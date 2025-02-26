ADVERTISEMENT

As details surrounding the tragic passing of beloved Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg continue to emerge, fans flocking to her social media have discovered “cryptic” messages on her Instagram account.

Fans believe the final posts by the 39-year-old offer a window into her mental state leading up to her passing, with throwback posts in which she reminisced about happier moments in her life, where she looked vibrant and full of life.

Highlights Michelle Trachtenberg's final Instagram posts included nostalgic reflections of happier times.

Fans speculate Michelle's cryptic posts indicated her mental state before her passing.

Reports suggest the actress passed due to complications following a rejected liver transplant.

Friends and co-workers shared heartfelt tributes, remembering Michelle's talent and spirit.

For instance, her last post is a photo from more than ten years ago, where the actress was attending the premiere of the 2013 documentary Killing Kennedy. She played the part of Marina Oswald, the wife of Lee Harvey Oswald.

“I wanted to look like a naughty Tinkerbell,” the actress wrote on February 18.

Fans struggling for answers after Michelle Trachtenberg’s tragic passing believe her final Instagram posts paint a picture of her mental state leading up to the incident

The photo followed at least two other pictures in a similar vein, with Trachtenberg sharing cherished memories of her past.

“A memory, a magical night in New York. I remember feeling like Cinderella!” she wrote in a post on February 15.

The photo, taken in 2011 at the School of American Ballet Winter Ball, sees the actress dressed in a beautiful grey gown, complete with matching earrings that enhanced her famously blue eyes.

“Wishing everyone an ethereal weekend,” she continued, to which a mourning fan replied: “You truly were Cinderella.”

While the official cause of death has not been confirmed, sources told ABC News that the actress passed away due to complications from a rejected liver transplant.

At the same time, TMZ reported that the actress had to undergo the procedure due to “alcohol issues,” which had damaged her liver beyond repair.

Trachtenberg’s family, on the other hand, issued a statement to various media outlets requesting privacy on the matter and adding that there were “no further details at this time.”

Fans grew concerned over the actress’ health, with the actress personally addressing criticisms about her appearance in 2023

One of her final tributes was dedicated to her boyfriend, talent agent Jay Cohen, whom she lovingly described as “the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face.”

The photo, uploaded on February 14 for Valentine’s Day, shows the couple dressed for what seems to be Halloween, playfully posing and clad in zombie makeup.

Fans had been increasingly worried about Trachtenberg’s health in the lead-up to her death, pointing out how the actress—who showcased noticeable changes such as thinning hair and yellowing eyes—appeared to be unwell both physically and emotionally.

Comments grew to the point that the actress had to personally address the criticism, explaining in a 2023 post that her look was not due to illness or surgery and assuring her fans that she was in good health.

“Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have [to] hate? Get a calendar,” Trachtenberg wrote.

Her response did little to calm her followers, with one replying with: “Nobody is talking about plastic surgery. They are talking about your liver shutting down.”

Friends and former co-workers took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the actress

Michelle’s Gossip Girl co-star, Ed Westwick, led the tributes with a post that read: “So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg, sending prayers.” He included a photo of Michelle as her character from the show, Georgina Sparks.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-star James Marsters, who played Spike, expressed toTMZ that the world had “lost a beautiful soul,” remembering Michelle as a “fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and very talented person.”

In a heartbreaking post, Mellissa Gilbert from The Little House On The Prairie reflected on her connection with the actress, writing, “Oh Michy… and we lived so close to one another… my heart aches for your family and all those who loved you so.”

Trachtenberg’s co-star from Harriet The Spy, Rosie O’Donnell, revealed that the actress had “struggled the last few years” and expressed remorse at not being able to help her more. “I loved her very much,” she added.

Trachtenberg’s former boyfriend, Zane Carney, shared a lengthy tribute, recounting their time together, and confessed that Michelle was his “first love.”

“I was so nervous to meet her, and the second she stepped on set, my feelings for her grew tenfold,” the musician recounted of their childhood together on the set of 1993’s Dave’s World.

“She and I developed a truly deep and special connection. Within a few weeks, we were boyfriend and girlfriend.”

“She was such a unique treasure of a soul, and she will be unbelievably missed.”

“You were the best.” The beloved actress’ passing broke the hearts of her fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts

