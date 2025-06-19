Redditors have been recalling the wildest things they’ve ever witnessed while traveling via public transit, so we’ve gathered their most entertaining stories below. From wholesome encounters to experiences that might convince you to skip riding the subway altogether, enjoy reading through these tales. And be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to start looking up from your phone while on the bus!

If you commute to work via bus or train, the majority of your rides probably feel like a blur. They’re routine and mundane, and most of the time, that’s a good thing. But according to Sustainable Bus , a whopping 81% of Europeans use public transport on a daily basis, so not every journey can be uneventful.

#1 A few years back I took public transport to work one Friday so I could meet up with friends after work. I always drive into work and this was the one time I deviated from the norm.

I was waiting for the bus and a man came and stood by me carrying a cardboard box. The box started rustling and suddenly a tiny, furry face popped out the top. I couldn't hide my delight at seeing a kitten at sad o'clock on the commute and squealed like a little girl. The man asked if I'd like to take the kitten - "it's a nice cat" he said.

I couldn't resist and he handed the box to me along with some sachets of cat food and off he went. I boarded the bus and tried to figure out what I was going to do with the kitten once I got to work. I worked in operating theatres at the hospital at the time so that was interesting! Hid her in the staff kitchen until my mom could come and pick her up for me. Still got the little fur face.

#2 May seem tame, but I sat beside a lady who read her book upside down for 15 minutes straight. Turned pages and everything.

#3 After the Rally to Restore Sanity, caught a train to get lunch with some friends. Every car is packed, but the one we get on seems particularly boisterous.



An old man with a bible on his lap is spouting off about gays, and their detrimental effect on society. To cover up his malarkey, a guy in his full fatigues is leading the entire train in whatever song he can think of; 'Row Your Boat', 'Wheels on the Bus', '99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall. During '99 Bottles, to keep everyone singing, he starts doing a s******r dance for the old guy, to which the whole car goes crazy. It was loud, cramped, and beautiful. The old fella gets off at the next stop.



As everyone is basking in the afterglow of his perfectly human moment, the guy says rather directly "I ship out to Iraq on Monday." Silence fills the car.



We happened get off at the same stop he did. Every person who got off with us either shook his hand or gave him a hug.



Hope he came home safe.

#4 Once, I was sitting across from a guy eating out of a small hagen daaz ice cream container. He didn't have a spoon, and was using his thumb. After each thumb of ice cream, he'd let it melt in his mouth and then spit it on the floor. Everyone switched to another train car at the next station.



On the bus, a high homeless lady started doing assisted flips (using the hand straps on either side of the bus) while freestyle rapping about how young people should love each other more. There was a couple who clearly liked each other, but weren't at the stage that they had admitted it yet. She kept telling them to hold hands, and composed them some personalized beat poetry.



Halloween at 1am, some guy dressed as Borat gets on the bus, hits on all the girls in typical Borat style, and then passes out in the corner.



Vancouver buses and skytrains can be pretty odd sometimes.

#5 I was riding on the TTC subway (Toronto Transit Commission for all you non-Canadians), one day and across from me I noticed that there was this Asian man sitting with a live chicken in an opaque white plastic bag. I didn't see much except for the chickens' claws and this guy was trying to calm the chicken down as he put it underneath this seat because it kept clucking every time the train lurched. At the next stop this young woman goes to sit down beside him and she accidentally kicks the poor chicken and you just hear a big "BAKAWK!" and it startled her, and the guy said "No, no it's ok, it's just a chicken" and the look on her face was a priceless "WTF?".



You see some really strange things happen on the TTC.

#6 I once saw a pigeon standing on the platform for the Chicago L train like he was waiting for the train. The train pulled up and the pigeon (perfectly lined up with the door) got on the train, walked calmly down the center isle to the next door, then got off at the next stop.

