Every so often, a comic strip comes along that changes the way we think, laugh, and view things.

Enter the "Today's Special" comic. Although copyrighted in 2007, it was revisited and reinvigorated in 2023 through the power of social media. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook have propelled this concept into a frenzy.

The characters, a delightful mix of cows, chickens, pigs, vegetables, fruits, and just about anything else that can tickle your funny bone, might leave you laughing out loud the next time you're perusing a menu at your favorite diner. When this happens, you'll know you've likely been influenced by "Today's Special!"

Feel free to leave any feedback, I am thrilled at every upvote and comment! All requests welcome.

More info: Instagram | todaysspecialcomic.godaddysites.com | Facebook

#1

A Comic About Fish And Chips

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
I've wanted to be a cartoonist ever since I could hold a pencil. Pen, ink, and markers have always been my favorite. 

In high school, I was the class artist and received awards like the Haney and Alexander Medals from the City of New York. My art was even shown at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the School of Visual Arts for two years.

After almost 30 years, I decided to give cartooning another shot, and here I am, pursuing my dream once more.
#2

A Comic About Hot Chocolate

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#3

A Comic About Pan Cake

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
I love to draw, I love the feel and sound of the pencil on paper. The satisfaction of inking and coloring is gratifying to me. 

However, I'm not ignorant, I see everyone enhancing their work while what I felt was an "Old School Niche" will more than likely be in need of an upgrade.
#4

A Comic About Ice Cream Sundae

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#5

A Comic About Blue Cheese

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
The hardest part of the creative process for me is time management. I work a 10-12 hour day in the plumbing field. I have to maintain content and find time no matter how tired I am to get something done.

My favorite part of the process is without a doubt when the image and thought I had come up with come together as an illustration on paper. I just stare at it for imperfections and adjustments until I feel there is not much left that could make it better. The finished product is worth all the time and energy, every time.
#6

A Comics About Fast Food

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#7

A Comic About Sweet Tea

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
I've always been a bit of an immature person when it comes to humor. I find everything funny. If I could put Googly eyes on everything I would.

My Comic "Today's Special" came from constantly reading menu items at diners and laughing out loud at the table as I envisioned most of the single-panel strips you see today. I believe personification is the funniest form of cartooning and will always gravitate toward finding the humor in anything around me.
#8

A Comic About Flat Iron Steak

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#9

A Comic About Beef

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
Gary Larson who drew "The Far Side" and Matt Groening who drew "The Simpsons" had a profound effect on my life when it came to comedy, delivery of humor, and drawing style.

My motivation is to one day be published, syndicated, and be one of the most recognizable comic strips in the world. (Yes, I said that that's the goal). To have people look at a menu, find it just as funny as I do, and have "Today's Special" comic be held totally accountable.
#10

A Comic About Smothered Pork

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#11

A Comic About Tomato Paste

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#12

A Comic About Chicken Buffet

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#13

A Comic About Egg Drop Soup

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#14

A Comic About Grade "A" Beef

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#15

A Comic About Turkey Club

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#16

A Comic About Chicken Drumsticks

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone else think the drummer looks like Homer Simpson? The face, not the physique.

#17

A Comic About Protein Bar

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#18

A Comic About Draft Beer

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#19

A Comic About London Broil

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is London broil (from someone who lives near London)? Never heard of it.

#20

A Comic About Soda Float

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#21

A Comic About Pizza Slice

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#22

A Comic About Cheese

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
#23

A Comic About Cornbeef And Cabbage

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
regina8b avatar
Gigi ️
Gigi ️
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An ear of corn, cow, and head of cabbage walk into a bar and.......

#24

A Comic About Peanut Butter

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
rds8729598 avatar
Robert Skinner
Robert Skinner
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sad to say it took me over for a minute to figure out what the green object was until I broke down the name p not Butter

#25

A Comic About Yankee Bean Soup

Stamatis Lymberopoulos
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Goes with Phillie cheese steak and Rockies mountain oysters.

