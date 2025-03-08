ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has ever had to work as a chef or server at a restaurant, fast-food place, or hotel knows just how tough things can get. Not only is the job itself often very stressful, with long hours and not enough recognition, but from time to time you also have to deal with rude customers and toxic managers.

‘Kitchen Confidential’ is a very popular online group that draws in hundreds of thousands of food service industry and hospitality workers from around the world. Today, we’re featuring some of their most honest and wittiest posts and photos about what it’s like to be in their shoes. Scroll down to check them out. All of this might feel very relatable to you…

#1

I Had To Quit My Delivery Job Today Due To Depression, This Is How My Manager Responded

Text message exchange about work challenges in the food service industry, showing understanding and support from a boss.

bikepunxx Report

    #2

    I’m Still In Shock

    Text exchange highlighting challenges in the food service industry after a worker was fired.

    ScooterBobb Report

    #3

    Turn Around And My Buddy Is Moving Tomatoes, Guy Didn’t Spill A Drop

    Red container in a busy food service kitchen, surrounded by pots and pans.

    Hylianguitar Report

    Though failure rates can be hard to track, Investopedia reports that roughly a third (30%) of restaurants fail within the first year of opening. Meanwhile, based on the data from the National Restaurant Association, 80% of such establishments end up shuttering their doors within the first 5 years of operating.

    The most important thing to consider before starting a new restaurant is the initial cost of purchasing it. Ideally, you should have far more money than just what you need to open the establishment. You may need to dip into your savings to sustain your operations until you start bringing in positive cash flow. And that means having a financial cushion that you can use to get through the tough times that may be ahead.
    #4

    Gob-Smacked

    Text post about a food service experience with a customer requesting sauce on the side for social media photos.

    Electronic_Muscle252 Report

    #5

    They're Ready

    Taco Bell tweet about Mexican Pizza demand in the food service industry, with a humorous reply from Ohio Sewer District.

    flyart Report

    #6

    A Miracle Happened Today

    Receipt with $200 tip for server, showcasing experiences in the food service industry, handwritten note reads "Fantastic."

    kisses4beergirl Report

    Some of the main start-up costs include things like finding a suitable space, leasing it, renovating it if needed, purchasing all the supplies you need to run the business, and paying the salaries of all your staff. Naturally, you’ll need to keep paying everyone good salaries on time; otherwise, you won’t have anyone in your corner anymore. You have to offer your staff stability and support, not excuses that you can’t make ends meet for timely payroll.

    Your success as a restauranteur doesn’t just depend on all of your hard work (though that’s certainly a major factor). There’s a lot of luck involved, too. However, you can determine quite a lot of things that are going to impact your overall business and profit margins. You get to decide the location of the restaurant, the type of food you serve, the menu, who works at your business, the workplace culture, what the quality of the food and service will be like, etc.

    #7

    Day 1 Of Our New Dishie, Bless His Innocent Soul

    Assorted cutlery and utensils in a drying rack, showcasing tools from the food service industry.

    FlipperN37 Report

    annesane avatar
    anne sane
    anne sane
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL. .when you know, you know. Protect at all costs.😄

    #8

    No Substations, No Exceptions

    Tweet about food service in Athens; waiter refuses chicken on Greek salad, maintaining authenticity.

    reddit.com Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It amazes me how many posts there are on Bored Panda about customers who ordered things that weren't on the menu. Where I live, you can ask about things being removed but a lot of the time at least part is premade so they can't take things out (but good places will suggest what they can do to avoid allergens) and any additions/substitutions are limited.

    #9

    Soup Du Jour! (Dishie Refuses To Change The Water And Just Says He’s Been Washing Dishes For 40 Years)

    Dirty sink in a food service industry kitchen with leftover food particles in water.

    burnedflag Report

    According to Investopedia, some ways to control your expenses and drive more business involve buying secondhand equipment and utensils, good marketing (social media, word-of-mouth, etc.), and using energy-saving lights. Your biggest expenses are likely to be the cost of food and labor. A qualified manager with lots of experience can be a good investment if they have a good eye for keeping food costs down (e.g., by preventing as much food waste as they can) and are good at employee scheduling and hiring.

