ADVERTISEMENT

Antisocial personality disorder, or ASPD, is a mental health condition where a person lacks empathy and consistently shows little care for or understanding of other people’s feelings.

It’s often referred to as sociopathy—a term that’s now seen as outdated and loaded with stigma. And while many people think they know what it means, their ideas usually come from stereotypes rather than real experiences.

To set the record straight, a woman named Kennedy, who was diagnosed with ASPD, took to TikTok to answer people’s most pressing questions about what it’s really like inside her mind. Scroll down to see her replies—you might just learn a thing or two you didn’t expect.