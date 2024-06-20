ADVERTISEMENT

After submitting my first post with frenzied reactions and feedback on Bored Panda last year, "Today's Special" Comic has returned with a fresh dozen right out of the oven! Hope everyone enjoys them as much as I enjoyed creating them.

The characters—a delightful mix of cows, chickens, pigs, vegetables, fruits, and just about anything else that can tickle your funny bone—might leave you laughing out loud the next time you're perusing a menu at your favorite diner. When this happens, you'll know you've likely been influenced by "Today's Special"! Feel free to leave feedback, good or bad; it's always appreciated!

More info: Instagram | todaysspecialcomic.godaddysites.com | Facebook