Every so often, a comic strip comes along that changes the way we think, laugh, and view things.

Enter the "Today's Special" comic. Although copyrighted in 2007, it was revisited and reinvigorated in 2023 through the power of social media. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook have propelled this concept into a frenzy.

The characters, a delightful mix of cows, chickens, pigs, vegetables, fruits, and just about anything else that can tickle your funny bone, might leave you laughing out loud the next time you're perusing a menu at your favorite diner. When this happens, you'll know you've likely been influenced by "Today's Special!"

