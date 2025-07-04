After Actor Michael Madsen Passes Away, His Sister’s Tribute Leaves People Even More Heartbroken

Michael Madsen, who “lived a life of regrets,” was found unresponsive at his Malibu home on Thursday, July 3.

His passing came just months after he filed for divorce from his third wife, and three years after his son took his own life.

“He was not happy about his life,” said Perry Wander, who represented the Reservoir Dogs star for about two decades.

Michael Madsen was found unresponsive at his Malibu home on Thursday, July 3.

His passing came months after he filed divorce papers, in which he blamed his third wife for driving his son to end his own life.

Michael's longtime lawyer and friend said he spoke to the actor a couple of days before his passing.

“He came off like a tortured soul in some ways,” the friend said.

Michael Madsen, was found unresponsive at his Malibu home after living a "life of regrets," his longtime lawyer and friend said

Image credits: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Trigger warning: this article contains details of self-harm that may be distressing to some.

Tributes came pouring in after Michael was confirmed to be deceased at the age of 67, sending shockwaves through Hollywood.

Los Angeles County deputies responded to a 911 call and arrived to find him unresponsive.

His passing appeared to be of natural causes, and the sheriff’s department did not suspect any foul play.

Image credits: Netflix

“What we understand is Michael had a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his Malibu home earlier this morning,” Ron Smith, the actor’s manager, told People.

His longtime attorney and close friend Perry Wander believes the “tortured soul” is now in a “happier place.”

“I also spoke with [Michael’s] mother, who talked to him the night before he di*d, and I said to her that I almost felt like he was in a better place now,” Perry told the outlet. “He came off like a tortured soul in some ways, and I just feel like it was for the best. I feel like he’s in a happier place now.”

The longtime actor is believed to have had a cardiac arrest before Los Angeles County deputies arrived

Image credits: Netflix

Michael was the ultimate tough guy onscreen, with a brooding, magnetic, and sometimes dangerous persona. But Perry described him as “an emotional person,” who “was not happy about his life.”

Calling him “one of the greatest actors of all time,” Perry said, “I’ve represented him for 20 years, been friends with him for 20 years, and he was one of my closest friends. He was an emotional person, despite coming off as somewhat gruff.”

“He was not happy about his life,” said Perry Wander, who revealed he had “many struggles” in his personal life

Image credits: Letterman

Perry also spoke about his last conversation with his longtime client.

“I had spoken to him two days before his de*th, and he expressed the fact that he wanted his divorce finalized,” he added.

In September 2024, Michael filed for divorce from his estranged wife DeAnna Morgan, whom he married in 1996.

The Thelma & Louise actor was first married to Cher’s half-sister Georgeanne LaPiere and then to Jeannine Bisignano.

Frank Miller and I have always loved telling the story how no one was allowed to improvise any dialogue on Sin City. (We wanted to have the movie be incredibly faithful to his graphic novel.) But we bent that rule every day Michael Madsen worked with us. Being a fantastic writer,… pic.twitter.com/ZpCBXWKWY7 — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) July 3, 2025

Fitting that Michael Madsen would pass away on 4th of July weekend.

He was no firecracker… a total stick of dynamite on screen and in life. Rest easy my friend. pic.twitter.com/q4PsuCeCzx — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 3, 2025

The Free Willy actor first became a father when he welcomed daughter Jessica, with his former girlfriend Dana Mechling in 1979. He welcomed sons Christian and Max with Jeannine and three sons Luke, Kalvin, and Hudson with DeAnna.

Michael blamed DeAnna for driving their son Hudson to take his own life in 2022 at the age of 26.

He alleged in his divorce filings that DeAnna’s “neglect, drinking, and alcoholism” led to their son being found with a self-inflicted wound using an armed weapon.

In his divorce filing, Michael blamed his third wife DeAnna for driving their son to end his own life

Image credits: David Becker/WireImage

Perry said Michael had “many struggles” in his personal life.

“I just spoke to Michael two days ago,” he told the Daily Mail following his passing. “I knew he was not well.”

“Michael was suffering from the effects of alcoholism,” he continued. “He had multiple stints in and out of rehab. He struggled to maintain his sobriety. He was not happy about his life.”

Image credits: Netflix

His legal battles with DeAnna particularly took a toll on him, the lawyer said.

“I blame her for putting in the screws over his last years of life,” Wander said, alleging the legal battle, which saw his passport be ‘maliciously revoked,’ impacted his ability to travel and work abroad,” he told the outlet. “ … Michael lived a life of regrets – those regrets being his two marriages.”

The actor’s younger sister Virginia Madsen shared a touching tribute following his passing

Image credits: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Following his passing, tributes came pouring in from Hollywood stars, including his younger sister Virginia Madsen.

“My brother Michael has left the stage,” the actress wrote on social media. “He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw.”

Image credits: E. Charbonneau/WireImage

Virginia said they weren’t mourning a “public figure” or “myth,” but “flesh and blood and ferocious heart.”

“I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him,” she added. “I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend. I miss my big brother.”

“He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness,” Virginia wrote on social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by virginiamadsen (@virginiamadsen)

Fans and celebrities shared condolences in the comment section of her post.

“My sincere condolences to you and your family,” Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone commented, while Bride of Chucky actress Jennifer Tilly wrote, “My condolences. He was a wonderful man.”

Several Hollywood stars shared emotional messages, reflecting on the times they shared with the deceased actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide)

Walton Goggins shared a tribute to his The Hateful Eight co-star and called him an “icon,” with an “aura like no one else.”

“Ain’t enough words so I’ll just say this…. I love you buddy,” The White Lotus star said.

Jennifer Tilly, who starred alongside him in The Getaway described him as “one of [her] favorite actors” she’s ever worked with.

Michael was one of my favorite actors I ever worked with. “The Getaway” was very early in my career and he made me feel safe and supported. He was wildly audacious and rambunctious with his character choices, and had a wicked sense of humor. I don’t recall ever laughing so much… pic.twitter.com/stmTtDwXpo — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) July 3, 2025

Michael Madsen was a dream to work with.A truly gifted actor & gentleman who made every person on the set comfortable; generous with his stories & with his infectious laughter.I only wish we could have done more things together in this crazy business

My love to his kids & friends pic.twitter.com/JzrF4JmSKc — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) July 3, 2025

Billy Baldwin found it “fitting” that the actor “would pass away on 4th of July weekend.”

“He was no firecracker… a total stick of dynamite on screen and in life. Rest easy my friend,” he added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or thoughts of ending their own life, help is available:International Hotlines

“The King of Cool,” one fan called him, while another said, “Now he is with his son”

