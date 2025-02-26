‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ And ‘Gossip Girl’ Star, Michelle Trachtenberg, Passes Away At 39

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of Michelle Trachtenberg, beloved for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, are mourning the passing of the 39-year-old actress.

Trachtenberg, whose recent social media posts had sparked concern for her health, was confirmed dead by New York police sources today (February 26), with no suspicion of foul play.

Preliminary information suggests that the actress passed away due to complications from a rejected liver transplant, as per ABC News.

Highlights Michelle Trachtenberg, star of Buffy and Gossip Girl, passed away at 39.

Her recent social media posts sparked concern over her "frail" appearance.

Police confirmed her death was due to natural causes, with no foul play.

Fans mourned her passing, flooding social media with tributes and messages.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

Officials responded to a 911 call by her mother earlier today, finding the actress unconscious and unresponsive inside a Manhattan apartment.

Fans had grown increasingly concerned for the actress’ wellbeing in recent years, after she shared a series of posts in which her followers claim she looked “visibly frail,” and “sick.” Troubling signs included what seemed to be thinning hair and yellow-tinged eyes.

Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress famous for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, passed away at 39

Share icon

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Trachtenberg (@michelletrachtenberg)

ADVERTISEMENT

Trachtenberg, a Brooklyn native, first became a household name for her portrayal of Dawn Summers, Buffy’s younger sister, in the hit supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, from 2000 to 2003. She later found success as Georgina Sparks, the conniving socialite in Gossip Girl.

Share icon

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

She reprised her role in the HBO Max’s 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl, which was cancelled after two seasons, despite the second faring much better with audiences and critics according to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

That same year, Trachtenberg took a step behind the camera, executive producing and hosting Meet, Marry, Murder, a 13-episode true-crime series for Tubi TV.

Share icon

Image credits: EuroTrip / DreamWorks

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Her renewed relevance, as well as her social media posts invited a host of negative comments focusing on her appearance, with viewers speculating that the actress’ health, both mental and physical, was declining.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Crazy how someone can be so beautiful but mental illness takes over and…well you get this,” one user commented on a post uploaded on February 12.

“She had liver disease. That’s why her eyes are yellow,” another speculated. “She got a liver transplant shortly after that picture was taken.”

Share icon

Image credits: Ray Mickshaw / Getty

Speculation follows reports by TMZ I that the actress had to undergo a liver transplant after battling alcohol issues.

The actress addressed her fans’ concern by writing: “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems,” on Instagram.

The actress’ final social media posts centered around celebrating Valentine’s Day with her partner, Jay Cohen

Share icon

Image credits: Jean-Paul Aussenard / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CNN, the police source stated that the actress “had a recent medical issue,” and that her death was the result of “natural causes.”

One of Trachtenberg’s latest posts was dedicated to her partner, producer Jay Cohen, uploaded on February 14 for Valentine’s Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bittersweet image sees the couple dressed for what seems to be Halloween, playfully posing clad in zombie makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Trachtenberg (@michelletrachtenberg)

Netizens flocked to Cohen’s Instagram page to share their condolences and offer words of support.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” a viewer wrote. “She was an amazing actress and loved by many.”

“Sending you strength from afar,” another said.

Her other posts, uploaded around the same time, were mostly throwback photos of the actress at various events, as well as one where she invited people to watch Meet, Marry, Murder on Tubi TV.

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount

“My heart is broken,” one user wrote. “Iloved Ice Princess, Truth or Scare and Buffy! You are missed.”

“I’m shocked,” another wrote.

This story is developing and will be updated with additional information.

“You will be missed.” Netizens took to social media to mourn the passing of the beloved actress.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: drewexmachina

Share icon

Image credits: ICEBREAKINGWOL1

Share icon

Image credits: Lancelot_eth

Share icon

Image credits: SlamJamShow

Share icon

Image credits: priceoreason

Share icon

Image credits: KidRehabJr

Share icon

Image credits: AngelusHector

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: shaianeviana

Share icon

Image credits: 86baus

Share icon

Image credits: RedTeamReview

Share icon

Image credits: ImJustMeAbel

Share icon

Image credits: robynbeck06

Share icon

Image credits: katiepeace05