We think there are a lot of things to love about secondhand shopping. It’s easy on the wallet, great for the environment, and you never know when you could stumble upon something truly unique at a random thrift store or garage sale. However, ‘unique’ doesn’t necessarily mean aesthetic or awesome! Sometimes, the stuff you come across is beyond bizarre and makes you do a double-take.

That’s where the popular ‘[Stuff] You Find in Charity Shops’ Facebook group comes in. This is _the original_ charity shop group that’s been “ripped off rotten by others” since being founded in 2013. Its members share pics of weird secondhand finds and enjoy poking fun at them. We’ve collected some of the strangest pics they’ve ever shared so you can see just how odd things can get, Pandas. Don’t forget to upvote your fave pics and join the group if you love their content.

The founder of the group, Roland Saunders, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda's questions about the community. Read on for our full interview with him.

#1

Sad Little Paper Mache Feather - For 20c It Came Home With Me. Lifeline Fairfield, Brisbane Au

Sad Little Paper Mache Feather - For 20c It Came Home With Me. Lifeline Fairfield, Brisbane Au

Tijana OCeallaigh Report

KiwiKween84
KiwiKween84
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww that's so whimsical and cute!

#2

Sue Ryder, Kingswood. It’s A Torch!

Sue Ryder, Kingswood. It’s A Torch!

Anita To Report

Willow2
Willow2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How big is this? I need a banana for scale.

#3

Best Thing I Have Ever Found. A Brain Snow (Ash?) Globe. Red Hill Salvo’s, Queensland

Best Thing I Have Ever Found. A Brain Snow (Ash?) Globe. Red Hill Salvo’s, Queensland

Louise McGowan Report

Saunders, the founder of the Facebook group, shone the spotlight on the history of the community and what's expected of the members.

"The group started in 2013 trying to make lyrics for a song which did get written and performed," he told Bored Panda.

"Many other groups appeared afterwards so I really took the group seriously and worked on it daily," Saunders said that the group inspired many other similar communities to form.

"Folks love commenting and posting odd stuff," he explained why weird secondhand goods appeal to so many people as a topic in itself. The founder added that there were actually 5 charity shops near where he lived.
#4

Found This Gem In Southern Oregon USA!

Found This Gem In Southern Oregon USA!

Kamee Lloyd Report

#5

Barnardo's Wanstead, London

Barnardo's Wanstead, London

Alice Penman Report

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

be more like a cat #goals

#6

You Can Snap This Up For A Mere £2 In The Hospice Shop In Wisbech, Cambs

You Can Snap This Up For A Mere £2 In The Hospice Shop In Wisbech, Cambs

Holly Cranfield Report

Saunders shared a bit more about the team running the group, as well as the challenges that they regularly face. 

"We have a team of moderators now who share the burden of the enquiries/posts. The volunteers aren't paid and members talk to them and expect a service. Facebook, eh?" he told Bored Panda.

Charity shopping, according to Saunders, "is an exciting thing to do because you never know what you're going to find."

"You can't go into the shop and expect to find something because, more often than not, you'll find something that you weren't looking for. Then, of course, you find some highly inappropriate things like used sex toys they don't realize are actually sex toys, overly revealing leotards, or mini erotic statues. Members take a pic pretending that they are taking it for a friend and post it on the group," he shared.
#7

Found This Creepy Tracksuit At Age UK In Hale. I've Left It There For You Because I Don’t Want It

Found This Creepy Tracksuit At Age UK In Hale. I've Left It There For You Because I Don’t Want It

Gemma Louise Report

#8

£1.50 At Forces Support In Brierley Hill. It Was Love At First Sight & He’s Now Home With Me

£1.50 At Forces Support In Brierley Hill. It Was Love At First Sight & He’s Now Home With Me

Linda Evans Report

11points
POST
ChocolateCake
ChocolateCake
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i don't know why but i am IN LOVE with it.

