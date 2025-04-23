"Have Too Many Gross Uncles To Enjoy This": 53YO Walton Goggins' Bulge In Photoshoot Stuns People

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet lost its chill after Walton Goggins stripped down to a yellow speedo and gave the camera some sultry, bare-legged confidence.

The 53-year-old star of the hour was chosen as one of CULTURED magazine’s 2025 CULT100 cover stars.

As he posed for the magazine, the White Lotus actor offered some sizzling looks in his yellow speedo and a mustard suede Zegna jacket.

    53YO Walton Goggins in a black outfit during photoshoot, capturing attention with his confident pose.

    Image credits: Rex Features / Vidapress

    Netizens swooned over “Walton showing us his Goggins,” with one fan calling him “the finest man I have ever seen in my life.”

    “Help I’m pregnant,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “He’s so daddy.”

    “I could moisturize him,” said another.

    “This is utterly unhinged. I love it and am disgusted by it in equal measures,” a social media user said 

    53YO Walton Goggins in photoshoot, seated on a patterned red couch, wearing a white shirt, exuding confidence.

    Image credits: The White Lotus / HBO

    Even swimwear brand Speedo was delighted to see him lounging around in their product on a ferris wheel.

    “Our dream has officially come true!” the brand said, adding that he’s “absolutely rocking that Speedo!”

    Critics, however, weren’t ready to admire the photos, with one saying, “That is creepy.”

    “Feels like I need a shower after that,” read one comment

    Walton Goggins in yellow swimwear and a tan jacket posing confidently on a magazine cover.

    Image credits: cultured_mag/rebeccarams/waltongogginsbonafide / Instagram

    Image credits: pissoffluvv / X

    “I really don’t want to disrespect him, but he looks like grinch (beach edition),” one said.

    Another wrote, “I have too many gross uncles to enjoy this sorry walton.”

    One said, “I cannot unsee these and not in a good way.”

    53YO in yellow outfit and open bathroom door, showcasing bold photoshoot style.

    Image credits: cultured_mag/rebeccarams/waltongogginsbonafide / Instagram

    Walton has received widespread praise for his role of the moody, mysterious Rick Hatchett in the White Lotus.

    His character of Cooper Howard, or Ghoul, also saw much success in the series Fallout, based on a post-apocalyptic video game with the same name.

    The actor recently shared that he likes to read his scripts in his backyard with a coffee in hand and zero clothes on his body.

    Shirtless man in yellow swim briefs and boots, standing on a boardwalk, arms raised, sunny day.

    Image credits: waltongogginsbonafide / Instagram

    “I’ve been n*ked in the backyard of every house I’ve ever owned,” he told the Daily Mail’s You! Magazine this month.

    He didn’t call himself an “exhibitionist” but explained, “You wake up in the morning and you have a beautiful cup of coffee with clothes or sans clothes and feel the air on your body.”

    In his interview with CULTURED magazine, the actor admitted that not all his White Lotus co-stars fully understood his “process.”

    “My character—Rick Hatchett—he’s isolated. So during filming, I was isolated,” Walton said in the Q&A with Fallout director Jonathan Nolan for the magazine.

    “I liked mirroring that, but it was emotionally difficult,” he added.

    The White Lotus star said he clashed with a co-star on set over his methods

    Man in a colorful shirt holding a snake, looking surprised, in a dimly lit setting; bulge photoshoot context.

    Image credits: Max / YouTube

    “A few months into ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Fallout’ premiered and started to take off,” he told the show’s director.

    “One day, this actor I was working with—nice guy, good actor—came up to me and said, ‘You’re brilliant in ‘Fallout.’ Please tell me you had a good time making that,’” continued the Django Unchained actor.

    He remembered being stunned by the actor’s response and said he “didn’t get it.”

    Man in a floral shirt standing indoors, thoughtful expression, with blurred background plants and warm lighting.

    Image credits: The White Lotus / HBO

    “I don’t care how good you are—if you don’t understand that there’s a world beyond the script, if you don’t give yourself over to it, then you’re missing something profound in this work,” he told Jonathan. “This is the dr*g.”

    Walton recalled telling the co-star that he played a guy “who’s lived for 200 years and seen the worst of humanity.”

    So every day was “horrible,” he added.

    A man in sunglasses and a floral shirt with a woman, both relaxing on a lounge chair outdoors.

    Image credits: aimeelouwood / Instagram

    The co-star “just stared back at me like, ‘Okay, wow,’” Walton said.

    He added that he brings a certain “level of seriousness” to everything he does, whether it’s comedy or drama.

    Jonathan asked him during the Q&A whether people are ever “starstruck” when they meet him.

    “F*** yes, I’m Walton Goggins,” the actor declared.

    Man in sunglasses and a striped shirt in an outdoor setting, related to stunning photoshoot themes.

    Image credits: waltongogginsbonafide / Instagram

    Rumors recently claimed that Walton and actress Aimee Lou Wood—the onscreen lovebirds in White Lotusare having a feud. But it is believed they may be joining forces for another project.

    CNN journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister said she was told “off the record” that there is “something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together.”

    “So, if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them,” she said on the Viall Files podcast.

    “It’s not like they can’t be in the same room….there is something on the books,” she added.

