Boyfriend Of ‘Buffy’ Star Michelle Trachtenberg Breaks Silence Following Her Tragic Passing
Celebrities, News

Boyfriend Of 'Buffy' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Breaks Silence Following Her Tragic Passing

Michelle Trachtenberg’s boyfriend has spoken out for the first time since the actress tragically passed at the age of 39.

Jay Cohen, a talent agent, was at the Los Angeles home he shared with Michelle on Wednesday (February 26) when he answered the door to a reporter.

Asked about his girlfriend’s passing, the grieving boyfriend told The Daily Mail: “The family will not be commenting on the tragedy.”

Highlights
  • Michelle Trachtenberg's boyfriend Jay Cohen spoke out following her tragic passing.
  • Michelle's mother found her unresponsive in her New York apartment on Wednesday; foul play is not suspected.
  • Jay Cohen, a talent agent, began dating Michelle in 2020.

He also said that the late star’s mother and sister were not at the home, located in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

    Michelle Trachtenberg’s boyfriend Jay Cohen has spoken for the first time following the actress’ tragic passing

    Person in a black outfit on the red carpet, related to Buffy star news.

    Image credits: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

    Michelle’s mother found the actress unresponsive in her New York City apartment around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said foul play is not suspected.

    The Gossip Girl actress had reportedly undergone a liver transplant within the past year.

    Police sources told ABC Newsthat she may have suffered complications after her body rejected the transplant.

    Michelle was first romantically linked to Jay in 2020, though they likely met in 2014 when she signed with his Gersh Agency, one of Hollywood’s oldest talent agencies.

    Man in a navy suit speaks during an event, addressing Michelle Trachtenberg's tragic passing.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    He shared their first social media photo together on Independence Day in 2021, captioning a selfie of the couple, “”#fireworks are every day with this one !! 🎆.”

    Michelle posted the first photo with Jay on Valentine’s Day in 2023, writing, “My #valentines ❤️.”

    For Valentine’s Day 2025, she shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend dressed as Jekyll and Hyde for Halloween.

    “Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face. 🖤💚🩶 💋,” she wrote.

    Michelle had recently undergone a liver transplant, and police sources say her body may have rejected the organ

    A couple smiling together in a cozy cafe setting, reflecting warmth and companionship.

    Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

    She had also shared the same picture for Jay’s birthday in March 2024. “Happy Birthday to the man who puts up with me @jaymcohen ❤️‍🔥💋🎂,” the Ice Princess actress captioned the post.

    Before moving to Los Angeles to work in the film industry, Jay was an investment banker on Wall Street.

    In addition to his work as a talent agent, Jay is a film producer. Some of the projects he has produced include Swimming With Sharks, Two for the Money, and Bride Wars.

    Two people sitting closely in a dimly lit room, one wearing a star-embellished outfit, capturing the moment together.

    Image credits: jaymcohen

    “I started out as an investment banker in New York, made my way to LA, financed some movies for people by accident, so I learned how to make movies because I invested in a movie and turns out the producers didn’t understand they weren’t supposed to take the money home,” he said during a talk at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.

    “So I took the movie over, learned all about film production, started a production company with Dustin Hoffman, made a lot of movies.”

    The former banker has also collaborated with actors Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn.

    Jay Cohen is a talent agent and film producer

    Man in pink shirt by pool during sunset; related to Michelle Trachtenberg.

    Image credits: jaymcohen

    He has two children from a previous relationship: Lili and Rachel. On Instagram, he shared glimpses into their special family moments, including when Lili got married in November 2023.

    “My youngest, Lili, and Lyndsay, now married. I gained a new beautiful sweet loving daughter in my family ❤️❤️,” he wrote.

    He also shared a family vacation photo, captioning the post, “First vacation with my daughters in a while! Love you both so much ❤️.”

    The couple began dating in 2020 and maintained a low profile

    Man and woman taking a mirror selfie, referencing Buffy star Michelle Trachtenberg.

    Image credits: jaymcohen

    Portrait of a woman with light brown hair in a black shirt, related to Buffy star Michelle Trachtenberg.

    Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

    Police confirmed the tragic news in a statement, noting that autopsy results are pending.

    “On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at approximately 0801 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 1 Columbus Place, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct.

    “Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased.

    “Criminality is not suspected. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.”

    The actress was best known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer

    Young woman with long brown hair, wearing a pendant necklace and dark dress, posing for a photo.

    Image credits: M. Tran/FilmMagic

    Michelle’s representative, Gary Mantoosh, stated that her family requests privacy during this difficult time.

    “It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away.

    “The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

    Michelle began her acting career in commercials at the age of three. She made her TV debut in 1994 on the Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

    Michelle was found unresponsive in her New York home early in the morning on February 26

    Urban landscape with high-rise buildings under a blue sky, featuring NYC vehicles on the street.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

    She was best known for playing Georgina Sparks on the teen drama Gossip Girl and for starring in the supernatural drama show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

    The New York-born star also served as an executive producer and host of the 2021 Tubi true crime series “Meet, Marry, Murder.”

    In 2022, she reprised her Gossip Girl role in HBO Max’s remake of the show for two episodes, marking her final TV appearance.

    Fans sent their condolences to Michelle’s family

    Text expressing frustration at reporters following Michelle Trachtenberg's passing.

    Comment on Michelle Trachtenberg's passing, expressing hope to protect her memory.

    Comment mentioning the father of 'Buffy' star Michelle Trachtenberg, referencing her passing with a RIP message.

    Comment about Michelle Trachtenberg's passing, highlighting privacy and grief sensitivity.

    Condolence message for Buffy star Michelle Trachtenberg, expressing sympathy and remembrance.

    Condolence message referencing Michelle Trachtenberg's tragic passing.

    Condolences expressed over the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg, with a reference to Buffy.

    Condolence message extending sympathy following Michelle Trachtenberg's tragic passing.

    Comment by user "hans.zimmer.br" saying, "Beautiful couple. RIP Michelle" related to Michelle Trachtenberg's passing.

    Social media message expressing well wishes, related to Buffy star Michelle Trachtenberg.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
