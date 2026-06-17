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Star Of ‘The Ring’ And ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Passes Away At 35 After Boyfriend Started Fundraiser Campaign
Actress, star of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, wearing glasses and a brown jacket, passes away at 35.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Star Of ‘The Ring’ And ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Passes Away At 35 After Boyfriend Started Fundraiser Campaign

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abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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Daveigh Chase, the actress who voiced Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and played Samara in The Ring, passed away on June 16 at age 35 after a severe health battle that her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, had publicly revealed through a fundraiser one day earlier.

Hernandez confirmed that Chase had been battling meningitis and a blood infection that developed into sepsis, causing her organs to shut down.

Highlights
  • Daveigh Chase passed away on June 16 at age 35 after battling meningitis.
  • Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, launched a fundraiser one day earlier, saying Chase’s condition had become critical.
  • Hernandez said the actress had faced hardship away from the screen, including malnutrition and family estrangement.

The actress, also known for Donnie Darko, Spirited Away, and Big Love, had reportedly been admitted to a hospital earlier in the month due to malnutrition before her condition deteriorated.

“My girlfriend has always been a light in my life,” Hernandez wrote.

RELATED:

    The beloved actress Daveigh Chase has passed away after losing her battle to meningitis

    Actress from The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, Nicki Aycox, poses wearing glasses at an event. She passed away at 35.

    Image credits: Jordan Strauss/Getty Images

    Hernandez launched the fundraiser campaign last Monday (June 15) as Chase’s condition became critical, explaining that the actress had been facing serious medical complications and personal hardship away from the screen.

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    “Many people know her as a talented childhood actor,” he wrote. “But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship.”

    Blonde actress from The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, Nicki Aycox, smiles wearing a red top and blue jacket. She passed away at 35.

    Image credits: Donato Sardella/Getty Images

    According to Hernandez, Chase had lived through a difficult childhood, a painful falling out with her family, bullying, and a struggle to find safety and happiness in downtown Los Angeles.

    “When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved,” he continued. “Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

    The fundraiser then described the rapid decline in Chase’s health.

    A Twitter post showing a user's reaction to the passing of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch star, Nicki Aycox, at 35.

    Image credits: AndraKent4

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    A Twitter post showing a user's sad reaction to The Ring and Lilo & Stitch star, Nicki Aycox, passing away at 35.

    Image credits: IsaacAlexabg

    “Recently, everything changed,” Hernandez wrote. “Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections. Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left.”

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    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1 in 6 people who get bacterial meningitis pass away, and 1 in 5 survivors are left with severe complications.

    The danger increases sharply when the infection spreads into the blood.

    Both Hernandez and Daveigh had already accepted her fate ahead of the fundraiser’s launch

    A haunting image of Samara from The Ring movie, the star of which, Nicki Aycox, passed away at 35.

    Image credits: DreamWorks Pictures/IMDB

    Hernandez said Chase wanted a stable and peaceful place to live during her final days, as her illness left her fighting for survival.

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    “All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy,” he wrote. “Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days.

    Actress from The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, Daveigh Chase, who passes away at 35.

    Image credits: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

    The campaign managed to raise $1,720 of its $5,500 goal through 53 donations after news of Chase’s passing spread. It also became a place for fans and donors to leave condolences for Hernandez.

    “I understand we all go through things, but if you can help, I will be really grateful for anything,” Hernandez wrote in the fundraiser. “And if you can only give a prayer, I will take that too. Thank you for considering helping us during this difficult time.”

    Tweet referencing the d***h of the Lilo & Stitch star and The Ring actress at 35.

    Image credits: ReignLex1

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    Animated characters Lilo and Stitch surfing, referencing the Lilo & Stitch star.

    Image credits: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution/IMDB

    One person wrote that Chase’s performances had been part of movies close to their heart.

    “RIP Daveigh. So sorry for your loss,” the donor wrote. “I grew up with her iconic performances in movies near and dear to my heart and this is such a huge loss. Sending lots of light and love.”

    Tweet lamenting the passing of the Lilo & Stitch star and voice of Lilo.

    Image credits: MeggieRobinson

    Black and white photo of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch star who passes away at 35.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Another donor said Chase had led some of their favorite films and contributed to help Hernandez with arrangements.

    “My thoughts are with you in this tough time,” the message read. “Daveigh was the lead in my favorite films and I am devastated even just as a fan. I’ve donated to help you with everything necessary with laying her to rest.”

    Daveigh delighted her fans with both her on-screen presence and talent as a voice actress

    Daveigh Chase and boyfriend fundraising for comfort and peace after her passing away at 35.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Chase began acting at age 8 with a minor role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch before going on to build a career across film, television, and voice acting.

    In 2001, she appeared in Donnie Darko. The following year, she voiced Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and played Samara Morgan in The Ring, the horror role that made her instantly recognizable to a generation of viewers.

    Twitter user praising Daveigh Chase for her unforgettable talent in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch.

    Image credits: Therealsampuff

    Twitter user expressing heartbreak for Daveigh Chase passing away after her roles in Lilo & Stitch and The Ring.

    Image credits: ChaUmmu_Mhee

    Daveigh also voiced Chihiro in the English-language version of Spirited Away and later appeared in HBO’s Big Love.

    Her final screen roles came in 2016, when she appeared in American Romance alongside Nolan Gerard Funk and in Jack Goes Home with Nikki Reed. After that, she stepped out of the spotlight.

    Daveigh Chase, star of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, taking a mirror selfie, looking up, holding a phone.

    Image credits: daveighc/Instagram

    Years before her passing, Chase reflected on the kind of work she wanted to leave behind.

    “I just want to make something that I love and people will respect,” she told Interview Magazine in 2009. “I want to do things that will change someone’s life, not something they’ll forget about tomorrow.”

    “This hurts me so much.” Fans mourned the passing of the beloved actress

    Twitter user sending positive vibes to Daveigh Chase's family after her passing away at 35.

    Image credits: SFWsalesgirl

    Tweet expressing sorrow for the passing of the star of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch at 35.

    Image credits: victory_enzo

    Tweet mourning the d***h of the Lilo & Stitch star.

    Image credits: rubyhayesxo

    Tweet about the devastating passing of the star of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch at 35.

    Image credits: lobocashflow

    Tweet expressing sadness over the d***h of a celebrity.

    Image credits: Reiphina

    Tweet lamenting multiple celebrity deaths in 2026, including the star of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch.

    Image credits: NoahWeb39716117

    A tweet from Melani expressing sadness about the passing of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch star.

    Image credits: Melani_020

    A tweet from Brie Nightwood lamenting the passing of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch star at 35, highlighting preventable causes.

    Image credits: brienightwood

    A tweet from Nancy Isime remembering the voice of Lilo & Stitch and The Ring star, Daveigh Chase, and her passing.

    Image credits: NancyIsime678

    A tweet from The Kellys asking if it is a celebrity passing year or month, after the passing of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch star.

    Image credits: TheKellysfamily

    A tweet from Cipher mourning the passing of the talented voice and presence of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch star.

    Image credits: Cipher2277

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
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