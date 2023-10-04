35Kviews
My 25 Humorous One-Panel Comics That Might Make You Laugh
Every so often, a comic strip comes along that changes the way we think, laugh, and view things.
Enter the "Today's Special" comic. Although copyrighted in 2007, it was revisited and reinvigorated in 2023 through the power of social media. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook have propelled this concept into a frenzy.
The characters, a delightful mix of cows, chickens, pigs, vegetables, fruits, and just about anything else that can tickle your funny bone, might leave you laughing out loud the next time you're perusing a menu at your favorite diner. When this happens, you'll know you've likely been influenced by "Today's Special!"
Feel free to leave any feedback, I am thrilled at every upvote and comment! All requests welcome. Thank you to all who follow "Today's Special" comics on Instagram. Much appreciated.
More info: Instagram | todaysspecialcomic.godaddysites.com | Facebook
I've wanted to be a cartoonist ever since I could hold a pencil. Pen, ink, and markers have always been my favorite.
In high school, I was the class artist and received awards like the Haney and Alexander Medals from the City of New York. My art was even shown at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the School of Visual Arts for two years.
After almost 30 years, I decided to give cartooning another shot, and here I am, pursuing my dream once more.
I love to draw, I love the feel and sound of the pencil on paper. The satisfaction of inking and coloring is gratifying to me.
However, I'm not ignorant, I see everyone enhancing their work while what I felt was an "Old School Niche" will more than likely be in need of an upgrade.
The hardest part of the creative process for me is time management. I work a 10-12 hour day in the plumbing field. I have to maintain content and find time no matter how tired I am to get something done.
My favorite part of the process is without a doubt when the image and thought I had come up with come together as an illustration on paper. I just stare at it for imperfections and adjustments until I feel there is not much left that could make it better. The finished product is worth all the time and energy, every time.
I've always been a bit of an immature person when it comes to humor. I find everything funny. If I could put Googly eyes on everything I would.
My Comic "Today's Special" came from constantly reading menu items at diners and laughing out loud at the table as I envisioned most of the single-panel strips you see today. I believe personification is the funniest form of cartooning and will always gravitate toward finding the humor in anything around me.
Gary Larson who drew "The Far Side" and Matt Groening who drew "The Simpsons" had a profound effect on my life when it came to comedy, delivery of humor, and drawing style.
My motivation is to one day be published, syndicated, and be one of the most recognizable comic strips in the world. (Yes, I said that that's the goal). To have people look at a menu, find it just as funny as I do, and have "Today's Special" comic be held totally accountable.
What is London broil (from someone who lives near London)? Never heard of it.
I'm sad to say it took me over for a minute to figure out what the green object was until I broke down the name p not Butter
You show a great understanding of visual puns. Keep at it! I think with some finessing and nuances, you've got the makings of a great single panel comic.
Wow! What a great thing to say. I will remember you when the comic is great. Lol In all sincerity. Appreciate your take on my work.
I love these going to print them out to hang one up for our Sunday youth group. Don't listen to Pathetic account2
Wow! Thank you so much. Made my day. Let me know the kids favorite 😂
Loved these, very punny
Thank You. Appreciated