#9

The Hot Line. Mind In Christchurch. Dorset

The Hot Line. Mind In Christchurch. Dorset

Karen Dickens Report

The founder of ‘[Stuff] You Find in Charity Shops’ shared that he'd been working in comedy "way before Facebook tightened up its standards," so he'd already set out a "baseline set of rules about not victim-shaming or bullying."

"We don't allow tribal objects for example because although they might be funny, they encourage people to comment on inappropriate jokes. When you look at our roles, they have been carefully honed over time." Saunders revealed that they have to deal with a lot of people who are trying to post adverts or extremely inappropriate or illegal content.

"Most members are from the UK and Australia, however, we actually reach many countries," the founder told Bored Panda that they have a global audience, but Brits and Australians make up the majority. Not everyone in the world might have charity shops, however, everyone can still enjoy looking at and commenting on the weird things found there.

The founder of the group also revealed a very interesting (but rather expensive) tradition the community used to have before. "We used to give a mug away every month for the best post and most active member." However, since the Facebook group isn't monetized, the costs of sending these prizes quickly added up, so Saunders had to stop.
#10

Inflatable Jesus. Children's Society Wickford

Inflatable Jesus. Children's Society Wickford

Rich Secker Report

#11

Rainbow Llamas

Rainbow Llamas

Heather Newton Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow and i thought the nicolas cage tracksuit was peak fashion

#12

Staring Into My Soul Age UK. Olney

Staring Into My Soul Age UK. Olney

Kellie Joanne Report

The ‘[Stuff] You Find in Charity Shops’ Facebook group has been up and running for an entire decade! In that time, the group has grown into a very active and dedicated online community that absolutely loves good humor and having a laugh. At the time of writing, the group had over 315.6k members. 

The entire point of the community is to post strange and low-quality secondhand finds, as well as to poke fun at the pics that others share. Laughing at bizarre items is encouraged. However, nobody should make fun of their fellow members.
#13

"Hilarious"... Cancer Research, Cheshire

"Hilarious"... Cancer Research, Cheshire

Helen Hawthorn Report

#14

Not Creepy At All Rspca Whitstable

Not Creepy At All Rspca Whitstable

JS Harvatt Report

#15

I Have Absolutely No Idea. £2 Oxfam Belfast

I Have Absolutely No Idea. £2 Oxfam Belfast

Cheree Rock Report

According to the administrator and moderator team running the whole show, everyone should focus on the comedic side of things. So, for instance, there’s really no room for comments encouraging others to go back and buy all of those weird finds because they might net a neat profit when resold.

Members are encouraged to share the name of the shop as well as what part of the world it’s found in whenever they post a photo. If you feel that the item you’ve seen might offend someone else or be very insensitive, it’s best to err on the side of caution and leave it out.
#16

Mr Blobbly Tea Pot Found In The Hospice Shop In Eltham Yesterday. I Secretly Quite Like This

Mr Blobbly Tea Pot Found In The Hospice Shop In Eltham Yesterday. I Secretly Quite Like This

Lucy Heywood Report

Honeybee
Honeybee
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where does the tea come out

#17

Cancer Research Shop In Hythe, Kent, UK. Both Very “Cute”, But Didn’t Come Home With Me! £3.99 Each

Cancer Research Shop In Hythe, Kent, UK. Both Very “Cute”, But Didn’t Come Home With Me! £3.99 Each

Elaine Dobson Report

#18

I Travelled Halfway Round The World To Find It! Alexandra Tip Shop, Nz

I Travelled Halfway Round The World To Find It! Alexandra Tip Shop, Nz

Liz Ford Report

There’s also no room for taxidermy items, furs, or animal horns. What’s more, Facebook users are asked not to post pics of shoes or boots because the difference in taste causes a lot of “needless drama” and unkindness between members. Who knew fashion made people so emotional?!

The founders of ‘[Stuff] You Find in Charity Shops’ also have a few other niche Facebook groups, including one for any treasures you stumble upon, creepy dolls, as well as Cliff Richard memorabilia. So there’s a bit of everything for everyone, depending on their taste. 
#19

After Realising It Wasn't Mj But John Cleese Moon Moonwalking I Had To Edit It. Found In Severn Hospice, Telford

After Realising It Wasn't Mj But John Cleese Moon Moonwalking I Had To Edit It. Found In Severn Hospice, Telford

Dan Mansell Report

KiwiKween84
KiwiKween84
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He isn't moon walking. He's doing his Ministry of Silly Walks from a Monty Python sketch. I'd love to own this!

#20

We Can Say My Thrifting Session Had A Rocky Start... Goodwill In San Francisco, Ca. USA

We Can Say My Thrifting Session Had A Rocky Start... Goodwill In San Francisco, Ca. USA

Alejandra Del Real Report

#21

Those Little Scamps Malcom And Monty Have Clearly Been Watching South Park

Those Little Scamps Malcom And Monty Have Clearly Been Watching South Park

Send ‘em to the Tower and off with their heads... Gracing the window of Fundraising Shop, Hayes, only a confident young man would be bold to team a tasseled cardi with form fitting floral Capri pants. The animal print legging hugging Malcolm’s manly form are expertly enhanced by an 80’s denim waistcoat Shakin’ Stevens would be proud of.

Sue Harman Report

Going to charity shops, garage sales, and secondhand shops can be a lot of fun if you’ve got an adventurous spirit. You never truly know what you’ll find. So if you have some patience and flexibility, you can really come across something incredible—or incredibly dumb-looking! Whatever the case might be, you’re bound to make someone’s day if you share the photo online. There’s nothing quite like making others smile and laugh with dumb stuff.

Aside from the comedic aspect, buying secondhand goods really is a great approach to living in these economically weird times. You can save a lot of money if you’re willing to buy furniture, clothes, and items that aren’t exactly new. That means that you’re cutting costs and leaving yourself some cash for other things that we all love. Like paying rent! And buying food!!
#22

Very Very Tempting… First Tomato Ive Seen In Weeks ! Princess Alice Hospice, Dorking UK

Very Very Tempting… First Tomato Ive Seen In Weeks ! Princess Alice Hospice, Dorking UK

Juliet Lovell Report

#23

Do I Know What It Is? No. Its Purpose? No. Was It £26? Yes It Was

Do I Know What It Is? No. Its Purpose? No. Was It £26? Yes It Was

Did I buy it from the joint account and tell my husband that I’d saved him the hassle of arranging a Mother’s Day gift for me? Yes I did. I even hid it in my son’s room so that I can forget about it for the next week and a half. (I told him where though)

Come Mother’s Day, I will mostly be drinking G&T from this vessel. Come Easter, if there’s an egg that fits neatly into it, I may have a taste. After that…. errrrm

Sarah Rodrigues Report

#24

Air Ambulance, Stratford-Upon-Avon. A Need

Air Ambulance, Stratford-Upon-Avon. A Need

Jess Boake Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh wow i could really use this

Secondhand shopping is also a fantastic way to reduce your carbon footprint and be more eco-conscious. When you’re using something that would otherwise have been thrown out, it means that you’re voting with your wallet and not paying for the production of new items.

Statista notes that the apparel market amounted to $1.53 trillion in 2022, set to grow to $1.7 trillion. Meanwhile, BBC Future points out that a jaw-dropping 85% of all textiles are thrown away in the United States. This amounted to 13 million tons in 2017 or 37 kilograms (81.6 pounds) of clothes per American.
#25

Dvd In The Vein Of Sharknado And Piranha. Cancer Research, Prestwich

Dvd In The Vein Of Sharknado And Piranha. Cancer Research, Prestwich

Crystal Stewart Report

#26

Barnados Milton Keynes

Barnados Milton Keynes

Adele Green Report

#27

Dorothy House, Keynsham UK

Dorothy House, Keynsham UK

Kay Kinchin-Ballam Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I CANNOT DESCRIBE IN WORDS HOW HAPPY THIS MAKES ME

Meanwhile, Earth.org looked at just how much waste there is when it comes to the fashion industry. It’s responsible for a fifth of all global water pollution and 3% of CO2 emissions around the world.

It takes roughly 20,000 liters (5,283 gallons) of water to produce a single kilogram of cotton. That translates to roughly 2,700 liters (713 gallons) per t-shirt (aka enough for a single person to drink for 900 days). 
#28

Genuinely Perplexed As To Whether This Is A Child Facing The Viewer Looking Down Or A Very Hairy Body Builder Looking Away

Genuinely Perplexed As To Whether This Is A Child Facing The Viewer Looking Down Or A Very Hairy Body Builder Looking Away

Christine Sutcliffe Report

Anna Demkovych
Anna Demkovych
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Child looking down. Look at its feet!

#29

Tempted Anyone? Can You Find A Space On Your Wall? £2 Bargain At Catherine House Hospice Norton Bridge - Eccleshall

Tempted Anyone? Can You Find A Space On Your Wall? £2 Bargain At Catherine House Hospice Norton Bridge - Eccleshall

Angela Cooper Report

TheOfficalJesusChrist
TheOfficalJesusChrist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

don't worry guys, i started using a new eye cream and a collagen serum. doing much better now.

#30

And They Called It Pussy Love

And They Called It Pussy Love

Claire Newey Report

The reality is that only around 12% of the material used for clothing actually ends up being recycled. Many materials used for our clothes simply can’t be recycled, so they’re burned or dumped. Some possible solutions to this would be to change what materials are used, upgrade our recycling technologies, and encourage people to buy and sell secondhand clothing.
#31

Oxfam Manchester £2.99

Oxfam Manchester £2.99

Tiffanie Marie Report

#32

Couldn't Pass This By. Perfect For Christmas Jumper Day. £6 Bhf, St Ives, Cambs

Couldn't Pass This By. Perfect For Christmas Jumper Day. £6 Bhf, St Ives, Cambs

Barry O'Sullivan Report

#33

Oxfam...worthing

Oxfam...worthing

Kiki Virdee Report

miss no-way
miss no-way
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a must in everyone's library

#34

Found The Most Epic Little Dude In The Ymca In Norwich Today. He Had No Price Tag But I Cant Stop Thinking About Him

Found The Most Epic Little Dude In The Ymca In Norwich Today. He Had No Price Tag But I Cant Stop Thinking About Him

Sophie Whitmore Report

#35

Mencap, Derby... Not Sure Why This Exists!

Mencap, Derby... Not Sure Why This Exists!

Laura Valentine Report

#36

Who Needs Ashes Of Someone Else’s Problem In Laws? Goodwill, Clearwater Fl

Who Needs Ashes Of Someone Else’s Problem In Laws? Goodwill, Clearwater Fl

Kara DellaSerra Report

#37

Found This Pig In Red Cross Shop In Street, UK. £6 She Looks So Happy !!!

Found This Pig In Red Cross Shop In Street, UK. £6 She Looks So Happy !!!

Tanya Sears Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i don't quite know how to feel about being related to this

#38

I Found This In Salvation Army In Daventry And Thought It Was Gross... My Cousin Was Too Slow To Go Get It As He's Gone Home Already

I Found This In Salvation Army In Daventry And Thought It Was Gross... My Cousin Was Too Slow To Go Get It As He's Gone Home Already

Nai Piper Report

#39

Been Waiting To Find Something Worthy Of This Page. So Here It Is…this Delightful Piece. It Is Just Hideous

Been Waiting To Find Something Worthy Of This Page. So Here It Is…this Delightful Piece. It Is Just Hideous

Jo Knighton-Bailey Report

#40

Marie Curie Exeter It Was Open…

Marie Curie Exeter It Was Open…

Madi Postle Report

#41

Perfect For Someone Who Works In A Job Centre

Perfect For Someone Who Works In A Job Centre

Peter Gill Report

#42

A Strawberry Fish. Or Is It A Fishy Strawberry? Katharine House Hospice Shop In Hednesford

A Strawberry Fish. Or Is It A Fishy Strawberry? Katharine House Hospice Shop In Hednesford

Sarah Sarah Report

#43

Saw This In Age UK At North Point Shopping Centre In Hull Safe To Say Brenda Did Not Come Home With Me

Saw This In Age UK At North Point Shopping Centre In Hull Safe To Say Brenda Did Not Come Home With Me

Robb Paul Report

MissMePhoenix
MissMePhoenix
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To go with the "hilarious" corkscrew!! 😂

#44

Just What You Need 'The Boob Glass'. Seen At Cats Protection, Morden, UK

Just What You Need 'The Boob Glass'. Seen At Cats Protection, Morden, UK

Adrian Radford Report

Rose Button 🇺🇦
Rose Button 🇺🇦
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honey we have guests, get out the fancy cups.

#45

Who Knows What That Wolf Has Ingested.......help The Aged, Maidenhead £4.99

Who Knows What That Wolf Has Ingested.......help The Aged, Maidenhead £4.99

Carol Fletcher Report

#46

Oxfam Belfast, 1 Quid For That Smelly Da In Your Life

Oxfam Belfast, 1 Quid For That Smelly Da In Your Life

Cheree Rock Report

ChocolateCake
ChocolateCake
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i need this for my dad. this is like the perfect description of him :)

#47

£5 For This Role Poly Cat. Lighthouse, Buxton

£5 For This Role Poly Cat. Lighthouse, Buxton

Christine Lambert Report

#48

Fancy A Game Anyone?

Fancy A Game Anyone?

Louise Carey Report

miss no-way
miss no-way
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh well, my son would love this!

#49

Just Why. Big Cancer Research Blackburn Big One

Just Why. Big Cancer Research Blackburn Big One

Daniel Johnson Report

#50

A Cup Sue Ryder Blackburn Definitely C**p

A Cup Sue Ryder Blackburn Definitely C**p

Daniel Johnson Report

#51

Unfortunately The Guide Didn’t Have Anything In. Myton Hospice, Rugby

Unfortunately The Guide Didn’t Have Anything In. Myton Hospice, Rugby

Caitlin Marwood Report

#52

Barnados. Alfreton. My Favourite Ever Find. (Just To Add: I Didn’t Buy It)

Barnados. Alfreton. My Favourite Ever Find. (Just To Add: I Didn’t Buy It)

Bek Watson Report

#53

Talk Of The Shop Weirdly No One Will Buy It $15 City Mission Tasmania

Talk Of The Shop Weirdly No One Will Buy It $15 City Mission Tasmania

Deanna Gibson Report

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that’s like, a donair lamp?

#54

Florence Nightingale Hospice, Chinnor, Oxfordshire. £2 Each. No Sniggering, And No I Didn’t!

Florence Nightingale Hospice, Chinnor, Oxfordshire. £2 Each. No Sniggering, And No I Didn’t!

Jane James Report

#55

Perfect For The Winter Months...only £2.50, Ymca In Peterlee

Perfect For The Winter Months...only £2.50, Ymca In Peterlee

Chan Temelle Report

#56

A China Handbag , But You’ll Need To Part With A Real Handbag Full Of Cash To Buy It. Little Chalfont, Buckinghamshire

A China Handbag , But You’ll Need To Part With A Real Handbag Full Of Cash To Buy It. Little Chalfont, Buckinghamshire

Charles Tait Report

#57

£5. Butterfly Hospice Shop, Louth. "Oh My God" Indeed

£5. Butterfly Hospice Shop, Louth. "Oh My God" Indeed

Ro Maxine Report

#58

Truly Hideous. Can’t Imagine Anyone Ever Thinking “They’ll Look Lovely On My Sideboard”. Cats’ Protection, Cowbridge

Truly Hideous. Can’t Imagine Anyone Ever Thinking “They’ll Look Lovely On My Sideboard”. Cats’ Protection, Cowbridge