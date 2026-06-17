Star Of ‘The Ring’ And ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Passes Away At 35 After Boyfriend Started Fundraiser Campaign

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Daveigh Chase, the actress who voiced Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and played Samara in The Ring, passed away on June 16 at age 35 after a severe health battle that her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, had publicly revealed through a fundraiser one day earlier.

Hernandez confirmed that Chase had been battling meningitis and a blood infection that developed into sepsis, causing her organs to shut down.

Highlights Daveigh Chase passed away on June 16 at age 35 after battling meningitis.

Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, launched a fundraiser one day earlier, saying Chase’s condition had become critical.

Hernandez said the actress had faced hardship away from the screen, including malnutrition and family estrangement.

The actress, also known for Donnie Darko, Spirited Away, and Big Love, had reportedly been admitted to a hospital earlier in the month due to malnutrition before her condition deteriorated.

“My girlfriend has always been a light in my life,” Hernandez wrote.

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The beloved actress Daveigh Chase has passed away after losing her battle to meningitis

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Hernandez launched the fundraiser campaign last Monday (June 15) as Chase’s condition became critical, explaining that the actress had been facing serious medical complications and personal hardship away from the screen.

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“Many people know her as a talented childhood actor,” he wrote. “But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship.”

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According to Hernandez, Chase had lived through a difficult childhood, a painful falling out with her family, bullying, and a struggle to find safety and happiness in downtown Los Angeles.

“When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved,” he continued. “Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

The fundraiser then described the rapid decline in Chase’s health.

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“Recently, everything changed,” Hernandez wrote. “Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections. Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left.”

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According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1 in 6 people who get bacterial meningitis pass away, and 1 in 5 survivors are left with severe complications.

The danger increases sharply when the infection spreads into the blood.

Both Hernandez and Daveigh had already accepted her fate ahead of the fundraiser’s launch

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Hernandez said Chase wanted a stable and peaceful place to live during her final days, as her illness left her fighting for survival.

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“All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy,” he wrote. “Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days.

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The campaign managed to raise $1,720 of its $5,500 goal through 53 donations after news of Chase’s passing spread. It also became a place for fans and donors to leave condolences for Hernandez.

“I understand we all go through things, but if you can help, I will be really grateful for anything,” Hernandez wrote in the fundraiser. “And if you can only give a prayer, I will take that too. Thank you for considering helping us during this difficult time.”

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One person wrote that Chase’s performances had been part of movies close to their heart.

“RIP Daveigh. So sorry for your loss,” the donor wrote. “I grew up with her iconic performances in movies near and dear to my heart and this is such a huge loss. Sending lots of light and love.”

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Another donor said Chase had led some of their favorite films and contributed to help Hernandez with arrangements.

“My thoughts are with you in this tough time,” the message read. “Daveigh was the lead in my favorite films and I am devastated even just as a fan. I’ve donated to help you with everything necessary with laying her to rest.”

Daveigh delighted her fans with both her on-screen presence and talent as a voice actress

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Chase began acting at age 8 with a minor role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch before going on to build a career across film, television, and voice acting.

In 2001, she appeared in Donnie Darko. The following year, she voiced Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and played Samara Morgan in The Ring, the horror role that made her instantly recognizable to a generation of viewers.

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Daveigh also voiced Chihiro in the English-language version of Spirited Away and later appeared in HBO’s Big Love.

Her final screen roles came in 2016, when she appeared in American Romance alongside Nolan Gerard Funk and in Jack Goes Home with Nikki Reed. After that, she stepped out of the spotlight.

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Years before her passing, Chase reflected on the kind of work she wanted to leave behind.

“I just want to make something that I love and people will respect,” she told Interview Magazine in 2009. “I want to do things that will change someone’s life, not something they’ll forget about tomorrow.”

“This hurts me so much.” Fans mourned the passing of the beloved actress

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