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Harrowing Video Shows ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actress Daveigh Chase Wasting Away On Skid Row Before Tragic Passing
Daveigh Chase, the Lilo & Stitch actress, smiling with costumed Stitch and Lilo characters, wearing leis.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Harrowing Video Shows ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actress Daveigh Chase Wasting Away On Skid Row Before Tragic Passing

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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The passing of former child star Daveigh Chase has taken a heartbreaking turn after a harrowing video surfaced showing the actress in a visibly deteriorating condition just months before her passing.

Best known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, the 35-year-old had quietly disappeared from the spotlight for nearly a decade before succumbing to a severe health battle on Tuesday, June 16.

Highlights
  • A resurfaced video has ignited serious questions about the former child star’s final months away from the spotlight.
  • Daveigh Chase reportedly disappeared from public life for nearly a decade before her passing at age 35.
  • The actress left behind millions in an unclaimed trust fund as a disputed GoFundMe campaign emerged after her passing.

The resurfaced footage has ignited questions about the private struggles she endured, revealing conditions so alarming that her longtime manager and family members had previously hired a private investigator in an attempt to locate her.

It’s heartbreaking to see someone end up like this,” wrote one netizen.

RELATED:

    Daveigh Chase passed away earlier this week following a severe battle with meningitis, malnutrition, and a blood infection

    Actress Daveigh Chase smiling with bright blue eyes, long brown hair, and a black leather jacket.

    Image credits: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

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    Daveigh Chase was an American actress, voice actress, and singer. While best known for voicing Lilo, she also famously portrayed the terrifying ghost child Samara Morgan in the 2002 horror film The Ring.

    She terrified audiences as the long-haired, well-dwelling ghost girl, winning the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain in 2003.

    She also provided the English-dubbed voice for the main character in Studio Ghibli’s Oscar-winning masterpiece Spirited Away.

    Young actress Daveigh Chase posing with Lilo & Stitch characters, wearing a blue floral dress and flower leis.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

    Screenshot of a tweet from Sofiyat Lawal, a product designer, expressing a heartbreaking sentiment about the actress Daveigh Chase.

    Image credits: Hormowunmi22

    Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, Daveigh moved to Los Angeles as a child to pursue a professional acting career, landing early guest roles on popular shows including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Charmed, and ER.

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    Following her exit from the series Big Love in 2011, Chase’s acting career slowed significantly, with her final film credits appearing in small independent productions in 2016.

    Around 2016, she completely stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight and lived an extremely private life before tragically passing away at a hospital in Los Angeles.

    Video frame showing Daveigh Chase appearing to waste away on Skid Row, with text DEVIGH CHASE IN STREETS OF LA.

    Image credits: _whitewallstuntz

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    According to TMZ, Daveigh passed away from severe complications caused by bacterial meningitis and subsequent bloodstream infections that developed into sepsis.

    The progression of sepsis triggered a systemic immune response, causing her body to go into septic shock and ultimately leading to multiple organ failure.

    Bacterial meningitis is a medical emergency caused by a bacterial infection that triggers severe inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

    A resurfaced clip filmed months before her passing showed Daveigh in a severely malnourished and incapacitated state

    Harrowing video of actress Daveigh Chase on Skid Row, appearing to be in a tragic passing state.

    Image credits: _whitewallstuntz

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    Tweet about Lilo & Stitch actress Daveigh Chase’s legendary acting range in both heartwarming and terrifying roles.

    Image credits: TB_insight

    Symptoms of bacterial meningitis, such as sudden high fever, a severe and persistent headache, a stiff neck, vomiting, nausea, and, in some cases, seizures, usually appear suddenly, often within 24 hours of exposure, and can escalate rapidly.

    Meanwhile, sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency caused by the body’s extreme, dysregulated immune response to an infection.

    Instead of fighting the infection normally, the immune system overreacts, releasing an overwhelming surge of inflammatory chemicals into the bloodstream.

    Screenshot from Lilo & Stitch showing Lilo and Stitch, voiced by actress Daveigh Chase.

    Image credits: Disney

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    This triggers widespread inflammation, leaky blood vessels, and abnormal blood clotting, depriving vital organs of oxygen and nutrients and potentially leading to rapid organ failure.

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    Her longtime manager, John Ryan Jr., confirmed that she had been admitted to the hospital earlier in June to treat extreme malnourishment before contracting the fatal infections.

    Just days after her passing, The Post exclusively obtained a heartbreaking video of Daveigh filmed by an unidentified individual using the social media handle @whitewallstuntz.

    Tweet expressing surprise about Lilo & Stitch actress Daveigh Chase also voicing Samara.

    Image credits: heatherellaxo

    In the clip, Chase was seen living in highly destitute, hazardous, and unsanitary conditions, appearing severely emaciated and incapacitated on the floor of a cramped space that appeared to be a makeshift trailer on Skid Row.

    An unidentified man was also present in the video, sitting beside Daveigh.

    Skid Row is a 50-block neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles, California, and is home to one of the largest stable populations of unhoused individuals in the United States.

    Chase reportedly left behind “millions of dollars” in an unclaimed trust fund accumulated during the peak of her acting career

    Close-up of Samara from The Ring, a character also portrayed by actress Daveigh Chase.

