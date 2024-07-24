We’ve picked out these posts from this subreddit to highlight some of their behavior. Hopefully, none of you went through similar ordeals as children. If you’re a mom, let these bad parenting examples be your reminder of what to avoid at all costs.

Today, we’re putting a spotlight on toxic mothers. You’ll see screenshots showing their blatant disrespect for boundaries and privacy . Some may have even risked their kids’ health and well-being. Be forewarned, as a few of these are disturbingly wrong.

Not every person is suited for parenthood , and that’s okay. What isn’t acceptable is choosing to raise a child even with the apparent lack of ability and willingness to do better.

#1 The Emojis Are The Icing On The Cake Share icon

#2 Please For The Love Of God Say Sike Share icon

#3 I Don't Have A Problem With Extended Nursing, But Omg Still Using Months? Share icon

Minimizing a child’s feelings is a common toxic mom behavior. Some are guilty of telling their kids not to feel a certain way because it is wrong. According to Florida-based psychotherapist Dr. Tracy Hutchinson, this sends a message that feelings are better off suppressed. In an article for CNBC, Dr. Hutchinson recommends asking children what they think would make them feel better. She says this trains them to manage their emotions independently at a young age.

#4 Baby Boy Can't Date Share icon

#5 Absolutely Accurate Share icon

#6 Bed Is Actually Going To Be On Fire Now! Share icon

It’s one thing to encourage your child to strive for excellence. Demanding perfection is when things can get problematic. Dr. Hutchinson says it could lead to confidence and self-esteem issues as they grow older. “Build mental strength in your kids by making sure expectations are realistic,” she wrote. She adds that setbacks will only teach kids how to bounce back and hopefully lead them to success in the future.

#7 I Wonder Why This Isn’t Working Share icon

#8 I’m Sure Her Daughter Appreciates Her Business Being Out There For All To See Share icon

#9 Yes, Destroy Your Daughter’s Confidence. Jfc Share icon

Growing up with a toxic mom can have a profound effect on a person. According to licensed psychotherapist Christine Scott-Hudson, the inability to trust oneself is one of the few manifestations. ADVERTISEMENT In her interview with Bustle, she says this mainly happens to people who dealt with a gaslighting mother. As a result, they could suffer a lifetime struggle with self-doubt.

#10 How Can I Be Needlessly Strict And Not Respect My Child's Bodily Autonomy But Make Him Not Hate Me Like I Hate My Mom For Doing The Same Thing? Share icon

#11 A Mother’s Love 💕 Share icon

#12 You Can Do Everything Right And Still Fail Share icon

The inability to maintain healthy relationships or a constant attraction to toxic individuals is another by-product of having a toxic mom. New Jersey-based therapist Vanessa Watson-Hill says it’s because emotionally unavailable mothers fail to model a healthy relationship for their children.

#13 Homeschool Group Comforting A Mom Who Never Taught Her 14 Year Old The Months Of The Year Or His Tables Share icon

#14 From A Mom Group On Instagram. I Guess People Without Children Are Not Allowed To Be Tired Share icon

Whether it’s about picking a major for college or choosing an ice cream flavor, indecisiveness isn’t always innate. Sometimes, a mother’s negative behavior could be a catalyst for developing such a trait. That’s because moms greatly influence decision-making. According to research, those who’ve used psychological control as a primary parenting tactic may negatively impact their child’s sense of judgment when they reach their adolescent years.

#16 F**k You And Your Privacy. I’m Gonna Show 53,000 People Your Picture And Tell Them You Got Your Period Today! Share icon

#17 Sex Ed Fail Share icon

#18 Leave A 17 Month Old Alone By Himself Because She Wants A Date Night And Doesn’t Want To Pay For A Sitter. Time To Call Cps… Share icon

People who grow up with toxic mothers carry that pain their entire life. This is the case for Randi Latzman, owner of the Surviving Mom blog. She created the site as an outlet for the abuse she endured. In one of her recent posts, she recalled the breaking point in their relationship. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 The Mom Group I'm In Is A Goldmine For Crazy. I Posted About My 2 Year Old Asking For Privacy In The Bathroom And This Was A Comment I Got Share icon

#20 This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much Share icon

#21 Couldn't Have Seen This Coming? Share icon

“On that fateful day, she told me she didn’t like me and wanted nothing to do with me. I felt like a knife was plunged into my heart,” Latzman wrote. The author ultimately decided to break all contact after that argument. According to her, what hurt the most was her daughter’s broken relationship with her grandmother.

#22 Do Babies Give Hickies? Share icon

#23 Found: Sister Of The Wicked Witch Of The West Share icon

#24 Wtf Share icon

Dealing with a toxic mom may feel like coming to a dead end. According to psychotherapist Brittany Boufard in the same Bustle interview, the parent in question may resort to the same cycle of denying your feelings and rejecting the idea of change. When the worst happens, most experts recommend seeking professional help. A licensed therapist or doctor could mediate the conversation as a third party. As Watson-Hill points out, a professional could also help adults gain a better understanding, especially about developing healthy boundaries.

#25 We Don’t Use Chemicals So Going To Starve My 3 Week Old Baby Share icon

#26 Poor Baby Share icon

#27 She Has Quite A Burden To Bear Share icon

Now, we want to hear from you, dear reader. Do you know someone who grew up with a toxic mother? How has it affected their life? And how are they coping? We’d love to know your thoughts in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#28 *stares In Cps* Share icon

#29 15 And Pregnant.....again Share icon

#30 Really Sorry Your Baby Is A Baby Share icon

#31 So How's Your Morning Going? ....i Thought Mine Was Bad Until I Read Hers, Damn Share icon

#32 "Your Not A Real Mum Unless You Gave Vaginal Birth To It" Share icon

#33 "As I Have With All My Babies" Share icon

#34 Screenshot Taken From A Dad Group I’m In Share icon

#35 So Nice To Read Something Funny Where No Harm Is Done To Children Share icon

#36 I Didn’t See This Here Yet. I Didn’t Get To See The Original Post Comments Before It Got Deleted Share icon

#37 What In The Even F**k?? Poor Baby Was Born In Salty Dirty Water Share icon

#38 It’s Gross Karen. I’m Also Pretty Certain It’s Illegal To Feed Unsuspecting People Your Bodily Fluids Share icon

#39 Generational Trauma Personified. It’s Now Too Intimate For Your Daughter To Cut Your Husbands Hair Share icon

#41 You Don’t Need Either Share icon

#42 I Wonder Why My Toddler Isn't Sleeping? Share icon

#43 Finally Found One In The Wild. Almost 450 Comments Flaming Her Share icon

#44 Popped Up On My Newsfeed Share icon

#45 "Disappointing And Frustrating" Yikes Share icon

#46 Essential Oils Do It All! Share icon

#47 No Fatties Allowed! Share icon

#48 A Little Tylenol Should Do The Trick Share icon

#49 Spank Your Kid Because They Have Accidents, With Bonus Ignoring Medical Professionals Share icon

#50 Common Core Is Definitely Part Of The Leftist Agenda Share icon

#51 Totally Normal To Want To Record Your Underage Child In Their Bedroom And Bathroom Share icon

#52 Homeopathic Side Effects Share icon

#53 Say What? Share icon

#54 I Honestly Can't Even Fully Comprehend What They're Trying To Say. I Just Know It Belongs Here Share icon

#55 Baby Is About 3 Months Old… (From A Due Date Group). Suffocate Or Strangle Or Burn? What’s Going To Happen First? Share icon

#56 Kids Don't Need Doctors! Also Doctors Won't Exist Soon? Share icon

#57 When Will My Child Magically Learn To Read? Share icon

#58 “I’m Just Curious” Share icon

#59 Full Time Job? How Do You Work Full Time Selling Oils From Your Garage? Share icon

#60 A Water Bottle Share icon

#61 Yes, There’s Live Fish In There. Confirmed In Her Comments. I Presume Her “Work From Home With 25% Travel” Is Her Essential Oils Conferences Share icon

#62 My Kid's Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I'd Like To Go Ahead And Do That Share icon

#63 More Essential Oil S**t Share icon

#64 Some Girl Posted A Question Asking Pregnant Moms If They Thought They Have Or Have Had Covid-19 Share icon

#66 I Asked About Learning Activities For My Toddler Share icon

#67 Good For You? Share icon

#68 She Has An Online Dictionary! Doctors Beware! Share icon

#69 "Monat Makes Me A Millionaire" Share icon

#70 Please Don’t Judge Xx Share icon

#71 Gay Satanic Clowns Share icon

#72 Maybe Don’t Leave The House If Perfectly Normal Human Behavior Bothers You? Share icon

#73 Bet She Put Nuggets In The Oven After Posting This Share icon

#74 She Insisted Its Normal To Have Your Infant Fall Off A Bed A Few Times After People Started Getting On Her Share icon

#75 Just Keep Your Baby Underwater Forever. They’ll Never Die Share icon

#76 Why Bother Sending Them? Share icon

#77 This Felt Like It Fit Here Share icon

#78 Where Can I Get My Kid Tattooed? Share icon

#79 Interesting Definition Of “Need” Share icon

#80 I'm Sure Pure Goats Milk Is The Answer To A Baby With Stomach Problems Share icon

#81 Detoxing Baby?? Share icon

#82 Ummmmm Share icon

#83 Apparently Tylenol Is Full Of Glitter 😂 Share icon

#84 Comments On A Post About Using The Owlet/Snuza Share icon

#85 Homemade Formula Share icon

#86 I Feel Bad For Her Daughters Share icon

#87 Imagine Being So Out Of Touch Share icon

#88 Gotta Keep Those Toddlers Looking Sharp Share icon

#89 You Get What You Pay For Share icon

#90 What’s Worse? Raw Goat Milk Or Homemade Vitamin Drops… Share icon

#91 She Can’t Afford To Feed The Current Kid So Let’s Get Pregnant Again! Share icon

#92 In A Why Did Your Toddler Tantrum Thread Mom Admits To Sending Her Son To School With No Shoes Or Clothes And Posts Them Completely Unrestrained In The Car Share icon