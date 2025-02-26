Michelle Trachtenberg’s Life In Photos: From Nickelodeon Fame To Her Last Days

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Trachtenberg, an American actress best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, has left a hole in Hollywood following her death on February 26, 2025.

Police responded to an emergency call made from 1 Columbus Place in New York City around 8am, the NYPD told People.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected,” they stated.

Highlights Actress Michelle Trachtenberg passed away at age 39 on February 26, 2025.

She began acting at age 3, starting with small commercial brands.

She met her breakthrough roles as she starred in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Gossip Girl.'

The beloved star began her career when she was only three years old, with her humble beginnings rooted in commercials and ads. She later branched out to the film industry as she was featured in The Adventures of Pete & Pete and All My Children, to name a few, before finally making it big.

And although her life was cut short, Trachtenberg made quite the impact on Hollywood and its fans alike, weaseling her way into many viewers’ hearts.

To celebrate her life, here is a look at Michelle Trachtenberg’s time in Hollywood

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

A New York City native, Michelle Christine Trachtenberg was born on October 11, 1985, to Michael and Lana Trachtenberg. She also had an older sister named Irene, who studied at a middle school in Brooklyn before moving to Sherman Oaks, California, to attend Notre Dame High School.

Her very first commercial was for Wisk detergent, and she later appeared in commercials for a few other companies, such as Playskool. With her bright blue eyes, wide smile, and adorable curls, it’s no wonder she was the perfect child star.

On August 13, 2015, Trachtenberg referenced her time on set in a throwback Thursday post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Trachtenberg (@michelletrachtenberg)

“I’ve always said my first job was a detergent commercial where I was just turning 4 (this is a Polaroid from the shoot that my mom took). Truth be told I was hired to be the baby of the biggest brand of diapers first, when I was 16 months old, but I didn’t like being told what to do.

“Old habits die hard! 😉 I quickly learned being on set is where I belong… Born to be an #actress.”

Things then took a huge turn for Trachtenberg in 1994, when she starred in the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete alongside Michael Maronna and Danny Tamborelli.

Trachtenberg first began shooting for commercials when she was only 3 years old

Image credits: Prime Video

Image credits: Prime Video

More than two decades later, it seems that the show still hadn’t left her mind, as she described it as a project that was “way ahead of its time” and shouted out its “badass guest stars.”

“I still have that compass necklace. #funfact,” she said on Instagram.

What shot her to stardom, unsurprisingly, was the moment she joined the supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer in its fifth season as the younger sister of the titular character Buffy, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

There, she formed close bonds, including with her on-screen sibling, with whom she celebrated her sweet 16th birthday.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the beginning of an incredible journey for her

Image credits: Disney+

In 2021, 18 years after the show had ended, former castmate Charisma Carpenter alleged that the project’s creator had fostered a toxic work environment, to which Trachtenberg wholeheartedly supported and stood with “all survivors of abuse.”

She wrote on social media, “I am brave enough now as a 35-year-old woman… To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior… very. Not. Appropriate. So now. People know. What. Joss. Did.”

Image credits: Prime Video

Another huge role Trachtenberg managed to land was in Eurotrip, a comedy/adventure film released in 2004, starring with the likes of Jessica Boehrs and Matt Damon.

She made it clear to Entertainment Weekly at the time that it was a huge contrast from her child star image, especially with a particular bikini scene.

“It was a little stressful,” she admitted. “It was the first time that I’ve ever taken off that much clothing — on screen, I mean. But it was such a funny situation.”

A few other projects followed Buffy the Vampire Slayer prior to her time on Gossip Girl

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: Netflix

And then, of course: Gossip Girl.

Trachtenberg fully embraced her role as the villainous, manipulative Georgina Sparks on the beloved show, first appearing in the finale of season three before becoming a recurring character up until the series finale.

In terms of her love life, the New York native was in a highly publicized relationship with Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy in 2006. Although there were rumors that she was linked to Josh Groban five years later, the two never confirmed their relationship.

Trachtenberg began her “villain era” on Gossip Girl, as People put it

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Image credits: jaymcohen

Up until her tragic passing, she was dating talent agent Jay Cohen. The pair had been together since 2020.

Regarding her final days, it seemed as if Trachtenberg wanted to reminisce about her past this month. On Instagram, the actress posted various throwback photos, ranging from her time on Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the cheeky inspiration behind a few of her red carpet looks.

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

The New York Post was the first to report the news of her death and stated that Trachtenberg had passed away due to natural causes after recently having undergone a liver transplant.

A statement from her representatives read, “It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

Comments flooded in with sympathy as the actress had touched many people’s hearts

