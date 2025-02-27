ADVERTISEMENT

In her final moments, it seems that beloved actress Michelle Trachtenberg “knew death was a high possibility.”

An Instagram post shared the night of February 26 by a friend of the late Gossip Girl star—photographer and media personality Amanda de Cadenet—revealed one of the last conversations the two had with one another while Trachtenberg was “recently” hospitalized.

Highlights Michelle Trachtenberg's friend claims the actress knew her death was a possibility.

Amanda de Cadenet shared one of their last conversations on Instagram.

Tributes poured in after Trachtenberg was found dead at 39.

Accompanied by a sweet photo of Trachtenberg when she was allegedly in her teen years, the caption read, “Sweetheart Michelle. What sad news this morning to wake up to. It feels weird and awful to be posting this, but I want to acknowledge your death because I cared about you.”

RELATED:

Michelle Trachtenberg’s friend shared a glimpse of one of their final conversations

Share icon

Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She continued, “I will always remember you as the young, vivacious woman I met when I took this photo of you…. and seeing your face from the hospital bed when we FaceTimed recently, even though you did not look like you, your sweetness and humor were still alive.

“I will not share the details of our conversation over the last 6 months,” she said before adding, “but you knew that death was a high possibility, and I am only sorry that the outcome was not a better one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The photographer ended the tribute by wishing her a “peaceful transition” and hoped her “spirit” could finally be at rest.

Share icon

Image credits: amandadecadenet

Share icon

Image credits: amandadecadenet

Other heartfelt tributes from those who adored Trachtenberg and worked with her poured in after the actress was found dead on the morning of February 26 in her New York apartment. She was 39 years old.

One of Trachtenberg’s most memorable performances during her time in Hollywood was as the villainous, cunning Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl. But it’s clear her real-life personality was nothing like her on-screen character, according to her co-stars.

Blake Lively, who played Serena van der Woodsen, acknowledged her late colleague via her Instagram story.

“You knew that death was a high possibility,” read the caption

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: amandadecadenet

She posted a photo of the two during the series, saying it was the first day she had met Trachtenberg.

“She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%.

“She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself,” said Lively.

Share icon

Image credits: amandadecadenet

She continued, “Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

Trachtenberg’s breakout role as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, of course, did not go unnoticed.

“So very sad…. Horrible news,” said her co-star David Boreanaz, who played Angel in the show. “RIP and prayers to her and her family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Post was the first to report the news of Trachtenberg’s tragic death.

According to sources, her mother found her at around 8am in her luxury apartment in Manhattan’s Central Park South neighborhood.

The Hollywood star passed away on February 26, 2026, at 39 years old

Share icon

Image credits: michelletrachtenberg

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away,” said the late actress’s rep, Gary Mantoosh, in a statement. “The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

While an official cause of death has not yet been revealed, it’s believed that her passing was due to natural causes after Trachtenberg’s liver transplant last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens slammed Amanda de Cadenet for exploiting her “private struggles”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon