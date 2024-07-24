ADVERTISEMENT

Not every person is suited for parenthood, and that’s okay. What isn’t acceptable is choosing to raise a child even with the apparent lack of ability and willingness to do better.  

Today, we’re putting a spotlight on toxic mothers. You’ll see screenshots showing their blatant disrespect for boundaries and privacy. Some may have even risked their kids’ health and well-being. Be forewarned, as a few of these are disturbingly wrong. 

We’ve picked out these posts from this subreddit to highlight some of their behavior. Hopefully, none of you went through similar ordeals as children. If you’re a mom, let these bad parenting examples be your reminder of what to avoid at all costs.

#1

The Emojis Are The Icing On The Cake

thedorchestra Report

#2

Please For The Love Of God Say Sike

Divided_Alarmed Report

#3

I Don't Have A Problem With Extended Nursing, But Omg Still Using Months?

coppersense Report

And here I am where my age should be counted by decades instead of by years.. a five decade old guy.

Minimizing a child’s feelings is a common toxic mom behavior. Some are guilty of telling their kids not to feel a certain way because it is wrong. According to Florida-based psychotherapist Dr. Tracy Hutchinson, this sends a message that feelings are better off suppressed. 

In an article for CNBC, Dr. Hutchinson recommends asking children what they think would make them feel better. She says this trains them to manage their emotions independently at a young age. 
#4

Baby Boy Can't Date

EmotionalPie7 Report

#5

Absolutely Accurate

wonderfulSugarBear Report

#6

Bed Is Actually Going To Be On Fire Now!

secure_dot Report

It’s one thing to encourage your child to strive for excellence. Demanding perfection is when things can get problematic. Dr. Hutchinson says it could lead to confidence and self-esteem issues as they grow older. 

“Build mental strength in your kids by making sure expectations are realistic,” she wrote. She adds that setbacks will only teach kids how to bounce back and hopefully lead them to success in the future.

#7

I Wonder Why This Isn't Working

norcalgirl1822 Report

#8

I'm Sure Her Daughter Appreciates Her Business Being Out There For All To See

morebettah Report

#9

Yes, Destroy Your Daughter's Confidence. Jfc

scaleygoat Report

Growing up with a toxic mom can have a profound effect on a person. According to licensed psychotherapist Christine Scott-Hudson, the inability to trust oneself is one of the few manifestations. 

In her interview with Bustle, she says this mainly happens to people who dealt with a gaslighting mother. As a result, they could suffer a lifetime struggle with self-doubt.

#10

How Can I Be Needlessly Strict And Not Respect My Child's Bodily Autonomy But Make Him Not Hate Me Like I Hate My Mom For Doing The Same Thing?

AutumnAkasha Report

It is an innocent thing that your son enjoys. Let him paint his nails you bumnugget.

#11

A Mother's Love 💕

BadWolf_RX Report

Actually she is kinda right, but I would never risk life of my kids in the name of population control...

#12

You Can Do Everything Right And Still Fail

Lucky-Worth Report

The inability to maintain healthy relationships or a constant attraction to toxic individuals is another by-product of having a toxic mom. New Jersey-based therapist Vanessa Watson-Hill says it’s because emotionally unavailable mothers fail to model a healthy relationship for their children.  
#13

Homeschool Group Comforting A Mom Who Never Taught Her 14 Year Old The Months Of The Year Or His Tables

kookaburrasnest Report

Congratulations, you are at fault for teaching your child the basics whilst supposedly home schooling them. Dingleberries.

#14

From A Mom Group On Instagram. I Guess People Without Children Are Not Allowed To Be Tired

Geodudette2014 Report

Yup, I'm childless and tired, of people like this dingbucket thinking childless people don't get tired. Here's to you too, dingbucket -_-

#15

Discrimination!

Subject_Beautiful_90 Report

Whether it’s about picking a major for college or choosing an ice cream flavor, indecisiveness isn’t always innate. Sometimes, a mother’s negative behavior could be a catalyst for developing such a trait.

That’s because moms greatly influence decision-making. According to research, those who’ve used psychological control as a primary parenting tactic may negatively impact their child’s sense of judgment when they reach their adolescent years. 
#16

F**k You And Your Privacy. I'm Gonna Show 53,000 People Your Picture And Tell Them You Got Your Period Today!

slippinghalo13 Report

One day my cousin came over for something and mentioned that his daughter has started her period. She's over 30 with two teenage kids of her own and I think she would be so embarrassed if she knew this. But it was a sort of open thing in my large extended family that it was just a part of life.

#17

Sex Ed Fail

OwlishOk Report

#18

Leave A 17 Month Old Alone By Himself Because She Wants A Date Night And Doesn't Want To Pay For A Sitter. Time To Call Cps…

DramaLlamaTea Report

5-20 minutes away? A LOT could happen in that time. Keep the babysitter you mouth breathing idiot.

People who grow up with toxic mothers carry that pain their entire life. This is the case for Randi Latzman, owner of the Surviving Mom blog. She created the site as an outlet for the abuse she endured. In one of her recent posts, she recalled the breaking point in their relationship.

#19

The Mom Group I'm In Is A Goldmine For Crazy. I Posted About My 2 Year Old Asking For Privacy In The Bathroom And This Was A Comment I Got

reddit.com Report

#20

This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much

KyleRichXV Report

Just when you think they can't get any stupider . . . . .

#21

Couldn't Have Seen This Coming?

CrazieDiamond Report

“On that fateful day, she told me she didn’t like me and wanted nothing to do with me. I felt like a knife was plunged into my heart,” Latzman wrote. 

The author ultimately decided to break all contact after that argument. According to her, what hurt the most was her daughter’s broken relationship with her grandmother.

#22

Do Babies Give Hickies?

princess_nic0tine Report

#23

Found: Sister Of The Wicked Witch Of The West

ParentTales Report

Umbrellas. Coats with hoods. Waterproof clothing. Do you think rain ever stopped us in the UK?

#24

Wtf

Careless_Channel_179 Report

Dealing with a toxic mom may feel like coming to a dead end. According to psychotherapist Brittany Boufard in the same Bustle interview, the parent in question may resort to the same cycle of denying your feelings and rejecting the idea of change. 

When the worst happens, most experts recommend seeking professional help. A licensed therapist or doctor could mediate the conversation as a third party. As Watson-Hill points out, a professional could also help adults gain a better understanding, especially about developing healthy boundaries.

#25

We Don't Use Chemicals So Going To Starve My 3 Week Old Baby

umilikeanonymity Report

#26

Poor Baby

Time-Koala-4609 Report

#27

She Has Quite A Burden To Bear

boinkish Report

You are responsible for your own faff and the goblins that emerge from it. Stop trying

Now, we want to hear from you, dear reader. Do you know someone who grew up with a toxic mother? How has it affected their life? And how are they coping? We’d love to know your thoughts in the comments!

#28

*stares In Cps*

Worldliness_Antique Report

#29

15 And Pregnant.....again

alishadstanz Report

#30

Really Sorry Your Baby Is A Baby

danytdrogo Report

#31

So How's Your Morning Going? ....i Thought Mine Was Bad Until I Read Hers, Damn

higginsnburke Report

#32

"Your Not A Real Mum Unless You Gave Vaginal Birth To It"

schmeowy Report

#33

"As I Have With All My Babies"

trickynik Report

#34

Screenshot Taken From A Dad Group I’m In

jules083 Report

Commenting has been turned off for this post. I wonder why? #Sarcasm

#35

So Nice To Read Something Funny Where No Harm Is Done To Children

baby_shark_attack Report

#36

I Didn’t See This Here Yet. I Didn’t Get To See The Original Post Comments Before It Got Deleted

LevelZer00 Report

This happened to me in like 1992, right when the cpox vaccine was coming out. Me and half my 2nd grade class went down at the same time. Idr which kid or parent but it was a bday party and most parents had to have known. Mine did, I specifically remember my mom saying we were going to get it out of the way, then when I had it she deliberately exposed my baby sister.

#37

What In The Even F**k?? Poor Baby Was Born In Salty Dirty Water

serendistupidity Report

"Now to starve him to death with bone broth for the next 6 months".

#38

It’s Gross Karen. I’m Also Pretty Certain It’s Illegal To Feed Unsuspecting People Your Bodily Fluids

hilltophermit Report

As a general rule, body fluids should stay out of foods. I learnt that the hard way after making dessert for other's using my man milk.

#39

Generational Trauma Personified. It’s Now Too Intimate For Your Daughter To Cut Your Husbands Hair

Jetsam21 Report

#40

Y.....yes???

GayAvenue Report

Why is it here ? Cinnamon rolls are pretty harmless, but it is better to ask than to eat something dangerous. Would you also think it strange if she asked about sushi ?

#41

You Don’t Need Either

feedthebite Report

#42

I Wonder Why My Toddler Isn't Sleeping?

KCpaiges Report

#43

Finally Found One In The Wild. Almost 450 Comments Flaming Her

reddit.com Report

#44

Popped Up On My Newsfeed

jeopardyjeopardyjeop Report

120 years is too young for a freaking tanning bed, you cancer propagating idiot.

#45

"Disappointing And Frustrating" Yikes

sazydoll Report

#46

Essential Oils Do It All!

fluffeekat Report

Or go with olive oil and a few essential herbs. Be sure to keep basting the child.

#47

No Fatties Allowed!

bluplaydoh Report

#48

A Little Tylenol Should Do The Trick

Tortoisemilk123 Report

#49

Spank Your Kid Because They Have Accidents, With Bonus Ignoring Medical Professionals

fickystingas Report

#50

Common Core Is Definitely Part Of The Leftist Agenda

n_moonsong Report

I pity the kid, probably won't even be able to count to 10 when others are already doing equations. All because of parents that shouldn't have been...

#51

Totally Normal To Want To Record Your Underage Child In Their Bedroom And Bathroom

munchkym Report

#52

Homeopathic Side Effects

decapods Report

#53

Say What?

ohbother325 Report

#54

I Honestly Can't Even Fully Comprehend What They're Trying To Say. I Just Know It Belongs Here

AutumnAkasha Report

Cupcaked? Are kids being raised as food now or is grumpy old SheamusFan missing something? -_-"

#55

Baby Is About 3 Months Old… (From A Due Date Group). Suffocate Or Strangle Or Burn? What’s Going To Happen First?

DramaLlamaTea Report

#56

Kids Don't Need Doctors! Also Doctors Won't Exist Soon?

BlueberryBunnies13 Report

I can see a couple of unnecessary funerals for children in the near future.

#57

When Will My Child Magically Learn To Read?

entomofile Report

#58

“I’m Just Curious”

skyesthelimitttt Report

#59

Full Time Job? How Do You Work Full Time Selling Oils From Your Garage?

CaeJean Report

#60

A Water Bottle

MandyYaraaa Report

#61

Yes, There’s Live Fish In There. Confirmed In Her Comments. I Presume Her “Work From Home With 25% Travel” Is Her Essential Oils Conferences

jeromymanuel Report

#62

My Kid's Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I'd Like To Go Ahead And Do That

Rubytaiwan Report

#63

More Essential Oil S**t

i_cum_marshmallows Report

#64

Some Girl Posted A Question Asking Pregnant Moms If They Thought They Have Or Have Had Covid-19

YaaaDontSay Report

#65

Ex-F***king-Scuse Me?! 🤯

heinenleslie Report

#66

I Asked About Learning Activities For My Toddler

bumdadee Report

#67

Good For You?

MummyToBe2019 Report

#68

She Has An Online Dictionary! Doctors Beware!

Jrebeclee Report

#69

"Monat Makes Me A Millionaire"

naterighter Report

#70

Please Don’t Judge Xx

stupidflyingmonkeys Report

Sure, I keep a few babies in my lock up, they fell off the back of a lorry, can do you a deal if you want more than one.

#71

Gay Satanic Clowns

AnAwkwardPanpire Report

#72

Maybe Don’t Leave The House If Perfectly Normal Human Behavior Bothers You?

momofwon Report

#73

Bet She Put Nuggets In The Oven After Posting This

minigal83 Report

#74

She Insisted Its Normal To Have Your Infant Fall Off A Bed A Few Times After People Started Getting On Her

milfinthemaking Report

#75

Just Keep Your Baby Underwater Forever. They’ll Never Die

bubblyqueer Report

#76

Why Bother Sending Them?

ArtemisGirl242020 Report

#77

This Felt Like It Fit Here

lilgreenbeanx Report

That's the longest run on sentence I've ever seen 😂

#78

Where Can I Get My Kid Tattooed?

yeehawdemon Report

#79

Interesting Definition Of “Need”

srr636 Report

#80

I'm Sure Pure Goats Milk Is The Answer To A Baby With Stomach Problems

emath17 Report

#81

Detoxing Baby??

cozynite Report

#82

Ummmmm

Nicavolcano Report

#83

Apparently Tylenol Is Full Of Glitter 😂

kelseyrosss Report

#84

Comments On A Post About Using The Owlet/Snuza

AgentAnniex Report

#85

Homemade Formula

reallovesurvives Report

#86

I Feel Bad For Her Daughters

Professional-Cat2123 Report

#87

Imagine Being So Out Of Touch

CaregiverVarious9506 Report

#88

Gotta Keep Those Toddlers Looking Sharp

seccpants Report

#89

You Get What You Pay For

Gloomy_Tie_1997 Report

#90

What’s Worse? Raw Goat Milk Or Homemade Vitamin Drops…

Dadrunkenghost Report

#91

She Can’t Afford To Feed The Current Kid So Let’s Get Pregnant Again!

DramaLlamaTea Report

#92

In A Why Did Your Toddler Tantrum Thread Mom Admits To Sending Her Son To School With No Shoes Or Clothes And Posts Them Completely Unrestrained In The Car

proballynotaduck Report

#93

As Seen In A Chicken Raising Group Of All Places 🐓

AmbitiousParty Report