    Celeb chefs aside, restaurant profit margins tend to fall in the range of somewhere between 0% to 15%, with an average between 3% to 5%. So, every decision you make can make or break these already razor-thin profit margins.
    #10

    Worst Spill I’ve Had To Date

    Food service worker in a messy kitchen with spilled sauces on the floor, highlighting challenges in the industry.

    dacksonjouglas Report

    #11

    I Need To Use Up 36 Gallons Of Skim Milk Due To An Ordering Error. Any Ideas How To Use It Up?

    Milk cartons stacked on metal shelves in a food service industry setting.

    dkote3 Report

    #12

    When Your Job Bails You Out Of Jail Because They Are Short Handed

    Tweet about a food service job, describing an employee's call from jail and their employer bailing them out to work.

    ScarletRead Report

    The hospitality industry, which is a subsection of the service industry, is very broad and varied. It includes areas like food and beverage services, tourism, theme parks, event planning, hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, and bars, on top of sports, wellness, and entertainment. But broadly speaking, what unites most people working in this industry is that they provide a service to customers.

    #13

    I'm A Closing Server. I Love You. It's Gonna Be Stupid Hot Tomorrow. I Popped These In The Freezer Tonight For You. Thank You For All You Do

    Dirty kitchen towels twisted on a metal tray, illustrating a typical scene from the food service industry.

    brainonvacation78 Report

    #14

    What My Coworker Considers Clean vs. What I Consider Clean

    Before and after cleaning of a fryer, showing differences in cleanliness in the food service industry.

    DMmeyourinbox Report

    #15

    Love The Honesty

    Text messages about being late to work in the food service industry, with an honest excuse.

    RockLobster218 Report

    Owning and running a restaurant might sound like a dream come true, and many people hope to open one someday. However, from a practical, entrepreneurial, managerial, and financial point of view, it can be a massive challenge. If you don’t have any experience running a business, or if you’re super unlucky, your restaurant can fail, and you may have to declare bankruptcy.
    #16

    Manager States That Dull Knives Are Safer Than Sharp Knives

    Close-up of a person holding a sharp knife, a common tool in the food service industry.

    History_Boiii Report

    #17

    How It Feels To Make The Big Soup

    Person in a food service kitchen stirring a large pot, wearing a foil hat and glasses.

    chefchaos_ Report

    #18

    How My Italian Chef Responded Before Seeing I Dropped The Bomb My Grandma Had Cancer😭

    Text conversation discussing personal matters related to working in the food service industry.

    reaperkid1 Report

    So, while nobody’s trying to dissuade you from following your dreams of making it big in the food industry, you should put a ton of effort into market research, create a solid business plan, and have people on your team whom you can trust. Even the best entrepreneur can’t be everywhere at once, 24/7. You need competent, well-trained, motivated managers and staff to whom you can delegate your tasks.
    #19

    Coworker Roasted My Knife Over The Burner So He Can Cut Styrofoam

    Close-up of a knife in a food service kitchen, showing its sharp, worn blade.

    Frozenbarb Report

    jenclarkbar avatar
    Jenn C
    Jenn C
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time for him to buy you a new knife. Or disappear without a trace.

    #20

    Chef Is Trying To Convince Me This Is Medium Rare

    Close-up of a rare steak on a blue plate, illustrating a scene from the food service industry.

    Cute_Tradition_7074 Report

    #21

    Co-Worker Boiling Water In Deep Fryer

    Deep fryer in a food service kitchen with fryer baskets, oil, and utensils, showcasing the food service industry.

    nocomputerss Report

    A big part of motivation and loyalty comes down to the relationships you forge with your employees. First of all, you’ve got to get the basics right. That means offering a competitive salary, time off, proper training, room for personal and professional growth, healthcare, etc. On top of that, you want to ensure that you and your managers genuinely support your workers. Faking empathy won’t cut it here. If you want to avoid burnout, exhaustion, and demotivation, you’ve got to offer good work-life balance, actively listen to everyone’s problems, and give them a voice.

    #22

    The Way The New Guy Labeled This Box

    Cardboard box with a plastic cup taped to the side, showcasing a food service industry hack.

    nooyork Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked in a lab 30 years. It's a perfectly cromulent way to label boxes.

    #23

    Fire Inspector Accidentally Set Off My Ansul System

    Commercial kitchen with multiple deep fryers, showcasing a typical food service industry workspace.

    BadFishCM Report

    #24

    Might Be A Repost. Found On The Facebook

    Receipt from a food service industry job showing an unusual order for an extra creamy Pina Colada with server notes.

    rootinuti611 Report

    Employees are big fans of autonomy, purposeful work, and growth. So, if you end up micromanaging your entire team, distrust everyone and anyone, and offer no raises or career opportunities, you shouldn’t be surprised if your team is demotivated and looking for better jobs. In the long term, you want to find a business approach that offers sustainable growth and authentically leads to a loyal workforce. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it’s also far cheaper than having to constantly hire and train new people to replace those who have left in anger.

    #25

    When I Was A Baker, Someone Left A Loaf Of Bread In The Oven, Which They Also Left On Overnight

    Burnt charcoal briquette in a food service industry setting, glowing red at the center.

    _notthatotherguy_ Report

    #26

    Does My Supplier Hate Me? We Ordered 150 Lbs Of Halibut For The Weekend….we Got One 152lb. Fish…i Wanted A Few Collars Man!

    Large fish with a banana for scale in a food service industry setting on a metal counter.

    fucks_equal_zero Report

    #27

    Server Came Back And Said They Had A Guest Who Was Autistic And All They Wanted Was A Tower Of Grilled Cheese. I Was More Than Happy To Oblige

    Stacked grilled cheese sandwiches on a cutting board, showcasing food service industry creativity.

    Substantial-Water-10 Report

    Originally created nearly a decade and a half ago, the ‘Kitchen Confidential’ community has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. It has grown to become a second home to a whopping 839k internet users from all around the world. These members are both people who have worked in the food service industry—from cooks and service staff to managers and business owners—as well as those who are merely curious about the daily challenges these workers face.

    Have you ever worked at a restaurant, hotel, cafe, or anywhere else in the hospitality industry? What were some of the biggest pros and cons of the job? What were the managers and owners like? Let us know in the comments.
    #28

    Found Some Treasure In The Deep Fryer

    Burnt food on a metal skewer, resting on a gray cloth, highlighting issues faced in the food service industry.

    Oh_no_its_darv Report

    #29

    Im A Private School Chef And I Love It

    Grilled sandwiches filled with pastrami and cheese, popular in the food service industry.

    dirtyhippie8727 Report

    #30

    Finally Got One!

    Allergy warning card for food service industry; lists pepper and spice allergies, held by a person in blue gloves.

    man15210 Report

    #31

    Heard We Were Posting Live Fire Grills, Here’s My Battle Station

    Industrial kitchen with open flame grills, depicting the food service industry environment.

    Few-Treat4618 Report

    #32

    Saw This

    Note with cash on a restaurant tray, message discussing taxation in the food service industry.

    safewayz Report

    #33

    We Convinced A Intern That If You Stand On A Wet Towel, You Won’t Cry From Unions

    Person standing on a mat in a food service kitchen with wet floors.

    _GrapefruitPassion_ Report

    #34

    I Goofed Up

    Spilled beans on a messy office desk, illustrating a chaotic moment in food service industry work.

    Silverflame202 Report

    #35

    Flipping Burgers

    Tweet humorously comments on the food service industry's challenges, gaining high engagement on Twitter.

    solside65 Report

    snowfoxrox avatar
    Whitefox
    Whitefox
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I flipped a burger back in the day.. I also did some part time work with my hubs whose a line cook. It was fun, but No, Id never wanna do that for a full time job.

    #36

    This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years

    Worn kitchen knife with a beige handle lying on a white surface, representing the food service industry.

    oadge Report

    #37

    After All These Years I Didnt Know This

    Tweet humorously discussing confusion about Michelin star restaurants and the tire company; related to food service industry.

    elmurfudd Report

    snowfoxrox avatar
    Whitefox
    Whitefox
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It started as a way to sell their maps back in the day.

