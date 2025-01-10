ADVERTISEMENT

Some are passionate about thrift store shopping, while others avoid it due to various reasons like believing common myths, thinking it's below them in some way. Then, there are those who would like to try it out, but fear it might be too overwhelming and they would end up with unsuccessful results.

So, to help them, we decided to compile this list based on @TheSorryGirls' YouTube video about thrifting hacks. The pieces of advice are so helpful that not only thrift store newbies, but also enthusiasts might pick up some new habits from it. So, let's dive in, shall we?

More info: YouTube

#1

Think Outside The Intended Use

Women inspecting clothes in a store. Maybe a nice item you found could be used for a different function than intended – like a quilt being used as a tapestry artwork to hang on your wall.

TheSorryGirls , cottonbro studio Report

    #2

    Dress Appropriately

    Woman in a green jacket browsing leather coats at an outdoor market. Wearing clothes that you can try other clothes over is especially useful if there aren't any fitting rooms in the store.

    TheSorryGirls , Fellipe Ditadi Report

    #3

    Know Your Size / Bring A Measuring Tape

    Colorful measuring tapes. Knowing your size makes the search a lot easier and measuring tape can be especially useful if there aren't any fitting rooms.

    TheSorryGirls , patricia serna Report

    For some, when they hear the words “thrifting” or “thrifted”, they instantly imagine outdated, dirty, and worn-out clothes. Plus, they think shopping this way takes a lot of time for inferior results, so it’s basically worthless. Yet, reality is different. 

    Yes, sometimes some of the clothes in these stores might be a bit worn out; after all, they’re used and donated by people (or organizations). Regarding hygiene, the stores typically do not wash the clothes they receive, but they sort them out and remove items that are too dirty.

    #4

    Choose Your Favorite Places To Visit

    Store with racks of colorful clothing and plants. The exact store to visit is always a personal choice, but some prefer stores in the suburbs as these stores tend to be larger, have more brand names and quality items and are less picked over, but still have rotation.

    TheSorryGirls , Prudence Earl Report

    #5

    Keep An Eye Out For The Unique Items

    Woman examining clothing in a store. Keeping an eye out for unique items can lead to the discovery of some really cool finds.

    TheSorryGirls , Ahmed Report

    #6

    Smell It

    Woman assessing a gray sweater. Smelling items in the store can be useful, as it helps you decide whether you're willing to invest the time and money to remove any unpleasant odors after buying the item.

    TheSorryGirls , tirachardz Report

    Regarding the time it takes, it’s highly variable. For instance, if you’re going to look for clothes or goods without any specific expectations, it won’t take long – thrift stores are usually packed. But if you’re looking for a particular item, it might take longer, as the selections can be inconsistent.

    As for the inferior results, it’s also variable, but quite often, people tend to find some unexpected and valuable stuff they couldn’t find anywhere else. As Macklemore rapped in his song Thrift Shop: “One man's trash, that's another man's come up.” 
    #7

    Be In The Mood

    Person trying on a colorful sweater. Eating food and drinking coffee can give you much-needed energy for treasure hunting.

    TheSorryGirls , Ave Calvar Report

    #8

    Have A List

    Woman using phone examining striped shirt. Having a list or idea of what you want helps you to be more efficient and not walk aimlessly around the store.

    TheSorryGirls , Ahmed Report

    #9

    Go Through The Whole Store

    Woman browsing clothes. Going through the whole store and not only sections you need can help you to find something unexpected.

    TheSorryGirls , Jordan González Report

    Besides these relatively minor disadvantages, thrift shopping offers way more advantages. Where to start? Well, we could start with one of the biggest ones – sustainability.

    As you might (or might not) be aware, fast fashion is one of the things that seriously damages our Earth. Low-quality clothes for fast-changing trends are made by using water and other important resources, get worn a couple of times, and are thrown into landfills, not to mention the microplastics that they release into our environment.

    When you thrift clothes, you are not demanding new ones; you’re purchasing the ones that already exist and not contributing to pollution. Plus, you’re extending the piece's life by preventing it from ending up in a landfill.
    #10

    Use The Thrift Store For Placeholder Items

    Person in a shop, examining shoes on a shelf. If you need a specific item ASAP, like stuff for the new house you're moving into or a winter coat, getting them in thrift shop is cheaper and more sustainable.

    TheSorryGirls , cottonbro studio Report

    #11

    Choose Natural Fabrics

    Colorful clothes on racks at a thrift store. Opting for natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and wool is better as they're of higher quality and don't release microplastics into the environment.

    TheSorryGirls , Picas Joe Report

    #12

    Choose The Best Time Of Day For You To Go Thrifting

    Person thrifting in a store, examining clothing items with enthusiasm. There's no exact best time of day to go, all of it depends on each person and store's work hours, but some people try to avoid thrifting on senior days or during discounts that they don't need.

