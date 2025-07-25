ADVERTISEMENT

Antisocial personality disorder, or ASPD, is a mental health condition where a person lacks empathy and consistently shows little care for or understanding of other people’s feelings.

It’s often referred to as sociopathy—a term that’s now seen as outdated and loaded with stigma. And while many people think they know what it means, their ideas usually come from stereotypes rather than real experiences.

To set the record straight, a woman named Kennedy, who was diagnosed with ASPD, took to TikTok to answer people’s most pressing questions about what it’s really like inside her mind. Scroll down to see her replies—you might just learn a thing or two you didn’t expect.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comment from a sociopath explaining their lack of empathy and feelings about relationships and emotional signals.

kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of a sociopath answering people's questions about emotions and replicating others' feelings in a comment thread.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comments from a sociopath answering people's questions about feelings and views on therapy in an online discussion.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Commenter discusses differentiating symptoms of sociopath and borderline personality disorder, focusing on lack of empathy and emotions.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comment exchange about sociopaths with ASPD discussing careers in medicine, law, and finance related to emotional detachment.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Screenshot of a social media discussion about sociopaths and behavior, answering questions about feeling and disorders.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sperenity avatar
    AuspiciousTree283
    AuspiciousTree283
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know a lot about neuroscience, but the commenter didn't need to pick apart his character like that. Dude literally doesn't care. It's not like he didn't know about his own condition.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Screenshot of a conversation where a sociopath explains feeling empathy as playing roles and managing physical limits with autistic people.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comments discussing feelings and empathy from people with sociopath traits sharing personal experiences and thoughts about ASPD.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Conversation about sociopath feelings and empathy, discussing ASPD and BPD experiences in a social media comment thread.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Commenter asks about loneliness and real connection while sociopath creator replies feeling boredom not loneliness in a candid exchange.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comments showing a sociopath answering questions about feeling romantic and possessive emotions.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Commenter asking about developing ASPD and feeling empathy and remorse, with sociopath answering about empathy and outbursts.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Commenter asking about feeling guilt, sociopath responds feeling nothing unless mistake affects them or their cat.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Chat exchange about sociopath feelings and emotional capacity, focusing on love for cats and complex family relationships.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Text conversation showing a sociopath answering questions about feeling emotions, empathy, and trust in relationships.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Commenter explains harmful stereotypes about sociopaths, clarifying differences between sociopathy and psychopathy traits and emotions.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    TikTok comments showing a sociopath answering questions about fear and emotions in a detailed text response.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Screenshot of online comments where users discuss empathy and emotions in sociopath answers to people's questions about feeling.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Social media comments discussing sociopath behavior, manipulation, and misconceptions about personality disorders.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comments discussing sociopath feelings and emotions towards animals and humans in an online Q&A about sociopath traits.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Commenter asks if an ASPD will stop stalking and seeking revenge, sociopath answers with consequences and limits.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comment exchange about supporting someone with aspd sociopathy by being truthful and genuine to build trust and reduce manipulation.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comments on a social media post discussing sociopath answers people’s questions about feeling and liking cats.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Commenter discussing empathy and ASPD with a sociopath creator explaining episode duration and zero empathy in mental health context.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Commenter asks about choosing to have ASPD, creator with sociopath traits responds on relationships and emotions.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Comments discussing trauma and responses from a sociopath answering people's questions about feeling and trauma interactions.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Screenshot of a social media Q&A where a sociopath answers questions about honesty and feelings in replies.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Commenter asks about friendships and feelings, sociopath explains relationships are for personal enjoyment without emotional attachment.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comments discussing causes of ASPD, differences between psychopaths and sociopaths, and emotional trauma in sociopath answers.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Commenter asks about sociopathy symptoms while creator explains differences between sociopaths and psychopaths in a detailed reply.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Text conversation showing a sociopath answering questions about feeling empathy and emotions from followers online.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Conversation screenshot showing a sociopath answering questions about feeling empathy and emotional experience.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Conversation screenshot showing a sociopath answering questions about relationships and emotions in a social media comment thread.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    User comments on sociopath feelings discussing diagnoses, emotional experiences, and logical thinking in a question and answer format.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Conversation about sociopath diagnosis and advice from creator on seeing doctors and psychiatrists for conduct disorder concerns.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Social media comment discussing empathy issues and sociopath answers about feeling emotions in a text conversation.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Online conversation where a sociopath answers questions about feeling and emotional reactions to hurt and respect.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Text conversation showing a sociopath discussing feelings, crying on command, and lack of empathy for others.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Comment conversation about sociopath answers people's questions regarding feelings and relationships on social media.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Comment exchange on sociopath answers about feeling bored due to lack of emotions and caring only about cats.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Chat conversation showing a sociopath answering questions about feeling emotions like anger and fitting in during childhood.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Comment discussing sociopath stigma and social connection, clarifying sociopaths are not inherently violent criminals.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Comment conversation discussing sociopaths and psychopaths, explaining feelings and differences in empathy and emotions.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Comment conversation showing a sociopath answering questions about political opinions and voting impact.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Comment exchange showing a sociopath answering questions about feelings toward family members with nuanced emotional insight.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Screenshot of a sociopath answering questions about feelings, describing grief and emotional experience with cats only.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Commenter asking about social interaction feelings and sociopath answering about emotional experience.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Comment exchange showing a sociopath admitting to stealing and violent behavior in response to a question about trouble with the law.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Conversation about sociopath traits and feelings, discussing empathy and emotional development from early childhood experiences.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Comment exchange discussing sociopath traits and empathy differences in people with ASPD, answering questions about feelings and remorse.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Conversation about sociopath emotions discussing feeling empty, compassion, resentment, and hatred in response to others' actions.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Comment exchange showing sociopath answering questions about emotional vulnerability and reactions to others’ feelings online.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Comment exchange about MBTI types, featuring sociopath answering questions about feelings in a casual online chat.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Social media conversation explaining differences between sociopath traits and others, discussing empathy and manipulation.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Screenshot of a sociopath answering questions about feelings with unique pizza preferences involving alfredo sauce and toppings.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    TikTok text conversation explaining differences between ASPD and BPD, highlighting sociopath feelings and emotional traits.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Comments on TikTok discussing feelings and anonymity in a sociopath answers people's questions video about emotions.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    User asks about faking empathy and social cues, sociopath replies they fake empathy and social cues often without others noticing.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Commenter sharing a lack of empathy and relating to sociopath answers about feelings in an online conversation.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing a sociopath answering questions about feeling empathy and emotions.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Conversation screenshot showing a sociopath answering questions about whether they feel emotions or not.

    kennedy.kanyes.ve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!