Another “Elite Entertainer” Joins Adult Platform After Shannon Elizabeth’s $1 Million Debut

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Jaime Pressly became the latest Hollywood star to join O**y*ans, and the news has already sparked major reactions online.

The My Name Is Earl star officially launched her account on May 7, just weeks after her former co-star, Shannon Elizabeth, made headlines for reportedly earning more than $1.2 million during her first week on the adult platform.

Highlights Jaime Pressly officially launched her account on popular adult platform on May 7, following in the footsteps of other early 2000s stars.

The move comes shortly after Shannon Elizabeth’s highly successful debut, which reportedly netted over $1.2 million in a single week.

Pressly cited a desire for creative freedom and a more direct, "unfiltered" connection with her long-time supporters as her primary motivation.

While some netizens praised her decision to take control of her content and career, others questioned the growing trend of early 2000s actresses joining subscription-based platforms.

“She saw Shannon Elizabeth pull in 7 figures in a week. That’s what happened here,” one person commented.

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Jaime Pressly reveals why she pivoted to adult content after decades in Hollywood

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Speaking about the career move, Pressly shared she saw the platform as another way to connect directly with fans while having more creative freedom.

“I’ve always believed in evolving with the times,” Pressly told Variety. “This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention.”

She also explained that years of meeting fans at Comic-Cons and public events made her interested in creating a more direct connection online.

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“The entertainment industry is always shifting, and I’ve never been someone who sits on the sidelines,” she also told People.

“O**y*ans gives me a space to create what I want, how I want, and share it directly with the people who’ve supported me for years.”

Before officially joining O**y*ans, Pressly was popularly known for her role in My Name Is Earl

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According to her bio, fans can expect “exclusive” photos and videos, behind-the-scenes moments, direct chats, and a “more personal, playful, and completely unfiltered” side of the actress.

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Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman, who helped consult Pressly on her launch, described her as “an elite entertainer” with “the rare mix of mainstream star power and a real audience connection that modern platforms reward.”

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Before joining the popular platform, Pressly had already built a long Hollywood career. She became widely known for playing Joy Turner on the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2007.

She also appeared in films like Not Another Teen Movie, Joe Dirt, Can’t Hardly Wait, and I Love You, Man, while later gaining attention again through the CBS sitcom Mom.

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Pressly also appeared in the 2001 comedy Tomcats, alongside Shannon Elizabeth, who made her adult platform debut last month.

Pressly’s launch came right after Shannon Elizabeth’s million-dollar debut

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The American Pie and Scary Movie actress joined the platform in April and reportedly earned more than $1.2 million in her first seven days.

According to reports, more than half of that income reportedly came from direct messages with subscribers.

Elizabeth later admitted she never expected such a huge response from fans.

“The fans have overwhelmed me with love and support, and I just never expected it to be like this,” she told Page Six. “I just couldn’t ask for anything more.”

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The actress explained that one reason she joined the platform was her frustration with Hollywood and her desire for more control over her career.

“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” Elizabeth told People. “This new chapter is about changing that.”

She further noted that the platform allowed her to “create on my own terms” and to connect directly with fans, rather than relying on traditional industry systems.

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Elizabeth also shared that the money from her page would help support her life in South Africa and continue funding her wildlife charity work through the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation.

Her success quickly became a huge discussion online, especially among Millennials who grew up watching her movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“I’m not surprised that hundreds of thousands of people wanted to see their childhood crush,” one user wrote online after reports about her earnings surfaced.

“Translation- I’m not young and cute anymore, I need money,” one person wrote

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As soon as Pressly’s announcement spread online, reactions became divided.

Several detractors criticized the move, claiming it reflected the lack of acting opportunities for actresses as they get older.

“In other words, she’s not getting any acting jobs and money is running low,” one person wrote.

Others defended Pressly and argued there was nothing wrong with celebrities using platforms that give them direct control over their audience and earnings.

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“Ridiculously overpriced cash grab, but tbh she’s gorgeous and will likely do extremely well,” one user wrote.

Another added, “That’s awesome. She will do great! Independence and freedom has its perks.”

Many fans also noted that Pressly remains one of the most recognizable comedy actresses from the early 2000s.

“For the record, she’s an absolutely hilarious actress, and I’m surprised she hasn’t been bigger over time,” one person commented.

“Her statement sounds like something you would read out in court,” wrote one netizen

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