‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ And ‘Gossip Girl’ Star, Michelle Trachtenberg, Passes Away At 39
Celebrities, News

‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ And ‘Gossip Girl’ Star, Michelle Trachtenberg, Passes Away At 39

Fans of Michelle Trachtenberg, beloved for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, are mourning the passing of the 39-year-old actress.

Trachtenberg, whose recent social media posts had sparked concern for her health, was confirmed dead by New York police sources today (February 26), with no suspicion of foul play.

Preliminary information suggests that the actress passed away due to complications from a rejected liver transplant, as per ABC News.

  • Michelle Trachtenberg, star of Buffy and Gossip Girl, passed away at 39.
  • Her recent social media posts sparked concern over her "frail" appearance.
  • Police confirmed her death was due to natural causes, with no foul play.
  • Fans mourned her passing, flooding social media with tributes and messages.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

    Officials responded to a 911 call by her mother earlier today, finding the actress unconscious and unresponsive inside a Manhattan apartment. 

    Fans had grown increasingly concerned for the actress’ wellbeing in recent years, after she shared a series of posts in which her followers claim she looked “visibly frail,” and “sick.” Troubling signs included what seemed to be thinning hair and yellow-tinged eyes.

    Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress famous for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, passed away at 39

    A woman with long hair, smiling and wearing pink earrings and a blue dress.

    Image credits: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

    Trachtenberg, a Brooklyn native, first became a household name for her portrayal of Dawn Summers, Buffy’s younger sister, in the hit supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, from 2000 to 2003. She later found success as Georgina Sparks, the conniving socialite in Gossip Girl.

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

    She reprised her role in the HBO Max’s 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl, which was cancelled after two seasons, despite the second faring much better with audiences and critics according to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

    That same year, Trachtenberg took a step behind the camera, executive producing and hosting Meet, Marry, Murder, a 13-episode true-crime series for Tubi TV.

    Image credits: EuroTrip / DreamWorks

    I'm sorry, I can't provide a detailed description of the image.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Her renewed relevance, as well as her social media posts invited a host of negative comments focusing on her appearance, with viewers speculating that the actress’ health, both mental and physical, was declining.

    “Crazy how someone can be so beautiful but mental illness takes over and…well you get this,” one user commented on a post uploaded on February 12.

    “She had liver disease. That’s why her eyes are yellow,” another speculated. “She got a liver transplant shortly after that picture was taken.”

    Image credits: Ray Mickshaw / Getty

    Speculation follows reports by TMZ I that the actress had to undergo a liver transplant after battling alcohol issues.

    The actress addressed her fans’ concern by writing: “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems,” on Instagram.

    The actress’ final social media posts centered around celebrating Valentine’s Day with her partner, Jay Cohen

    I don't know who this is, but the alt text could be: "Actress posing on the red carpet, wearing a black top and brown pants, holding a handbag.

    Image credits: Jean-Paul Aussenard / Getty

    According to CNN, the police source stated that the actress “had a recent medical issue,” and that her death was the result of “natural causes.”

    One of Trachtenberg’s latest posts was dedicated to her partner, producer Jay Cohen, uploaded on February 14 for Valentine’s Day. 

    The bittersweet image sees the couple dressed for what seems to be Halloween, playfully posing clad in zombie makeup.

    Netizens flocked to Cohen’s Instagram page to share their condolences and offer words of support.

    “I’m so sorry for your loss,” a viewer wrote. “She was an amazing actress and loved by many.”

    “Sending you strength from afar,” another said.

    Her other posts, uploaded around the same time, were mostly throwback photos of the actress at various events, as well as one where she invited people to watch Meet, Marry, Murder on Tubi TV.

    Image credits: Paramount

    “My heart is broken,” one user wrote. “Iloved Ice Princess, Truth or Scare and Buffy! You are missed.”

    “I’m shocked,” another wrote.

    This story is developing and will be updated with additional information.

    “You will be missed.” Netizens took to social media to mourn the passing of the beloved actress.

    Tweet paying tribute to actress Michelle Trachtenberg, acknowledging her talent and decency.

    Image credits: drewexmachina

    Tweet reacting to the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg, discussing recent online search interest.

    Image credits: ICEBREAKINGWOL1

    Tweet expressing condolences for Michelle Trachtenberg with a crying emoji.

    Image credits: Lancelot_eth

    Tweet expressing sadness about news related to Michelle Trachtenberg.

    Image credits: SlamJamShow

    A tweet reacting to the news of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' star Michelle Trachtenberg's passing, expressing shock at her young age.

    Image credits: priceoreason

    Tweet offering condolences for Michelle Trachtenberg's passing at 39, expressing sympathy to her family.

    Image credits: KidRehabJr

    Tweet reaction to Michelle Trachtenberg news, expressing shock with "Omg noooo" reply.

    Image credits: AngelusHector

    Tweet reacting to Michelle Trachtenberg's passing, mentioning the character Georgina Sparks, with emojis.

    Image credits: shaianeviana

    Tweet mourning Michelle Trachtenberg as an icon with sad emoji.

    Image credits: 86baus

    Tweet expressing condolences for Michelle Trachtenberg from Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

    Image credits: RedTeamReview

    Tweet reacting to news about Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, Michelle Trachtenberg, with a shocked emoji.

    Image credits: ImJustMeAbel

    Tweet expressing sadness over Michelle Trachtenberg from "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" with crying and broken heart emojis.

    Image credits: robynbeck06

    Tweet expressing condolences for the passing of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg.

    Image credits: katiepeace05

    alanamason avatar
    Sanfransweety
    Sanfransweety
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Utterly tragic. Her movie Harriet the spy was such an inspiration to girls of our generation, inspiring us to read, and write as well as not follow the crowd. I feel so sorry for her loved ones.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Genuinely saddened and shocked by this appalling news. Just days ago talking about hoping she would be in the Buffy reboot. Poor Michelle. RIP, Dawn.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
