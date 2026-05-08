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“Too Soft”: Surprising Oscar Nominee Becomes New James Bond Frontrunner, And Fans Are Already Divided
Oscar Nominee James Bond frontrunner, smiling in sunglasses, giving a thumbs-up.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Too Soft”: Surprising Oscar Nominee Becomes New James Bond Frontrunner, And Fans Are Already Divided

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The race for the next James Bond is heating up, with reports claiming an Oscar-nominated actor has emerged as a leading contender.

Since Daniel Craig’s final outing as Agent 007 in 2021, one of Hollywood’s most coveted roles has remained vacant. After Amazon-MGM took creative control of the franchise, Denis Villeneuve signed on to direct the next Bond film.

Highlights
  • An Oscar-nominated actor has reportedly emerged as a leading contender for the next James Bond.
  • However, fans clashed online over whether the frontrunner is the ideal fit for the iconic 007 role.
  • Callum Turner supporters still hope the actor lands the Bond gig after recent rumors linked him with the role.

Reports claim the studio is pushing for a recognizable star to play the next Bond, and the actor has allegedly already met with Villeneuve about the role. However, not everyone is convinced by the choice.

“(He) reads too soft for Bond. The role needs dark behind the eyes, not just charm,” one person said on X. 

RELATED:

    Euphoria star reportedly emerges as frontrunner in James Bond race

    Three actors (Jack O Connell, Barry Keoghan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson) in a split image, vying for James Bond frontrunner status.

    Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage / John Lamparski/Getty Images

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    Rumors surrounding Jacob Elordi as a potential James Bond gained momentum earlier this year. In January, the 28-year-old actor received his first Oscar nomination for Frankenstein.

    That same month, reports claimed Elordi had emerged as a top choice for the role and had already met with Bond producers, Amazon-MGM executives, and Villeneuve.

    A tweet from Joshua Beckham stating "It's Henry Cavil! Why waste your time anywhere else?" regarding the James Bond frontrunner debate.

    Image credits: JoshuaB64328123

    On May 6, multiple sources reported that Elordi had moved into “pole position” to become the next James Bond. However, no formal offer has reportedly been made, and his casting could still depend on a look test.

    Oscar Nominee Jacob Elordi in a black tuxedo, with a mustache and curly hair. He is a James Bond frontrunner.

    Image credits: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

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    Elordi first gained recognition for his role in the The Kissing Booth franchise. He later became a household name with his performance as Nate Jacobs in the HBO teen drama Euphoria.

    If cast as the British superspy, Elordi would become the youngest actor to play Bond and the second Australian to take on the role after George Lazenby.

    Fans are already divided over Jacob Elordi’s casting as the next Bond

    Man in sunglasses gives a thumbs-up, potentially a James Bond frontrunner, generating fan division.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

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    The news of Elordi emerging as a frontrunner took social media by storm, with fans expressing their views on the choice. 

    On X, users were divided over Elordi potentially being cast as Bond, with some arguing he is too well-known for the role.

    A tweet from @Fistynuker, Bradles, states Amazon is destroying franchises. This relates to the James Bond frontrunner news.

    Image credits: Fistynuker

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     Many pointed out that previous Bond actors were relative newcomers before taking on the franchise.

    “He doesn’t look bad for the role, but I really hope they pick a less-known guy,” one user said.

    Happy Oscar Nominee and James Bond frontrunner posing for a selfie. He is smiling next to a woman with a sunflower necklace.

    Image credits: callummturner

    Another user wrote, “I cannot see this man as Bond at all. I know he’s fully grown, but to me, he looks like a teenager in a tux. I hope he isn’t cast.”

    Others were more supportive of the idea, arguing that Elordi not only looks the part but is also young enough to lead the franchise for the next decade.

    “This is a great casting choice tbh,” one person commented. 

    Callum Turner was previously rumored to have landed the coveted role

    A person in dramatic Frankenstein-like makeup, with visible stitching on the neck. Oscar nominee for James Bond frontrunner.

    Image credits: netflixph

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    Reports linking Elordi to the role follow earlier rumors that another actor was close to being cast as Bond.

    In December 2025, betting sites listed Callum Turner, known for the Fantastic Beasts films, as a leading favorite for the role.

    A tweet by Mr. Venom discussing an Oscar Nominee for James Bond, noting the actor's ability to portray darkness.

    Image credits: BatFamNerd

    The following month, a source close to the actor told Daily Mail that Turner had allegedly landed the role, while his fiancée, Dua Lipa, was reportedly being considered to record a song for the reboot.

    “Callum is the new Bond, it’s been confirmed. Everyone in his circle is talking about it. It’s the worst-kept secret,” the source said. 

    “Too Soft”: Surprising Oscar Nominee Becomes New James Bond Frontrunner, And Fans Are Already Divided

    Image credits: ItsGyal

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    On X, several fans said they would rather see Turner as Bond than Elordi.

    Others, however, argued that the 36-year-old was too old for the role and wanted a completely unknown actor instead.

    In the past, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was touted as a favorite for the role, while fans continue to back former Superman actor Henry Cavill to take over the iconic role. According to some sources, a final decision on casting is expected later this year.

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    Most of the Bond films are streaming on Prime Video.

    “Maybe in another 5 years,” said one fan about Elordi’s potential as Bond

    A Twitter user discusses James Bond casting, favoring Jacob Elordi, 28, to Callum Turner, 36. Fans are divided.

    Image credits: AlexRDCronicles

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    A tweet about the Oscar nominee and James Bond frontrunner, discussing fan skepticism and guessing games about his potential in the role.

    Image credits: PrimeZekee

    “Too Soft”: Surprising Oscar Nominee Becomes New James Bond Frontrunner, And Fans Are Already Divided

    Image credits: NathanFiala

    A tweet from Leo, asking why Henry Cavill isn't the new James Bond frontrunner, reflecting divided fan opinions.

    Image credits: lmnzlpz

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    A tweet from Rad Rad Doc on a James Bond frontrunner, commenting on his age and gravitas to play Bond.

    Image credits: RadRadDoc

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    A tweet from Shin Ko about James Bond being British, reflecting fan divisions on the new James Bond frontrunner.

    Image credits: helloshinko

    A Twitter user's post about the James Bond frontrunner, commenting on actor comparisons and fan division.

    Image credits: paulDCsuperman

    A tweet from Brett about the James Bond frontrunner, saying "I can only assume they've never seen euphoria."

    Image credits: BrettDonn

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    A tweet from Nathan_Drake123 expressing division over a new James Bond frontrunner, saying he looks more like a villain.

    Image credits: NDrake123

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    A tweet by Phil H. asking if James Bond having a learner's permit is canon, sparking debate.

    Image credits: phillipsharring

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dang, no Idris Elba option???

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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I personally think he'd be amazing, but Idris Elba has said he's not interested as he's in his 50s now and feels too old.

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    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dang, no Idris Elba option???

    1
    1point
    reply
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I personally think he'd be amazing, but Idris Elba has said he's not interested as he's in his 50s now and feels too old.

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