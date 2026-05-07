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Hugh Jackman Made $40M Move To Cut Ties With Ex-Wife Shortly Before Met Gala
Hugh Jackman with Deborra-Lee Furness at the Met Gala, smiling. Hugh Jackman cut ties with ex-wife for $40M.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Hugh Jackman Made $40M Move To Cut Ties With Ex-Wife Shortly Before Met Gala

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Hugh Jackman, best known for playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turned plenty of heads at the 2026 Met Gala when he arrived with his new partner, Sutton Foster, as his date.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2022 while working together on Broadway’s revival of The Music Man.

Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee Furness at the time, leading social media commentators to label him a “cheater.” 

Highlights
  • Hugh Jackman reportedly made a major financial move involving one of his shared properties with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness ahead of the Met Gala.
  • Jackman attended the fashion event with his new partner, Sutton Foster, looking visibly smitten.
  • Their appearance reportedly “stung” Deborra-Lee Furness.

The couple finalized their divorce in 2025 after being separated for two years, with the division of their shared assets pending.

Ahead of his Met Gala appearance alongside Foster, Jackman reportedly made a $40 million move to sever one of the last remaining financial ties to his ex-wife.

RELATED:

    Hugh Jackman moved to offload one of his marital homes with Deborra-Lee Furness ahead of the 2026 Met Gala 

    Hugh Jackman in a sharp tuxedo with a bow tie, smiling, at the Met Gala. He cut ties with his ex-wife.

    Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

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    Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness owned a three-story apartment in New York’s 176 Perry Street while married. 

    It was put back on the market on March 31 at an asking price of $29.9 million — nearly $10 million less than the $38.9 million price tag the pair tested in 2022.

    Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness smiling on a red carpet. The pair look happy together.

    Image credits: Getty/Mondadori Portfolio

    Jackman and Furness had snagged the five-bedroom, six-bathroom property for $21.1 million in 2008.

    Covering the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors of a 15-story high-rise, the apartment is 1,021 square meters and overlooks the Hudson River. It also offers a view of the iconic Manhattan skyline.

    The 10th floor hosts a main bedroom suite and features a studio, sauna, and dressing rooms. The other two levels of the property feature a library, a recreation room, and a professional gourmet kitchen.

    A lavish, bright apartment with panoramic city and water views, featuring modern white furniture, a dining area, and a grand piano. Hugh Jackman property.

    Image credits: Realtor

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    Amenities in the building include a fitness center, a full-time doorman, and a concierge.

    Furness reportedly bought out Jackman’s stake in their other three-bedroom Manhattan penthouse.

    The former couple had purchased this in 2022 for $21.12 million.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster appeared smitten at the Met Gala, which did not sit well with netizens

    Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness smiling, posing at the Met Gala.

    Image credits: Getty/Julian Hamilton

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    Jackman wore a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo to the soiree, with his face clean-shaven.

    Foster was dressed in a Monse gold asymmetric gown, with her brunette hair pushed behind her ears.

    While the pair were seen stealing glances at each other on the Met carpet, social media users did not hesitate to aim at Jackman for his choice of date.

     

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    “Thumbs down! It’s forever team Debbie over here!” one person remarked, while a second commented, “No longer a fan.”

    “I lost big respect for him,” a third voiced.

    “Yes, it’s pathetic,” the next expressed.

    @fundip436 Mhmm lookin so fine #metgala#hughjackman#suttonfoster#fypシ#met♬ art deco instrumental by lana del rey – darlana ♪‧₊˚

    One user, meanwhile, insisted it was time for people to “get over” Jackman’s split from Furness.

    A source close to the new couple revealed to Australian weekly magazine New Idea that Furness, who attended six Met Galas with Jackman, was warned that the pair would appear together.

    “It still felt like a knife to [Furness’] heart seeing them there,” the insider revealed.

    Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness at the Met Gala. Jackman is bearded in a tuxedo, Deborra-Lee in a mosaic gown.

    Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

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    Per insiders, Furness and Jackman considered the Met Gala their big night out every year, so seeing him attend the event with Foster made her realize how times have changed.

    “Last year, when it looked like Hugh wanted to take Sutton, Deb indicated she might be going but simply couldn’t face it in the end,” the insider revealed.

    “Part of her hoped he might have gone solo, so it adds an extra layer of hurt that Hugh’s so willing to pave over their historic nights out with new memories.”

    “Deb is doing well moving on from what was a deeply hurtful betrayal, but seeing Sutton smiling on the arm of Hugh hurts.”

    Jackman and Furness’s last Met Gala appearance came in 2023.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly looking to get married soon

    Hugh Jackman, smiling in a field of green grass with cars and trailers in the background, shortly before Met Gala.

    Image credits: Instagram/thehughjackman

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    In January, a source told New Idea that Jackman had asked “his team to keep a big window open for him and Sutton to tie the knot and have a honeymoon tour of Europe” between spring and summer.

    The source added that the couple was planning an “intimate” ceremony in New York.

    “Hugh and Sutton are full of excitement about all the next steps that they can finally take,” another source said.

    “They spent so long feeling like they couldn’t live out loud, but now that they are finally a public couple, things are moving very quickly,” they added.

    Hugh Jackman looks sideways while a woman in black glasses gestures. The couple's controversial divorce details.

    Image credits: NFSA Online

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    Jackman and Furness’s adopted children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, meanwhile, remain “steadfastly loyal” to their mom and, for now, are struggling to celebrate their father’s next chapter.

    Jackman is being “respectful” of the children’s sentiments, which, according to the National Enquirer, is hindering his wedding plans with Foster.

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    An insider told the outlet that Jackman wants the children to attend his wedding.

    “Happiest he has looked for a while,” a netizen said about Hugh Jackman’s Met Gala outing

    A social media comment from a user with a profile picture, asking "Why shouldn't he take Sutton to the Met Gala? He's divorced!!!!!" This relates to Hugh Jackman.

    A user comment states, "He's divorced, not d***d," related to Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, with 32 likes.

    A social media comment saying "Happiest he has looked for a while," potentially referring to Hugh Jackman after cutting ties with ex-wife.

    A text message from a user with a blonde avatar, stating Deborra-Lee's perspective on Hugh Jackman's divorce.

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    A text bubble reads Deb's just jealous, with 16 likes and an emoji. Reflects Hugh Jackman's ex-wife narrative.

    A blurred profile picture next to a message bubble reading "He can't stop smiling 😀", with a thumbs-up emoji. Hugh Jackman.

    A comment suggesting financial fairness for an ex-wife after a split, possibly referencing Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife.

    A comment on Hugh Jackman's divorce, stating: "Walked out on her in her golden years.. I have a problem with that 😔".

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    A social media comment speculating about Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife, mentioning "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

    A screenshot of a comment saying "How generous of him. 😂" likely referencing Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife.

    A social media comment about an ex-wife's independence and cutting ties, implying a separation similar to Hugh Jackman's.

    A social media comment discussing Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, stating, "He doesn't get an 'ask' in this. He needs to grin n bear it."

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    A text bubble on a social media post, part of the Hugh Jackman news, saying: How noble of him to take the blame for cheating on his wife.

    A social media comment from a user saying, "Oh please Hugh Jackman! How generous of you!" showing reactions.

    A social media comment about moving on after a long marriage, reflecting on Hugh Jackman's divorce from his ex-wife.

    A comment about Hugh Jackman's ex-wife and their age difference, relating to his move to cut ties.

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    A chat message reads Pay her first, followed by 9 likes and a hugging face emoji, relating to Hugh Jackman.

    A social media comment criticizing Hugh Jackman's actions regarding his ex-wife, mentioning betrayal and public image damage.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL! It's been years people. I bet Deborah has moved on, time for to do so as well.

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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL! It's been years people. I bet Deborah has moved on, time for to do so as well.

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