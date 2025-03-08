‘Kitchen Confidential’ is a very popular online group that draws in hundreds of thousands of food service industry and hospitality workers from around the world . Today, we’re featuring some of their most honest and wittiest posts and photos about what it’s like to be in their shoes. Scroll down to check them out. All of this might feel very relatable to you…

Anyone who has ever had to work as a chef or server at a restaurant, fast-food place, or hotel knows just how tough things can get. Not only is the job itself often very stressful , with long hours and not enough recognition, but from time to time you also have to deal with rude customers and toxic managers.

#1 I Had To Quit My Delivery Job Today Due To Depression, This Is How My Manager Responded Share icon

#2 I’m Still In Shock Share icon

#3 Turn Around And My Buddy Is Moving Tomatoes, Guy Didn’t Spill A Drop Share icon

Though failure rates can be hard to track, Investopedia reports that roughly a third (30%) of restaurants fail within the first year of opening. Meanwhile, based on the data from the National Restaurant Association, 80% of such establishments end up shuttering their doors within the first 5 years of operating. The most important thing to consider before starting a new restaurant is the initial cost of purchasing it. Ideally, you should have far more money than just what you need to open the establishment. You may need to dip into your savings to sustain your operations until you start bringing in positive cash flow. And that means having a financial cushion that you can use to get through the tough times that may be ahead.

#5 They're Ready Share icon

#6 A Miracle Happened Today Share icon

Some of the main start-up costs include things like finding a suitable space, leasing it, renovating it if needed, purchasing all the supplies you need to run the business, and paying the salaries of all your staff. Naturally, you’ll need to keep paying everyone good salaries on time; otherwise, you won’t have anyone in your corner anymore. You have to offer your staff stability and support, not excuses that you can’t make ends meet for timely payroll. Your success as a restauranteur doesn’t just depend on all of your hard work (though that’s certainly a major factor). There’s a lot of luck involved, too. However, you can determine quite a lot of things that are going to impact your overall business and profit margins. You get to decide the location of the restaurant, the type of food you serve, the menu, who works at your business, the workplace culture, what the quality of the food and service will be like, etc. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Day 1 Of Our New Dishie, Bless His Innocent Soul Share icon

#8 No Substations, No Exceptions Share icon

#9 Soup Du Jour! (Dishie Refuses To Change The Water And Just Says He’s Been Washing Dishes For 40 Years) Share icon

According to Investopedia, some ways to control your expenses and drive more business involve buying secondhand equipment and utensils, good marketing (social media, word-of-mouth, etc.), and using energy-saving lights. Your biggest expenses are likely to be the cost of food and labor. A qualified manager with lots of experience can be a good investment if they have a good eye for keeping food costs down (e.g., by preventing as much food waste as they can) and are good at employee scheduling and hiring. ADVERTISEMENT Celeb chefs aside, restaurant profit margins tend to fall in the range of somewhere between 0% to 15%, with an average between 3% to 5%. So, every decision you make can make or break these already razor-thin profit margins.

#10 Worst Spill I’ve Had To Date Share icon

#11 I Need To Use Up 36 Gallons Of Skim Milk Due To An Ordering Error. Any Ideas How To Use It Up? Share icon

#12 When Your Job Bails You Out Of Jail Because They Are Short Handed Share icon

The hospitality industry, which is a subsection of the service industry, is very broad and varied. It includes areas like food and beverage services, tourism, theme parks, event planning, hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, and bars, on top of sports, wellness, and entertainment. But broadly speaking, what unites most people working in this industry is that they provide a service to customers. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I'm A Closing Server. I Love You. It's Gonna Be Stupid Hot Tomorrow. I Popped These In The Freezer Tonight For You. Thank You For All You Do Share icon

#14 What My Coworker Considers Clean vs. What I Consider Clean Share icon

#15 Love The Honesty Share icon

Owning and running a restaurant might sound like a dream come true, and many people hope to open one someday. However, from a practical, entrepreneurial, managerial, and financial point of view, it can be a massive challenge. If you don’t have any experience running a business, or if you’re super unlucky, your restaurant can fail, and you may have to declare bankruptcy.

#16 Manager States That Dull Knives Are Safer Than Sharp Knives Share icon

#17 How It Feels To Make The Big Soup Share icon

#18 How My Italian Chef Responded Before Seeing I Dropped The Bomb My Grandma Had Cancer😭 Share icon

So, while nobody’s trying to dissuade you from following your dreams of making it big in the food industry, you should put a ton of effort into market research, create a solid business plan, and have people on your team whom you can trust. Even the best entrepreneur can’t be everywhere at once, 24/7. You need competent, well-trained, motivated managers and staff to whom you can delegate your tasks.

#19 Coworker Roasted My Knife Over The Burner So He Can Cut Styrofoam Share icon

#20 Chef Is Trying To Convince Me This Is Medium Rare Share icon

#21 Co-Worker Boiling Water In Deep Fryer Share icon

A big part of motivation and loyalty comes down to the relationships you forge with your employees. First of all, you’ve got to get the basics right. That means offering a competitive salary, time off, proper training, room for personal and professional growth, healthcare, etc. On top of that, you want to ensure that you and your managers genuinely support your workers. Faking empathy won’t cut it here. If you want to avoid burnout, exhaustion, and demotivation, you’ve got to offer good work-life balance, actively listen to everyone’s problems, and give them a voice. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The Way The New Guy Labeled This Box Share icon

#23 Fire Inspector Accidentally Set Off My Ansul System Share icon

#24 Might Be A Repost. Found On The Facebook Share icon

Employees are big fans of autonomy, purposeful work, and growth. So, if you end up micromanaging your entire team, distrust everyone and anyone, and offer no raises or career opportunities, you shouldn’t be surprised if your team is demotivated and looking for better jobs. In the long term, you want to find a business approach that offers sustainable growth and authentically leads to a loyal workforce. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it’s also far cheaper than having to constantly hire and train new people to replace those who have left in anger. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 When I Was A Baker, Someone Left A Loaf Of Bread In The Oven, Which They Also Left On Overnight Share icon

#26 Does My Supplier Hate Me? We Ordered 150 Lbs Of Halibut For The Weekend….we Got One 152lb. Fish…i Wanted A Few Collars Man! Share icon

#27 Server Came Back And Said They Had A Guest Who Was Autistic And All They Wanted Was A Tower Of Grilled Cheese. I Was More Than Happy To Oblige Share icon

Originally created nearly a decade and a half ago, the ‘Kitchen Confidential’ community has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. It has grown to become a second home to a whopping 839k internet users from all around the world. These members are both people who have worked in the food service industry—from cooks and service staff to managers and business owners—as well as those who are merely curious about the daily challenges these workers face. ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever worked at a restaurant, hotel, cafe, or anywhere else in the hospitality industry? What were some of the biggest pros and cons of the job? What were the managers and owners like? Let us know in the comments.

#28 Found Some Treasure In The Deep Fryer Share icon

#29 Im A Private School Chef And I Love It Share icon

#30 Finally Got One! Share icon

#31 Heard We Were Posting Live Fire Grills, Here’s My Battle Station Share icon

#32 Saw This Share icon

#33 We Convinced A Intern That If You Stand On A Wet Towel, You Won’t Cry From Unions Share icon

#34 I Goofed Up Share icon

#35 Flipping Burgers Share icon

#36 This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years Share icon

#37 After All These Years I Didnt Know This Share icon

#38 I’m A Health Inspector (Sorry Everyone). This Restaurant Today Had A Walken Cooler Share icon

#39 Please Give Me A Notice Share icon

#40 The Dishwashers Shoes 😭 Share icon

#41 Oh Boy, Have I Got News For You… Share icon

#42 Made A Guy A Burger. He Wanted A Picture Of Me And My Ukulele. But He Also Wanted The Burger In The Photo. This Is My Job Share icon

#43 When I’m Mad Sometimes I Write Secret Swear Words Inside People’s Fancy Grilled Cheeses Share icon

#44 Every Workplace Needs To Hear This Sound Advice Share icon

#45 This One’s Really Something Share icon

#46 Is The Man I’m Dating Lying About Being A Chef? Share icon

#47 Chef Forgot To Order Flour. I’m The Baker Share icon

#48 Made A Waitress Some Grub Past Closed After A Busy Friday, Got This Message Share icon

#49 Rip Share icon

#50 Gm Told Me Cracking A Double Egg Means I Knocked Someone Up, And Brother I'm Shakin In My Nonslip Clogs Share icon

#51 Dining Director Forgot To Order A Case Of Butter Blocks And I Need 2lbs For Lunch Share icon

#52 Was Talking To Some Chef Friends About My Fat Cat And Showed Them This Picture. They Thought It Was A Half Hotel Pan…it’s A Full Hotel Pan. My Cat Fills A Full 6inch Hotel Pan Share icon

#53 How Do You Stab Your Tickets? Share icon

#54 She's Been With Me Ten Years, Through Four Head Chefs. Today, She Clicked Her Last Clack Share icon

#55 Just Me And One Prep Cook Today. Everyone Is Home For The Holiday And Decided To Come Eat Here I Guess... 86 My Sanity Share icon

#56 I Told Management At My Last Job That Their Cornbread Was Downright Unappetizing—for So Many Reasons. Thought You All Might Get A Laugh Out Of It! Share icon

#57 Love Cooking, Hate People Share icon

#58 20+ Years And This Is The First One I've Gotten Sent To The Line... "Worchester" Share icon

#59 About To Work The Grill In 100°f+ Weather With No A/C. It Was Nice Knowing Y’all Share icon

#60 This Is Insane I Just Got Handed A Laminated Allergy Sheet For 1 Single Person Share icon

#61 Meatball Braise… Share icon

#62 Ok Reddit, I Want To Know, Who Was That Client And What Their Nickname? Share icon

#63 An Allergy Notification Card I Received On One Of The Busiest Nights In December Share icon

#64 Everybody So Creative Share icon

#65 I’m The Pm Cook And This Is How The Am Cook “Preps” Tomatoes… Share icon

#66 Someone Stole The Eyes Off Our Bell During Our Lunch Rush Share icon

#67 This Is Staging Behind My Store And My Staff Just Dipped Out… Share icon

#68 Good Morning 😃 Share icon

#69 Kinda Busy Today Share icon

#70 Customer Ordered 480 Individually Wrapped Cookies From The Bakery I Work At. Coworker And I Spent 3 Hours Today Just Wrapping Them Share icon

#71 People Who Close Like This, Why? Share icon

#72 License For Our Ticket Machine Ran Out In The Middle Of Our Rush Share icon

#73 Realized I Hadn’t Seen One Of The Cooks In Like Two Or Three Weeks. Asked Chef About It. This Was Her Response Share icon

#74 This Is Why You Should Never Trust The Ice If You Never Seen Inside The Equipment Share icon

#75 Forbidden Snack Share icon

