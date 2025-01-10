So, to help them, we decided to compile this list based on @TheSorryGirls' YouTube video about thrifting hacks. The pieces of advice are so helpful that not only thrift store newbies, but also enthusiasts might pick up some new habits from it. So, let's dive in, shall we?

Some are passionate about thrift store shopping , while others avoid it due to various reasons like believing common myths, thinking it's below them in some way. Then, there are those who would like to try it out, but fear it might be too overwhelming and they would end up with unsuccessful results.

#1 Think Outside The Intended Use Maybe a nice item you found could be used for a different function than intended – like a quilt being used as a tapestry artwork to hang on your wall.

#2 Dress Appropriately Wearing clothes that you can try other clothes over is especially useful if there aren't any fitting rooms in the store.

#3 Know Your Size / Bring A Measuring Tape Knowing your size makes the search a lot easier and measuring tape can be especially useful if there aren't any fitting rooms.

For some, when they hear the words “thrifting” or “thrifted”, they instantly imagine outdated, dirty, and worn-out clothes. Plus, they think shopping this way takes a lot of time for inferior results, so it’s basically worthless. Yet, reality is different. Yes, sometimes some of the clothes in these stores might be a bit worn out; after all, they’re used and donated by people (or organizations). Regarding hygiene, the stores typically do not wash the clothes they receive, but they sort them out and remove items that are too dirty. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Choose Your Favorite Places To Visit The exact store to visit is always a personal choice, but some prefer stores in the suburbs as these stores tend to be larger, have more brand names and quality items and are less picked over, but still have rotation.

#5 Keep An Eye Out For The Unique Items Keeping an eye out for unique items can lead to the discovery of some really cool finds.

#6 Smell It Smelling items in the store can be useful, as it helps you decide whether you're willing to invest the time and money to remove any unpleasant odors after buying the item.

Regarding the time it takes, it’s highly variable. For instance, if you’re going to look for clothes or goods without any specific expectations, it won’t take long – thrift stores are usually packed. But if you’re looking for a particular item, it might take longer, as the selections can be inconsistent. As for the inferior results, it’s also variable, but quite often, people tend to find some unexpected and valuable stuff they couldn’t find anywhere else. As Macklemore rapped in his song Thrift Shop: “One man's trash, that's another man's come up.”

#7 Be In The Mood Eating food and drinking coffee can give you much-needed energy for treasure hunting.

#8 Have A List Having a list or idea of what you want helps you to be more efficient and not walk aimlessly around the store.

#9 Go Through The Whole Store Going through the whole store and not only sections you need can help you to find something unexpected.

Besides these relatively minor disadvantages, thrift shopping offers way more advantages. Where to start? Well, we could start with one of the biggest ones – sustainability. As you might (or might not) be aware, fast fashion is one of the things that seriously damages our Earth. Low-quality clothes for fast-changing trends are made by using water and other important resources, get worn a couple of times, and are thrown into landfills, not to mention the microplastics that they release into our environment. When you thrift clothes, you are not demanding new ones; you’re purchasing the ones that already exist and not contributing to pollution. Plus, you’re extending the piece's life by preventing it from ending up in a landfill.



#10 Use The Thrift Store For Placeholder Items If you need a specific item ASAP, like stuff for the new house you're moving into or a winter coat, getting them in thrift shop is cheaper and more sustainable.

#11 Choose Natural Fabrics Opting for natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and wool is better as they're of higher quality and don't release microplastics into the environment.

#12 Choose The Best Time Of Day For You To Go Thrifting There's no exact best time of day to go, all of it depends on each person and store's work hours, but some people try to avoid thrifting on senior days or during discounts that they don't need.

Additionally, thrifting can be a hobby or a fun activity to do with friends or family. Thrift shops offer a wide range of items in various styles, functions, and eras. So, looking for something specific or rare can be like a fun game with other people or by yourself. You can also simply go looking for one-of-a-kind pieces to make your style more unique and fun. If we have proven to you that thrifting might be a fun and worthy experience, but you still have doubts about how you can do it, don’t worry, we can help by directing you to the YouTube channel @TheSorryGirls' video “30 thrifting hacks that CHANGED THE GAME.”

#13 Remember Your Impact When It Comes To Thrifting When you thrift shop, you don't create demand for new fast fashion items, which drain the planet's resources, and you're extending the clothing piece's life by preventing it from going to the landfill prematurely.

#14 Bring Your Inspiration Looking up outfit or decor ideas on sites like Pinterest beforehand can help you to figure out what kind of items you want to look for.

#15 Check Out Sections You Usually Avoid Don’t hesitate to explore sections you usually avoid, like men’s jeans, as you might discover great fits you wouldn’t find anywhere else.

As you can guess from its name, in the video, one of the channel’s hostesses Kelsey shares what one should do and expect when going thrift shopping. For instance, preparing or “being in the mood” for this activity; knowing which days or times of days are the best (or worst) to go; how to thrift, and so on. These pieces of advice are what today’s list is made up of, so don’t be shy and check it out and upvote the ones you think are the most worthy. Also, if you have any tips that weren’t mentioned in it, don’t gatekeep, share them in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Be Aware Of Varying Degrees Of Quality Items in thrift stores come from donations, so you can expect them to be of varying quality, mint condition and items with visible (but often fixable) flaws included.

#17 Try To Remove Stickers Without Chemicals That Might Damage The Product Blow-drying or soaking the sticker in water is the best way to get rid of it, as any kind of chemical might harm a purchased product.

#18 Have A Closet Touch-Base Look through your closet before going thrifting – you don't need too many examples of one item. If you already have an excess, consider donating some of it to thrift shops.

#19 Figure Out Which Brands Make Quality Clothes Be aware which brands make good quality products and which don't.

#20 Don't Be Afraid To Check Out The Suits Section Don't be scared to look for suits and/or blazers in women's and men's sections, you might find something that fits you perfectly.

#21 Check The Men's Sweaters & Tees Sections Men's sections tend to carry a lot of options for plain clothing items, like T-shirts or crewneck sweaters.

#22 Don't Forget To Check Out The Purse Section Thrift shops tend to carry a lot of cool and unique purses, making this section worth checking out.

#23 Check Out The Pottery Section The pottery section can carry very cool items, so it's also worth checking it out.

#24 Always Look Through The Art Section Art sections can carry hand-painted art that matches your style. Also, large printed canvases can be primed and turned into blank canvases for your creation.

#25 Instead Of Buying New Expensive Coffee Table Books, Get Them At A Thrift Store Thrift shops have plenty of beautiful books that can be used on coffee tables and they don't cost as much as new ones.

#26 Check Out The Picture Frame Section For A Unique Selection Pictures frames in thrift stores are just as good as new ones, but cost way less.