#7 I have many tales from Miami MetroRail but this is my favorite: During a busy weekday rush hour a man in a suit boards the train and sits next to me. I think, "Great. A normal person sitting next to me for once." He's clean-cut, nothing out of the ordinary. A few minutes into the ride, he opens his briefcase and pulls out half a sandwich. I think, "Dammit. Wish I had brought a snack." The man meticulously chews the middle and corners of this sandwich leaving it in the shape of a phone....he then talks on his sandwich phone for the rest of our journey.

#8 Sitting on the Red Line and the lady across from me is eating something out of a cardboard box. No big deal, until she finishes whatever is in it and then starts tearing off bits of the box an casually eating the pieces.

#9 One time while riding the bus home from school a little later than usual, I sat down and almost immediately a man came up to me and just took my right shoe off and walked away. It happened really quickly so I didn't have time to react, but the person sitting next to me informed me that he rode the bus everyday at this hour and that he would return the shoe shortly. Thought it was rather odd.

#10 A guy sitting opposite me was pulling out his nose hair with tweezers. Quite painful to watch.

#11 And this is actually one that my husband told me: he got on the bus after work and found a seat. Nearby there was a dirty homeless-looking dude with headphones in his ears, bobbing his head to music. He seemed really into it. My husband looked down, followed the wire, and discovered that his headphones were actually plugged into a carrot.

#12 I got up to offer am older lady my seat at the bus station, she yelled at me to sit down then proceeded to sit on my lap, it was an odd day.

#13 Sitting on the bus the guy in the back row was cutting his toe nails with clipper. He was putting the clippings onto a tissue than was spread on this girlfriends lap who was sat next to him.

#14 On a bus through Camberwell years ago, my friends and I were sat parallel to a woman quietly singing to and stroking the head of broccoli in her lap.

#15 I saw a woman flossing her teeth using her own hair as floss on the London Underground one morning.

#16 I was in the back of a [bus] in Laos and a nice old lady got on carrying a burlap sack which she tossed down the aisle to the back of the bus and sat down in front. The bag was next to me and as we rode on, I noticed it moving a bit [and] then heard a hiss. I yelled up front to ask what the sack contained - I was answered promptly with the international sign for snake.



The bag had two live cobras in it, and the fact I was upset about it may have been the funniest thing anyone had seen in years.

#17 Girl, maybe mid-twenties on a Friday night, blacked out - all black clothes, jet black hair, black eye shadow, black nail polish, etc. She's just standing there holding onto a pole and all of the sudden a mouse or rat crawls out from her bust and crawls up to her shoulder. She gives the thing a kiss and it runs back down and up her shirt sleeve.

#18 Some guy threw up in a empty 2 litre soda bottle. Then looked at the terrified girl next to him and asked if she wanted some. He called her a c**t when she said no and he took a swig of it.



He was pretty scabby and slurring, f****d up on something.

#19 Weird, but awesome.



Three 6'6" transvestites having an animated discussion with a 4 year old girl and her mother on the Subway about makeup... during rush-hour.

#20 I once got on a crowded subway car and noticed that somehow there was still an empty seat left. I was tired, so I sat down without thinking about it. After a little while I noticed that I was getting odd looks from all around. When I looked up, I saw that there was a blood-soaked used maxi pad stuck to the ceiling, directly over my head.

#21 A weird homeless man wanted to sell me a UFO. I was thinking "How bad could this be? It's probably a bunch of bicycle parts arranged into a disk." But instead, he pulled out a Frisbee made of tinfoil. Hell, for five bucks it was worth it.

#22 I was having a really bad day and decided to leave work early. Midway through subway ride home I'm self-consumed and on the verge of tears when a man gets on with a boombox, a microphone and an unidentifiable black box. He then proceeds to serenade the train with the Michael Jackson song "Black or White." He starts dancing and holding up the microphone to random passengers to sign the chorus. The next thing you know a sing-along has begun and I can't stop laughing with the stranger sitting next to me.



For the grand finale he presses a button on the black box and BOOM! Bubble machine - bubbles everywhere.



He got off at the next stop.

#23 I saw a guy that all of his hair collected into a single dreadlock about the size of a baseball at the front of his head. I could smell it.

#24 Once on a subway, there was a guy looking nervously around the car in his seat, then he shouted, "I'm goin back to da future!" And stuck his head and arms inside his shirt for the whole rest of the way until I got off at my stop.

#25 Standing on the platform, waiting for the subway, I saw a man take a pineapple, and start digging into it with his fingers. Once he got to the sweet, yellow, good stuff, he just started flinging it at passerby. I don't think any of it made it into his mouth. He was just standing there, throwing bits of pineapple at people.

#26 My boyfriend and I were headed to go see the Nutcracker in Boston when a very large woman starts taking her shoes off. We look over out of curiosity and then off come her pants! I couldn't help but stare because I was thinking "WTF is going on right now, there is a woman in her underwear" when out of the corner of my eye I see like 6 other people in the car doing the same thing! This group of pantsless weirdos got off at the next stop and rubbed their a**es against the windows of the train. I still don't understand what happened.

#27 Every once in a while I see this guy on the bus and he's the most hardcore biker looking guy fully equipped with a zz top beard and everything. But he carries a neon green purse. And he struts with it. Like I mean he owns it.

#28 An older man wearing a dress and a hat with tiny american flags on toothpicks attatched to it.



it was a frilly pink dress and no, he wasn't trying to look like a woman.



he looked like a 50+ year old man in a pink dress.



on the plus side, he was quiet and didn't cause any trouble.



i would rather sit next to him than the cr**kheads who rode the bus.

#29 Worst thing was a homeless guy giving himself a bath with 2 bottles of water. He stripped down to his tighty unwhities to do so and people were staring but trying to avoid eye contact. Also, he used a somewhat dirty kitchen sponge.

#30 A man with a f*****g crow on his shoulder, at the Holborn tube. They looked like they did it every day.

#31 I went to the Imbolc festival a few years ago in Marsden, a village up on the moors in West Yorkshire. We caught the train to avoid trying to find parking. As usual it was fabulous - with parades, fire spinners, the fight between Jack Frost and the Green Man and various musicians including a mariachi marching band (from Barnsley, I believe).



We saw the mariachi band (still in full costume) on the overcrowded platform - they were catching the same train as us out of Marsden after the event - and we ended up in the same carriage where they entertained everyone with renditions of Seven Nation Army, Pigbag and Hey Baby. The train was literally bouncing with people dancing and singing. Best journey ever.

#32 6am. Saw a woman and her husband. She was wearing no clothes, just netting. No underwear. They got the bus back from a famous swinger house in South London (judging by her hair which looked like something about Mary).

#33 I once saw a homeless guy in Chicago play 30 seconds of "When the Saints Go Marching in" on a trumpet and then proceed to drop his pants and take a massive dump in the middle of the El. Thing is, half the people on the train didn't even flinch.



EDIT: I honestly don't remember if it was on the........Brown line.

#34 I got serenaded on a train once by an [old man] playing the didgeridoo. He also kept calling me Moyra. That's not my name.



On a separate occasion, I got asked to be someone's baby mama in exchange for a laptop. I declined. I already have a laptop.

#35 I was taking the train from the Bronx down to Coney Island and we had a pigeon that rode the whole way.



It just chilled out under a seat and when we got to the last stop it hopped off the train and flew off.



Pretty smart actually, it's a five mile flight.

#36 As the doors on the Metro are closing, I notice this 30-something year old suit guy sprinting towards the train. He full on dives headfirst into the train, his feet passing through just before the doors closed Indiana Jones style. He stands up, dusts himself off, and says "Whoa... thought I was gonna miss that one" to which the entire train just bursts out laughing. Funniest thing I've ever seen after taking the D.C. Red line for nearly a decade.

#37 Guy was using the bars on the trains as monkey bars and was pretty much thrusting his pelvis area into the faces of people sitting down.



Ah London transport.

