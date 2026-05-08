“Too Soft”: Surprising Oscar Nominee Becomes New James Bond Frontrunner, And Fans Are Already Divided

ADVERTISEMENT

The race for the next James Bond is heating up, with reports claiming an Oscar-nominated actor has emerged as a leading contender.

Since Daniel Craig’s final outing as Agent 007 in 2021, one of Hollywood’s most coveted roles has remained vacant. After Amazon-MGM took creative control of the franchise, Denis Villeneuve signed on to direct the next Bond film.

Highlights An Oscar-nominated actor has reportedly emerged as a leading contender for the next James Bond.

However, fans clashed online over whether the frontrunner is the ideal fit for the iconic 007 role.

Callum Turner supporters still hope the actor lands the Bond gig after recent rumors linked him with the role.

Reports claim the studio is pushing for a recognizable star to play the next Bond, and the actor has allegedly already met with Villeneuve about the role. However, not everyone is convinced by the choice.

“(He) reads too soft for Bond. The role needs dark behind the eyes, not just charm,” one person said on X.

RELATED:

Euphoria star reportedly emerges as frontrunner in James Bond race

Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage / John Lamparski/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumors surrounding Jacob Elordi as a potential James Bond gained momentum earlier this year. In January, the 28-year-old actor received his first Oscar nomination for Frankenstein.

That same month, reports claimed Elordi had emerged as a top choice for the role and had already met with Bond producers, Amazon-MGM executives, and Villeneuve.

Image credits: JoshuaB64328123

On May 6, multiple sources reported that Elordi had moved into “pole position” to become the next James Bond. However, no formal offer has reportedly been made, and his casting could still depend on a look test.

Image credits: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Elordi first gained recognition for his role in the The Kissing Booth franchise. He later became a household name with his performance as Nate Jacobs in the HBO teen drama Euphoria.

If cast as the British superspy, Elordi would become the youngest actor to play Bond and the second Australian to take on the role after George Lazenby.

Fans are already divided over Jacob Elordi’s casting as the next Bond

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of Elordi emerging as a frontrunner took social media by storm, with fans expressing their views on the choice.

On X, users were divided over Elordi potentially being cast as Bond, with some arguing he is too well-known for the role.

Image credits: Fistynuker

ADVERTISEMENT

Many pointed out that previous Bond actors were relative newcomers before taking on the franchise.

“He doesn’t look bad for the role, but I really hope they pick a less-known guy,” one user said.

Image credits: callummturner

Another user wrote, “I cannot see this man as Bond at all. I know he’s fully grown, but to me, he looks like a teenager in a tux. I hope he isn’t cast.”

Others were more supportive of the idea, arguing that Elordi not only looks the part but is also young enough to lead the franchise for the next decade.

“This is a great casting choice tbh,” one person commented.

Callum Turner was previously rumored to have landed the coveted role

Image credits: netflixph

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports linking Elordi to the role follow earlier rumors that another actor was close to being cast as Bond.

In December 2025, betting sites listed Callum Turner, known for the Fantastic Beasts films, as a leading favorite for the role.

Image credits: BatFamNerd

The following month, a source close to the actor told Daily Mail that Turner had allegedly landed the role, while his fiancée, Dua Lipa, was reportedly being considered to record a song for the reboot.

“Callum is the new Bond, it’s been confirmed. Everyone in his circle is talking about it. It’s the worst-kept secret,” the source said.

Image credits: ItsGyal

ADVERTISEMENT

On X, several fans said they would rather see Turner as Bond than Elordi.

Others, however, argued that the 36-year-old was too old for the role and wanted a completely unknown actor instead.

In the past, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was touted as a favorite for the role, while fans continue to back former Superman actor Henry Cavill to take over the iconic role. According to some sources, a final decision on casting is expected later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the Bond films are streaming on Prime Video.

“Maybe in another 5 years,” said one fan about Elordi’s potential as Bond

Image credits: AlexRDCronicles

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PrimeZekee

Image credits: NathanFiala

Image credits: lmnzlpz

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RadRadDoc

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: helloshinko

Image credits: paulDCsuperman

Image credits: BrettDonn

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NDrake123

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: phillipsharring