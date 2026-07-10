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Bonnie Tyler, best known for her hits Total Eclipse of the Heart, It’s a Heartache, and Holding Out for a Hero, passed away on Wednesday (July 8) at the age of 75.

The Welsh singer, whose raspy voice dominated the charts in the ‘70s and ‘80s, “unexpectedly passed away in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” her family announced.

The tragic news came after the star was placed in a medically induced coma in May following an emergency intestinal surgery. The procedure was reportedly performed to treat a perforated intestine.

Last month, a spokesperson said Tyler was out of the coma but remained “very unwell” in intensive care.

"Although her condition is improving it is a slow process,” read a statement on her website. “Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time.”

Image credits: Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

Her loved ones said they were “heartbroken” over the sudden loss and asked people for privacy as they “deal with this tragedy.”

The hitmaker, whose real name was Gaynor Sullivan, was due to perform at Sunshine Festival in Worcester this summer, along with several European dates.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described her as "one of Britain's greatest recording artists,” while Rod Stewart honored the star and “good friend” by performing It's a Heartache in Gleneagles.

As fans continue to mourn the musician's loss, let's pay tribute to other talented artists whose unexpected passing stunned the world.

Trigger warning: This article includes details that may be distressing to some readers.