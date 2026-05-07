Hugh Jackman Made $40M Move To Cut Ties With Ex-Wife Shortly Before Met Gala

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Hugh Jackman, best known for playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turned plenty of heads at the 2026 Met Gala when he arrived with his new partner, Sutton Foster, as his date.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2022 while working together on Broadway’s revival of The Music Man.

Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee Furness at the time, leading social media commentators to label him a “cheater.”

Highlights Hugh Jackman reportedly made a major financial move involving one of his shared properties with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness ahead of the Met Gala.

Jackman attended the fashion event with his new partner, Sutton Foster, looking visibly smitten.

Their appearance reportedly “stung” Deborra-Lee Furness.

The couple finalized their divorce in 2025 after being separated for two years, with the division of their shared assets pending.

Ahead of his Met Gala appearance alongside Foster, Jackman reportedly made a $40 million move to sever one of the last remaining financial ties to his ex-wife.

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Hugh Jackman moved to offload one of his marital homes with Deborra-Lee Furness ahead of the 2026 Met Gala

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Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness owned a three-story apartment in New York’s 176 Perry Street while married.

It was put back on the market on March 31 at an asking price of $29.9 million — nearly $10 million less than the $38.9 million price tag the pair tested in 2022.

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Jackman and Furness had snagged the five-bedroom, six-bathroom property for $21.1 million in 2008.

Covering the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors of a 15-story high-rise, the apartment is 1,021 square meters and overlooks the Hudson River. It also offers a view of the iconic Manhattan skyline.

The 10th floor hosts a main bedroom suite and features a studio, sauna, and dressing rooms. The other two levels of the property feature a library, a recreation room, and a professional gourmet kitchen.

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Amenities in the building include a fitness center, a full-time doorman, and a concierge.

Furness reportedly bought out Jackman’s stake in their other three-bedroom Manhattan penthouse.

The former couple had purchased this in 2022 for $21.12 million.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster appeared smitten at the Met Gala, which did not sit well with netizens

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Jackman wore a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo to the soiree, with his face clean-shaven.

Foster was dressed in a Monse gold asymmetric gown, with her brunette hair pushed behind her ears.

While the pair were seen stealing glances at each other on the Met carpet, social media users did not hesitate to aim at Jackman for his choice of date.

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“Thumbs down! It’s forever team Debbie over here!” one person remarked, while a second commented, “No longer a fan.”

“I lost big respect for him,” a third voiced.

“Yes, it’s pathetic,” the next expressed.

One user, meanwhile, insisted it was time for people to “get over” Jackman’s split from Furness.

A source close to the new couple revealed to Australian weekly magazine New Idea that Furness, who attended six Met Galas with Jackman, was warned that the pair would appear together.

“It still felt like a knife to [Furness’] heart seeing them there,” the insider revealed.

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Per insiders, Furness and Jackman considered the Met Gala their big night out every year, so seeing him attend the event with Foster made her realize how times have changed.

“Last year, when it looked like Hugh wanted to take Sutton, Deb indicated she might be going but simply couldn’t face it in the end,” the insider revealed.

“Part of her hoped he might have gone solo, so it adds an extra layer of hurt that Hugh’s so willing to pave over their historic nights out with new memories.”

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“Deb is doing well moving on from what was a deeply hurtful betrayal, but seeing Sutton smiling on the arm of Hugh hurts.”

Jackman and Furness’s last Met Gala appearance came in 2023.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly looking to get married soon

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In January, a source told New Idea that Jackman had asked “his team to keep a big window open for him and Sutton to tie the knot and have a honeymoon tour of Europe” between spring and summer.

The source added that the couple was planning an “intimate” ceremony in New York.

“Hugh and Sutton are full of excitement about all the next steps that they can finally take,” another source said.

“They spent so long feeling like they couldn’t live out loud, but now that they are finally a public couple, things are moving very quickly,” they added.

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Jackman and Furness’s adopted children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, meanwhile, remain “steadfastly loyal” to their mom and, for now, are struggling to celebrate their father’s next chapter.

Jackman is being “respectful” of the children’s sentiments, which, according to the National Enquirer, is hindering his wedding plans with Foster.

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An insider told the outlet that Jackman wants the children to attend his wedding.

“Happiest he has looked for a while,” a netizen said about Hugh Jackman’s Met Gala outing

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