    Image credits: DreamWorks Pictures

    The video was filmed in late 2025, and according to The California Post, both Chase’s manager and her stepsister, Gaia Brown, were alerted to its existence on social media around that time.

    They subsequently hired a private investigator to locate the trailer’s exact location.

    Ryan told the outlet, “We were so close to finding her… Daveigh was the sweetest and brightest light in Hollywood. I can’t believe this is real. Her legacy and work will live on forever.”

    Chihiro from Spirited Away, voiced by actress Daveigh Chase, with Haku in dragon form.

    Image credits: Studio Ghibli

    A tweet expressing sadness over the passing of Daveigh Chase, the Lilo & Stitch actress, and mentioning Spirited Away.

    Image credits: Narukami_Xeno

    Chase’s homelessness on Skid Row was reportedly the result of a decades-long battle with substance misuse, a painful estrangement from her family, and a complete withdrawal from the entertainment industry.

    Daveigh reportedly began struggling with d**gs at the age of 13, during the height of her childhood fame.

    She also experienced a severe family rift and a “painful separation” from her mother and other relatives when she was around 19 years old.

    Lilo & Stitch actress Daveigh Chase in a hospital bed, looking at the camera.

    Image credits: IFC Films

    As her mental health and substance misuse issues worsened, she completely cut ties with longtime friends and eventually fell into extreme poverty.

    Despite having accumulated substantial earnings from child-acting residuals that were safeguarded in a SAG trust account, her severe state of a**iction reportedly left her unable to access or manage her financial assets.

    Her manager revealed that he continued receiving SAG-AFTRA notices over the years regarding her unclaimed funds.

    A man claiming to be the former child star’s longtime boyfriend set up a GoFundMe, though her family says they do not know him

    Daveigh Chase, the Lilo & Stitch actress, holding a small calico kitten.

    Image credits: daveighc

    Following Chase’s passing, he said the former child star had left behind “millions of dollars” in her SAG-AFTRA trust fund.

    A man identified as Roy Hernandez, who claims to be Daveigh’s boyfriend, has launched a GoFundMe campaign titled Help Daveigh Chase Find Comfort & Peace, listing Daveigh as the organizer.

    In the campaign description, Hernandez wrote that Chase was a “light in my life” who faced severe hardships.

    A fundraising page to help Daveigh Chase, the Lilo & Stitch actress, showing a raised amount of $3,964.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    He added that when they met in 2019, he promised to protect her after she was left unsafe in downtown Los Angeles following a family falling-out.

    Roy penned, “All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days.”

    “I understand we all go through things, but if you can help, I will be really grateful for anything. And if you can only give a prayer, I will take that too. Thank you for considering helping us during this difficult time.”

    Daveigh Chase, the Lilo & Stitch actress, wearing a cap and glasses, with a dog beside her.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    However, Chase’s manager and close family members explicitly stated that none of her friends or relatives had ever heard of Hernandez before the fundraiser appeared.

    “Apparently, a man claiming to be her ‘boyfriend’ that none of us friends or her family has heard of has set up a GoFundMe on ‘her and her family’s behalf’ that he set her up as the organizer. I can confirm Daveigh has a trust account set up at SAG to cover all costs,” John told The Post.

    As of this writing, the campaign remains active and has raised $3,964 toward its $5,500 goal.

    “It’s incredibly sad. She brought so much joy to many of us in childhood, yet in her own last days she was struggling so much,” wrote one netizen

    Daveigh Chase wasting away on Skid Row. Social media user heartbroken by the tragic passing of an icon.

    Image credits: FireShadow64

    Daveigh Chase wasting away on Skid Row. User asks if Lilo or Samara will be remembered more after tragic passing.

    Image credits: TheRealTobyX

    Daveigh Chase wasting away on Skid Row. User reflects on her being a huge part of childhoods before tragic passing.

    Image credits: MegaSaidIt

    Daveigh Chase wasting away on Skid Row. User notes being almost the same age, saddened by tragic passing.

    Image credits: Mik3whit

    Daveigh Chase wasting away on Skid Row. User expresses sorrow, praising her voice as Lilo and Chihiro after tragic passing.

    Image credits: Nature_Views03

    A tweet about the Lilo & Stitch actress Daveigh Chase passing away too soon.

    Image credits: AlyssaRainxx

    A tweet expressing sadness over the Lilo & Stitch actress Daveigh Chase passing away at a young age.

    Image credits: Khet_Fyth

    A tweet mourning the Lilo & Stitch actress Daveigh Chase and her impact on many memories.

    Image credits: ScoopSnax

    A tweet stating the Lilo & Stitch actress Daveigh Chase shaped childhood.

    Image credits: officialsariixo

    A tweet mentioning the tragic passing of Lilo & Stitch actress Daveigh Chase and her struggles on Skid Row.

    Image credits: nozumishawolfie

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    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
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    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hollywood destroys yet another child actor. This one really hurts because I grew up with Lilo and Stitch, and Spirited Away. Those movies will make me super sad for the rest of my life now I know what the little girl behind those voices was doomed to suffer.

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    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hollywood destroys yet another child actor. This one really hurts because I grew up with Lilo and Stitch, and Spirited Away. Those movies will make me super sad for the rest of my life now I know what the little girl behind those voices was doomed to suffer.

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