Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Another “Elite Entertainer” Joins Adult Platform After Shannon Elizabeth’s $1 Million Debut
Jaime Pressly, an elite entertainer, with long blonde hair, striking blue eyes, and a beaded choker, for adult platform news.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Another “Elite Entertainer” Joins Adult Platform After Shannon Elizabeth’s $1 Million Debut

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
2

23

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaime Pressly became the latest Hollywood star to join O**y*ans, and the news has already sparked major reactions online.

The My Name Is Earl star officially launched her account on May 7, just weeks after her former co-star, Shannon Elizabeth, made headlines for reportedly earning more than $1.2 million during her first week on the adult platform.

Highlights
  • Jaime Pressly officially launched her account on popular adult platform on May 7, following in the footsteps of other early 2000s stars.
  • The move comes shortly after Shannon Elizabeth’s highly successful debut, which reportedly netted over $1.2 million in a single week.
  • Pressly cited a desire for creative freedom and a more direct, "unfiltered" connection with her long-time supporters as her primary motivation.

While some netizens praised her decision to take control of her content and career, others questioned the growing trend of early 2000s actresses joining subscription-based platforms.

“She saw Shannon Elizabeth pull in 7 figures in a week. That’s what happened here,” one person commented.

RELATED:

    Jaime Pressly reveals why she pivoted to adult content after decades in Hollywood 

    Jaime Pressly, an elite entertainer, posing in a dark top and beaded choker, featuring long blonde hair and blue eyes.

    Image credits: SGranitz/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking about the career move, Pressly shared she saw the platform as another way to connect directly with fans while having more creative freedom.

    “I’ve always believed in evolving with the times,” Pressly told Variety. “This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention.”

    She also explained that years of meeting fans at Comic-Cons and public events made her interested in creating a more direct connection online.

    Two women smiling, one blonde in glasses, the other brunette, both could be "elite entertainers" on an adult platform.

    Image credits: shannonelizabeth

    A tweet from Teddy Peppercorn saying "More like OldyFans" in a discussion about an adult platform and elite entertainer.

    Image credits: thewrongbull

    A tweet from America is Back mocking young fans, relating to an elite entertainer joining an adult platform.

    Image credits: US_is_back

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The entertainment industry is always shifting, and I’ve never been someone who sits on the sidelines,” she also told People.

    “O**y*ans gives me a space to create what I want, how I want, and share it directly with the people who’ve supported me for years.”

    Before officially joining O**y*ans, Pressly was popularly known for her role in My Name Is Earl

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman in a pink Barb Flatch hat sticks out her tongue. Her expressive face and casual style promote her adult platform as an elite entertainer.

    Image credits: jaimepressly

    A Twitter post by Ambar saying "She will be wearing Margot Robbie movie costumes and will make millions." This discusses an elite entertainer joining an adult platform.

    Image credits: Ambar_SIFF_MRA

    According to her bio, fans can expect “exclusive” photos and videos, behind-the-scenes moments, direct chats, and a “more personal, playful, and completely unfiltered” side of the actress.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman, who helped consult Pressly on her launch, described her as “an elite entertainer” with “the rare mix of mainstream star power and a real audience connection that modern platforms reward.”

    Woman in a cap and tank top taking a mirror selfie, embodying an elite entertainer joining an adult platform.

    Image credits: jaimepressly

    A tweet from Midnight Pie replying to Variety, commenting on an elite entertainer joining an adult platform.

    Image credits: jfled257

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before joining the popular platform, Pressly had already built a long Hollywood career. She became widely known for playing Joy Turner on the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2007.

    She also appeared in films like Not Another Teen Movie, Joe Dirt, Can’t Hardly Wait, and I Love You, Man, while later gaining attention again through the CBS sitcom Mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pressly also appeared in the 2001 comedy Tomcats, alongside Shannon Elizabeth, who made her adult platform debut last month.

    Pressly’s launch came right after Shannon Elizabeth’s million-dollar debut

    Woman in an American flag bikini and denim shorts standing on a boat as an entertainer. Another person is laying down.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    The American Pie and Scary Movie actress joined the platform in April and reportedly earned more than $1.2 million in her first seven days.

