We think there are a lot of things to love about secondhand shopping. It’s easy on the wallet, great for the environment, and you never know when you could stumble upon something truly unique at a random thrift store or garage sale. However, ‘unique’ doesn’t necessarily mean aesthetic or awesome! Sometimes, the stuff you come across is beyond bizarre and makes you do a double-take.

That’s where the popular ‘[Stuff] You Find in Charity Shops’ Facebook group comes in. This is _the original_ charity shop group that’s been “ripped off rotten by others” since being founded in 2013. Its members share pics of weird secondhand finds and enjoy poking fun at them. We’ve collected some of the strangest pics they’ve ever shared so you can see just how odd things can get, Pandas. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics and join the group if you love their content.

The founder of the group, Roland Saunders, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda's questions about the community. Read on for our full interview with him.