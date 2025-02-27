Rosie O’Donnell Says ‘Harriet The Spy’ Co-Star Michelle Trachtenberg “Struggled” Before Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the tragic news of Michelle Trachtenberg’s untimely passing, actress Rosie O’Donnell mourned her Harriet the Spy co-star.

In response to the incident, O’Donnell said that Trachtenberg “struggled” prior to her passing, adding, “I wish I could have helped,” in a statement.

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

O’Donnell starred with Trachtenberg in the beloved family movie Harriet the Spy in 1996, when Trachtenberg was only 10 years old.

Following the shocking news of Trachtenberg’s sudden passing at the age of 39 on Wednesday, February 26, O’Donnell revealed to Entertainment Newsthat hearing of her colleague’s death was “heartbreaking.”

“I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped,” she said in her statement.



O’Donnell’s statement coincides with Trachtenberg’s fans discovering “cryptic” messages on social media, leading many of them to rush to her Instagram account.

Trachtenberg called O’Donnell her “biggest supporter” during the filming of ‘Harriet the Spy’

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Best known for her iconic roles as Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, Michelle Trachtenberg had a special place in her heart for Harriet the Spy, her very first movie.

When asked about the movie’s 25th anniversary, Trachtenberg got emotional. “Don’t you effing make me cry,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a 2021 interview.

“I turned 10 years old on the first day of principal photography of Harriet the Spy,” the Gossip Girl star added. “Rosie was my biggest supporter. There was a lot required of me. I’m extremely grateful for the experience.”

Speaking of O’Donnell, Trachtenberg added, “She protected me so much.”

Trachtenberg was found in her apartment by her mother

Image credits: Getty Images

Trachtenberg’s body was found by her mother, Lana, on Wednesday morning at her apartment in Manhattan, according to the New York Post. The New York Police Department told People that officials had arrived at the scene in response to a 911 call about a woman having a cardiac arrest.



“Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased,” police said. “Criminality is not suspected,” they concluded.

Last year, the actress underwent a liver transplant. Sources say that her body may have rejected the transplant, causing complications and leading to her death. According to a friend’s statement, Trachtenberg “knew death was a high possibility” after the medical procedure.

Stars are mourning the sudden passing of Michelle Trachtenberg

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

Following the tragic news, Trachtenberg’s former co-stars and friends took to social media to remember and honor the late actress.



Shawn Ashmore, Trachtenberg’s ex-boyfriend, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, saying, “Incredibly sad to hear about Michelle’s passing. She was an incredible person and I will always remember the years we spent together fondly. She was loving, quirky and would never pass up a law and order SVU marathon.”

Trachtenberg’s Buffy co-star, James Marsters, told The Post, “My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person.

“She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her.”

Trachtenberg’s former co-stars honored her in heartfelt messages

Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Image credits: ET

Another of Trachtenberg’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars, Alyson Hannigan, wrote on Instagram, “I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy.”

Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford also reacted to Trachtenberg’s passing. “Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it,” he wrote.

“She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic… Just a terrible loss. Love you”

Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively wrote, “She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%.”

Trachtenberg’s Adventures of Pete & Pete co-star Danny Tamberelli remembered the star as “a bright light, firecracker and caring person who spent a lot of time and effort advocating for people who needed a louder voice.”

“Michelle was someone to look up to in this business and to the general world at large,” Tamberelli added. “She will be missed.”

Netizens reacted to Trachtenberg’s untimely passing

