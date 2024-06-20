My 23 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)
After submitting my first post with frenzied reactions and feedback on Bored Panda last year, "Today's Special" Comic has returned with a fresh dozen right out of the oven! Hope everyone enjoys them as much as I enjoyed creating them.
The characters—a delightful mix of cows, chickens, pigs, vegetables, fruits, and just about anything else that can tickle your funny bone—might leave you laughing out loud the next time you're perusing a menu at your favorite diner. When this happens, you'll know you've likely been influenced by "Today's Special"! Feel free to leave feedback, good or bad; it's always appreciated!
More info: Instagram | todaysspecialcomic.godaddysites.com | Facebook
I'm very blessed to be able to visualize my ideas mentally and sit down in front of paper and just transfer my thoughts. It's extremely gratifying when it comes out how you visualized it, but extremely frustrating when it's not what you had in mind.
I work a full-time job, so 12-13 hour days are normal for me between work and commuting. After being mentally occupied by my job, turning to cartooning is a nice change of pace when you love what you do.
Before I start working on a comic, I set up shop and listen to music. I'm big on background noise; sitting in silence doesn't work for me. Sometimes I put on old comedy reruns just for the aesthetic.
I'm an old-school guy; I only use pencils, various sizes of inking pens, and Copic markers. I have begun to use some programs to clean up the illustrations because quality is very important.
Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, and Gary Larson of The Far Side are those people who inspired me and shaped my artistic style.
Matt Groening and Gary Larson's humor and style of drawing heavily influence my comic. I've been told by a lot of people they can see the similarities.
Whenever I have an idea or visualize one of my comics in my head, I immediately doodle the concept onto a post-it or any piece of paper lying around and put it in my pocket. When I get home, I have a tin box, and I put it in there with all the others. Needless to say, the box is full of ideas, some I forgot I even drew, which is always a pleasant surprise when you're on the brink of having cartoonist block.