    TheSorryGirls , Anna Tolipova Report

    Additionally, thrifting can be a hobby or a fun activity to do with friends or family. Thrift shops offer a wide range of items in various styles, functions, and eras. So, looking for something specific or rare can be like a fun game with other people or by yourself.

    You can also simply go looking for one-of-a-kind pieces to make your style more unique and fun.

    If we have proven to you that thrifting might be a fun and worthy experience, but you still have doubts about how you can do it, don’t worry, we can help by directing you to the YouTube channel @TheSorryGirls' video “30 thrifting hacks that CHANGED THE GAME.”
    #13

    Remember Your Impact When It Comes To Thrifting

    People browsing vintage books with jackets in the background. When you thrift shop, you don't create demand for new fast fashion items, which drain the planet's resources, and you're extending the clothing piece's life by preventing it from going to the landfill prematurely.

    TheSorryGirls , pedrojgarcia Report

    #14

    Bring Your Inspiration

    Woman in clothing store, holding clothes and checking her phone. Looking up outfit or decor ideas on sites like Pinterest beforehand can help you to figure out what kind of items you want to look for.

    TheSorryGirls , wayhomestudio Report

    #15

    Check Out Sections You Usually Avoid

    Person holding thrifted jeans with a tag. Don’t hesitate to explore sections you usually avoid, like men’s jeans, as you might discover great fits you wouldn’t find anywhere else.

    TheSorryGirls , S O C I A L . C U T Report

    As you can guess from its name, in the video, one of the channel’s hostesses Kelsey shares what one should do and expect when going thrift shopping. For instance, preparing or “being in the mood” for this activity; knowing which days or times of days are the best (or worst) to go; how to thrift, and so on. 

    These pieces of advice are what today’s list is made up of, so don’t be shy and check it out and upvote the ones you think are the most worthy. 

    Also, if you have any tips that weren’t mentioned in it, don’t gatekeep, share them in the comments!

    #16

    Be Aware Of Varying Degrees Of Quality

    Man in a hat browsing through jackets at a store. Items in thrift stores come from donations, so you can expect them to be of varying quality, mint condition and items with visible (but often fixable) flaws included.

    TheSorryGirls , Clem Onojeghuo Report

    #17

    Try To Remove Stickers Without Chemicals That Might Damage The Product

    Discounted jeans with a 40% off tag. Blow-drying or soaking the sticker in water is the best way to get rid of it, as any kind of chemical might harm a purchased product.

    TheSorryGirls , andre_dechapelle Report

    #18

    Have A Closet Touch-Base

    Woman organizing clothes in a closet with storage shelves. Look through your closet before going thrifting – you don't need too many examples of one item. If you already have an excess, consider donating some of it to thrift shops.

    TheSorryGirls Report

    #19

    Figure Out Which Brands Make Quality Clothes

    Brown sneaker on a mustard-colored fabric background. Be aware which brands make good quality products and which don't.

    TheSorryGirls , Maksim Larin Report

    #20

    Don't Be Afraid To Check Out The Suits Section

    Man in beige suit with a checkered vest, standing by a bright window with a plant. Don't be scared to look for suits and/or blazers in women's and men's sections, you might find something that fits you perfectly.

    TheSorryGirls , Getty Images Report

    #21

    Check The Men's Sweaters & Tees Sections

    Person in a green knit sweater and blue jeans, hands in pockets. Men's sections tend to carry a lot of options for plain clothing items, like T-shirts or crewneck sweaters.

    TheSorryGirls , Frank Flores Report

    #22

    Don't Forget To Check Out The Purse Section

    Thrifting shop with bags and accessories on shelves. Thrift shops tend to carry a lot of cool and unique purses, making this section worth checking out.

    TheSorryGirls , Rachel Claire Report

    #23

    Check Out The Pottery Section

    Colorful pottery and wooden items on display. The pottery section can carry very cool items, so it's also worth checking it out.

    TheSorryGirls , JSB Co. Report

    #24

    Always Look Through The Art Section

    Art supplies including paint tubes, brushes, and a canvas with red flowers. Art sections can carry hand-painted art that matches your style. Also, large printed canvases can be primed and turned into blank canvases for your creation.

    TheSorryGirls , freepik Report

    #25

    Instead Of Buying New Expensive Coffee Table Books, Get Them At A Thrift Store

    Books and decor on a coffee table. Thrift shops have plenty of beautiful books that can be used on coffee tables and they don't cost as much as new ones.

    TheSorryGirls , Hayrullah Gozcu Report

    #26

    Check Out The Picture Frame Section For A Unique Selection

    Two framed art pieces on a wall. Pictures frames in thrift stores are just as good as new ones, but cost way less.

    TheSorryGirls , Crew Report