    #38

    I’m A Health Inspector (Sorry Everyone). This Restaurant Today Had A Walken Cooler

    Poster inside a food service industry walk-in cooler, with a black and white face prominently displayed.

    puntini Report

    #39

    Please Give Me A Notice

    Food service industry note on phone detailing allergy precautions for Alpha-Gal allergy.

    ITSDIRTYDBABY Report

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vegans are not allergic to meat. Another fake coeliac.Dairy is a non-critical allergy (when compared to nuts).. Shellfish might be the only actually real one here.

    #40

    The Dishwashers Shoes 😭

    Black work shoes on a wooden floor, representative of daily life in the food service industry.

    DeartayDeez Report

    #41

    Oh Boy, Have I Got News For You…

    Tweet expressing opinions about working in the food service industry, focusing on appearance preferences for chefs.

    Agius91 Report

    #42

    Made A Guy A Burger. He Wanted A Picture Of Me And My Ukulele. But He Also Wanted The Burger In The Photo. This Is My Job

    Food service worker playing ukulele behind counter with sandwich in foreground.

    Heavy_breasts Report

    #43

    When I’m Mad Sometimes I Write Secret Swear Words Inside People’s Fancy Grilled Cheeses

    Bread slice with explicit icing text in a food service kitchen setting.

    trashpancakes Report

    #44

    Every Workplace Needs To Hear This Sound Advice

    Confusing management note related to work responsibilities in the food service industry.

    xoxoBug Report

    #45

    This One’s Really Something

    Food service industry list of dietary restrictions, highlighting gluten, dairy, and nut allergies.

    Moist-Classroom-418 Report

    #46

    Is The Man I’m Dating Lying About Being A Chef?

    Hand holding kitchen tools in a food service setting, with a person preparing in the background.

    XxLoxBagelxX Report

    #47

    Chef Forgot To Order Flour. I’m The Baker

    A hand in the food service industry holding a knife over a tray with flour and wheat stalks.

    ImTheBigBear Report

    #48

    Made A Waitress Some Grub Past Closed After A Busy Friday, Got This Message

    Food service industry receipt with a humorous message about cold beer and love, featuring various meal orders.

    LadleW Report

    #49

    Rip

    Receipt reading "I Quit," from a food service industry setting, with "DO NOT MAKE" in red text.

    ghost-church Report

    #50

    Gm Told Me Cracking A Double Egg Means I Knocked Someone Up, And Brother I'm Shakin In My Nonslip Clogs

    Eggs cooking on a griddle with shells nearby, illustrating food service industry kitchen activity.

    toxiclimeade Report

    #51

    Dining Director Forgot To Order A Case Of Butter Blocks And I Need 2lbs For Lunch

    Plates with butter packets, scrambled eggs, and bacon in a food service setting.

    Ypuort Report

    #52

    Was Talking To Some Chef Friends About My Fat Cat And Showed Them This Picture. They Thought It Was A Half Hotel Pan…it’s A Full Hotel Pan. My Cat Fills A Full 6inch Hotel Pan

    Cat sitting in a metal tray next to a container of cat litter on a tiled floor.

    ChefLibby Report

    #53

    How Do You Stab Your Tickets?

    A stack of food service order tickets pierced by a spindle in a restaurant kitchen setting.

    luciansreign Report

    #54

    She's Been With Me Ten Years, Through Four Head Chefs. Today, She Clicked Her Last Clack

    Tongs on a stainless steel counter, commonly used in the food service industry.

    six7five Report

    #55

    Just Me And One Prep Cook Today. Everyone Is Home For The Holiday And Decided To Come Eat Here I Guess... 86 My Sanity

    Chef in a kitchen giving a thumbs down, illustrating a tough day in the food service industry.

    JMACpegasus Report

    #56

    I Told Management At My Last Job That Their Cornbread Was Downright Unappetizing—for So Many Reasons. Thought You All Might Get A Laugh Out Of It!

    Close-up of a glazed pastry in a food service kitchen setting.

    pineappleyard Report

    #57

    Love Cooking, Hate People

    Text meme highlighting stress in the food service industry.

    stonedtrashbag Report

    #58

    20+ Years And This Is The First One I've Gotten Sent To The Line... "Worchester"

    Celiac disease food list on a table, detailing what can and cannot be eaten in food service industry settings.

    pineconesailboat Report

    #59

    About To Work The Grill In 100°f+ Weather With No A/C. It Was Nice Knowing Y’all

    Commercial kitchen setup with grill, utensil, and trash can, typical in food service industry environments.

    AndyJaeven Report

    #60

    This Is Insane I Just Got Handed A Laminated Allergy Sheet For 1 Single Person

    Gloved hand holding an allergy sheet for food service industry workers listing safe foods.

    emptydimension Report

    #61

    Meatball Braise…

    Container labeled "This is not marinara," showcasing humor in food service industry.

    fatsmilyporkchop Report

    #62

    Ok Reddit, I Want To Know, Who Was That Client And What Their Nickname?

    Tweet about food service industry: staff have funny nicknames for regular restaurant patrons.

    Muhdaphuka222 Report

    #63

    An Allergy Notification Card I Received On One Of The Busiest Nights In December

    Food service industry allergy card listing common food allergens like peanuts and tree nuts, with a caution for food prep.

    ArchaicInsanity Report

    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do people actually hand these to restaurant staff? Shouldn’t it be the customer’s responsibility to order something on the menu they can actually eat? Or find a restaurant they can eat at? As a side note, I absolutely understand food allergies. One of my kids is allergic to peanuts. But I would never hand someone a card with what he can’t eat.

    #64

    Everybody So Creative

    Improvised lid setup in food service kitchen, with pot, cutting board, and meat tenderizer on stove.

    Chaosdrunk Report

    #65

    I’m The Pm Cook And This Is How The Am Cook “Preps” Tomatoes…

    Sliced tomatoes in a metal food service tray, part of a food service industry setup.

    CaterpillarEven5129 Report

    #66

    Someone Stole The Eyes Off Our Bell During Our Lunch Rush

    Bell and utensil containers on a counter in a food service setting.

    RehabMuffin Report

    #67

    This Is Staging Behind My Store And My Staff Just Dipped Out…

    Group of people in an outdoor setting near a black truck, discussing matters during work in the food service industry.

    HtxBeerDoodeOG Report

    #68

    Good Morning 😃

    Spilled red beet slices on a tiled floor in a food service setting, highlighting a common industry mishap.

    LosBoyos Report

    #69

    Kinda Busy Today

    Creative footwear solutions in the food service industry, showing someone standing on crates.

    kkk12ghfanboy Report

    #70

    Customer Ordered 480 Individually Wrapped Cookies From The Bakery I Work At. Coworker And I Spent 3 Hours Today Just Wrapping Them

    Cookies baking in a food service industry kitchen with trays and packaging on a metal counter.

    duccthefuck Report

    #71

    People Who Close Like This, Why?

    Food service industry: stainless steel containers with sliced meat and cheese in a commercial kitchen setting.

    icantfindtheSpace Report

    #72

    License For Our Ticket Machine Ran Out In The Middle Of Our Rush

    Tablet screen in a food service setting displaying a software error message.

    Deltascourge Report

    #73

    Realized I Hadn’t Seen One Of The Cooks In Like Two Or Three Weeks. Asked Chef About It. This Was Her Response

    Text exchange about food service industry work frustrations, with image of chopped green onions.

    crabclawmcgraw Report

    #74

    This Is Why You Should Never Trust The Ice If You Never Seen Inside The Equipment

    Commercial kitchen equipment maintenance in the food service industry, showing a worn-out machine interior.

    Boogedyinjax Report

    #75

    Forbidden Snack

    Bin filled with cookie dough balls in a food service kitchen.

    Ok_Marionberry8779 Report

    #76

    If You're Having A Bad Morning. I Just Spilled 4l Of Extra Reduced Down Lobster Stock We Badly Needed. And It Was The First Thing I Touched. It'll Be Alright Folks!

    Worker in the food service industry with sauce all over their apron, giving thumbs up, in a kitchen setting.

    Guyzor-94 Report

