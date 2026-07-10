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‘Diary Of A Wimpy Kid’ Star Who Became Iconic Meme Blows Fans With ‘Unrecognizable’ Look At 28
A young boy with short brown hair, wearing a light blue shirt and a striped sweater vest, looking forward with a serious expression. This is a Diary Of A Wimpy Kid star.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘Diary Of A Wimpy Kid’ Star Who Became Iconic Meme Blows Fans With ‘Unrecognizable’ Look At 28

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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A beloved child star from Diary of a Wimpy Kid has left fans doing a double take after resurfacing with a dramatically different appearance. 

Best known for inspiring one of the franchise’s most iconic memes, Robert Capron, who played Rowley Jefferson, looked almost unrecognizable as he recently celebrated his 28th birthday

The striking transformation quickly sparked reactions across social media, with many struggling to believe it was the same face they remembered from the hit comedy films.

Highlights
  • Robert Capron's dramatic new look leaves longtime fans stunned.
  • The Rowley actor reflected on the viral Diary Of A Wimpy Kid memes.
  • The former child star revealed how his transformation reshaped his career.

“Dang, he went through a glow-up,” one X user said.

RELATED:

    Diary of a Wimpy Kid star stuns fans with unrecognizable look at 28 

    Diary Of A Wimpy Kid star unrecognizable at 28, playing his iconic meme role in the movie.

    Image credits: 20th Century Fox

    Robert Capron played Rowley Jefferson, the loyal best friend of main character Greg Heffley, in 2010’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid

    On July 9, the Rhode Island-born actor celebrated his 28th birthday. X account Pop Crave marked the occasion by sharing a side-by-side comparison showing how much Capron has changed in the 16 years since he debuted as the character.

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    Many social media users were stunned by the actor’s new look, particularly his fit physique. In the more recent picture, Capron also sported darker hair and a more defined jawline, making him difficult for fans to recognize.

    Unrecognizable Diary Of A Wimpy Kid star at 28, smiling at a red carpet event.

    Image credits: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

    “Rowley grew up handsome. Good for him,” one person said.

    A second commented, “Every kid actor eventually becomes unrecognizable, and it’s somehow always the jaw and teeth that do it.”

    “Highkey mogging the looksmaxxing community,” a third user added.

    Robert Capron shared his thoughts on becoming an iconic meme

    Diary Of A Wimpy Kid star unrecognizable at 28, as a young boy in a sweater vest.

    Image credits: 20th Century Fox

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    At one point in the 2010 movie, Capron’s character and his best friend had a falling out. Rowley ended their friendship and walked away, telling Greg, “Don’t call me. Don’t come by my house. It’s over.”

    In November 2011, a short clip of the scene went viral on YouTube and has since become a widely shared internet meme.

    Capron reprised his role as Rowley in the 2011 sequel Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.  A clip from the film also became a viral meme known as “Rowley waves then looks down.” 

    Diary Of A Wimpy Kid star unrecognizable at 28, holding a plate of food.

    Image credits: @robert_capron/Instagram

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    During an interview with Feature First, Capron said he considers the meme inspired by his character one of the “crowning achievements” of his career.

    “I think that is dope,” he said. 

    Capron added that the waving meme was his favorite because the scene was filmed on an ordinary Tuesday and no one expected it to become such a lasting part of internet culture.

    Robert Capron’s changing appearance affected his Hollywood career

    Diary Of A Wimpy Kid stars unrecognizable at 28, posing with kids from the film.

    Image credits: Kris Connor/Getty Images

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    Following his breakout role in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, Capron continued acting in films, appearing in The Way Way Back and The Polka King. He also had a recurring role as Mason in Elementary, a contemporary adaptation of Sherlock Holmes.

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    Since 2018, he has primarily appeared in short films while pausing his mainstream acting career to pursue higher education. In 2020, he graduated from Brown University with a degree in Modern Culture and Media and History.

    A young man with light brown, messy hair and stubble, wearing a purple shirt, smiles at the camera on a beach with trees in the background, showing his unrecognizable look from Diary of a Wimpy Kid at 28.

    Image credits: @robert_capron/Instagram

    During a 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Capron discussed the struggles of transitioning to more adult roles, especially after his physical transformation. The 28-year-old admitted that his new look affected the kinds of opportunities available to him.

    “I really thought I was going to be the male lead with the fat best friend. But once I was thin, Hollywood couldn’t quite peg me,” he said. 

    Capron also worked as a writer’s assistant on the 2023 series The Muppets Mayhem and is expected to return to acting in the upcoming comedy-drama Growing Up Gorman.

    Diary of a Wimpy Kid is streaming on Disney+.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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