#38 Was riding the Red Line subway in Chicago at 2am one night about 10 years ago. I was one of maybe 3 people standing and I'm the only white dude of about 15 passengers total -- not a big deal until I feel these eyes on me across the train. This black dude about my age (23) is standing in the aisle 20 feet away just pointing at me. Staring and pointing. He was tripping on something, eyes totally bugging out, and he looked like he was probably homeless or mental or both.



So he's pointing and staring me down and takes a coupla steps forward and starts yelling at me: "This ain't yo Red Line. This ain't yo Red Line! This is MY motha f****n' Red Line."



He takes another awkward step or two and at this point I'm preparing for a fight -- I'm not used to fighting or anything, but I'm 6'2" 205 and can handle myself. One of the other seated passengers tries to calm him down "C'mon man, just chill. Chill out" and it deters him for a few moments, but that's all.



Then someone else pipes up. There's a middle-aged homeless guy there, sitting between me and this pointing fool. He's on the bench seat that faces into the train. I hadn't yet noticed him, but he was a sight: Ragged stained clothes and shoes, huge filthy beard and, eating f*****g Chinese food out of a bag. Not like with a fork out of a carry out bag, I mean like f*****g reaching into a plastic grocery bag (on the floor) and just pulling out noodles with his fingers, beard all full of this stuff. He finally addresses the other crazy dude: "Boy.....I'ma kick yo m***a f****n a*s!"



He says this a few times, and the two start a dialogue. It started with arguing and somehow morphed into a weird understanding between crazy people. After a minute or two, the first crazy dude sits down next to the second dude and reaches to the floor, eating dirty Chinese food out of a plastic bag with his bare hands. They share a meal this way, I make it to my stop and nope the fck out.



TL;DR - Was accosted by homeless man on subway at 2am, who - instead of fighting me - ends up sharing dirty Chinese food with 2nd homeless dude who put him in his place.

#39 There's a guy in Leeds who walks around with no shoes on doing David Bowie-esque tricks with a crystal ball. I saw him on a train once, hard to know whether to look at his mud crusted feet or his bad**s ball tricks, both are very intriguing.

#40 A guy with schizophrenia was holding a ballpoint pen in one hand and an onion in the other. He went on about vampires as he stared at me. He clicked the pen and flinched a bit every time I moved. I got off at the next stop.

#41 Saw a crazy old lady riding the subway in New York. She had a million plastic bags, like packed inside other bags and in her clothes. She was wearing two coats... in the summer. As if a sweaty old lady didn't smell bad enough, she took a s**t (in her clothes!) and laughed as everyone else rushed to other cars.

#42 I was on a packed bus returning home from work. Barely any standing room left. Was on my phone when I looked down and saw a creeping puddle slowly reaching the front of the bus. I decided to track it to it's origin.



It happened to be a guy in the middle of the bus, standing with a pack of people, p**sing his pants nonchalantly. Everyone started yelling at the guy to stop pissing . He decides to clean up his mess, he grabs a couple newspapers and works the puddle on his hands and knees, trying to soaking it up.





With his legs and hands covered in p**s, he starts hitting on this terrified girl who looked she was 13. He happened to be in his 40 or 50's.

#43 I was on a subway in Madrid with some friends. A young couple with a small case and a small kitten got on and sat across from us. They had dreadlocks and dressed like typical hippies. As the train started to move the young man took some balls and fruit out of the case and began to juggle.



We watched him juggle for several minutes, tossed some money in his hat and got off the subway at our stop. As we approached the street, my friend said what we all had been thinking, "So help me God, I'm glad he didn't juggle that kitten!".

#44 I ride the subway in New York approximately 50 times a week. I have seen countless strange things, funny things, scary things, sad things, etc. But, the weirdest thing I have seen by far was on the 5 express running between 14th Street and 42nd Street at about 1 or 2 in the afternoon. The 4 and 5 express lines are very busy at all times of day, but when I got on to the train car it was just me and two men who were already seated on the train. My immediate instinct was to take a whiff of the air, because usually an empty train car means either someone smells like s**t, or there is a s**t. The air was clear and relatively fresh, so I stayed on the car. I take a cursory look at the two guys on the car as the door closes, and something about them seems odd, but they are just quietly talking to each other so I sit down and mind my own business. I am enjoying myself on the empty car, usually it would be kind of cramped, and I look through the window at the end of the car to see if the whole train is empty or just this car. I am surprised to see that the other cars look slightly cramped as usual.



I decided to take another look at the two guys on the train to see if there was something I was missing, to try to understand why there was no one on this car but us. That is when I started to feel the hair on my neck standing up. They were both super pale, like alabaster white skin, they were both wearing black suits and black hats, and they both had no facial hair at all, not even eyebrows. There was something weird about their hair as well, like they were wearing wigs.



They both were paying no attention to me, they were just talking to each other, and for this I have to admit I felt relieved. My desire to be away from them now was very strong. They just looked so creepy.



I got off at 42nd even though I was going further uptown, and I looked to see if anyone else was getting on their car. No one did. Not that the other people seemed to notice them at all, they just moved away from the car and went to the entrances of the cars on either side.



I told this story only to my wife and two of our friends. My wife laughed and said they were "Men in Black." Well, I will be honest Reddit, I have no idea who or what they were, but they creeped the hell out of me. And in fact just typing this now has made me feel nauseous. If I never see anyone or anything like that again for the rest of my life, I will be just fine with that.



I wish I could more eloquently explain what was so creepy about them, the best I can do is say they looked inhuman.

#45 Got on the good ol' EL in Philly trying to get to work down South Street. I only have one work shirt for the venue I work in, and I had just worn it there the night before. Didn't have time to wash it and it smelled like cigarette smoke, so I just sprayed it with some Febreze before leaving my house. It was a seasonal kind that smells like pine trees.



Right before my stop, I heard sniffing behind me. Turned around and saw it was this old black man. He chuckles and says, "You smell like a Christmas tree." I just give him a weird look and say, "Thank you?" He then replies, "I'd like to hang my balls on you."



I don't think I've ever felt so uncomfortable in my life. I'm just thankful he didn't follow me off the EL.

#46 When I studied abroad in Quito, Ecuador a man sitting in front of me on a bus had a big white chicken sitting on his lap which he proceeded to pet throughout the ride.

#47 Late night, rural train station waiting for a delayed train home. I saw a bloke looking out of sorts, had a chat with him and managed to persuade him not to throw himself in front ot the train and helped him phone a mate to come and pick him up and take him somewhere safe. Turns out he had some big money problems and I made him promise me and his mate to go and get some support in getting it sorted.



I'd love to say I was being selfless and a compassionate member of society, but I'm going to be honest with you reddit, more than once during that encounter, I found myself thinking, 'if he does do it then the train is going to be delayed even more and I'll never get home.'



No idea what happened to him, but I do genuinely hope with all of my heart that he got his life back on track and is happy now.

#48 Waiting for the Uberboat in Greenwich and I saw a seal in the Thames. It's apparently rare so we reported to zsl for their data sheet. It was about 6am and I was heading to work. Great way to start the day.

#49 This was on the tube rather than waiting for it to arrive but there was this lady in a lovely, long, summer dress standing next to me and all of a sudden she looked really uncomfortable and then started jiggling about a bit. She then hoiked up her dress and a big old spider dropped out and ran away.



Poor woman!

#50 Waiting for the train to arrive and dude casually took his shlong out, gave it a good scratch and put it back in his trousers.



Safe to say I moved at the other end of the platform. My flabbers were gasted.

#51 I was getting on a bus at the same time as a young woman. A horrible bloke started shouting at her as she boarded the bus with the usual "sweetheart" and "darling" comments. She did a really good job of staring straight ahead and ignoring him as she boarded the bus and sat down.



He came over to the window and started knocking. She kept ignoring her. So he reached up and grabbed the top portion of the open bus window... which pulled shut onto his fingers. I have never, before or since, heard a man make a sound like that one. It was like someone threw a cat down a well.

#52 I was on the bus at the station, waiting for it to depart. Just then, a fella in one of the front seats stood up, walked to the back seat and lamped another guy sitting there.



They exchanged a few blows. He then calmly walked back to his seat at the front with a bloody nose.



No one said anything, there were no words spoken at all. Not between the two belligerents or the other half dozen passengers already on the bus, or the driver for that matter.



Everyone acted like it never happened.



A few minutes latter, the bus departed and it was an otherwise completely normal bus journey. It was really bizarre.

#53 The sign over a shop behind the bus stop once fell off and onto someone (they were fine but someone else at the stop phoned someone else to get them a lift to a&e).

#54 I think I was at Cambridge train station in the late 2000's and some guy 18-22 year old, pulled out some boxers from his pocket and started sniffing them...

#55 I was standing in a crowded bus minding my own business, when I feel something wet on my right shoe. I look up and see a small boy peeing onto my shoe, the mom just looks at me and directs the stream of [urine] elsewhere. Oh well, at least I got my shoes cleaned.

#56 I once saw an argument escalate until one guy stabbed the other with the smallest blade on the smallest Swiss army knife I've ever seen. Best part was the guy that got stabbed telling everyone not to worry because he deserved it and they were settling an argument. They got off the bus together and walked off in the same direction so who knows.

#57 A few years ago, on a bus in Edinburgh heading home through a slightly dodgy area. There's only a couple people on the upstairs deck - myself, a teenage boy with headphones on, and an old lady minding her own business. A guy gets on, maybe 30ish, total chav wearing a tracksuit etc, wanders to the back of the upstairs deck. I start to smell something weird - nothing I could identify, just weird and kind of nice in a chemically way. I turn around and so does the old lady. Chav guy is lighting his c**ck pipe, makes eye contact with old lady first and says, very politely "Oh I'm sorry hen, It's just ma c**ck. Hope ye dinnae mind." Proceeds to smoke his c**ck for rest of journey.

#58 Riding the F train from Queens into Manhattan, a normal looking guy gets on at 47-50. He was talking but not too loud, all of a sudden after the doors close on 42nd he pulls out a Katana sword. He's by the second door, me and my 2 kids are by the 3rd door on a fairly packed train. And he start yelling about who know's what... and everyone on the train ignored him. No one said a single word. He got off on 34th street.



Everyone on the train was still silent...

#59 While riding the subway, I saw a five-year-old boy using nail clippers to trim the hairs sprouting from a large mole on his mum's neck.

#60 A bunch of people all... beaten up. They were all dressed like clowns.

#61 I was riding on the NYC subway, and this guy with a glorious mullet and wearing all white painter's clothes got on holding a newspaper in front of his face. Once the door closed and the train started to move he says, "Do not be alarmed earthlings. I am the Earth Angel. You may not gaze upon me. I am accepting new disciples, especially young ladies."

#62 Across the bus from me is an old man with a big hole in his c****h, providing an excellent viewing of his old man parts. The second I noticed I got up and stoop in another part of the crowded bus. I look back to see a teenaged innocent looking girl take my seat.



That scream. Horrifying and hilarious.

#63 Usually there are yellow lines to tell people to stay back, a warning announcement chimes in and says to stay back from the line. This old man looks both ways and steps on said line and then proceeds to giggle his a*s off.

#64 F*****g no one. I was on a train in Switzerland after having missed my last one trying to get to Bern. Walked on with my pal and no one was around. Not a soul was on the train, the whole god d**n train. We walked through all the cars trying to find evidence that we were not being shipped to hell and couldn't find one person. We just sat in our car for the rest of the trip waiting to get m******d.

#65 Heard from a friend that a man on the Tube stood at the end of a carriage and shouted bang! A few months after 7/7.



Guy in a suit gets up walks over to him and punches him in the face. Guy is sparked out on the floor.



Guy in the suit sits down and continues reading his paper and the whole carriage applauds.

#66 I'm on the bus yesterday, and sitting across from me is a guy who's probably 50 years old or so, and he is absolutely COVERED with prison tattoos. skulls on his forehead, teardrops, fangs under his mouth, spiderwebs on his cheeks and neck, eyeballs on the backs of his hands, a huge 13 right on his throat, the virgin mary on one forearm, and all of them obviously done in prison, faded, with terrible lines. all in all, a pretty scary looking guy.



so we get to a stop, and the girl next to me gets off the bus. "hey, she forgot her purse," says tattoo guy, pointing under the seat next to me. i look down, see the purse, and hand it over to him, and he jumps off the bus, looks at her, and screams out, "HEY! YOU! YEAH, YOU, STOP! HEY!"



she looks kind of nervous and keeps walking, and he starts running after her, screaming, "HEY! STOP! HEY!" she doesn't stop, so finally he screams, "YOU FORGOT YOUR PURSE!" she stops, he hands it over, and he runs back and gets back on the bus.



"I dunno what the f**k her problem was, man," he says. "That b***h looked at me like I was some kind of f*****g freak."

#67 I was on the train and I saw this guy leaning against the door. He kept on looking over at this girl and was extremely creepy. I then see him put his hand in his pocket and just starts j**king off. I was like are you serious? Right here, right now? The train was extremely full mind you... Guess some people just can't wait...

#68 Outside of a train stop in Chicago I saw a grown man get into a fight with a bunch of teenagers in school uniforms. He took out like four of them before the rest finally decided it would be a good idea to scatter. The final straw was when he punched one of the kids into the side of a moving cab.



My wife and I noped the f**k out of there very quickly as well.

#69 Guy fell out of window on the bus I was on. It was the last late night "drama bus" that left from downtown towards a sort of sketch neighborhood., so you had all the folks who were at bars/clubs/gigs etc on, drunk and high. This drunk guy was leaning out the window acting like a goof and leaned too far. The bus wasn't going fast at the time, so he was basically fine, just a few scrapes; besides he was so loaded he barely realized what happened.



A friend was on the same route another time and said that he was sitting about mid-way down the bus, when all of the sudden people from behind him started making "Ugggghhh, disgusting" noises and moving to the front of the bus. He turned around and near the back of the bus, some dude was sitting there with his w**g dong dong out, shotting a geyser of p**s straight up into the air, raining a golden shower down on the vicinity.



Same bus, more stories. Some crusty punk dude s******g himself at the urging of his friends, another time these dudes at the back of the bus lit up joint and passed it around to other passengers. I was shocked that the bus driver did nothing; although just after the j was killed the driver shouted out "Whoever is smoking that s**t, can get the hell off this bus!" (for the record, I live in a pretty marijuana liberal city).

#70 Chicago Red line 4am, first time by myself in Chicago. Guy walks in with a full black outfit, mask, and two samurai swords... i was drunk and wearing a fur hat so i was not worried...

#71 I saw a tellytubby smoking a joint while waiting for the bus once.

#72 I was commuting home, got off the train at an interchange station and immediately saw someone had collapsed on the platform, so I rendered first aid.



A little later, I got on another train and as soon as I stepped off the train, the same thing happened.

#73 I was on a bus, sitting next to a man who told me all about his dwarf hamster Charlie Sheen. Then he started crying out of the blue because apparently just the thought one day the hamster would die was too much for him to cope with.

#74 Someone was sat at the bus stop eating a packet of raw bacon 🤷‍♂️.

#75 So I was on the subway in New York with my friend. While we are getting on and he spills his drink on this lady. He is mortified and apologizes profusely, but she seems okay about it and they start talking. About 5 minutes later they are having a shouting match about the death penalty, and that's when she pukes all over him. Later he said her breath reeked of alcohol.