    According to reports, more than half of that income reportedly came from direct messages with subscribers.

    Elizabeth later admitted she never expected such a huge response from fans.

    “The fans have overwhelmed me with love and support, and I just never expected it to be like this,” she told Page Six. “I just couldn’t ask for anything more.”

    A tweet from mnrchst calling Jamie Presley one of the baddest, related to news about adult platform entertainers.

    Image credits: mnrcst

    The actress explained that one reason she joined the platform was her frustration with Hollywood and her desire for more control over her career.

    “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” Elizabeth told People. “This new chapter is about changing that.”

    She further noted that the platform allowed her to “create on my own terms” and to connect directly with fans, rather than relying on traditional industry systems.

    A blonde woman in a light blue top screaming, potentially an elite entertainer joining an adult platform.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Elizabeth also shared that the money from her page would help support her life in South Africa and continue funding her wildlife charity work through the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation.

    Her success quickly became a huge discussion online, especially among Millennials who grew up watching her movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

    “I’m not surprised that hundreds of thousands of people wanted to see their childhood crush,” one user wrote online after reports about her earnings surfaced.

    “Translation- I’m not young and cute anymore, I need money,” one person wrote

    A tweet from Sky discussing celebrities joining adult platform and the profitability of such ventures.

    Image credits: evo4g63t

    As soon as Pressly’s announcement spread online, reactions became divided.

    Several detractors criticized the move, claiming it reflected the lack of acting opportunities for actresses as they get older.

    “In other words, she’s not getting any acting jobs and money is running low,” one person wrote.

    Others defended Pressly and argued there was nothing wrong with celebrities using platforms that give them direct control over their audience and earnings.

    A smiling woman in bed with her small dog, hinting at the elite entertainer trend on adult platforms.

    Image credits: shannonelizabeth

    “Ridiculously overpriced cash grab, but tbh she’s gorgeous and will likely do extremely well,” one user wrote.

    Another added, “That’s awesome. She will do great! Independence and freedom has its perks.”

    Many fans also noted that Pressly remains one of the most recognizable comedy actresses from the early 2000s.

    “For the record, she’s an absolutely hilarious actress, and I’m surprised she hasn’t been bigger over time,” one person commented.

    “Her statement sounds like something you would read out in court,” wrote one netizen

    A tweet from Absolute discussing entertainers joining an adult platform, like Shannon Elizabeth, and earning millions.

    Image credits: Vanillah_utd

    A tweet from @Precomagic1 about an entertainer joining an adult platform, implying a connection to earlier career days.

    Image credits: Precomagic1

    A tweet from Fruitless Metropolitan, replying to @Variety, about an elite entertainer statement sounding like court testimony.

    Image credits: RinseHold

    A tweet from Daniel @boneidolfitness, replying to @Variety, expresses sadness about an elite entertainer on an adult platform.

    Image credits: boneidolfitness

    A tweet from SupernovaMAGA Taxi Crabb, discussing elite entertainers joining adult platforms, specifically mentioning exploitation and the movie DOA: D**d or Alive.

    Image credits: TaxiCrabb

    Screenshot of a tweet by @honestarguement about an elite entertainer joining an adult platform.

    Image credits: honestarguemen1

    Tweet from Ed on May 7, 2026, discussing elite entertainer fan interaction, relevant to adult platform discussions.

    Image credits: Eduardopto

    A Twitter post by @taltigolt, expressing he would pay for an adult platform entertainer. This shows the appeal of adult platforms.

    Image credits: ZZCOOL

    A tweet from Candi Sowens stating Shannon Elizabeth made 7 figures in a week, discussing adult platform trends.

    Image credits: CandiS0w3ns

    A tweet from The Freer Press stating economists are calling this a recession indicator, hinting at the adult platform entertainer trend.

    Image credits: TheFreerPress

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    23

    2

    23

    2

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    jeremiahmor-ga-n6428-6 avatar
    jeremiahmorgan
    jeremiahmorgan
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are never rich enough in Hollywood.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jeremiahmor-ga-n6428-6 avatar
    jeremiahmorgan
    jeremiahmorgan
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are never rich enough in Hollywood.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT