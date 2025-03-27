Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘American Pie’ Star Tara Reid Looks Unrecognizable At Movie Premiere
Celebrities, News

‘American Pie’ Star Tara Reid Looks Unrecognizable At Movie Premiere

Tara Reid brought on a wave of criticizing comments as she walked the red carpet in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, March 25.

As the American Pie actress attended the premiere of the Indonesian horror film Pabrik Gula, she looked almost unrecognizable in a stand-out outfit and flashing smile, sparking a conversation on the 49-year-old’s use of plastic surgery. 

Highlights
  • Tara Reid faced criticism for her appearance at a movie premiere due to her past cosmetic surgeries.
  • Reid's cosmetic surgery history includes a botched liposuction-breast enhancement from 2004.
  • Tara Reid addressed the criticism about being too skinny as another form of bullying.

Wearing a black leather jacket and topping it off with a black-and-white patterned long skirt that just barely touched the floor, her blonde locks were left to fall in natural waves by her side, as she paired it with a light makeup look.

    Tara Reid looked healthier and happier as she walked the red carpet for the Indonesian horror film Pabrik Gula

    Blonde woman in a black dress at a movie premiere, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: SGranitz/Getty Images

    “What a disaster,” a netizen criticized. “Can these celebrities just use some wrinkle cream like normal people. She totally botched her looks.”

    Another wrote, “She must wish she could turn the clock back — she was gorgeous; now well the photos speak for themselves.” 

    Others, however, believed she looked like a healthier, happier version in comparison to her time on the 1999 rom-com.

    American Pie actress in a classroom setting, smiling and holding a pencil during a scene from the movie.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Blonde woman with straight hair at a movie premiere, related to American Pie.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “She really looks great,” one person complimented. “So happy for her.”

    “She’s glowing,” a fourth echoed.

    Also known for her roles in projects such as The Big Lebowski, Josie & The P*ssycats, and the Sharknado movies, Reid has opened up about her experience getting cosmetic surgery in the past.

    The actress wore a natural makeup look with a black leather jacket and floor-length skirt

    Blonde woman reading a magazine, wearing a white tank top, sitting on a sofa, scene from a movie.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    In 2004, she underwent joint liposuction-breast enhancement, but the operation went sideways.

    “I got lipo because even though I was skinny, I wanted — I’m not going to lie — a six-pack,” she shared. “I had body contouring, but it all went wrong. My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing.” 

    The actress has additionally been quite transparent when it came to the comments about her body, unafraid of telling people to back off.

    A woman in a red outfit at a movie premiere, wearing earrings and makeup, gazes forward.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    American Pie star at premiere, wearing a vibrant necklace, with blonde hair under natural lighting.

    Image credits: tarareid

    In recent years, viewers of season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test criticized her for being “too skinny,” as reported by People

    The actress merely told Los Angeles Inquisitor in 2023 in response, “If we were overweight then they can’t say anything because that’s bullying. But it’s the same thing if you’re skinny. That’s still bullying, too.” 

    Unfortunately, however, this topic isn’t anything new to Reid. Her body has been up for discussion ever since the early 2000s, being under more scrutiny after her appearance on the FOX celebrity reality show.

    Reid has unfortunately been subject to many comments criticizing her looks, whether it be discussing her past surgeries or her weight

    Actress in elegant white suit on red carpet at movie premiere, showcases striking new look.

    Image credits: tarareid

    “I have no an*rexia and never have,” she clarified to the outlet. “And I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much.

    “So anyone that says I’m an*rexic or bulimic, you’re wrong,” she continued. “So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.”

    But while her role in the show brought on a wave of negative, demoralizing comments, she noted that the process of filming was “one of the craziest experiences” she’s ever had.

    Blonde actress in a black leather jacket at a movie premiere, smiling against a black background.

    Image credits: John Sciulli/Getty Images

    American Pie star poses in a black jacket at a movie premiere, showcasing a new look with long blonde hair.

    Image credits: John Sciulli/Getty Images

    “I’m at a place right now [where] I want to do something like this,” she said after she had competed in the show, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic and SAG-AFTRA strike. 

    “You’re home so much in your own house, you get depressed,” Reid shared to the outlet. “So doing something like this was a great challenge for me and it was an experience I’ll never forget and I would never take it back. Even though you watch it, you’ll think I’m insane.

    Image credits: MD Pictures

    “You learn a lot about yourself in the show and other people and your own strength. So it’s not just a physical thing, it’s a mental thing in a lot of ways [but] I’m really happy I did it.”

    Social media users thought the actress looked better pre-surgery

    Tara Reid compliment on beauty, text message saying "she's always so beautiful" in casual language.

    Comment about Tara Reid's appearance at movie premiere, expressing surprise at her facial look.

    Comment by Magali Messant stating "Scary" related to the American Pie star event.

    Comment about an actress's past appearance with a surprised emoji.

    Positive social media comment defending Tara Reid, highlighting beauty and ignoring negative opinions.

    Comment discussing beauty and self-perception at movie premiere featuring 'American Pie' star.

    Comment discussing transformation of Tara Reid, mentioning changes in appearance over time.

    Text comment about Tara Reid's appearance changes compared to previous events.

    Text screenshot with a critical comment about celebrity appearances.

    Tara Reid at a movie premiere, showcasing a transformed look.

    Comment on Tara Reid's appearance, discussing weight and plastic surgery.

    Comment on a celebrity's appearance, mentioning changes due to beauty treatments.

    Comment mentioning expert plastic surgery for Tara Reid's appearance.

    Text in image reads: "Texas2021 Looks way older than 49

    Comment comparing an unnamed Tara Reid to Shania Twain's older sister at a movie premiere.

    Michelle Tian

    Lei RV

