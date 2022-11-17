When times hit hard, it is nice to have an encouraging voice near you who not only boosts up your spirit but also shares a word or two with you. For adults, it’s harder, but a few words of encouragement for kids are all they need to lift their spirits. Maybe it’s homework that takes up space in their head, maybe it’s other worries, not only school related? A few positive words might just be what the kid needed. But since the dictionary is so vast, what kind of words should you use to express encouragement?

Words can influence people, change a kid's mood in a second, and keep it up for a long period. Some words of encouragement during a bad moment are all it takes to raise the morale of a saddened kid. A simple “good job” or a pat on the back might light up one’s spirits for a moment, but a few encouraging words, selected in good order, are much more powerful than a long series of cliche actions. For a kid, a few good words can go a long way, even if for a short time.

But what words should a kid hear? Are there some common phrases that can fit all the situations that a kid faces in life? Not all positive words for kids are good for the situation at hand, so, if you are out looking for some words to share with a kid you think wants to hear them, look no further than the list below. Upvote the ones that you think might have the greatest effect, and comment below if you’ve used them once or more times!

"Boys can cry too."

"Don’t compare yourself to others."

"Remember, the result of your test is not a reflection of you as a person."

"The effort you put in is more important than winning."

"Thank you for sharing those thoughts with me."

"Your artworks brighten up my day."

"You were right."

"Stop sharing your big dreams with small minded people."

"I love how you help me see things differently."

"You don’t always need to follow the crowd."

"I believe you."

"We make mistakes so we can learn from them."

"Your opinion matter."

"Keep coming up with those creative ideas of yours."

"The stories you tell are so imaginative. I love where your imagination wanders."

"It is not your job to fix everyone’s problems. Sometimes all you can do is be a good friend, and you are excellent at that."

"Asking for help shows your strength and courage."

"You came up with a creative answer and really nailed that question!"

"You are quite wise and mature, even at such a young age."

"It’s okay to not have the answer, that means you’re learning."

"I’m sorry."

"Let’s try it your way."

"When you cleaned up the toys/loaded the dishwasher, that showed me that you’re a helper."

"Your question is thoughtful."

"Whether you win or lose, you will still be the same in my eyes."

"You’re talented."

"I’ll bet you knew you could do it!"

"You’re really improving."

"I am proud of the person you are becoming."

"I am so glad you asked for help when you needed it."

"You have been such a great friend."

"You can be almost anything you want to be."

"It was very brave to do that."

"Never be afraid to try something new."

"Your reading is really improving. That’s because you didn’t give up when there were words you did not know."

"Being the same as everyone else is not important. Being a kind person is."

"You can make a difference."

"Your day might have been bad, but that is not a reflection of you."

"You can not make everyone happy. Don’t feel bad about that."

"How other people treat you says more about them than it does about you."

"It's ok to have a disagreement with your best friend."

"Sharing shows you are caring."

"You did it all by yourself."

"I really want to hear what you have to say."

"You have a unique sense of style."

"With every dawn, you can begin again."

"What do you think?"

"It’s okay to say 'no.'"

"You ran into a problem, and you came up with a solution. That took perseverance."

"I’m glad you’re home now so you can recharge your batteries."

"I’m so proud of how you honor and accept other kids' differences."

"Thank you for reminding me how fun it is to be playful."

"It is okay to cry and let your feelings show."

"Your feelings matter."

"I love how you always say 'please' and 'thank you.'"

"You're such a hard worker! I can tell that you're going to be successful in anything you set your mind to."

"I accept who you are."

"That's a great question."

"Growing is hard work."

"Always tell the truth, even if it’s not great."

"If something happens that feels bad or wrong, you can tell me, you won’t be in trouble."

"You can tell me anything."

"You are important."

"How much I love you can never change. You do not have to win for me to love you more."

"Nobody is great at a new activity when they first begin. But by working hard, you can become the best you can be."

"You are not alone in this."

"We all have bad days sometimes. Tell me about yours."

"What exactly was bad about your day? If we can work that out, we can work out how to avoid the same thing happening again."

"Stick with it, you’ll be glad you did."

"Respect yourself and others around you."

"Great job figuring it out."

"It’s okay to take a break and come back to it."

"You are enough."

"You brought a positive change in my life."

"I’m listening."

"You are intelligent."

"Trust your instincts."

"I can’t wait to see what you do."

"It’s okay to be scared."

"Do you need a hug?"

"Thank you for apologizing to your brother/sister."

"I heard about the nice thing you did today."

"I love that I can count on you."

"I know it's hard to share, but I appreciate how you share your toys with your friends."

"I enjoy your company."

"What’s one interesting thing that happened in school today?"

"I can see that you’re becoming more focused/organised/responsible/helpful."

"Tell me one bad thing that happened today."

"You don’t have to eat it."

"I can see you’re really trying!"

"I appreciate your help."

"I’m glad you enjoy learning!"

"I will always try to keep you safe as much as I can."

"Doctors can be scary, but they are here to help you get better."

"I am grateful that you are my child."

"We are here to help you."

"You are strong enough to get through this."

"You are not responsible for everything that happens."

"The secret to friendship is empathy."

"Be thankful for your family and friends."

"Your kind words can change someone's whole day."

"This family would not be the same without you."

"Anyone can dance!"

"You had amazing focus when you were working on this project."

"You can be the boss of your anger."

"It’s okay if you have a different opinion."

"I’m happy to talk with you."

"Tell me something that made you smile today."

"I’m so glad you asked for your teacher’s help."

"Compete with yourself."

"Tell me more about this painting you did."

"How can you be a better teammate next time?"

"Your laughter fills the whole room."

"Thank you for helping to teach your little siblings what you know."

"I love hearing about the different things you are interested in. You have a very curious mind."

"It's good to be curious."

"I understand you."

"Not everyone will like you, and that's okay."

"Everyone has bad days."

"You have a great laugh."

"That color looks amazing on you."

"What can I do to be a better parent?"

"Can you explain to me why you did it this way?"

"Go play!"

