of his own story and that it's crazy how similar they were. It was just... bad, sheesh. The more I got to know him the more it was obvious he was a pathological liar, ended up getting arrested for hiding in the women's restroom. His excuse? He'd found $50 in the men's restroom one day, went back every day looking for more, then decided he'd look in the women's "just in case". F*****g creep.

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#35 When someone tells a joke, nobody laughs, and then they explain it.

#36 Oooh! A favorite story of mine!



I was working as a cashier in a sporting goods store when I got a call from a mom asking about helmets for her son that has seizures. Talked to them a bit, suggested a skateboard helmet since they protect the back of the head better than a typical bike helmet. Fast forward an hour later, she comes in finds me since I'm up front and it's slow I walk her over where the helmets are. I'm mid showing her the helmets when Derek who works in bikes comes over to help.



Me "I'm helping her find a helmet for her son who..."

Derek, cutting me off "What sport does he play"

Mom "He has seizures and falls down"

Derek, "oh...uh... let me know if I can be of any help"



I don't really remember if she bought something, I'm 90% sure her son wasn't there to try it on, but BOY do I remember the look on Derek's face.

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#37 My step dad was a very friendly, gracious guy. Also quite insulated from any humans that were not of Northern European heritage. Born 1925, on a farm, in Minnesota. We're on vacation in Florida. We're having dinner at a nice restaurant and he kept complimenting our server on her fantastic tan. She was not "tan". If I had to guess she may have had Seminole and or African heritage. She laughed it off.