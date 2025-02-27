ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Trachtenberg clapped back at fans concerned over her health, a year before her passing.

In January 2024, fans flooded the actress’s Instagram page to comment under her selfie. Upon speculations about her looks, with fans saying she looked sick, Trachtenberg fired back at them.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s followers were concerned about her health

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Highlights Michelle Trachtenberg lashed out at concerned fans in January 2024.

Trachtenberg's fans were worried about her health after seeing her in an Instagram selfie.

Trachtenberg passed away at the age of 39 on Wednesday, February 26.

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared a selfie with fellow actress Alexa PenaVega in January 2024. Her fans were quick to comment on the actress’s looks. Some voiced their concerns for the actress as she allegedly looked “sick.” While others commented on how “thin” Michelle Trachtenberg‘s hair looked.

Fans also said they noticed her gaping hairline and her yellowing eyes in shared selfies. They also came up with possible illnesses, asking the actress if she had cirrhosis or jaundice. Lashing out at the comments, the actress replied to some of her followers on Instagram.

Trachtenberg fired back at commenters, saying, “check yourself haters”

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

“Explain to me how I look sick,” the actress clapped back in a reply. She continued, “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

The next day, Trachtenberg shared another snap of herself against the negative comments. She wrote, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

Some followers agreed with Trachtenberg and said, “Michelle’s health status is nobody’s business but her own.”

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Trachtenberg (@michelletrachtenberg)

Some of her followers agreed with the actress, saying that “Michelle’s health status is nobody’s business but her own.” A commenter wrote, “If she is sick, that’s her business only and I’m sure she’s getting treated. If she’s not sick that’s also her business. If she wants plastic surgery, her business. If she wants to wear no make up, her business. Get the picture?? She doesn’t need “concern” from her fans.”



While others suggested that she could just own up to what had been going wrong in her life. One such user wrote, “I know it’s none of anybody’s business what happened, but you could just say life happened and you don’t wanna talk about it or something like that. I am sure you’re real fans would respect that.”



Others thought she was “sick” and lying about her health

Image credits: Prime Video

“Concerned for yellow in your eyes but other than that you are a QUEEN and you’re a wonderful human being who deserves love and joy,” one commenter wrote.

Another accused the actress of getting plastic surgery. “You’re stunning, but you had buccal fat removal. Your cheeks suddenly look sucked in, exactly the same way the buccal fat removal in the face/cheeks does to people. You’ve always been beautiful and still are and there’s nothing wrong with getting surgery, but why lie about it?”

Some even claimed that she was lying about her health: “You don’t look like that because you’re 38. I’m the same age, and neither myself or any of the other people I know that are my age look like that. You are in poor health. Just be honest with people instead of lying and lashing out at them for being concerned.”

Trachtenberg passed away on February 26 due to natural causes

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

On Wednesday, February 26, official reports confirmed that Trachtenberg has passed away at the age of 39. The actress’s mother found her daughter “unconscious and unresponsive” in her apartment in Manhattan, New York. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources added that the actress had recently undergone a liver transplant surgery. According to the report in The Post, the Gossip Girl actress passed away from natural causes, with her official cause of death yet to be revealed.

Trachtenberg’s fans expressed their grief in the comments

